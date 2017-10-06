DM: Prince William is worried about developing a ‘dreaded, chubby dadbod’

World Premiere of 'Blue Planet II'

For all of my complaints about Prince William, I’ve never felt one way or the other about his weight or fitness. He seems like a guy who has kept in pretty good shape throughout adulthood, honestly. I know he used to be a runner, and I suspect he probably still does more cardio than weight training. He also reportedly stays on a pretty healthy diet, because Kate and Carole seem to have determined a lot of the food choices for that household. My point? William seems pretty fit. And no surprise, he’s looking for a gym in London, now that his family is there full time. So he’s thinking about joining his mother’s old gym, the Chelsea Harbour Club. Apparently, he worries he’s going to get a “dadbod.”

After quitting the healthy country air of Norfolk and his job as an air ambulance pilot, it seems Prince William is worried that he’s starting to lose his fitness – and could even develop a dreaded, chubby ‘dad bod’. So to stave off the effects of a sedentary city lifestyle, I can reveal the soon-to-be father of three has signed on for sessions at an exclusive gym – the Chelsea Harbour Club. The fitness centre was a regular haunt for his mother Diana in the 1990s, who was often seen there in her gym kit after her marriage to Prince Charles collapsed.

William, 35, visited the club after dropping Prince George off at Battersea for his first day at Thomas’s school. However, getting fit wasn’t the main thing on his mind when he was shown round. He asked staff if they still made the special cookies Diana used to buy him as a treat when they went there together.

Says my source: ‘He visited the cafe and told staff that Diana would buy a cookie for him as a treat if he’d been behaving well. He still remembers how special they were. The chefs started flapping, saying they’d find the recipe and rustle one up right away, but he said he didn’t want any special treatment.’

It was at the club’s cafe that Diana met England rugby captain Will Carling in 1995 and began a ‘close friendship’ which was never officially confirmed as a romance but resulted in his divorce from then-wife Julia a year later.

[From The Daily Mail]

I think Will and Kate have a home gym in Anmer Hall, plus Will got to be outdoorsy, taking walks and riding horses and whatever. So moving back to London full time, it makes sense that he’s looking for a full-time gym, although one would think there’s enough space in Kensington Palace for a home gym. That’s not the point though! The point is that William is a normal bloke, who doesn’t want special treatment, who just worries about his dadbod like normal blokes. Are you buying that? Or is he looking to meet some posh gym girls?

You know what William really should spend some money on? Proper crotch tailoring. I’m sick of his too-tight pants and his moose knuckle. #MooseKnuckleAwareness

World Premiere of 'Blue Planet II'

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

36 Responses to “DM: Prince William is worried about developing a ‘dreaded, chubby dadbod’”

  1. Mermaid says:
    October 6, 2017 at 7:49 am

    I thought I read that Charles stuck to a pretty low calorie healthy diet too? All of these people are super image conscious and don’t want to look heavy in pictures.

    Reply
  2. jferber says:
    October 6, 2017 at 7:49 am

    He should worry more about his hair (or the people of England).

    Reply
  3. Shambles says:
    October 6, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Such normal. Very real. Much average.

    You know what average people actually worry about, Wills? Their fellow humans dying in Puerto Rico, the gun violence epidemic, the rise of far-right, jingoist sentiment around the world, nuclear holocaust at the hands of one of two fat despots… try it sometime. Welcome to the real world.

    Reply
  4. Nicole says:
    October 6, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Eh royal or not this sounds typical dude.

    Reply
  5. Serene Wolf says:
    October 6, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Too late.

    Reply
  6. Alexandria says:
    October 6, 2017 at 7:59 am

    I thought I was the only one who noticed, sorry, scientifally observed his tight crotch area. WHAT ARE YOU HIDING WILLY? Wait.

    Reply
  7. Radley says:
    October 6, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Honey, your bod is the least of your issues.

    Reply
  8. jferber says:
    October 6, 2017 at 8:03 am

    You nailed it Shambles. Absolutely right.

    Reply
  9. AnnaKist says:
    October 6, 2017 at 8:16 am

    This layabout needs a job. I never noticed his crotch before, but yes, the royal tailor needs to attend to this matter, and Billy needs better undies for his Willy.

    Reply
  10. Talie says:
    October 6, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Even if I had a home gym, I would still like to get out of my house…I get it.

    Reply
  11. TrixC says:
    October 6, 2017 at 8:36 am

    I don’t get why he wouldn’t just have a gym installed in Kensington palace, I’m sure it will be much more expensive for him to work out in a public gym due to the additional security requirements. Not to mention the invasive photos that were taken of his mum exercising back in the day.

    Reply
  12. Bellagio DuPont says:
    October 6, 2017 at 8:54 am

    I wonder if Will minds that his brother’s overshadowing him so much these days.

    Reply
  13. Becks says:
    October 6, 2017 at 9:07 am

    I’m actually surprised there’s not some sort of common gym at KP for all the residents to use.

    Reply
  14. Citresse says:
    October 6, 2017 at 9:14 am

    The only knuckle in William’s life should be knuckling down to work.

    Reply
  15. Suze says:
    October 6, 2017 at 9:26 am

    He has actually been working a lot lately (well about 3/4 time for normal humans but an exhausting schedule for a royal), so credit there.

    He and Kate are both actually in very good shape. But given their penchant for privacy I would be surprised if they didn’t already have a full gym in one of the London royal properties. I know Buck House has a pool.

    Reply
  16. littlemissnaughty says:
    October 6, 2017 at 9:46 am

    I don’t buy it. He’s always been active and quite fit, he’ll be fine if he keeps it up and I suspect he and his wife will manage just fine in that department. He probably knows it, too.

    Reply

