Moses Farrow claims his mom Mia Farrow was ‘emotionally & physically abusive’

As Amber Tamblyn says, we need to start at the baseline of “believing women.” Believe women when they come forward. Believe women when they say they’ve been harassed, assaulted, raped or molested. Treat their stories as truthful as a baseline, and go from there. No one says that there shouldn’t be due process, or that you can’t also ask questions. But let’s start with believing women. I believe Dylan Farrow. I believed her when she wrote the NYT essay in 2014 about the abuse she suffered by Woody Allen. I believe that she was traumatized as a young girl, and that she’s still haunted as a grown woman. I also think that Woody’s side of the story – that this abuse/molestation narrative has always been driven by a vengeful Mia Farrow, and that Mia brainwashed the kids – has always been incomplete and victim-blaming.
In the immediate wake of Dylan’s 2014 op-ed, her sibling Moses Farrow came out and said that Woody never molested her, and that Mia is the one who has done a number on all of the kids. In a new interview, Moses once again claims the same thing and going further:
Moses Farrow, the adopted son of Woody Allen and Mia Farrow, is claiming that his estranged mother was emotionally and physically abusive towards her children, and coached his sister Dylan to accuse their father of sexual abuse. Moses, who has been supportive of Allen in the past in regards to sexual abuse allegations, made the new claims against Farrow in an interview with Eric Lax for his new book Start to Finish: Woody Allen and the Art of Moviemaking, according to an excerpt of the book obtained by the New York Times.
In 2014, Dylan – who is one of the star’s three children with Farrow – publicly claimed that Allen molested her as a child. (Farrow accused Allen of molesting Dylan in 1992 amid a custody battle but he was never charged with a crime relating to the alleged assault.) Allen adamantly denied Dylan’s claims at the time, and, again, after his son Ronan wrote a May 2016 column condemning the media for not asking his father about the allegations in The Hollywood Reporter.
In an excerpt of Lax’s book, the Times reports that Moses details a number of instances in which Farrow was allegedly emotionally and physically abusive towards her children.
“Now that I no longer live in fear of her rejection, I am free to share how she cultivated and brainwashed me,” Moses reportedly says.
PEOPLE have reached out to Mia Farrow’s representatives for comment on the accusations but have yet to hear a response. In response, Mia Farrow said in a statement to the Times, “Moses has cut off his entire family including his ex-wife who was pregnant when he left. It’s heartbreaking and bewildering that he would make this up, perhaps to please Woody. We all miss and love him very much.”
As I’ve said before, I’ve never thought Mia Farrow is a candidate for Mother of the Year. Does that mean that she’s the true villain of this story? Of course not. I have no idea what’s going on with this family, honestly. If we take Dylan Farrow at her word, should we also take Moses at his word too? I’m really asking.
Also: a few of you mentioned this back in 2014, but it’s worth repeating: Mia Farrow’s brother, John Charles Villiers-Farrow, is a convicted child molester currently serving a 25-year sentence in Maryland. John Villiers-Farrow was around Mia and the kids when all of this went down with Woody, and John always backed up Mia’s version of events and claimed that Woody molested Dylan and Woody deserved to be in jail.
I thought I read that Allen had helped Moses financially awhile back–and then Moses suddenly changed his tune.
I really recommend Mia’s memoir, What Falls Away.
I admired Mia for a long time until I read What Falls Away. I thought there was a strong streak of white liberal racism in the way she talked about Soon Yi and it bugged the sh* t out of me. I read some other interviews, etc. after that and a lot was in the same vein. I understand Mia’s anger but I’ve never forgotten that.
*I’m a Black woman who’s pretty far left on the political spectrum so this is nothing against liberal people as a whole..just a comment that some so called woke white folks are really not woke at all. I also hate Woody’s guts with a passion so I don’t want this to come across like a defense and Mia’s parenting skills have nothing to do with Woody’s attack on Dylan.
it’s all a mess. Like, I believe Dylan. OTOH, I don’t think Mia is really so woke-especially because of her tone when talking about Soon-yi. I think she had very privileged and outdated picture of how adoptive family and multiculturalism work. It reminded me…have you read Agatha Christie-when she talks about adopted children in one book and points out how a mother never can truly know them and they can never truly love her, bc they aren’t “her blood”? That is the kinda outdated stance I’m talking about: it means well, but it wreaks havoc on those it should be helping.
Moses was a full grown adult with some experience as a family counselor. It’s not surprising that he reconnected with Woody at that point, no financial reasons required. Mia could offer him money also, for that matter. She isn’t poor. It’s not always about money.
Moses’ stories seem very consistent with the stories of other children who were “estranged” from Mia as adults (a common event, apparently). I suspect Mia was selective in her rages and abuse. She is simply not a stable person, behaved extremely oddly in dealing with Dylan (who did sound coached even to me, when she was directly quoted as a child), and her stories have not been consistent. I simply cannot consider her as a reliable source. Her youngest son (the one some folks here go all gaga over, the one who looks like her ex Frank Sinatra but then so does she….) is very close to Mia so it is not surprising that he has adopted her attitudes. He also wanted Woody to pay for his graduate school education but Woody refused, so I’ve always suspected resentment about that may have driven him a bit. He had very little or no contact with Woody in his teens at least.
