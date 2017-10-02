Donald Trump calls critics & hurricane survivors ‘politically motivated ingrates’

Ugh, let’s just try to summarize some of the crap from, about and around Donald Trump this weekend. As we discussed on Sunday, Trump began tweet-attacking the mayor of San Juan because A) she’s Hispanic, B) she’s a woman, and C) she was mildly critical – in public – of his administration’s failure to truly acknowledge the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico. Trump attacked Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz throughout the weekend. He was still tweeting insults at Puerto Ricans in general on Sunday morning:
We have done a great job with the almost impossible situation in Puerto Rico. Outside of the Fake News or politically motivated ingrates,…
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017
…people are now starting to recognize the amazing work that has been done by FEMA and our great Military. All buildings now inspected…..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017
“Politically motivated ingrates” = people begging for their lives. People in horrible situations who want their government to step up and help.
Trump also stopped by the golf tournament being played at his Bedminster gold club, The President’s Cup, because of course:
Congratulations to #TeamUSA🇺🇸🏆on your great @PresidentsCup victory! pic.twitter.com/fZeP1e9mo7
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017
It’s worth noting that a few days ago, the NCAA women’s basketball team the South Carolina Gamecocks told media outlets that they had yet to receive an invitation to the White House. Coach Dawn Staley told the AP: “We haven’t gotten an invitation yet and that in itself speaks volumes. We won before those other teams won their championships. I don’t know what else has to happen.” Well, of course. Why recognize the achievements of women, especially when so many of those women are black? If they wanted to be recognized, they should have played golf on one of Trump’s golf courses.
What else? There’s this horror show:
Being nice to Rocket Man hasn't worked in 25 years, why would it work now? Clinton failed, Bush failed, and Obama failed. I won't fail.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017
That wasn’t Kim Jong Un, you f–king moron. That was his father, Kim Jong Il.
And finally, this:
My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017
For the love of God. “Warmest condolences”?
Photos courtesy of Getty.
THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU ELECT A RACIST PRESIDENT. Anyone who thinks this is not a race problem is deluded. He’s calling people who are begging to be helped as they die ingrates. Translation: those brown people should be grateful we sent a few pallets of food and water at all, because we could have just let them die without even attempting to look like we helped them. Stop whining, ingrates!
My god. F*ck this man. F*ck every racist asshole who elected him. This is the consequence of that decision. People are literally dying because we elected an incompetent racist.
Sorry for getting heated, between this and Vegas I’m just so damn mad right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeppppp. F*ck. Every. Single. Person. I hope y’all lose your healthcare and livelihoods cause those mines are coming back. F*ck every single person that thought it was okay to elect a racist, homophobic, xenophobic, sexual predator to the highest office in the land. F*ck those third party voters like Surandon too. Oh and Sanders can go straight to hell with his “poor white man voters” rhetoric.
I hate every single one of them and that’s saying a lot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Disgustingly, I doubt the deplorables give a sh*t about suffering Puerto Ricans .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve had this chorus singed into my brain since last November.
“There’s hope in the words and emotion in the eyes
it’s so easy to be misled by the savvy gentle guise
and like fools we trust the delivery
but it’s all just drunk sincerity…”
His acolytes are too dense to have done anything else. Is there no one in the US who can get this cretin out of the White House?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@AnnaKIst-
Yes. Yes, there is. And his name is Robert Mueller.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Like I stated in the other thread, if you don’t recognize that the common denominator between Katrina and Puerto Rico poor disaster response is brown skin, you are likely part of the problem.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw where you said that, and you got a mental slow-clap from me. You’re spot-on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Think about this: he’s lying about the buildings being inspected. That’s so ridiculous but also? So f*cking dangerous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Ouroboro-
I was just going to say that you know the perceived criticism is really getting under his skin, because he just had to throw that little gem out there in the twatterverse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
#Shambles, preach sister. The choir and the congregation are with you. You said everything I am feeling right now
Report this comment as spam or abuse
👏👏 absolute accuracy and cannot be “corrected” by any soulless, racist, sorry excuse for a human. these pro trump people are bat-S crazy defensive and will never understand humanity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, yes, a thousand times yes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
F*ck this monster, and f*ck everyone who voted for him and continues to support him. He is stupid, evil loser and I hope he dies. And when he does, I hope he is aware enough to finally understand how hated he was by virtually anyone who has a soul.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want him to die in prison. so, let’s hope that Mueller comes up with something this AZZ-KISSING BOOT-LICKING congress just can’t ignore and Drumpf and his whole family goes to jail. no money, no golf, no twitter…just him and his pee colored hair, sharing a cell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did you see/hear that he dedicated that golf trophy to the people of Puerto Rico? As someone said on Twitter, it was LITERALLY the least he could do.
His warmest condolences probably consist of dry ice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He dedicated it to all victims of all the Hurricanes.
From CNN: “On behalf of all of the people of Texas and all of the people of — if you look today and you see what’s happening how horrible it is, but we have it under control — Puerto Rico and the people of Florida who have really suffered over this last short period of time with the hurricanes,” Trump said.
