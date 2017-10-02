People think Oprah Winfrey might be considering a run for President

People are so desperate to run #45 and his successor Pence out of office that the 2020 campaign speculation is starting to sound like a fantasy football league. Between people declaring Dwayne Johnson’s candidacy before he’s committed and whatever delusional trip makes Kid Rock think he’s #45′s heir apparent, it’s a bizarre political landscape right now. And since we now know that anyone famous can win the office, the sky’s the limit. One name that keeps getting thrown around is Oprah. Now mind you, Oprah herself has said she will “never run for public office“ but that didn’t stop John Podhoretz from writing an op-ed about how she was the Democrats best hope for 2020. Last Sunday, Podhoretz watched Oprah on 60 Minutes as she moderated a panel of Michigan voters when he realized she was the answer to get Dems back in the White House. You can read his argument here. However, after he published his piece, Oprah sent out this tweet:

@jpodhoretz Thanks for your VOTE of confidence!Democrats’ best hope for 2020: Oprah | New York Post https://t.co/tvt82v8cMH — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) September 28, 2017

So, of course, people thought this is her declaration of intent. And lost their damn minds:

EVERYONE GETS A CAR!!! pic.twitter.com/2oYvBW6pUK — Waltzing Matilda (@EnslavedByCats) September 29, 2017

You have my vote, and every moment of my time to help. Run @Oprah — Carol Davidsen (@cld276) September 29, 2017

I've been saying this @Oprah – we neeeeeed you! — Wittyiot (@wittyiot) September 29, 2017

Yes please. We need you @Oprah. I always knew you would save us all and make everything better. — Mary Kate Killilea (@1mkk) September 29, 2017

To be fair, most people on the thread said that although they loved the Magical Ms. O, another inexperienced celebrity is not what we need to run the country.

In the article, Podhoretz lists the way that Oprah is the “mirror image of Trump, but more so,” in that she is a billionaire as well but her fortune was built without controversy. He points out that she is a master of reading shifts in cultural preferences and adjusting her focus accordingly. He also makes a good argument about how Oprah’s influence can help get a candidate into office. Personally, I wish he’d focused more on that than her actually running.

As for Oprah, I don’t think she’d want the job or the pay cut. But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t love the discussion. Her tweet literally just thanks Podhoretz for the compliment that she could be president. But by retweeting the article with the wording she chose, she’s just stirring the pot. Personally, I’m fine with the discussion. Not that I want Oprah to be president any more than she wants to be. Even though the current administration is an abomination to the office, it is not a foregone conclusion that he will be voted out. We live in the Upside Down and the worst-case scenario is rapidly becoming our reality. Honestly, at this point, I might consider a Fantasy Football draft to fill the whole of government.

