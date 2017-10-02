People think Oprah Winfrey might be considering a run for President

People are so desperate to run #45 and his successor Pence out of office that the 2020 campaign speculation is starting to sound like a fantasy football league. Between people declaring Dwayne Johnson’s candidacy before he’s committed and whatever delusional trip makes Kid Rock think he’s #45′s heir apparent, it’s a bizarre political landscape right now. And since we now know that anyone famous can win the office, the sky’s the limit. One name that keeps getting thrown around is Oprah. Now mind you, Oprah herself has said she will never run for public office but that didn’t stop John Podhoretz from writing an op-ed about how she was the Democrats best hope for 2020. Last Sunday, Podhoretz watched Oprah on 60 Minutes as she moderated a panel of Michigan voters when he realized she was the answer to get Dems back in the White House. You can read his argument here. However, after he published his piece, Oprah sent out this tweet:

So, of course, people thought this is her declaration of intent. And lost their damn minds:

To be fair, most people on the thread said that although they loved the Magical Ms. O, another inexperienced celebrity is not what we need to run the country.

In the article, Podhoretz lists the way that Oprah is the “mirror image of Trump, but more so,” in that she is a billionaire as well but her fortune was built without controversy. He points out that she is a master of reading shifts in cultural preferences and adjusting her focus accordingly. He also makes a good argument about how Oprah’s influence can help get a candidate into office. Personally, I wish he’d focused more on that than her actually running.

As for Oprah, I don’t think she’d want the job or the pay cut. But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t love the discussion. Her tweet literally just thanks Podhoretz for the compliment that she could be president. But by retweeting the article with the wording she chose, she’s just stirring the pot. Personally, I’m fine with the discussion. Not that I want Oprah to be president any more than she wants to be. Even though the current administration is an abomination to the office, it is not a foregone conclusion that he will be voted out. We live in the Upside Down and the worst-case scenario is rapidly becoming our reality. Honestly, at this point, I might consider a Fantasy Football draft to fill the whole of government.

Photo credit: WENN Photos, Twitter and Getty Images

 

51 Responses to “People think Oprah Winfrey might be considering a run for President”

  1. Dtab says:
    October 2, 2017 at 7:12 am

    I LOVE O….but I don’t need another celebrity president. Sorry but its time that this country got fixed (Also just to clarify I am not American but I am so invested in your safety and Sanity that I want you to be rise up and stop the hell hole that you find yourselves in). #HeIsNotWorthyToCallHimselfPresident

    Reply
  2. kNY says:
    October 2, 2017 at 7:13 am

    I do love Oprah, but it’s kind of sad that I got excited by this. Not because she’s Oprah, but because I know that people would be more likely to get up off their asses and vote for her just because she’s famous.

    Reply
  3. Alexandria says:
    October 2, 2017 at 7:15 am

    I’ve gone to the point where I would endorse this NOW as compared to the past.

    Reply
  4. Kate says:
    October 2, 2017 at 7:20 am

    Ugh, please no. Does no one remember her show beyond the celebrity interviews and ‘everyone gets a car’ stunts? She launched the careers of so many frauds and snake oil salesmen and she herself promoted all sorts of dangerous quackery and deeply misguided ‘self-help’ ideas that do the exact opposite of help anyone.

    If she actually believes in half the crap she peddled she obviously lacks any critical thinking skills. If she knew it was nonsense, then she was just actively targeting vulnerable people for profit for decades. Either way, terrible, terrible idea.

    Reply
    • Shijel says:
      October 2, 2017 at 7:48 am

      Shows that she’s clever and knows how to play the system. If her savvy could be applied to running a country and turned towards doing good rather than conning people out of their money, I’d see her as a particularly vicious but effective president that can cut a swathe through the corrupt system that is the entirety of the US government without having to sample any bowls of shit that will be served to her.

      Not likely, though. So yeah, that’s a no from me too unless she presents a good platform -and follows through-. There has to be merit, and I’m particularly twitchy about celebrity prezzes.

      Reply
      • QueenB says:
        October 2, 2017 at 10:45 am

        You sound like people talk about Trump. “The outsider draining the swamp”

        And what no country needs any longer is business people running it. I dont even know how people thought that would be a good idea. Capitalists can make a country very profitbable, for a select few. For the rest it gets more awful. COuntries and companies are too very different things and even companies shouldnt be run on the premise of profit above all.

      • Adele Dazeem says:
        October 2, 2017 at 12:34 pm

        I work in healthcare and in her day she created quite a few goop-Esque misconceptions that was NOT COOL.

