Amber Tamblyn wrote a NYT op-ed about the need to believe female victims

Last week, ancient pervert James Woods decided to get on his high horse and moralize about the romance at the center of Armie Hammer’s latest film, Call Me By Your Name. The film features a romance between a 20-something dude and a 17-year-old guy. The film is set in Italy, where that kind of iffy statutory situation would not be illegal (or even frowned upon, one would assume). Of course Woods was ridiculous to call out the age difference, and Armie Hammer slapped back at him, pointing out that James Woods dated teenagers when he was 60-something. Amber Tamblyn backed up Armie’s facts with a story of her own: James Woods hit on her when she was 16 years old, and he invited her to go to Las Vegas. She ended up writing an essay in Teen Vogue about all of it, and how Woods called her a liar and how he needs to come to Jesus. Now she’s written an op-ed for the New York Times called “I’m Done with Not Being Believed.”
This is less about what just happened with Woods and more about Woods Culture and how we can end it. https://t.co/oc3IRbVk8e
— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) September 16, 2017
Actress, writer, director @ambertamblyn with an Op-Ed in response to being called a liar by actor James Woods. Read: https://t.co/hZiOTUL1K1
— NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) September 16, 2017
Some highlights from the NYT piece:
Tamblyn began the op-ed describing an incident on a television set when she was 21. A crew member made her feel unsafe by showing up at her apartment after work and “staring daggers” at her on set. She reported this to a producer, who claimed “there are two sides to every story.”
“For women in America who come forward with stories of harassment, abuse and sexual assault, there are not two sides to every story, however noble that principle might seem,” Tamblyn wrote. “Women do not get to have a side. They get to have an interrogation. Too often, they are questioned mercilessly about whether their side is legitimate. Especially if that side happens to accuse a man of stature, then that woman has to consider the scrutiny and repercussions she’ll be subjected to by sharing her side.”
In recent days, Tamblyn was called a liar by Woods, who started a recent situation on social media. The actor criticized Armie Hammer’s film Call Me By Your Name for depicting a relationship between a 24- and 17-year-old. Hammer dropped the hammer when referenced how Woods began dating a 20-year-old woman when he was 66.
“In an instant, I was reminded of a memory from when I was 16,” Tamblyn wrote of this situation. “Mr. Woods attempted to pick me and a friend up when we were at Mel’s diner in Hollywood, seeing if we wanted to go to Las Vegas with him that very night. I informed him of my age, to which he said, ‘Even better.’ I told this story publicly as a way to back up the claim that Mr. Woods was, indeed, a hypocrite. Mr. Woods called my account a lie.”
She added, “Mr. Woods’ accusation that I was lying sent me back to that day in that producer’s office, and back to all the days I’ve spent in the offices of men; of feeling unsure, uneasy, questioned and disbelieved, no matter the conversation.”
It’s weird that I had to write “I believe Amber Tamblyn” in the initial story about James Woods, isn’t it? I did that because I’ve been blogging for long enough to know that on any given forum where a woman accuses a man of anything, her motives, her story, her memories, her clothing, her alcohol consumption, her location, her words are going to be questioned by some or many people. It’s a good rule of thumb to just have a baseline: when a woman – famous or unfamous – comes forward with a story of sexual harassment, assault, rape, violence, whatever, just believe her. Take a moment and believe her before you do anything else. So, yes, I believe Amber Tamblyn. We all need to believe her, and we all need to work on believing other women who come forward.
while I get the sentiment, I don’t believe in just blindly believing women when they accuse someone of something. there’s nothing wrong with believing it enough to actually look into it and take it seriously, but we really shouldn’t just automatically take something as absolute truth because a woman said it.
+1
Emmit Till anyone? Also, thete was a case recently here where a woman accused “two brown men” of robbing her. Guess what? She lied. So Alissa, I 100% agree with you. Take claims seriously but investigate fully as well.
How is this misogynist crap the first reply?
agreed
It’s a sad thing, but that Greer quote holds true for a large swath of women as well.