Usually child molesters don’t stop with just one child, and when the story comes out from one then the floodgates are likely to open and we hear from others. But we have not seen that with Woody despite plenty of publicity. I have always suspected Mia’s brother in this – he had far more opportunity, is a convicted molester (two children), and was not under surveillance as Woody was when he visited at the time in question. Woody is a bundle of anxieties and phobias, including claustrophobia, and it seems so unlikely that he was the man in the crawl space of an attic described by Dylan. Woody was in the middle of a custody battle, it would have been much easier to bide his time and wait for an opportunity under far more favorable circumstances. He is an easy target because he’s an odd and nervous guy and his statements have been seriously taken out of context to support Mia’s version. I can believe he had trouble relating to family (he was in therapy), but Moses contradicts Mia’s spin on it with Dylan. Moses was about 14 or 15 at the time. He did seem to accept Mia’s attitudes toward Woody at the time, but it is not surprising that he came to other interpretations of his observations later as an adult outside her influence.
It is not uncommon for children who have been molested to accuse someone “safe”, someone who didn’t do it, because they are afraid of the person who actually did. In this case, Dylan was so close to her mother that it is doubtful that she would tell Mia that it was her brother who did it. Even the “golden children” like Dylan and her younger brother (who seems to bring this up every time he needs publicity for himself, not thinking of the effect on his sister) often are cautious about angering the parent. They may not be the usual targets, but they have likely seen it in action against the scapegoats in the family.
We can’t discount the possibility that Mia planted false memories in the child by the way she questioned her – she kept stopping and restarting the video tape over several days, which is very suspicious (in addition to the DIY approach itself rather than immediately enlisting the help of law enforcement personnel experienced in interrogation of young children without guiding them intinfalse memories). Dylan was a very sensitive child by all accounts. But if the events did happen as described, Mia’s brother seems to be the prime suspect to me. Any man can be accused of such things, but Woody actually seems like an unlikely candidate to me, all things considered. He would not be the first man falsely accused in a custody dispute.
This has nothing to do with “not believing the victim” but rather is just sensible caution in such a weird situation. I don’t think Dylan is lying, her memories are real in the sense that she is reporting what her brain recalls. We just don’t know how much those memories have been altered by her mother’s actions and the general trauma of living in that dysfunctional household. Even adults can have memories altered under the right circumstances, but young children are especially vulnerable.
And as far as “always believe the woman” is concerned – Mia is a second-hand source and we have no real reason to automatically believe her version of events. She was extremely angry with Woody for understandable reasons and wanted full custody of their children. Sometimes people do lie to get what they want, and sometimes they drag their children into it. In Mia’s case, she might not even be consciously lying. Her mind is a tangled web… I have had the misfortune to be in close contact with people who completely revise history in their heads. I know because I lived the events they were revising and in some cases actually had written evidence to the contrary. Mia is a strong candidate for such behavior.
Thank you. I hope others would read and try to understand what you wrote
Yes-and I think Woody Allen is so roundly disliked for taking up with Soon Yi, it’s automatic that people would take Mia’s side, no matter what she said. Also-her brother, a convicted child molester, is hardly a credible witness. The whole thing is really tragic all the way around.
Smh @ this
jwoolman, excellent well written.
Thats a lot of words to tell us you are a misogynist.
The whole thing with Mia’s brother is a crazy coincidence I was unaware of! LOVE a good, long jwoolman comment, presenting all sides (ahem^^). Awesome.
This is not “excellent” or “well written.” This is more victim-blaming tripe in which we are told to doubt the experience of a woman because some powerful man tells us to. But yes, do go ahead and intimate that Dylan Farrow was just too weak-minded to know who it is that abused her because Woody Allen was just so “safe.”
I think it is useful to have thoughtful discussions that consider more than one perspective. Knee jerk reactions are unhelpful.
Very well put jwoolman. I agree with many of your points.
I quibble with this:
“Usually child molesters don’t stop with just one child, and when the story comes out from one then the floodgates are likely to open and we hear from others.”
I was molested by my bio-father and I don’t think he molested anyone else. I think there’s something different about bio-parent molestation. There’s a proprietary nature to it that may preclude them from doing it with others. And your line of thought was very similar to my family member’s line of thought when denying anything happened. So fuck you a little bit for perpetuating that line of thought.
Great comment jwoolman. Thanks for taking the time to share it.
I’ve had similar thoughts and concerns but couldn’t formulate it well. Your last paragraph resonated of a personal level too.
This whole thing is a mess, the family has been through a lot. I hope all the children have or get good therapists throughout life as needed. I also think they should all go their separate ways.
This not “thoughtful” and my reaction is not “knee-jerk,” @megan. On the contrary, I spent a considerable number of years of my life listening to survivors of clergy sexual abuse tell their stories. All of them could also tell you stories about how they were told to doubt their own memories because someone with greater power than they had doubted their word.
This is not thoughtful. This is just a lot of words to say you should doubt the word of a woman about their abuse.
Great comment jwoolman!
You say a child molester usually doesn’t stop with just one child. Hello? Remember Soon-yi? She was also a child in that household. That would make two children he had a sexual interest in.
And Mariel Hemmingway’s creepy story about Woody trying to convince her to go to Paris with him.
jwoolman, you would have points but there is more evidence to the contrary, and Woody Allen is a known pedophile. He isn’t just neurotic.
Stories are going back to the 70s about his questionable attitudes and behaviors that would be considered alarming in today’s culture have been reported over the years. He has had unhealthy attachments to underage girls in the past and a fascination with them common with men who are sexually attracted to young girls.