    • courtney says:
      October 2, 2017 at 10:33 am

      YES! like dr oz h’es sleazy and unethical as they come. shes ok but we do not need another unqualified celeb to run our government this is insane to even discuss. have we learned NOTHING????

      Reply
    • QueenB says:
      October 2, 2017 at 10:46 am

      I was rolling my eyes too when I read that there was “no controversy”. Yeah because you are willingly ignoring it.

      Reply
  5. Aerohead21 says:
    October 2, 2017 at 7:21 am

    And YOU get a free car! AND YOU get a free car! WVERYONE gets a free car!!

    While I think she’s amazing and I’d LOVE to see a black woman president, I’d have to see her campaign to know of I’d be behind her politically.

    Reply
  6. Clare says:
    October 2, 2017 at 7:26 am

    So who are our legitimate options? Seriously, who?

    Reply
  7. RBC says:
    October 2, 2017 at 7:26 am

    I think if Oprah was serious about running for president she would have run for public office(mayor of Chicago, senate seat, etc) by now. She would want to get her feet wet and learn about being in politics before running for the highest office in the country. This is the same woman who runs a successful media empire and has been quoted saying she personally signs every cheque that comes across her desk. She did not get where she is by being reckless

    Reply
  8. Shambles says:
    October 2, 2017 at 7:27 am

    No more celebs who have never held public office. No exceptions. If it applies to Trump it applies to everyone. And as another poster mentioned, she has endorsed some seriously questionable people. Isn’t she responsible for “Dr” Phil?

    Give me a wise, even-tempered and compassionate senator, like that chill guy we had before. I miss him. #Harris2020

    Reply
  9. Beth says:
    October 2, 2017 at 7:29 am

    She’s a good person and has done lots of good things for people, but she shouldn’t be president. Too many voted for Trump because he was a rich and famous host of a hit game show /reality show, and look what happened. No more celebrities as president

    Reply
  10. Serene Wolf says:
    October 2, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Oprah as President would be magical.

    I think after Trump, a sane, intelligent person who’s conscientious and empathetic toward human kind is more favourable than having experience.
    🙌

    Reply
  11. JC says:
    October 2, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Watch Michelle Obama—-she’s the one who’s planning to run, imo.

    Reply
  12. kimbers says:
    October 2, 2017 at 10:20 am

    1. don’t believe the rumor
    2. wouldn’t vote for her just bc she’s Oprah. what is this? 2002?

    Reply
  13. .. says:
    October 2, 2017 at 10:33 am

    Noooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!

    Reply
  14. Skippy says:
    October 2, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    Has anyone ever heard O give a opinion about Trump?
    I personally have never heard her say anything. ??

    Reply
  15. Hannah says:
    October 2, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    Another celebrity? Really? What’s next Kanye or Taylor swift? You don’t even know what kind of platform Oprah would have. Haven’t we learned anything by electing someone who has no idea what he’s doing. He doesn’t know anything about foreign policy, the constitution or the laws.
    If you want a black woman then get behind someone like Kamala Harris. At least she knows the law. Smh.

    Reply
  16. adastraperaspera says:
    October 2, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    John Adams said something like, “We are a nation of laws, not of men.” So as much as I adore Oprah, she’s not qualified for the job. Someone who studied law and the Constitution, and previously served in elected office, is more in line with what we need. I am always amazed that people will vote for a celebrity for President, but they would never let a celebrity conduct surgery on them. It’s like they have zero understanding of the concept of expertise, unless they are in mortal peril. I think it’s because anything abstract like “the rule of law” or “government” is lost on them.

    Reply
  17. ANOTHER DAY says:
    October 2, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    2nd hand info………guy that worked for me had a friend in Chicago married to a woman that worked on her show back in the day, Feedback was that she was a royal biotch who turned on the personality in front of the camera, but once there was no camera or audience , she was cold as ice, One of those “don’t look at me, don’t talk to me, don’t approach me” types. Ditto Gayle when she was around which was often.

    Reply
    • jetlagged says:
      October 2, 2017 at 2:57 pm

      Or maybe she was just busy and had other things on her mind. I worked with a CEO that was like that. Most everyone in the company, whose only interaction with him was at company-wide presentations, thought he was a rock-star who just oozed charisma and charm. In those meetings he made you feel like he was your best friend. Except that was the only time he was like that – the rest of the time he was just a dude with a lot on his plate. He’d look right through people when he walked the halls, but it wasn’t malicious. He wouldn’t have gotten anything done if he had stopped to schmooze with every person he ran into on the way to the loo. I didn’t think he was a d*ck because of it, even though I worked thirty feet from his office door and I doubt he knew my name for the first year I was there.

      Reply

