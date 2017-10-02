Donald Trump calls critics & hurricane survivors ‘politically motivated ingrates’

Embed from Getty Images

Ugh, let’s just try to summarize some of the crap from, about and around Donald Trump this weekend. As we discussed on Sunday, Trump began tweet-attacking the mayor of San Juan because A) she’s Hispanic, B) she’s a woman, and C) she was mildly critical – in public – of his administration’s failure to truly acknowledge the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico. Trump attacked Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz throughout the weekend. He was still tweeting insults at Puerto Ricans in general on Sunday morning:

We have done a great job with the almost impossible situation in Puerto Rico. Outside of the Fake News or politically motivated ingrates,… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

…people are now starting to recognize the amazing work that has been done by FEMA and our great Military. All buildings now inspected….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

“Politically motivated ingrates” = people begging for their lives. People in horrible situations who want their government to step up and help.

Trump also stopped by the golf tournament being played at his Bedminster gold club, The President’s Cup, because of course:

It’s worth noting that a few days ago, the NCAA women’s basketball team the South Carolina Gamecocks told media outlets that they had yet to receive an invitation to the White House. Coach Dawn Staley told the AP: “We haven’t gotten an invitation yet and that in itself speaks volumes. We won before those other teams won their championships. I don’t know what else has to happen.” Well, of course. Why recognize the achievements of women, especially when so many of those women are black? If they wanted to be recognized, they should have played golf on one of Trump’s golf courses.

What else? There’s this horror show:

Being nice to Rocket Man hasn't worked in 25 years, why would it work now? Clinton failed, Bush failed, and Obama failed. I won't fail. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

That wasn’t Kim Jong Un, you f–king moron. That was his father, Kim Jong Il.

And finally, this:

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

For the love of God. “Warmest condolences”?