How is it mysoginistic to expect calm, rational skepticism? Skepticism does not mean doubt, by the way. I would no more believe 100% of women telling me they had been assaulted than I would 100% of men saying they’d been falsely accused. Amber isn’t wrong, but Alissa isn’t either.
i know right? her words are being twisted. in no way is she suggesting that due process and legal review should go out the window, witch hunt style. she is simply stating that all too often women are ridiculed and harassed when they step forward. they are rarely given the chance to tell their story and have justice served. the responses here are disheartening. on a side note, I’m very curious if she ever has conversations like this with her pal, blake lively, who is deeply problematic and comes off as a major rape apologist a la her work/comments regarding woody allen. no judgement of amber here or her friendship with blake, I’m just genuinely curious if they discuss this and would love to know. i think amber could teach blake a few things.
When a man tells you a “story”, do you automatically believe it? If a man told you some women was drunk and trying to get into his pants, do you believe what he said and just dismiss the woman’s “story”?
That isn’t what I took from the post. I read it as keeping our minds open to believing a woman, so she doesn’t have to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to even get on even ground with the accused.
‘If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor. If an elephant has its foot on the tail of a mouse and you say that you are neutral, the mouse will not appreciate your neutrality.’
Desmond Tutu
“It is very tempting to take the side of the perpetrator. All the perpetrator asks is that the bystander do nothing. He appeals to the universal desire to see, hear, and speak no evil. The victim, on the contrary, asks the bystander to share the burden of pain. The victim demands action, engagement, and remembering.”
Dr Judith Herman DV and Abuse specialist
I believe Amber.
Thanks, Detritus, for sharing these wise words. I believe her. I think it took courage to tell her story knowing the Deplorables who support him would immediately trash her.
Thanks for those beautiful quotes. I greatly admire Amber writing to pay attention when girls and women report abuse. Also how brave she is to address Woods’ pathological hypocrisy and his own history of predatory behaviour.
The Emmett Till case is a perfect example, though, of how important to not let a power structure determine who gets believed. In Hollywood, old white men have power over nearly everyone, sexual abuse is rampant, and there’s a culture of not listening to women.
The power structure was reversed in the deep south in the 1950s when a woman accused Emmett Till of *flirting* with her. It wasn’t even rape that she accused him of.
When Amber Tamblyn accused James Woods of basically the same thing, it was to call out his hypocrisy, not send out a lynch mob.
The fact is that the Emmett Till case didn’t involve a woman lying about rape, so it provides absolutely no evidence that women lie about rape. It was 100% about power and racism, and no one is claiming that women are never racist.
The commonality here is that it’s terrifying for anyone to make claims against someone who has more power than they do, so when that person speaks up, let’s listen with an open mind.
False reporting of sexual assaults is between 2 and 10%, but somehow everyone thinks the woman is lying. It’s attitudes like yours that will perpetuate this myth. We all need to educate ourselves and support those that are not in power. Those that are not in power have much less to lose than those that are in power.
Source: The National Sexual Violence Resource Center
https://www.nsvrc.org/sites/default/files/Publications_NSVRC_Overview_False-Reporting.pdf
You have to take into account that “false reports” are basically always (male) police officers thinking the woman is lying or if they cant “prove” it without doubt. Acutal false accusations are mostly a myth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
it’s not misogynistic to say “take claims seriously but do due diligence and don’t believe someone solely because there’s a vagina attached.” the fact that you think it is misogynistic is a problem.🙄🙄🙄
preach!
preach!
@Alissa…your comment is not only borderline misogynistic but it’s dangerous. False reporting happens but it’s rare. Many use the myth of false reporting to silence victims further and foster this system of rape culture. It’s unacceptable. Every instance should be taken seriously, every single one. If it turns out to be a lie at a later point, then the person reporting it dealt it but not silence the rest of us.
I said very clearly in my comment that all claims should be taken seriously. there’s a difference between taking it seriously and accepting it as fact.
