Kevin Hart’s wife’s baby shower cost over 100k, but they skipped the lion

Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko Parrish, are still going strong. As you recall, he was busted cheating on Eniko after video and photos surfaced of him being intimate with another woman in Vegas in August. The footage was being used in an extortion plot against him which the other woman, singer Montia Sabbag, 26, claims that she was not aware of and that she is as much of a victim as he is. Kevin has apologized to his wife and kids for this and has promised to be a better man. We have not heard directly from Eniko but sources claim she’s sticking by Kevin. That was evident in their social media history over the weekend. Kevin threw a “Lion King”-themed baby shower for Eniko, who is due with her first baby later this month. (Some outlets are calling the party jungle-themed, but TMZ claimed it was a Lion King theme).
The entire cost of the party is estimated to have been almost $118k, but Kevin shared this video on snapchat joking that they were on a budget and that’s why they had to put a mane on the dog. He’s so funny, I can’t help but get cracked up by him even when he’s a cheating cheater skating by on his charm.
Also, as you can see in the photo frames from Snapchat and pictures taken inside the party, including the name on the cake and the lettering in the decor, they’re having a boy they’re naming Kenzo. Thoughts on the name? I think that sounds like a nickname and I know Kenzo as a designer brand but it’s actually a very common Japanese name and means “strong and healthy.” Cool. Kimora Lee Simmons and Djimon Hounsou also have a son name Kenzo who is eight.
Here are some of the snapchats Eniko posted including a segment from a game they played, The Pride is Right, and a baby food tasting contest. The dog comes in toward the end!
In case this wasn’t enough news that they’re doing fine now thanks, Kevin, Eniko and Kevin’s kids went to the Museum of Ice Cream in LA late last week. They posted these photos from the place which made me want to fly to LA immediately. I love ice cream so much and eat it every day. Unfortunately, Hecate (who lives in LA), told me there is a very long wait list for the place and that plebes can’t just get in there off the street. From my extensive research they offer many different kinds of ice cream at the end of your tour including mint chip mochi, Earl Grey tea and ice cream with fries mixed into it. I am SO jealous. This makes me want to give a shout out to the Currywurst Museum. (Go there the next time you’re in Berlin, you won’t regret it.)
Photos credit: Instagram, Snapchat, WENN
He seems like a good dad but a crappy husband. Which are two different things. He’s also funny which is separate. He’s a dog though
He’s awful as a husband. Before this scandal, he gave an interview, they asked if he’d cheat on eniko, he said he wouldn’t because women out there are so thirsty for attention and want to put everything on social media nowadays. It wasn’t about loving her and wanting to be faithful.
He’s so inconsiderate of his wives feelings, he still jokes about not feeling bad for cheating on his ex multiple times, zero remorse. I bet that will change the way his daughter looks at him and other men in the future. That’s why sometimes a bad husband can make you father.
Agreed. He treats women like sh*t. He better watch out because girls tend to find partners that mirror their dads.
if i were kevin hart’s wife right now i’d makd sure everything cost over 100k for a little while…
Okay, this made me LOL and I’m having a crappy day. So thanks!
+1000 haha super agree
Right?
This guy has multiple side pieces and he has no plans on changing that. No matter how many ‘happy family’ pictures they put out I can’t unsee that.
Yeah, I hope the money is worth Eniko’s dignity.
Wasn’t she a side piece to begin with? IMO she already gave up her dignity…
He would have been better off single. I don’t understand why someone like him would want to be married again. He so fake, rubbing Eniko in his ex wife’s face, just to cheat again. Tragic!
It’s heartwarming to see that he paid more for the baby shower than he donated to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Celebrities are so self absorbed. 🙄
And how does a baby shower cost that much??? And why are they throwing it for themselves? I guess I’m just old, but isn’t throwing the shower the role of a BFF or family member?
Whatever gets those two through the day.
It must be nice to be able to waste that much money on a baby shower. The baby showers I’ve been to, have some food, coffee and soda for us to eat and drink while the pregnant woman opens basic baby things like diapers, rattles and cute onsies
How does he even have that much money to waste? I didn’t realize he was so wealthy.
I just checked, and his net worth is $120 million. I had no idea he was so wealthy
Overcompensate much? I dunno. All this just seems like conspicuous consumption. Sure, it’s their money to do what they want, but… just kind of gross.
Of course shes staying with him $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$
Ugh I’m torn. On the one hand, I had a hard time even getting out of bed while pregnant, much less having the energy to start a whole new life. On the other it is so disgusting that he exposed his wife and unborn baby to any number of diseases.
Been there done that with the cheating on while pregnant thing and found out a year later. Sometimes after something like that still think you can work through it, and it takes a while for reality to set in. It will set in but it will take a while. Good luck Eniko
This parading on social media is disgusting. I would have had more respect for him if he had the shower, but didn’t post 1000 pictures and stupid captions.
Frankly he is insulting my intelligence. You fucked up, you need to make it up to your wife in privat3. Please stop posting cute photos of your inexistant fake marrital bliss.
WE ARE NOT STUPID! You lying piece of s***!
His hashtags are so embarrassing.
Babyshower of a lifetime: $100K
Everyone knowing you got upgraded from a sidepiece to wifey and got knocked up but he STILL can’t keep it in his pants in public and in private, making all your Happy Family pics on social media a laughing stock: PRICELESS!!
@JA LOL!!!
Well, I guess they decided not to lay low and let the gossip die down.
She’s not going anywhere, until her financial future is secure anyway.
I feel bad for his kids, too much drama in their family life. It looks like they all have fun, but we all know that what’s posted on social media rarely reflects the truth.
This is all so disgusting. Both his blatant over-showing and the tone of this article.
This! I am surprised by the relaxed attitude in this story on a man who had sex with different women a few months ago – while constantly lying in interviews and trying to put out a very different picture of himself and his family on social media.
And I feel really bad for his children. Especially the girl – at her age I would be really embarrassed and hurt.
He’s talked racist colorism shit about darker skinned women. Just imagine being his daughter after that!
Kobe bought a purple diamond. Kevin threw a $ 100k + baby shower.
“Get out of jail free” cards are costly when you are married, get paid ladies, whatever helps you sleep at night knowing you are married to a horn dog!
Don’t forget the big diamond Affleck bought Jennifer Garner (that she was too embarrassed to wear)….
Isn’t he from Kensington Philadelphia?
Did he forget what kenzo means there?
Urban dictionary “one who resides in the Kensington section of Philadelphia who lacks class, often overly proud of being Irish and donning adidas sandals with socks.
most common hairstyle among the females can be distinguished by over-use of hairspray to create “curls”.
Typically have multiple children by different partners in the neighborhood and are known for substance abuse, often supported by welfare.
Known for their love of drama and lack of knowledge. Many have not attended school, let alone have obtained a GED.”
All I can think about is the germs in those sprinkles lol or what’s at the bottom 😩
The sprinkles are fake. They’re plastic.
