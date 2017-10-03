Kevin Hart’s wife’s baby shower cost over 100k, but they skipped the lion

Honoring Baby Kenzo #Harts A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Oct 2, 2017 at 10:27am PDT



Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko Parrish, are still going strong. As you recall, he was busted cheating on Eniko after video and photos surfaced of him being intimate with another woman in Vegas in August. The footage was being used in an extortion plot against him which the other woman, singer Montia Sabbag, 26, claims that she was not aware of and that she is as much of a victim as he is. Kevin has apologized to his wife and kids for this and has promised to be a better man. We have not heard directly from Eniko but sources claim she’s sticking by Kevin. That was evident in their social media history over the weekend. Kevin threw a “Lion King”-themed baby shower for Eniko, who is due with her first baby later this month. (Some outlets are calling the party jungle-themed, but TMZ claimed it was a Lion King theme).

The entire cost of the party is estimated to have been almost $118k, but Kevin shared this video on snapchat joking that they were on a budget and that’s why they had to put a mane on the dog. He’s so funny, I can’t help but get cracked up by him even when he’s a cheating cheater skating by on his charm.

Also, as you can see in the photo frames from Snapchat and pictures taken inside the party, including the name on the cake and the lettering in the decor, they’re having a boy they’re naming Kenzo. Thoughts on the name? I think that sounds like a nickname and I know Kenzo as a designer brand but it’s actually a very common Japanese name and means “strong and healthy.” Cool. Kimora Lee Simmons and Djimon Hounsou also have a son name Kenzo who is eight.

Here are some of the snapchats Eniko posted including a segment from a game they played, The Pride is Right, and a baby food tasting contest. The dog comes in toward the end!

In case this wasn’t enough news that they’re doing fine now thanks, Kevin, Eniko and Kevin’s kids went to the Museum of Ice Cream in LA late last week. They posted these photos from the place which made me want to fly to LA immediately. I love ice cream so much and eat it every day. Unfortunately, Hecate (who lives in LA), told me there is a very long wait list for the place and that plebes can’t just get in there off the street. From my extensive research they offer many different kinds of ice cream at the end of your tour including mint chip mochi, Earl Grey tea and ice cream with fries mixed into it. I am SO jealous. This makes me want to give a shout out to the Currywurst Museum. (Go there the next time you’re in Berlin, you won’t regret it.)