Alissa, you are clearly not a misogynist, and wasting your time with an ideologue who doesn’t get nuance. Seriously, you already explained yourself, and some people just don’t get it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Giving women the benefit of the doubt is more helpful, but we shouldn’t ignore if there is serious doubt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe Amber 100%, that old “has been”S behavior say’s it all…
Imagine a person is spreading lies about you to destroy your reputation and in that way cover up his/her actions, so when you tell he/she did to you, nobody believes you?
There is no such a thing like the perfect victim, and sometimes people who seem to be nice (def. not this old has been) but do horrible things.
Hollywood is clearly a pedophile Paradise, somebody should clean up that place…..
Yep. I don’t care who it is. Someone..anyone makes an accusation against another person and my first instinct may be to believe the accuser, but then my mindset is to gather all the info and facts. There have been more than a few situations recently where a woman has lied (and few times a white woman on a man/person of color) claiming some type of assault.
I don’t think it’s necessarily wrong to just want to listen and gather facts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do however believe Amber, I do believe Beverly Johnson, Janice and the lot of Cosby accusers, I believe the former People Mag editor about Trump, etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are women who do indeed lie about these things. My husbands exwife made up stories to attempt to sway child custody disputes. She’d allege things that didn’t happen, she’d file a police report, and then she wouldn’t follow up. Cases and investigations were dropped as a result, but not without causing expense and aggravation and stress. It was her MO. (For the record, she also filed an anonymous and false child abuse case against her own adult daughter out of spite over a disagreement they had…..also investigated and dropped.). She remains a piece of work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whenever I hear of false accusations within family court cases it makes my blood boil…because every time a parent does it, it just means that another vulnerable child is in more danger of not being believed.
Realistically, women victims of crimes are subject to a much higher level of scrutiny, though.
My takeaway was not that Kaiser was advocating for throwing due process out the window. She was pointing out how sexism in the system prevents women from being treated fairly. To harp on the fact that some women lie about being victims is to completely miss the point of this article.
What is so wrong with treating women with compassion and sympathy when they come forward about sexual assault? I’d rather risk that getting taken advantage of than willfully defending a system designed to silence female victims all while claiming “I’m not a misogynist I’m just being *fair*”
I agree with you. But as you said, perhaps to people of color, who have sadly seen too many horrible instances where a White woman is easily and vehemently believed over the accused when it comes to accusing a person of color, it does strike a different chord with us.
Many lynchings took place because of this same type of mentality. Google Scottsboro boys.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…that murderers get a free pass is unbelievable, what a racist system.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The woman at the center of the Emmet Till case was never charged and never brought to justice. She went on to lead a nice life. She’s still alive and admitted to lying and while a mother had to bury her 14 year old son and watch the killers go free, that woman never paid for her role in his death.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s horrible, yeez a 14 Yo innocent! Boy is murdered, and despite they know who did this and who accelerate this with a lie, nobody got in jail?
But when somebody claims that Taylor swift is a bitch, could get some penalty…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Well she’s thirsty/an attention-seeker/ a fame-seeker, so I don’t believe her.”
“She’s a goldigger.”
“I’ll save my sympathy for women who have it worse than her.”
“Well you know blind gossip says she’s prostituting, so…”
“Seriously? All he did was ( ), it’s not like he went as far as actually raping her or something. Drama queen.”
The list goes on and on. But the fact that an article can’t even be written about the ways women are always discredited without so many peoples’ knee-jerk responses being some variation of “But what about the Menz, Because Logic!”-combined with the not-so-thinly-veiled implication that women are illogical, hysterical histrionic harpies for having a problem with the way people jump to discredit and trash women when these crimes happen- does border on misogyny, and is kind of an example of what people are talking about.
And if there are only two people there with no one to witness it? How do you “prove” one way or another? I believe the woman.
Go to a police station, say to the cop at the desk: ‘I have been raped in the parking’
You ll be implicitly believed a lot faster on version #2 than #1 (I simplify massively, apologies to the hordes of law enforcement officers and other kind humans who do not act this way).
