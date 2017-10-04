Anti-choice GOP Rep. Tim Murphy urged his mistress to have an abortion

Yesterday, with blood still on the streets of Las Vegas following the country’s largest mass shooting in history, Congress got down to business. No, not gun control. Not an emergency aid bill for Puerto Rico. Not an overdue push to fund the now-expired CHIP program, so that nine million children can have health insurance. None of that. Instead, the esteemed House of Representatives wanted to remind women in America that they are all second-class citizens unworthy of making their own reproductive decisions. The House passed a ban on abortions past 20 weeks. For what it’s worth, the women seeking abortions at that stage generally are in life-or-death circumstances, whether it’s their own health which would fail if the pregnancy was carried to term, or the fetus would not survive either way. The House bill was openly based on junk science and they passed it anyway, because old white dudes be old-white-dudeing.

So it’s interesting – or perhaps not – that one of the Republican dudes who voted for this terrible f-cking bill was also revealed to be a raging hypocrite today. Meet Tim Murphy, the Republican congressman for Pennsylvania’s 18th district (the suburbs of Pittsburgh). Tim Murphy is 65 years old and married. That didn’t stop him from banging a 32-year-old lady. And when that lady had a pregnancy scare, Representative Tim Murphy urged her to have an abortion. Classic GOP.

Congressman Tim Murphy admitted earlier in the month that he had an extramarital affair with Shannon Edwards, a 32-year-old forensic psychologist. Details about Murphy’s relationship with Edwards have been made public as part of her divorce proceedings — and documents obtained by the Post-Gazette demonstrate the extent of the Republican politician’s hypocrisy in regards to reproductive rights.

In a text exchange between the couple, Edwards called Murphy out for posting anti-abortion statements on Facebook. “And you have zero issue posting your pro-life stance all over the place when you had no issue asking me to abort our unborn child just last week when we thought that was one of the options,” she wrote. Per the Post-Gazette: A text from Mr. Murphy’s cell phone number that same day in response says, “I get what you say about my March for life messages. I’ve never written them. Staff does them. I read them and winced. I told staff don’t write any more. I will.”

The Facebook post Edwards referenced in her text read: “The United States is one of just seven countries worldwide that permits elective abortion more than halfway through pregnancy (beyond 20 weeks). It is a tragic shame that America is leading the world in discarding and disregarding the most vulnerable.”

Murphy, it should be noted, is generally pretty popular in the anti-abortion realm. According to the Post-Gazette, he’s been endorsed by anti-abortion group LifePAC, is a member of the House Pro-Life Caucus, and has received praise by the Family Research Council. He’s also one of 181 other legislators who co-sponsored the 20-week abortion ban being voted on by the House on Tuesday evening.

[From The Cut]

Yeah, but it’s okay, right? Because he was a family-first Bible-thumper who said all the right things about abortion and women being sluts and he voted the exact way the pro-lifers wanted him to vote, so it’s totally fine that he banged a much younger woman and urged her to get an abortion when she had a pregnancy scare. You know it’s fine because he’s a white dude and it was probably her fault for getting pregnant in the first place, AMIRITE? The truth is, I’m only half joking – the actual true-believers and foot soldiers of the anti-choice movement will “forgive” him precisely because he votes their interests regardless of what he does and says in private. Those people don’t see it as hypocritical at all that on the same day we learned that he urged his mistress to have an abortion, he also voted to deny women in dire health circumstances to also seek legal abortions. That’s just business as usual.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

78 Responses to “Anti-choice GOP Rep. Tim Murphy urged his mistress to have an abortion”

  1. tifzlan says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Stories like these reinforce my view that the GOP are truly soulless and cruel to the core.

    Reply
  2. Sullivan says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Wow. I just… Words fail me.

    Reply
  3. so says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:05 am

    sickening.

    Reply
  4. Rapunzel says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Reason #100001 why I never vote Republican.

    Reply
    • Scarlet Vixen says:
      October 4, 2017 at 9:25 am

      I’m right there with you. This sh*t just makes my blood boil. It is 100% why I became a progressive. My 80yr old conservative father is on FB and (against my better judgment) I occasionally respond to some of his bullsh*t. One of his main whining points is, “How did you get so left, when your whole family isn’t?” Because you’re all f*cking pseudo-intellectual hypocrites! I already refuse to speak to one pro-trump brother, dear dad is next on my list at the rate our country’s politics are going. I don’t care if we’re ‘family.’ If you voted for ANY of these as*holes I have no f*cks left to give–I’m done with you. I’ve barely been able to sleep since November. But, the hits just keep on coming…And then the day before the Vegas shooting my father–who was repeatedly referred to Obama as a ‘Kenyan Muslim’ and has called Michelle Obama a ‘monkey’–claimed on FB that BO was ‘incompetent’ and did his ‘best to use race to destroy and divide our country’. Y’all, I LOST. MY. SH*T.
      I am so far past, “Let’s discuss things and try to get along with Republicans for the greater good.” F*CK THEM ALL.

      Reply
      • Angela82 says:
        October 4, 2017 at 10:16 am

        Reading this makes me so glad that my parents and brother are progressive sane compassionate people who miss Obama and desperately wanted Hillary to win. I realize some families aren’t quite as lucky when it comes to political ideologies and to an extent just plain old common decency for fellow citizens. I’m sorry. :-(

      • Lilly says:
        October 4, 2017 at 11:12 am

        I love you. That is all.

      • Kitten says:
        October 4, 2017 at 12:11 pm

        Oh man…I so understand your rage. Like I can feel it through my computer screen lol.
        My parents and brother are all liberals but I had to stop engaging with a Trump-supporting aunt and uncle– had to do it for my own mental health.