It is very similar to Lewis Carroll who wrote Alice In the Looking Glass for the daughter of family friends. He was obsessed with Alice Liddell to the point he took numerous photos of her, some of which are questionable and some that have never been recovered. Out of the blue, he was abruptly dropped by the family and no longer welcome in their home or near their daughters. Biographers have discovered his long history of infatuation with young girls, but much of his life is mysterious because of missing information and Victorian sensibilities. He may never have acted it upon it, but his behavior was not normal. Woody Allen has similar preoccupations and took naked pictures of Soon Yi when she was underage. Also, not normal. It seems when a man is creative and successful or his work is revered the public has a harder time believing they are deviants.
It is very dangerous to assume anything about molesters who have access to power and money because they have the means to silence their victims. There is no reason to believe there aren’t others just because you have never heard about them or known about them. That is assuming that all things come to light when we know that is not true.
Another common occurrence is a sibling like Moses who idolizes his father and doesn’t get along with his mother believing his father over his mother. Just because he is a counselor doesn’t mean he isn’t effed up in his head around this issue. Plenty of mental health professionals have the same problems as anyone else and the same blind spots and delusions. Moses may also resent the fact that his family was torn apart and again blame Mia. You are assuming he is a person with wholesome intentions and has no ulterior motives.
It doesn’t matter if the other son is problematic, it doesn’t excuse Allen. It is far fetched to think he would disown him over nothing or something mundane. Everyone in the situation may be problematic, but it doesn’t mean Dylan is brainwashed or lying.
There is more smoke around Allen, more proven strange behavior, so I have no idea why you would assume Dylan was influenced especially knowing nothing about her life now. If we talk about experiences, I have known victims of molestation, and their perpetrators never face justice. Their family dynamics are severely dysfunctional and make no sense, but then neither does abuse.
There is a psychological custody evaluation in this case. The judges summary from the time takes sections from it. Jwoolman, your “take” doesn’t jibe with the evidence from Dylan’ case.
It is easy to have opinions about these things, but only evidence presented in a court of law counts. I think that lots of people can have opinions, but only folks who have been in these situations understand how easily victims are dismissed, especially when dealing with powerful perpetrators. Dylan was not allowed to be alone with her father for a reason: the psychological custody evaluation. All parties are examined by professionals during these evaluations, and evidence is presented in a court of law.
A link to the NY Supreme Court judge’s decision can be found here. I’d read it carefully before providing an opinion like this.
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/danny-shea/heres-the-1993-woody-alle_b_4746866.html
Considering Moses has a book coming out basically praising his dad’s film making, I think it’s safe to say he’s just saying all this to please predator Woody. And I agree, not saying that Mia was a perfect mom, but compare that to Woody molesting kids (and marrying one!)?! C’mon man!
Yep no doubt about that. He also helped him financially. And leaving his pregnant wife is gross.
Moses first spoke out about Mia a long time ago…it’s just getting attention now since he’s started commenting again. Supposedly Mia and some of the kids cut off contact with him when he first started talking quite a few years ago, so the statement rings a bit weird to me since it makes it sound like this is brand new info and he just left his ex-wife…
I have hard time trusting that Mia knows anything about his life. Anyway, Moses being a d*ck doesn’t mean Mia didn’t physically abuse him. That said, Mia’s parenting skills have nothing to do with Woody’s sexual abuse of Dylan.
Moses made these statements several years ago, before any book. Is he repeating them now probably for publicity? Yes. But no his accusations are not new at all so they cannot be dismissed as a publicity stunt. He reconciled with Allen years ago.
This whole family is such a mess.
I think it’s possible that Mia was physically and emotionally abusive and coached Dylan, but that doesn’t change the fact that Dylan was molested by Allen. The narratives aren’t mutually exclusive. Moses may think Mia made it up because he can’t comprehend his father doing something so evil. This is his truth.
Absolutely. There are no perfect victims or situations.
Moses is getting publicity for the book.
I don’t really need to consider Mia in any of this. Dylan says it happened; Woody married his own child. That’s all the information I need to draw my own conclusions.
Exactly! And Mia’s parenting skills are an entirely separate matter to Woody molesting Dylan. It’s disgusting how Moses’ allegations are being used to discredit her claims.
Soon-Yi is not Woody’s child, step-child, adopted child or foster child.
Maybe not, but she was 12 when Woody came into the family’s life, 16 when he started taking nude photos of her. The daughter of the woman he had a child with, and adopted a child with. Still rather creepy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
next you’re gonna tell me ted nugent was a stand-up father too….
Yeah she is. Allen was with her mother from her childhood, and her siblings were his children. He impregnated her mom during her childhood at home. He adopted two of her siblings with her mother in the same period. That makes him her stepfather in fact, if not in law.
You might as well say that Allen wasn’t really with Farrow, because they weren’t married. The legalities are less important than the realities.
@lem – hear hear!
It was narcissicist and inappropriate for Woody to have pursued relationship with Soon-Yi, out of respect for Mia. But, trust, no one perceived the adopted siblings in that household as “real” siblings, including Mia herself.
Yeah, why is Dylan being disbelieved because Moses says so and he says Mia was a bad mother. What does that have to do with Allen being a predator?
My husband has a very manipulative mother who has made up diseases for my children, namely calling us while our daughter was staying with her in another country saying that she is boulimic (she isn’t). Once she also said that our son (then 1 year old) was having spams/seizures when he wasn’t. However, every one of our friends who has met her finds her adorable and a dedicated mother and grand-mother. I could go on…
That’s why I cannot fathom why people on this website are so dead-set against Allen. I know all the arguments about the photos and his wife – the first is hearsay and the second does not make him a molester. He had a very weird marriage with Farrow, granted. He is not very likeable, for sure. But again it does not make the accusation true as much as this pains me to say because there is nothing worse that also knowing that it might be true. But it’s not our place to decide it it is indeed true or not. We are not omniscient.