It does not solely appear when comes the time to check different versions (which should be done impartially, you are totally right) after complaints have been duly registered. It comes at the time of overcoming a wave of inertia/reluctance/denial to get your complaint registered in the first place.
When you re the victim of such a personal and traumatic crime and society’s first reaction is to hold you at arms’ length until something, other than your own word, ‘validates’ the existence of your pain, it s a terrible thing to do to a victim.
Just gonna leave this right here..
Thank you, QueenB and Otakufairy.
I believe Amber Tamblyn. And I am so impressed that she refuses to back down or slink away silently.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s crazy that men with money, fame and power get away with this stuff so often when they should be the most vulnerable in terms of fear of getting caught. We’ve all got phones now, always at hand. If we get these guys recorded doing this shit we can work at taking them down.
lol “noted teen heartthrob.”
Teen Heartthrob….LOL….Yikes
Only because he was parading his 19 Yo GF doesn’t mean he didn’t dated her quite earlier.
White rich Men in the US get away with all, Childrape, Rape and Murder…..for such crimes it should never possible to get bail, for nobody. Even not the clown in the WH.
What GiBee don’t you want a part of that Sexy?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The feminist approach is to believe women.
Stuff that women dont lie about: Sexual assault and Rape.
I’m feeling snarky today.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are still trying to get male approval and head pats. Of all the cases of rape and even though James Woods’ reputation is no secret anywhere he goes and even though other women have come out and said they too have experienced it with him they fall back on their false sense of fairness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A lot of people are accusing usher of sleeping with women and trying to give them herpes…I’m sure it’s probably true..but one of the accusers is out saying there’s a sex tape that proves it, but that was a lie. Some women can be shitty, too…and it sucks because usher will use that to say they are all lying.
I believe Amber
For every guy that’s falsely accused and has to move away, there’s 20 like the guy who raped my friend in college – no consequences, had everyone he knew treat her like crap for “crying rape” until she finally moved away.
“I know a girl from my hometown who was raised super religious, she had a boyfriend and her parents found out she was having sex with him, she was scared of bei in trouble and said it was rape. I knew the guy pretty well, he was thrown through the mud for almost a year until the girl finally admitted that it was completely consensual. The guy had to move away from his family to get away from the accusations. It does happen.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If we believe people blindly based on their gender or other attributes we descend into a world of arbitrary and madness close to that described by Orwell in 1984.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not sure how ANYBODY could be against this (lookin’ at you, QueenB.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And this mighty justice system you speak of is not exactly perfect, how many wrongful convictions have ruined people’s lives. Rapists are never sentenced to the time they should be. Murderers and child rapists are let go, drunk drivers sentences are so unbelievably lenient. The only thing that puts you in jail forever seems to be mass murder and money crimes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And your solution is what exactly?
@QueenB: Some of the derailment here is coming from CB’s recurrent right-wing (almost typed white-ring. That wouldn’t have been entirely inappropriate either!) trolls. They always pop-in to take whatever position is more beneficial to deplorable causes, whether the subject is rape culture, reproductive rights, racism, Hillary, or Trump.
I hesitate to post this. I am not for a moment saying this is common. The disgraceful part about the legal treatment of rape is that the prosecution rate and the conviction rate are so low. And the treatment of many victims – focusing on their personal history, the clothes they were wearing, the alcohol they had drunk – is equally disgraceful. Many victims cannot even face reporting it because they feel they won’t be believed. And it’s appalling in the 21st century that so many perpetrators are walking free bcause of a system that fails victims. But
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2017/aug/24/woman-jailed-10-years-false-rape-claims-jemma-beale
I’m not sure if “just believe any woman who says something has happened” is the right thing. Unfortunately it’s not that simple.
And unfortunately, as the sort of behaviour that Amber encountered does happen and has happened for basically all of human history, we need to stop just hoping it will go away, and give young men and women the tools to save themselves.
Would it be useful to tell young people that unfortunately, this is a part of life, and give them tools that mean that if they do end up in a bad situation, they can try to stop it or at least back themselves up later? Yes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good for Amber for standing up and getting her story heard. I believe Amber.