He still had to talk about how the situation in PR is under control, when it isn’t and couldn’t just simply dedicate it, as he did with the victims in Texas and Florida.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess he forgot the US in USVI stands for United States. They are devastated, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry. I don’t give a flying eff if he dedicated a golf trophy. I don’t care a flying eff if he dedicates the white house.
Dedicating things means nothing when there are people who haven’t been helped and are still waiting to get DRINKING WATER!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
his mouth really looks like anus. Which figures, I guess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup, that’s what happens to someone when they spend their life talking out of their *ss.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
how can a condolence be “warm”? isn’t warmness associated with positive sentiments on a happy, auspicious occasion?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. The wording, like everything else, is off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One of his puppets must’ve told him he needed more warmth in his Twitter spews.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is exactly what I thought. His solution to his lack of compassion. Only it makes him seem even more deranged and less compassionate than ever. He’s a f^cking monster.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trumpets are defending this by accusing Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz of encouraging truck drivers to strike so that supplies will rot on the wharves and insisting that she made this all political by viciously attacking him. What gets left out of this alternative fact scenario is that Cruz was responding to a tape played to her of one of Trump’s flunkies insisting that this is all a “good news” story and things are going marvelously. Cruz simply corrected that crap. As for the truckers, I have found nothing legitimate that supports the Trumpets claim of a strike. PR truck drivers, like everyone else in PR, are dealing with the fact that their lives are underwater and probably have no way to get anywhere or may not even know they are needed. The Teamsters on the mainland are trying to organize volunteer drivers to fly down to help – not something the Teamsters would do if the PR locals were on strike. Trump’s behavior and that of his supporters have been disgraceful. Meanwhile Princess Nagini continues to applaud herself for slapping her name on an Obama-era education project while refusing to explain what programs were cut to pay for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Article on my FB feed states the truckers won’t move the supplies because of a law the governor passed 3 weeks ago. I couldn’t find that on any other news site and figured it was more propaganda from Trump supporters. Not only are the truckers’ lives turned upside down like everyone else’s not also to mention that many of the roads are unnavigable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And there’s virtually no gas left on the island.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cringe and want to cry everytime I read any of his tweets. He is so childish and unaware of how much a presidents words really mean. I hope he doesn’t include himself in the “we are doing a great job, ” because he’s done nothing but bully everyone he dislikes. He needs to stop the shtick of saying #fake news , calling people names , and pointless nonsense tough talking
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m at the point where I don’t want to cry at his tweets anymore, he’s never going to change. But what does make me want to cry — and rip my hair out — is how people still seem hell bent on defending him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m at the point where every time I hear is voice on the television I have to mute it immediately. I fear a seizure brought on by his voice. His picture, I can just close my eyes, but his voice, and even the comediennes imitating his vice cause a physical reaction in me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t watch video of him and now I can barely even look at pictures of him. He is the lowest of the low.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Idk, I’d be more worried about food, water, and housing if a hurricane hit me than fighting a political battle…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It wasn’t a political battle until Trump made it one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t understand this comment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He played frickin’ GOLF on the taxpayers dime whilst American citizens begged for drinkable water and he thinks any criticism is politically motivated?!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jonathan Swan from Axios reported that a WH source says drump tells his advisors that he acts crazy on purpose to keep everyone off balance thinking that it will give him some sort of deal making advantage.
As Light Purple said yesterday, drump is seriously deranged. He has a baseline of insane narcisicism and then layers it with additional irrational, aggressive tweets and behaviour all while being the president during a dangerous, crazy time. He insists on acting even worse that the worst. A dangerous monster who governs like a frenzied, mad reality tv show participant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump has even been trying to undercut the Secretary of State, who said they were talking with the North Koreans to resolve issues without war. Trump says don’t bother talking, hurled more Rocketman insults instead. Systems are go for total annihilation, I guess, and Trump wants to finally play with his deadly toys. Have you ever seen any President act like this? He’s such a complete fool.
And no more talk about Kelly being the adult in the room, please. He either is just as much of a fool or he simply has no control at all over Trump’s ridiculous and massively counterproductive behavior.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kelly may have sorted out the appointment book, nothing else. drump and Putin are intent on destroying our democracy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its just sad that in times of need like what now is happening in Puerto Rico or after Las Vegas shooting, the US doesnt have a leader to guide, to confort the nation. and no one in his party seems that bother for the fact that trump is an insane evil racist clown.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When people vote a racist, clueless, D-list reality television “star” into the country’s highest political position, that’s what they get. And the rest of us have to put up with it, unfortunately.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From CNN this morning: “Trump, watching cable news coverage of the devastated island, has grown progressively more angry at depictions of a botched federal response, which he believes contradict the accounts of coordination and aid delivery that have been included in his regular briefings.”