I don’t think you “believe” an accuser – you help him/her build a case. I think this is a very dangerous thing to say – for kind-hearted reasons! – but still dangerous. As much as you don’t denigrate an accuser either. This creates one of the most horrid mass phenomena on earth: good-hearted people getting dragged into witch hunts because reality seemed a certain way.
Please bear in mind that I am not saying he is innocent either.
I would argue vociferously that Allen’s relationship with Soon-Yi 100% makes him a predator with no morals and no sense of boundaries. He didn’t just become attracted to her the day she turned 18. He had his eye on her when she was his wife’s underage child. That tells me all I need to know about the man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not to me, I am sorry. See the comment below where a person makes a difference between a pederast and a pedophile. At any rate, proof is always needed. You can have a feeling (like I have a feeling Farrow might be manipulative) but you cannot say that you know for sure.
Edit: your “vociferously” and “that tells me all I need to know about the man”, frighten me.
I just want to comment that Mia was not his wife. they never even officially lived together.
Not according to Mia herself. She said she encouraged Woody to get to know Soon-Yi better in her late teens because they hadn’t had much to do with each other when she was younger. For example, he started taking her to sports events.
Soon-Yi herself says she was of legal age (I think actually even over 21) when their real relationship started and that she had never thought of him as a father figure. He was her mother’s boyfriend and not even a regularly live-in boyfriend. Soon-Yi already had a father, one of Mia’s exes. If the principle is to “believe the woman”, at some point Soon-Yi should be given some credence. I’m sure the fact that it would make her mom spit nails was a bonus, but it sounds as though they just actually started to like each other. Woody was an idiot to let it go further than friendship, of course. But it does not sound like a predatory thing. Ick, yes. Clueless about the effect on her family, yes. But certainly not an indicator of pedophilia by any definition. And Mia’s attempt to paint Soon-Yi as an easily manipulated dullard don’t seem consistent with Soon-Yi’s own words and educational activities. I think Woody was realistic when he said she was intelligent but just had some learning disabilities.
So essentially you are saying that Dylan Farrow is lying. Just realize that when you say that the assault allegations are “hearsay,” you are really saying, “I think Dylan Farrow is lying.” Which is fine, I guess, but you should own that because when it comes to the allegations surrounding Dylan, all talk about Mia is a distraction to hide from the fact that you are claiming that Dylan is a liar.
I don’t know much about psychology, nor about the case with Allen – but is it possible to manipulate a child so much that it believes a distorted version of events?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@EOA
Facepalm. That’s not at all what I am saying. Hearsay is the photos Mia says to have found of Allen’s now wife.
I also said I am not saying that Woody is innocent so how could I have said that Dylan was lying?
Godammit.
actually, the pictures are NOT hearsay. They were entered into evidence in court.
@Kata – yeah, it’s more than possible, it’s a recognised phenomenon. People were convicted after well-meaning police questioned small kids. They will say whatever they think the adult wants to hear.
The catch in dismissing Dylan on this basis is that Allen was already behaving in such a suspect manner that he wasn’t allowed to be alone with Dylan and was in therapy regarding his behaviour around her. There were huge red flags already flying. And I see someone above raised his own defence, that he was far too claustrophobic to ever go into that attic. The problem with that is that his hair was found there, and when he was told this, he admitted that he had been up there but only very briefly.
If he’d not got anything to hide – and at the point he was asked, he didn’t know the relevance, apparently – why did he lie?
Thank you for breaking it down.
I would believe my child over any man any time and then investigate. Why is anyone in such a rush to defend a skeeve like Allen. A KNOWN skeeve at that. Don’t you remember when Sarandon said it was known? It was and is known. No one disputes it, but they aren’t going to get involved in it either. The industry defenders are very weak in their protests for a reason and would rather sweep it under the rug. Like Cosby and so many others.
I think your points are well taken. That Mia chose Woody and he chose her argues against them as truly understanding how to provide their children with a stable parental relationship and family environment. Their living arrangement in itself was so odd.
More technically—they both look slightly mad.
Because he molested his daughter Dylan… the only reason he wasn’t prosecuted was because the child psychologist said pursuing the case was damaging Dylan psych. Thats why people on this site don’t support Allen. Ugh.
Why are you are relating Mia to your mother in law (who sounds like she has something resembling Munchausen’s by proxy), instead of Woody?
@Detritus, scarier even, my mother in law is a doctor…
To answer your question: because Mia can have twisted facts to protect her brother or angrily accuse the person she was so angry with at the time. She seems to be the manipulative-angel type. Emphasis on the “seems”. See @JWoolman’s post above.
Perfect person to have that, because who would doubt her. How scary with how people look at doctors too. I know my own abusive doctor too, and I don’t doubt you one bit.
Back to the meat though, by your own words though, you state your mother in law is charming, loving to others, basically a sheep in wolf’s clothing.
When you consider Mia vs Woody, Mia is a shrew, pretty obviously. She’s not a nice lady for the most part. Woody is the one who comes off as charming, so much so that he’s convinced most of Hollywood, despite marrying his daughter.
To me it seems Woody is more in line with your MIL’s type of attitude than Mia is? Most abusers I have had the opportunity to meet aren’t shrill or angry or negative. They are charming and positive and convincing until you cross them.