Yes! And pull out your cell phone and record. Two separate times in the past six months in my neighborhood, girls (12 and 16) were being harassed/stalked by men on the way home from school. Both girls took out their phone and recorded. And police caught both (one with the help of crowdsourcing at NextDoor). Technology can be a game changer, if you have access to it.
Yup.
But so much of the time they aren’t. They’re men with families and decent jobs.
We all wish we could just get these dicks to stop. We all wish we could run out to the shop to grab some milk without being catcalled. That’s not stopping.
Let’s scare them for once.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not.
What I am saying is that it is a sad and terrible fact that people will continue to disbelieve women (and men!) who come forward to say they’ve been harassed.
What I am saying is that almost everyone has an evidence collecting machine on them at all times.
What if, instead of hoping and pretending that will stop, I take the power into my hands?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here is my personal experience with others not believing sexual assault:
2. That same step-dad, who wasn’t stopped the first time he raped a little girl, began raping me a few years later when I was 10. Again, my mother refused to believe me, which empowered him to rape and torture me for two years without consequences. They’re still together, and too much of my life has been like my step-sister’s.
I know my accounts are merely anecdotal and that many readers might even doubt my stories because rape culture is that pervasive. But, I’ve worked with too many survivors at the university, and I’ve heard stories of abuse from about 75% of the woman I know, to discount my experiences as anomalies. Women who doubt other women empower men to rape and abuse at will.
Hey, that is terrible and awful beyond imagination and measure. I’m so sorry for the things that have happened and hope you’ve been able to find a support system and happiness.
GiBee, thanks for your kind words! I have a very happy and successful life. My husband and kids are awesome and so supportive.
I gently ask those who feel sorry about what happened to me to instead be mad as hell that they happened–because they happen to women all the time.
AustenGirl1975, i’m sorry you have such a incapable Mother, let me say you, she knew and she let it happen, that’s a big problem in general, that some parents don’t understand, the Child comes first, then my own needs. Every good Mother knew that.
Sadly in this rape-culture woman are part of the problem, that girl who was raped at College (drunk rape factories) her roommate said she was drunk and deserved it….
Nobody, even not the most Drunk or the meanest Girl. deserves to get Raped….Nobody!
“Women who doubt other women empower men to rape and abuse at will”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Including Juanita Brodderick?
JosieH, instead of the “but what about-ness” followed by the extremely rare exception of someone who false reported, I ask you, but what about the hundreds of millions of women worldwide who have been victims of sexual violence? Have you bothered to learn any of their names, or just one of the few women who made a false report. Do you have that much more compassion for the rare male who is the victim of a false report than for the countless women who’ve been brutalized by sexual violence?
In this conversation about believing female victims of male-perpetrated sexual violence, I urge you to consider believing them, “including” me.
“JosieH, instead of the “but what about-ness” followed by the extremely rare exception of someone who false reported, I ask you, but what about the hundreds of millions of women worldwide who have been victims of sexual violence?”
“Do you have that much more compassion for the rare male who is the victim of a false report than for the countless women who’ve been brutalized by sexual violence?”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Generalize much?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This quote can be found in chapter one of “Things Misandrists Say.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What have you so twisted about Juanita Broaddrick? Her case was investigated, and she wasn’t found to be credible because she changed her story. That isn’t a good example since it has been litigated already and became muddied because it has been highly politicized with her blessing.
You can dig up a dubious case but how many proven cases do you cite and what does this woman have to do with an accuser being truthful or not? There are always exceptions that can be dragged out from under a rock to make an opposing argument, but the facts and statistics aren’t on your side.
It always boggles my mind when a mother doesn’t believe her own daughter. And it seems to happen far too often. The decks are stacked against women from the beginning aren’t they? Thanks for sharing your story.
The act of giving birth does not make a woman a *mother*. There are women who do not love their children and who are afraid of losing their man.
@Pumpkin 100%! This is so true, and i would go even further, that “Mothers” know and let it happen, that’s a huge problem, it happens to often.
