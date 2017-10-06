DM: Prince William is worried about developing a ‘dreaded, chubby dadbod’

For all of my complaints about Prince William, I’ve never felt one way or the other about his weight or fitness. He seems like a guy who has kept in pretty good shape throughout adulthood, honestly. I know he used to be a runner, and I suspect he probably still does more cardio than weight training. He also reportedly stays on a pretty healthy diet, because Kate and Carole seem to have determined a lot of the food choices for that household. My point? William seems pretty fit. And no surprise, he’s looking for a gym in London, now that his family is there full time. So he’s thinking about joining his mother’s old gym, the Chelsea Harbour Club. Apparently, he worries he’s going to get a “dadbod.”
After quitting the healthy country air of Norfolk and his job as an air ambulance pilot, it seems Prince William is worried that he’s starting to lose his fitness – and could even develop a dreaded, chubby ‘dad bod’. So to stave off the effects of a sedentary city lifestyle, I can reveal the soon-to-be father of three has signed on for sessions at an exclusive gym – the Chelsea Harbour Club. The fitness centre was a regular haunt for his mother Diana in the 1990s, who was often seen there in her gym kit after her marriage to Prince Charles collapsed.
William, 35, visited the club after dropping Prince George off at Battersea for his first day at Thomas’s school. However, getting fit wasn’t the main thing on his mind when he was shown round. He asked staff if they still made the special cookies Diana used to buy him as a treat when they went there together.
Says my source: ‘He visited the cafe and told staff that Diana would buy a cookie for him as a treat if he’d been behaving well. He still remembers how special they were. The chefs started flapping, saying they’d find the recipe and rustle one up right away, but he said he didn’t want any special treatment.’
It was at the club’s cafe that Diana met England rugby captain Will Carling in 1995 and began a ‘close friendship’ which was never officially confirmed as a romance but resulted in his divorce from then-wife Julia a year later.
I think Will and Kate have a home gym in Anmer Hall, plus Will got to be outdoorsy, taking walks and riding horses and whatever. So moving back to London full time, it makes sense that he’s looking for a full-time gym, although one would think there’s enough space in Kensington Palace for a home gym. That’s not the point though! The point is that William is a normal bloke, who doesn’t want special treatment, who just worries about his dadbod like normal blokes. Are you buying that? Or is he looking to meet some posh gym girls?
You know what William really should spend some money on? Proper crotch tailoring. I’m sick of his too-tight pants and his moose knuckle. #MooseKnuckleAwareness
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I thought I read that Charles stuck to a pretty low calorie healthy diet too? All of these people are super image conscious and don’t want to look heavy in pictures.
To be fair, I wouldn’t want to look heavy when my pictures are splayed all over tabloids.
Charles is extremely health conscious but gastric issues in his early twenties prompted him to adopt a spartan diet. The results were quite advantageous so he stuck with it, reportedly gaining more energy, maintaining optimal weight and sleeping better a night. He only eats small amounts of extremely lean meat and steamed, locally sourced vegetables. For official dinners his preferences are sent in advance or he simply pushes his food around on his plate. Years of polo also kept his figure trim. Except for his great-grandmother Mary, heaviness runs in his family so it makes sense Charles would be cautious.
I think all the men in the House of Windsor have sensible diets and stay active. They’re not gym bodies, but always seem healthy even into advanced age. I imagine Will falls into that same mold.
I hope he doesn’t morph into a tampon.
Charles never said he wanted to be a tampon.
He should worry more about his hair (or the people of England).
LOL. Yeah and worry about working to actually earn the millions British taxpayers lavish on his spoiled little . . .
As soon as my boyfriend started losing hair, he shaved it all off. Better than Wills Dr Phil hairdo
I really rather wish he would wear a toupee to be honest. That bald head of his makes him look like he’s in his 50′s or even 60′s. He’s even starting to look like Kate’s sugar daddy.
Such normal. Very real. Much average.
You know what average people actually worry about, Wills? Their fellow humans dying in Puerto Rico, the gun violence epidemic, the rise of far-right, jingoist sentiment around the world, nuclear holocaust at the hands of one of two fat despots… try it sometime. Welcome to the real world.
You know he’s not American, right?
Take a breather.
Or even on a much simpler level: Normal, average people work so many effing hours trying to make enough money to keep their heads above the water, they really don’t have time to ponder what luxury gym to enroll in. How nice it must be to have acres of time for long walks on the estate, sports like skiing and polo and such (that you have to have money to even think about), personal trainers, personal trainers, and whole afternoons to focus on developing one’s obliques. And of course a vast athleisure wardrobe. So average, so ordinary, so normal.
Sorry, I’m pulling yet another 12 hour day and will eat my lunch from a vending machine. I almost think it would be worth it to be unemployed again so that I can get back to my dance classes, pilates, and swim regularly.
I am worried about all of those things, but I still workout four times a week. Should I stop excercising because bad sh*t is happening in thr world?
Eh royal or not this sounds typical dude.
Too late.
I thought I was the only one who noticed, sorry, scientifally observed his tight crotch area. WHAT ARE YOU HIDING WILLY? Wait.
It’s where he stashes his work ethic.
Aww, poor Kate.
*giggle*
Love your screen name!
Honey, your bod is the least of your issues.
You nailed it Shambles. Absolutely right.
This layabout needs a job. I never noticed his crotch before, but yes, the royal tailor needs to attend to this matter, and Billy needs better undies for his Willy.
Lol. He’s a provocative dresser.
Even if I had a home gym, I would still like to get out of my house…I get it.
I don’t get why he wouldn’t just have a gym installed in Kensington palace, I’m sure it will be much more expensive for him to work out in a public gym due to the additional security requirements. Not to mention the invasive photos that were taken of his mum exercising back in the day.
I wonder if Will minds that his brother’s overshadowing him so much these days.
I don’t know if he minds, but he sure has been working a TON lately. I know his work always picks up in the fall/winter but I feel like these past few weeks he’s been really busy. Or else KP’s instagram account is just posting a ton of pics from a handful of events, lol.
He has. No shade from me for William since they’ve been back in London. He’s been getting out. He’s even been somewhat engaging with people too.
I’m actually surprised there’s not some sort of common gym at KP for all the residents to use.
Common gym? *faints dead away*
The only knuckle in William’s life should be knuckling down to work.
He has actually been working a lot lately (well about 3/4 time for normal humans but an exhausting schedule for a royal), so credit there.
He and Kate are both actually in very good shape. But given their penchant for privacy I would be surprised if they didn’t already have a full gym in one of the London royal properties. I know Buck House has a pool.
Kate’s said she takes George over there to swim. And I’ll be shocked to hear that they don’t have a home gym somewhere in their space at KP.
I don’t buy it. He’s always been active and quite fit, he’ll be fine if he keeps it up and I suspect he and his wife will manage just fine in that department. He probably knows it, too.