I wondered the same thing. There seems to be some heavy duty projecting here, and Dylan is the forgotten entity here.
Why would anyone strive to think this man is innocent when there is evidence to the contrary?
Mia may be a crazy bitch on wheels, but it doesn’t stop Allen from being a molester as if her personality blocks his actions. Makes no sense.
The fact that her brother is serving jail time for molestation is…interesting. And he was around the family. Mia has never said a word about her brother but focuses only on Allen (who we have to admit was investigated and not charged). Oh and her opinion of Roman Polanski an actually charged and convicted child rapist?…
“[He’s] a loyal friend, important to me, a distinguished director, important to the motion picture industry, and a brave and brilliant man, important to all people.”
That’s a direct quote.
I believe that poor girl was victimized…but I’d be lying if I didn’t admit I’ve sometimes wondered by who. Nothing will ever be proven so no one in the situation (Farrow supporters or Allen supporters) will ever have peace.
This is an interesting perspective. I believe someone molested Dylan. Whether it’s Woody, the creep, or her uncle, we may never know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope this family finds, peace, at some point.
I deleted my previous comment. I just don’t have the heart to do it today.
Thank you for this comment. This family seems clearly disfunctional and everyone deeply flawed. But a crime is a crime and abuse is abuse and everyone has the right to be heard.
We keep saying here that women like Amber Heard can be gold diggers and victims. So you can have left your wife when she was pregnant and have been abused as a child.
Edit: this is an answer to your deleted post.
Thanks for replying, to others I maybe should not have deleted my OP.
I apologize.
I just feel despondent today and this topic hits close to home. again, I apologize for deleting.
Enormous hugs.
Please don’t apologize.
If that helps, this hits close to home too for 2 conflicting reasons too….
On one hand my daughter is a rape survivor and on the other my mother-in-law is a sick manipulative “person” so you must imagine how conflicting it is to write about this subject for me.
But maybe it helps me feel calm and exercise my ability to see through the bullshit.
I am both sides in situations like this. I’ve talked before about my relationship with my mother, which I am realizing was very abusive. I face that no one from my past believes me, especially my sister, who really should. But my sister accused me of elderly abuse towards my mother, who lied about me to her. and my sister believes my mother, every time.
So I am both- the wrongly accused (I did NOT steal money) and the victim of years of gaslighting, who is not believed.
so hugs for all of us today.
Hugs to you Archie.
Here is something someone said to me once when I was in a situation that I couldn’t process. I went to therapy a few times to try to understand it.
She said when abnormal things happen to us we shouldn’t expect our reactions to fit any pattern that we understand comfortably. An event entered our lives and altered who we are forever, and we need to accept that it wasn’t our fault. We didn’t ask for the disruption, and we aren’t guilty if we lose our minds over it for a while. We want to control it and put it somewhere that makes it ok by finding fault with ourselves otherwise the thought of being a victim is too hard to accept.
What happened to me was not nearly as huge as what you experienced, but any reaction or feeling you have about it is ok and fine. You are the victim, and it isn’t your fault, so you don’t owe your mother any more power to invalidate you. I believe every word you say, and I bet everyone else here does too. Speak your truth. It belongs to you.
Your sister probably needs to be the good child and so sides with the abuser. That is what I think of Moses.
I believe Dylan about Woody and that Woody is guilty as sin. I believe Moses that Mia was a terrible parent, but I don’t believe his comments about Dylan and Woody.
That said, I do think some people are hesitant to call Mia out on some of her very problematic sh*t (not the affairs but the straight up racist way she talked about Soon Yi in her book, interviews and the lies about her being mentally slow, the situation with Lark, Roman Polanski, and her own brother) because they are afraid Woody’s as*hole supporters will use it against Dylan. So I do occasionally roll my eyes when I see Mia deified as some saint because she seems like a real piece of work even if she does a lot of charity.
Anyway, Mia being a piece of work however does not detract from Dylan’s statement and Woody being the absolute worst…so I do hate that it is brought up in “defense” of Woody.
This. Woody Allen is obviously attracted to older children/young teens. It’s right there in his movies. Mia Farrow is, as one could expect from an individual who loved that creep, a flawed and probably damaged person. Her problems with Allen started when he checked out of their relationship.
I wonder what she knew, or suspected, before then, but didn’t let affect her. Like she loves her brother, the abuser, and Polanski. Poor children who grew up with these neurotic messes.
I have lurked on this site for years, but this is my first post. I have been a social worker for several years and worked with sex abuse victims. I believe Woody is a pederast, but not a pedophile. I don’t believe things happened the way Dylan says they did. Take into account that Mia’s brother (a convicted pedophile)was around then, and also that Mia has repeatedly defended Roman Polanski. Then read the police reports and court documents. If it happened, it is unlikely that it happened in the way Dylan says it did.
Thank you for weighing in..we should always remember we don’t have all the facts and background that professionals did.
You realize that you are using a homophobic argument when you use the term pederasty, correct? Allen has made his preference for young girls very clear, so I am not sure why you are bringing pederasty into the mix as if it excuses his abusive behavior.
Woody is a complete creep and I believe he did what he’s accused of. I also believe that Mia is a sick freak. Always have.
I think it was an effed up household where a lot of effed up stuff went down, and I’m not sure any one of them has a firm handle on the truth. Drugs, alcohol, TIME… things get blurry.
What has Moses said about Woody’s sexual relationship with his sister Soon Yi (sp) ? Does he think it was inappropriate ?
I believe Dylan. But I also believe Farrow was at the very best, incredibly neglectful and uncaring.