@AustenGirl1975: I don’t doubt your story at all. I wish you and your sister are or will be fine. I also wish those pure excuses of human beings – your mother and step dad will pay for what they did/didn’t do. They are despicable.
I’m so sorry for what both you and your sister suffered through@Austengirl!
I will *always* default to believing the accuser. I would much rather be proven wrong than inflict the same type of pain I experienced on another.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am sorry about what happened to you and angry. The first reaction should be to believe and then work from there. A 10 year old would not make that up. It defies logic and common sense.
I wish you continued healing and happiness.
When it comes to assault I err on the side of believing the victim. Statistics support the super low possibility of false claims. I always do research but chances are the victim is not lying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In this realm, at this time.
Hi detritus, I’m asking this question because I’m genuinely curious, not to be a bitch or a troll. But your response to Nicole is much different than your response to Poster 1 up thread. Aren’t they both saying essentially the same thing, only Nicole says it much more diplomatically? She said believe the victim but check it out (which does infer some doubt, no?) and the first person said believe it enough to investigate, and isn’t that the same thing?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My qualifiers was to combat the earlier comment that we should “always believe women”. I don’t think so because there are other instances where I do fact checking. Rape is one of the few areas where I don’t typically wait for research and evidence. No one willingly goes through a rape trial for false accusations. I personally have friends that did not want to report their assaults to the school because of it. Other crimes I tend to wait and see because I’ve seen certain tropes play out before.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My comment to detritus was semantics I guess, because I thought you and Poster 1 were essentially saying the same thing, yet your post is being received much more positively than the first one.
Gotcha Blu. I’ll have to go back and look because I mostly skimmed the comments before posting.
I think you have a good take on it @Nicole. The situations that actually call for a “neutral” take are few and far between. For instances I am VERY wary of accusations of abuse (about the wife or the child) made in the course of a bitter and acrimonious divorce. Sadly in my field I’ve learned that the depths people will sink to in such times are the lowest of the low. Does that mean it’s always or even frequently a lie? No! Absolutely not ( and the alleged victims must always be made safe while matters are investigated). But the risk is higher. Looking honestly at the circumstances is key.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
James Woods is a walking bag of puke and there is plenty of evidence to show that this incident no doubt happened.
Although I can’t say I agree with the kumbaya Hillary love in the article (considering the hypocrisy of Hillary attacking her husband’s many accusers – of which I am related to one and know her account to be absolutely true) I will say 90% of what Amber says resonates. We are accustomed in this culture – even as women- to immediately question the female accuser and question motives, dress, looks, reaction, you name it. We rarely simply take the account as truth and investigate as such – particularly if the man/boy is of stature or “known to be a good guy”. I’ve known many “good guys” who were nothing of the sort. Until we can change the mind of the collective women, we can never hope to really influence the minds of men. This coming from a conservative voter (which doesn’t mean Trump, ugh).
I agree that we should believe women before we do anything else, Kaiser. Why? Because all women have been victims of sexual assault/harassment/etc. I recently had this conversation with a male friend and he didn’t believe me. I told him “show me a woman who says she’s never been victimized and I’ll show you a liar.” So, he tested this and started asking, including his wife, and came back to me with his jaw on the floor. “How is it that I am 40 years old and never knew it was this pervasive?” he asked. So we had a longer conversation about it. And I told him the problem is that people DON’T talk about it. But we should. Everybody. FYI my two tween sons were privy to this convo and I am not sorry. I discussed it further with them at home.
Good mothering of sons Juls. I am aware of how my boys treat their sisters and how my husband relates to both. I don’t want to perpetuate the women are a weak myth and need a strong man to help them, but I want my sons to understand if a girl or woman needs help to assist them. Fostering closeness and love and respect between them I hope will build a good foundation to be good people and not participate in misogyny or complicity.
