Actually, this is a perfect time to discuss America’s ridiculous gun laws

Embed from Getty Images

For me, it was Sandy Hook. I still cry if I think about those children, if I think about the principal Dawn Hochsprung walking towards the shooter, if I think about 7-year-old Josephine Gay, an autistic child who died in her behavior therapist’s arms as the therapist tried to protect all of the kids. After Sandy Hook, no one should give a sh-t about being polite. No one should care about “the right time” to talk about gun control, or the insanity of our gun laws, or how gun manufacturers pay for the NRA and the NRA has bought all of the GOP and some of the Democratic party. Who cares about the speed or frequency of these conversations after Sandy Hook? After Virginia Tech? After Aurora? After Pulse nightclub? Let’s stop f–king debating about WHEN to have these conversations and just f–king have the conversations.

The conversations started happening within hours of the Las Vegas shooting. As they should. Of course there were plenty of people saying it was “too soon” or that the immediate focus should be on blah, blah, blah. The Vegas shooting is now the deadliest mass shooting in American history, with 58 people dead and more than 500 wounded. Spare me the lecture on what is and is not appropriate to discuss. Here’s what Sarah Sanders said from the White House podium:

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders choked up at Monday’s briefing as she read prepared remarks about Sunday night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas. But Sanders she insisted now is not the time to talk about gun control: “Today is a day for consoling the survivors and mourning those we lost. Our thoughts and prayers are certainly with all of those individuals. There’s a time and place for a political debate, but now is the time to unite as a country.” That is a familiar refrain; Louisiana Gov Bobby Jindal, as a for instance, said same thing after a movie theater shooting in his state, more than two years ago. And, at today’s presser, one reporter noted Trump had been eager to talk about gun policy immediately following the June 2016 shooting death of 49 people at Pulse nightclub in Orlando. “There is a difference between being a candidate and being a president,” Sanders shot back, reminding reporters and TV cameras recording the exchange that Trump is a big Second Amendment supporter. Reading prepared remarks, Sanders choked up as she said, “The memory of those who displayed the ultimate expression of love in the midst of an unimaginable act of hate…will serve as an eternal reminder that the American spirit cannot and will not ever be broken.”

[From Deadline]

SHS is full of sh-t. If the shooter had been brown or black, Trump’s itchy Twitter fingers would have been tweeting bullsh-t ALL F-CKING DAY about “ungrateful” this and “Muslim Ban” that. He politicizes terrorist attacks all the time as events are still unfolding, using attacks to justify his own jingoist and racist policies. Also worth noting that SHS invoked “Chicago” because Republican racists believe that they can cry “but Chicago!” whenever there’s a white shooter. And that’s not playing politics?

Also: CBS fired one of their vice presidents today for tweeting about the Vegas shooting. Hayley Geftman-Gold tweeted this in the wake of the tragedy: “If they wouldn’t do anything when children were murdered I have no hope that Repugs will ever do the right thing. I’m actually not even sympathetic bc country music fans are often republican gun toters.” She was fired within a few hours and CBS claims she violated the “standards of our company.” Am I alone in wondering something similar about how the shooter selected his victims though? I’m not blaming the victims, I’m merely curious about why country music fans – who, let’s face it, are primarily white and more likely to be politically conservative – were targeted by this psycho.

Embed from Getty Images