Farrow’s own account of the abuse Dylan suffered has her very strongly suspecting it for quite a while, and doing nothing except telling the staff to try and keep an eye on Allen when he was with Dylan. This isn’t presented by her as her being scared to leave or anything, she just didn’t seem to think it worth making any kind of fuss over. It wasn’t until she found out about Soon-Yi and Allen left her that she gave a damn, and her primary interest seems to have been hurting Allen for leaving rather than helping Dylan.
And Soon-Yi is a whole other issue. Upon finding those pictures, Farrow immediately started treating Soon-Yi as the other woman. Never as her daughter who was groomed and manipulated and needed help, just as the betrayer who stole her husband. Even now that’s how she talks about it. If we believe her claims that Soon-Yi was significantly developmentally challenged, then that’s just appalling on her part.
Honestly I never understood how she was able to adopt all those children. She never, ever came across as mentally well and her personal life was always extremely dysfunctional and messy. It amazes me she somehow got past all the hurdles that are supposed to be in place.
@Kate This. 100% agree
“Upon finding those pictures, Farrow immediately started treating Soon-Yi as the other woman. Never as her daughter who was groomed and manipulated and needed help, just as the betrayer who stole her husband. Even now that’s how she talks about it. If we believe her claims that Soon-Yi was significantly developmentally challenged, then that’s just appalling on her part.” – exactly! She never treated Soon-Yi as her daughter, a child who was taken advantage of but as a competitor for Woody’s affections. She cut her off instead of protecting her. I for once don’t buy her saintly mother act. I think she’s a self-centered egomaniac.
She NEVER perceived herself as the mother of her adopted daughters. An anecdote from reliable source: Woody’s niece actually thought the Asian adopted daughters were Mia’s paid MAIDS because of how she treated them! When her mother corrected her and said, “Mia doesn’t have paid workers” the niece said “Who are Lark and Daisy, then?” She couldn’t believe they were the “daughters.”
Kata, I do believe she was coached into a false memory. EOA you are right. The correct term is ephebophilia. In any case, I think Woody is a creep who makes crappy movies. I remember when the original charges happened. I believed it then. Many years later, I read a lot about this family. I think Mia is the type to coach her daughter to lie. I think Dylan believes she was molested. Whether it was real and by her uncle or Mia lied is up for debate. Based on Dylan’s statement, I don’t believe it. I am not going to go into detail, but after dealing with it as much as I have, there are definite flags when it’s real, and flags when it’s not. As much as I loathe Woody Allen just in general, I don’t believe he did it.
ephebophilia is the correct scientific word, but the distinction doesn’t make it any less gross. And false memories are not as common as most people assume, nor in the way most people assume.
Can you explain exactly what struck you as a lie? I’ve read her statement and it sounds an awful lot like other stories I’ve heard.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/oct/02/attacks-on-the-credibility-of-abuse-survivors-are-not-justified-by-research
https://kristof.blogs.nytimes.com/2014/02/01/an-open-letter-from-dylan-farrow/
Exactly, @detritus. A lot of Church apologists used the ephebophilia excuse to suggest that priests who abused teenagers weren’t “as bad” as “real pedophiles.” But to the victims, the clinical diagnosis doesn’t matter because they are victims. Teenage victims of sexual abuse often feel tremendous levels of guilt because they feel like they should have been able to fight their abuser. Plus, we have a societal bias against making sure teens get the help they need when they are abused because we think, “oh well, they are teens, they’re probably sexually active anyway.” It’s gross, and it doesn’t excuse Allen’s predatory behavior.
Ugh I hate when people don’t believe children and use a thousand different distractions to protect the molester.
Mia may be whatever she is but where is the proof she coached her? False memories are rare but overstatements about it aren’t.
I believe Dylan, but that doesn’t necessarily mean Moses is lying when he says Mia was abusive. Moses also doesn’t have any way of knowing for sure that Woody never molested Dylan. I didn’t know they had a brother who was a convicted child molester before today though.
“I believe Dylan, but that doesn’t necessarily mean Moses is lying when he says Mia was abusive. Moses also doesn’t have any way of knowing for sure that Woody never molested Dylan. ”
yup, thats basically it in a nutshell.
I will never be ok with Woody, his marriage to Soon-Yi is classic grooming and is disgusting even without Dylan’s reports of abuse.
It’s true that Moses can’t know for sure whether Dylan was molested by anybody. It’s not unusual for siblings to not know what’s going on in such matters.
But he has contradicted Mia’s claims about Dylan’s reaction to Woody, which seems relevant.
That is how he remembers it, but children don’t run away from their molester like in the movies if they consider them a caregiver. They don’t know what they experienced and have no way of knowing how to behave.
That is the same reasoning used against rape victims.
He isn’t an expert, and there is no pattern or right way to behave.
I think both things could be true- Allen molested his kids and Farrow was physically/ emotionally abusive. They are not mutually exclusive.
Why did Mia stay with Woody after he molested Dylan??? To me, both parents are culpable when one molests and the other pretends it didn’t happen. The fact the Soon-Yi is now married to her father is horrifying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mia and Woody were separated and in a custody battle at the time. He was able to visit the kids, in this case while they were all at her parents’ place. Mia’s definitely child-molesting brother was around at the same time and not under the scrutiny that Woody was.
Soon-Yi was simply not Woody’s daughter in any way. He was his girlfriend’s daughter. Soon-Yi had another man as her father (Previn) and has said that she never saw Woody as a father figure and that their sexual relationship didn’t start until she was a full grown adult and they had become friends. She was just one of the crowd as a child…. Still ick that they went beyond friendship, but it happens sometimes and always with disastrous results for all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Otaku Fairy it’s Mia’s brother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe Dylan and always have.