I was drugged and raped by two teenage boys when I was 16. Didn’t tell a soul until I was 32. Never named my rapists. I can’t tell you how many times through those 16 years that a friend of mine lied about sexual assaults and rapes because she regretted sexual experiences she had. She even asked me to lie under oath for her to extort money from men for sexual harassment. I refused. We are no longer friends. It is people like her that make it impossible to believe every woman that comes forward. My blood would burn every time she would lie and would push me further to hide inside myself about my rapes. I don’t know what the solution is but until people (not just women) stop lying about sexual assault, we can’t believe 100% of the people that claim it happened to them just because they say it happened.
I believe Amber. This started from James Woods tweeting and calling her a liar, trying to silence her. She’s using her power and privilege to clap back at not only him, but the misogynistic culture she’s experienced. I’m positive she’s not the only actress that has encountered what she’s described in her NYT piece but how many are willing to call anyone out on it? This is pretty awesome.
Perhaps it would be helpful to consider the false equivalency at the heart of some people’s comments here: the “would you believe a man blindly” argument ignores an enormous amount of statistical evidence and social science study that demonstrates a pattern of sexual predation by men toward women and children going on since…forever? (Thanks, patriarchy!) The statistical chance of the obverse–being sexually preyed upon by a woman–is still slim (though has increased somewhat in recent decades). It’s not a binary. I think the point, given the statistical likelihood of a woman or child telling the truth about their experience of being assaulted or harassed, is to give them the clear benefit of the doubt first. Not blindly. But as our default starting position culturally. Because, again, statistically, it is unusual for women and children to make false claims, given what people who report are frequently put through when doing so. I think looking to quantifiable, legitimate studies on these issues is more useful than cherry picking our own experiences as anecdotal “proof,” given that most anecdotal evidence simply reinforces human beings’ very personal and idiosyncratic emotional reactions to given situations (also long demonstrated by social science study). This statistical info to which I refer is a Google search away, BTW. I have found it very helpful to approach these difficult issues from this position. Which is to say, I don’t mean to be unkind or shaming. I genuinely hope this helps people thinking through these issues.
That the longtime pedo perv James Woods calls out any questionable age difference between film lovers is rich! Really shows you how those kind of predators have zero shame, and far too much power (also see: Sandusky). Kind of surprised the NYT published her piece, but glad they did.
I hope that “has been” Woods bloke is getting a major backlash who will last until he is 6 feet under.
Her grandstanding on this thing is downright Dunham-esque.
Your complete lack of empathy toward a survivor of sexual violence is Woods-esque.
Why does someone telling her story and identifying a predator equate to grandstanding? Having lived through sexual violence, I will never cease discussing it in graphic detail–both the rape and torture and my years for mental health struggles. It’s a real experience, and your denial or minimizing of what women endure or calling us out for speaking against the men who violated us or the system that enables it just perpetuates the pain.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yep, you read that right. actually, she’s not looking at it, she’s said she is doing it. Because they are unfair to the ACCUSER.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I read the Op-Ed in the NYT yesterday, I breathed the most tremendous sigh of relief. She put words to my life experience of women being told there are two sides to every story, when in reality that is rubbish. Let me say that again. In reality women do not get a side because they are not believed, their motives are questioned, or they are just too damn ashamed and terrified to speak up (Hi, my name is Hailey and I reported the theft in my apartment but was too ashamed and terrified to report the assault, true f87king story).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think that those who express concern over “believe the woman not the man” are denying any of the above. They are reacting to what sounds like a fundamental flip of “guilty until proven innocent” which frankly on current statistics is still more likely to get it right than not. The number of false accusations are remote. But I guess the question for people who take the most extreme position on this of “guilty until proven innocent”, what number of false convictions can be tolerated?
I believe Amber confidently. And I do believe “take the woman’s accusations seriously and don’t ask victim blaming questions” is the right approach even in criminal investigations.
I believe Amber 100%
One I personally think was for attention, the other was because she got found out having sex and told that to her parents to get out of trouble.
So where I do very much believe the woman first, I have the actions of the two girls I knew in the back of my mind.
I believe Amber.
I don’t know who she is but you go girl. Her writing is flawless.