Trumps ‘regular briefings’ are those folders full of all the great things he does! And I suspect that when Trump said that this latest attempt to repeal Obama care failed because a Senator was hospitalized (though none were), this too came from those ‘briefings’.
If his own staff are lying to him (which does NOT lessen the degree of responsibility for this monster’s crimes against humanity), how much more afraid of him are Trump’ s own people?
WTF is in those briefings?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It might not be coming from the happy-time briefings. Trump is a big fan of Fox News, Breitbart, and Alex Jones on InfoWars. Jones makes Trump look like a thoughtful statesman. Trump could have picked up this idea that they were just missing one vote from a hospitalized Senator from any of those unreliable sources.
He couldn’t have heard it from McConnell because there was never any hospitalized Senator. There was one guy recovering at home from some urological issue, who says he was never hospitalized and was ready to come into the Senate to vote if his vote was needed. So if he was a yes vote, McConnell had already counted him as such in the tally. Yet Trump repeated the hospitalized Senator thing several times when asked about it the healthcare bill, claiming that they had the votes but just not by the deadline because of this mysterious hospitalized Senator, ignoring reporters’ requests to name the mysterious hospitalized Senator who never existed in the first place.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure, but they do say he’s praised the coordination and delivery of aid based on what he’s been told in those briefings. So who told him everything was sunshine and lollipops in Puerto Rico?
I think there’s a depth of ugly here: hate, delusion, crazy, with hair-trigger egoism and unchecked sociopathic behavior, of which we have yet to see the bottom.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not trying to find a silver lining, but just wanted to comment that all of you with your abashed, unapologetic to-the-point vitriol are giving me a swatch of hope in solidarity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why wasn’t he in Vegas last night … waste of skin, that guy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
and I call Trump a complete bum who has spent millions of tax payer money on golf trips, caters to hate and gaslights anyone who has an actual concern about humanity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
U bum!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never wish this on anyone, but his assassination couldn’t happen to a nicer, more deserving guy. Also, if the universe could just pull a freaky Friday on all his supporters, so they could live just for a week (because let’s be real, a day wouldn’t be enough for such half wits) in place of all the peoples that trumpsterfire just conveniently marginalizes. Oh what a world that would be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The most disturbing thing is the attack campaign that the WH launched against the mayor of SJ:
The Dotard: tweeting insults about her
Cohen, Mulvaney, and Mnchuin: giving interviews depicting her as the aggressor and then referring to Rossello’s accounts even though he isn’t actually going out and helping people
Sarah Sanders: tweeting statements from the governor and former PR officials to contradict the mayor
The bots: insults against the mayor, positive things about the Dotard and Rossello, and any support that Rossello provided to support The Dotard’s lies
Ana C: tried to justify Mulvaney’s attack by claiming that what the mayor said isn’t valid because Rossello and Jennifer are saying something different
Thomas Roberts: Mayor is going back and forth fighting with the Dotard when all she was doing was giving interviews to raise awareness
Governor Rossello and Jennifer are putting out information (even if it’s not correct) to contradict what the major was saying
A former mayor who wasn’t even in Puerto Rico threw out insults and said that the mayor is acting like this because she wants to be governor.
The mayor of SJ asked for help and the Dotard responded by trying to make it look like she was lying, that she attacked him, and then pitting her against those PR officials who were stroking his ego(Rossello and Jennifer) . I’m very disappointed in the governor of PR because he didn’t stand united with the mayor and decided to spend more time defending the Dotard’s lies than in getting aid for Puerto Rico. A reporter said that the governor was telling them that the relief wasn’t adequate and slowed down, but when he got in front of the cameras or talked to the Dotard, he said something different. How much of the governor’s complicity hurt the relief efforts? Someone said that the governor is even trying to manipulate the death toll numbers to make them look lower(The Dotard gave an interview and said that the number of people who died was very low). Can someone please inform The governor of PR that this is about Puerto Rico, not the Dotard’s ego. The governor spent the entire time stroking The Dotard’s ego and it resulted in little to no supplies for Puerto Rico.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jesus Christ! People have died and are still dying and all he can do is blather on about fake news and his own reputation. He is the definition of disgrace. Whatever can be said about past presidents, with all of their faults and shortcomings, it’s never been this bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He verbally bludgeons us every day, via twitter and via his snarling, patently insincere, dripping-with-venom public statements. I cannot imagine how Mayor Carmen is suffering, as she is now nearly two weeks into this crisis. But she keeps showing up and even lowered the flags they have left at the San Juan municipal buildings this morning to honor the Las Vegas victims! She is a hero! And she does this all with us just waiting and watching here, since we can’t drive to help her or get there in small boats. Why is she subjected to the cruelty and abject failure of Trump?? It is due to the GOP keeping him in place. They needed him in there to sell us down the river to get their Supreme Court Justice and now to try and get these vicious, country-destroying tax cuts passed into law. They lose zero sleep over human tragedy. All they want is their power and money. If Mueller is all we have to bring them down, I sincerely hope he will GET MOVING ON THAT!
Report this comment as spam or abuse