I don’t get why people insist on choosing sides here! These are two different events! Mia and Woody can BOTH be abusive parents in their own way!! And I sincerely think they are both guilty as sin!
Occam’s razor.
It is more likely Dylan was molested than she was implanted with false memories.
Abuse is significantly more common than implanted memories.
And of especial note in this case, the veracity of ‘false memories’ or implanted memories are under debate. Many experts believe they do not exist in the laymans terms.
“Supporters of recovered memories believe that there is “overwhelming evidence that the mind is capable of repressing traumatic memories of child sexual abuse.”[30] Whitfield states that the “false memory” defense is “seemingly sophisticated, but mostly contrived and often erroneous.” He states that this defense has been created by “accused, convicted and self-confessed child molesters and their advocates” to try to “negate their abusive, criminal behavior.”[31] Brown states that when pro-false memory expert witnesses and attorneys state there is no causal connection between CSA and adult psychopathology, that CSA doesn’t cause specific trauma-related problems like borderline and dissociative identity disorder, that other variables than CSA can explain the variance of adult psychopathology and that the long-term effects of CSA are non-specific and general, that this testimony is inaccurate and has the potential of misleading juries.[32]“
I have personally known people who have memories either missing key events or including things that simply never happened (and I know because I was involved….). Some people simply revise their own memories very easily. They aren’t lying in the strict sense.
Children’s memories are especially fluid. They (and sometimes adults) can even incorporate tv shows running while they are falling asleep into their memories as real events. And of course we have that horrible example of day care operators accused and convicted of Satanic rituals in a non-existent underground labyrinth, but only by the children interrogated by people who strongly believed in rampant Satanic cults doing such things. A few of the children were interrogated in a different place by different people and they did not report any of it. But the other children had very vivid and detailed reports of things that weren’t even physically possible. The daycare operators have finally been released from prison, after losing a big chunk of their lives to such false accusations.
It is crucial to take special precautions when interrogating small children but also older people. We all have varying susceptibilities to revising our memories in line with the questions asked.
for whatever reason, I can’t long post respond to you, so I’ll pick my favorite point.
If you believe in implantation, which is scientifically debateable especially in a case like this, why do you believe this happened to Dylan and not to Moses?
“In reality, there are other significant dangers; for example, that exaggerating the role of
false memories might lead to the accounts of genuine abuse survivors being wrongly dismissed. It is not ‘naïve’ (Smeets et al., 2016) to be able to consider multiple perspectives. One consequence of the narrow focus to date is that alternative scenarios such as perpetrator-induced alterations in recall of childhood experiences have been almost entirely neglected (Becker-Blease & Freyd, 2016).”
https://journals.scholarsportal.info/pdf/00016918/v143i0002/227_fmfaa.xml
Yep. I actually have a very strong memory of my mom telling me to call my dad (technically stepdad) “dad”, instead of by his name. It’s one of the few memories I have from the age of 4/5. But according to her, she has never said that and I started calling him dad on my own.
Personally, I’ve always thought BOTH were super problematic. Woody is a creep, even if he didn’t molest Dylan…………but I always thought Mia’s tone towards Soon Yi to be concerning. If she believes that Woody molested Dylan………then what does she think he did to Soon Yi when she wasn’t around?
The woody apologists are out in full force.
Never trusted Mia for some reason. Just my gut feeling.
This. She was incredibly beautiful in her younger years. But somehow thats all there is to her.
I dont sense a warm or caring or loveable person when i read things about her and her life.
To me she is the typical narcissist. Blaming everyone else.
And so that applies to Dylan? Weird logic.
I was adopted and also molested by someone in my life (not my parents). I have always believed Woody. Not saying Dylan was lying, though. For years, I blamed the wrong person for my abuse. It happens. But Mia Farrow is a baby collector with clear emotional issues. There are people out there who adopt kids to fill an emotional gap and are emotionally abusive to said kids. Mia Farrow fits this mold to a “T.” I am as feminist and liberal as they come, but it’s just as dangerous to believe someone just because they’re a woman. It’s important to remember that Mia’s brother was in jail for molestation…
For me, its not Mia I believe, it’s Dylan. Unless she recants, I’m behind her.
I can believe Moses though, as well, when it comes to describing his own past.
Like I said, I had the wrong person in my head for years. So, it’s not that I don’t believe Dylan, it’s just more complicated than that.
Sorry, Odette, iI didn’t mean to come across as dismissive, but the rest of your comment focussed on Mia, and seemed to be Mia vs Moses, which is what I was responding to.
Perpetrator substitution is an important angle to consider, but I thought it was usually with someone outside the home?
No worries, Detritus. This is a tough subject, so, we’re all a little on edge. No biggie. As for it usually being someone outside the house. Two things: usually isn’t always. Also, Woody and Mia never really lived together as a family. People have this notion of a nuclear family, but there situation was different, if I recall correctly.
@Odette-why did you blame the wrong person and how did you come to correct that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a long story, but suffice it to say that after considerable therapy, I realized my mistake. And yes, I am positive. Also, someone else came forward. I didn’t publicly name names, so I didn’t have to publicly correct myself.
Thanks for the response, I was molested as well so I was curious as to your experience. The road to healing is different for everyone.
I believe Dylan, and that it happened as she said it did. If she comes out to say it happened differently, I’ll accept that as well.
Amen and thank you.
I’m not a Woody apologist. And it’s been some years since I’ve read up on it. I just remember two things. A. Woody never really showed much interest in the small children. B. Woody had a history of a crippling fear of enclosed spaces. The home was constantly full of other children and staff, so the tiny attic was the only place it could have happened. And for Woody, who was under scrutiny at that time anyway, to disappear with a child to that area that would have triggered his claustrophobia, I’m not buying it. Mia strikes me as unhinged, possibly narcissistic. I also remember that the child’s statement, which meant nothing to me until several years of reading such statements, struck me as either a coached memory or an altered memory. Small children have very specific ways of describing their abuse. Even if they know the clinical words they still lack comprehension.
Woody was completely and inappropriately obsessed with Dylan from the beginning. It was so concerning a therapist had to get involved. This was before he left with Soon-Yi or the later abuse allegations. He showed little interest in his little boy.
I believe Mia has a whole set of problems as a parent, but I also believe Woody is a sick pervert. He is a complete narcissist with disturbing boundary issues.
As far as the abuse allegations, I believe something happened that day. I just don’t know to what extent.
JWoolman I was thinking about the satanic scare myself.
These are some heavy accusations being thrown around. I myself was gaslit repeatedly by my mother telling me my dad ‘beat the hell’ out of her, which i never saw myself but did see her abuse him so I pointed this out to her but she refused to own up to it. She was a narcassist and painted herself as the victim. My point is we don’t know who to believe here, his whole situation is bad.
Woody Allen being a predator does not negate the fact that Farrow could very well physically and mentally abused her kids. A lot of them don’t talk to her for a reason but just so people know a lot of kids do talk to the parents that abused them too. I certainly talk to the dad that use to beat me non stop. These relationships are complicated and so if Moses talks to Allen still that is not surprising. It is also not surprising that kids take sides and all the other unpleasantness.
I always will believe a child who talks about these things. I don’t care whether female or male and I give no shits as to the sex of the abuser because they were the adult with power. I think Farrow physically abused her kids and I think Allen sexually abused Dylan. They are both trash.
A family friend worked with Mia back in the day and said she was the most mentally unstable person he had ever worked with.
I heard that as well. And, I knew Moses as an adolescent. Such a sweet kid. I remember feeling so sorry for him because his clothes were noticeably so worn and way too small for his lanky frame, his pants several inches too short and sleeves riding up. And he had exactly two shirts and two pairs of pants that were rotated all week. It was beyond obvious that no one was paying attention to him…
Wow, Woody Allen apologists are out here in full force. With all their own personal accounts of abuse “proving” Mia and Dylan are liars. Listen, your personal experience matters very little in this case. I really don’t care about how your relationship with your mother or mother in law is manipulative. Stop bringing personal experience into these cases. It has no bearing at all on this case. Implanted memories are statistically unlikely, that’s just a fact. Your personal experience doesn’t change statistics. Also, most of you would just claim she was entirely making it up before the uncle was discussed. So I really don’t have anything to say to you. It’s easy to blame someone else than a famous, white, rich, man. Adding the uncle doesn’t change the fact that Woody had therapy sessions about his inappropriate behavior towards Dylan, or the fact that judge sided with Mia and granted her full custody or the fact that the reason the case didn’t go to the courts was due to the emotional stress on Dylan. None of that makes it seem like something didn’t happen to Dylan.
Mia seems like an asshole, but that’s not what’s up for debate right now. Whether Mia used the fact that her boyfriend molested their daughter to help her gain custody after he left her for her daughter (ew) isn’t what’s the issue. Mia is a non-issue here anymore, it isn’t just adult Mia and child Dylan anymore. Dylan is an adult who is claiming this.
Dylan’s story hasn’t changed. She still accuses her father of molesting her, she still claims it was him. She’s 32 years old and she’s still accusing him of molesting her. I imagine she’s had a lot of therapy by now and if it had been just coaching or her mother planting false memories she wouldn’t have written that New York Times article. She wanted it to be very public her. If she was unsure at all I doubt she would have written that.
If she isn’t unsure it happened why we have to debate it on here like it’s Mia vs Woody. This is Dylan vs Woody. It’s no longer just Mia claiming it. Whether Mia was a bad and abusive parent isn’t the issue at hand.
It is not unusual for Dylan to stick with her story. She cut off her relationship with her father as a young child. Her mother probably has her brainwashed into being emotionally dependent. So what if she comes out and say…. It never happened…? No. Would cut her off immediately. No, I am not at all surprised Dylan sticks to her story.
Any excuse not to believe Dylan is all I’m hearing from you. Honestly, it’s disgusting that you’re implying that the 32-year-old Dylan is still an emotional cripple. Who still can’t decide what’s real or not. She’s an adult and she’s accused her father as an adult of molesting her. She wrote an article in the NYTs about her molestation and how it affected her.
Keep claiming you’re not a Woody Allen apologist, nobody on this site is believing that from you.
Typically people stick with a story because it’s true.
Why can’t both be true? I believe both. It’s very common that children have vastly different experiences with the same parents, so just because Woody never did anything to Moses doesn’t mean he didn’t do anything to Dylan, just like Mia could have been abusive to Moses and not to some of her other kids.
Both Woody and Mia have shown very questionable behavior through the years, in different aspects, but I doubt one is solely the victim of the other. And it’s very clear that they have used the kids against each other, so they all probably have very warped views of reality and what happened to the others and what didn’t. Just look at that shade in that statement from Mia’s side.