        I know this is probably incredibly hard on you but FWIW, I really respect your decision. Self-care during these trying times is an imperative and cutting them off doesn’t automatically mean cutting them OUT. Maybe when 45 is (hopefully) impeached you’ll be able to talk to them again..

  5. OSTONE says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:07 am

    I have learned that the base, the die hard red state republicans, do not give a sht about any skeletons these people may have. They would vote for Satan himself if he has a R after his name. Hypocrisy at its finest.

    Reply
  6. naomipaige says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:09 am

    What a major d**chebag!?!?

    Reply
  7. Shambles says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Because it’s fine when it’s convenient for you, but not when it’s about women having agency and being real humans.

    Reply
  8. Annabelle Bronstein says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Is it bad that I kind of love this? It’s just so rare for anyone in Congress’ blatant hypocrisy to be so swiftly proven and so widely disseminated. Will right wing media cover it? Probably not.

    In the GOP world, the only moral abortion is their own

    Reply
  9. Mel says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Of course he did. That’s what all respectful members of the party of family values do in their spare time. SMH.

    Reply
  10. third ginger says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Disgusting, but hardly surprising. The wealthy and powerful will always have the option of terminating a pregnancy, all the while denying that option to the most vulnerable in society.

    Reply
  11. Corrine says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Cognitive dissonance at its finest.

    Reply
  12. Chingona says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:26 am

    The Republican Party is full of hypocrisy! The more they shout or condemn an issue you know that they have done it. Of course he wanted his mistress to get an abortion, but then turn around and help pass this law. The Christians who condemn LGBT community are the same ones who are having secret same sex affairs. I once saw this special or show about a once prominent Christian pastor who was found having multiple sex encounters with men. His wife was still with him and I kid you not said that the reason he had done that was because the devil made him do it to stop his great teachings.

    Reply
  13. Tig says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:35 am

    I remember when such blatant hypocrisy would lead to resignations/defeats at the polls. Now? Nahhh-single issue voters are just unbelievable.

    Reply
  14. Mia4s says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:39 am

    I’m sure a stunning number of Republican mistresses have had or were told, err, encouraged to have abortions. These politicians would be aborting babies at 8 months if it meant saving their career. The “family values” BS is just pandering to their idiot base. They don’t really believe or want it to apply to them. Wake up Republican voters.

    Reply
  15. MellyMel says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Not even shocked by this story. This is the norm from the party of “family-values”…bunch of hypocrites!

    Reply
  16. lightpurple says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Yes, old white dudes be old white duding but let us not forget that there are women who support this legislation. Women like Representative Diane Black from Tennessee, who proudly proclaims herself a nurse, although she hasn’t actually practiced nursing in decades, and who delighted in pushing for the repeal of the ACA because, in her words on the House floor, she was all about saving the unborn babies. Black was behind the totally unnecessary Conscience Act a year ago and is one of the major proponents for destroying Planned Parenthood.

    Reply
  17. Lizzie says:
    October 4, 2017 at 8:59 am

    my rep voted for this piece of crap bill. my new hobby is trolling his facebook.

    Reply
  18. Green Is Good says:
    October 4, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Career killer for this shitheel? Nope!

    Reply
  19. Millenial says:
    October 4, 2017 at 9:10 am

    Classic GOP is right. “Abortion is Murder!” (Unless it’s my side chick!)

    Reply
  20. cailindana says:
    October 4, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Of course he did! A typical example of do as I say not as I do

    Reply
  21. Indiana Joanna says:
    October 4, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Murphy should resign. But of course because he includes “Christian ” in his bio he can do whatever the hell he wants. Absolute pompous, self important hypocritical jackass.

    Reply
  22. third ginger says:
    October 4, 2017 at 9:38 am

    I await the excuses from the garbage at the FAMILY RESEARCH COUNCIL. Let me guess? ” All sinners fall short of the glory of God.”

    Does anyone know if FOX has touched this?

    Reply
  23. Veronica says:
    October 4, 2017 at 9:51 am

    First: This jackass is from my state. He’s always been garbage, so I apologize.

    Second: It’s not even just him. There’s another representative who voted for the bill caught doing the same thing years before. Scott DesJarlais has a wife who’s had two abortions and a mistress he pressured to do the same.

    Third: The best part of this (and by best, I mean that it made my blood boil) was Murphy’s response that he doesn’t control the pro-life stuff that comes out of his office. Like, literally suggested that he isn’t responsible for stuff that affects MILLIONS OF WOMEN’S LIVES IN THIS COUNTRY.

    Reply
  24. Wren says:
    October 4, 2017 at 9:56 am

    OF COURSE HE DID. OF COURSE HE BLOODY WELL DID.

    I’m not shocked or surprised. EVERY SINGLE ONE of these monkeys, deep down, is only pro-whatever as long as it doesn’t actually affect their lives. Actually, most people are like that. It’s all fine and dandy to be pro-life and lecture to others and posture about how moral you are, but the second, nay, the very nanosecond a pregnancy threatens their position or way of life? Kill it. Kill it with fire. I hate pro-lifers. They save nothing and nobody. They way they act, life is obviously not sacred to them, they just like to say so.

    Reply
  25. Betsy says:
    October 4, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Because anti choicers are monsters. The end. I don’t care if they profes to care about “life,” when push comes to shove and there are actual needs for born humans, they aren’t anywhere.

    It’s. about. controlling. women. Look, I get that many women wouldn’t have an abortion; I do not know what I would do in any given situation and I have never needed to avail myself of one, but we cannot vote anti choice. We can’t.

    Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      October 4, 2017 at 3:41 pm

      There are many religious people who feel government has to stay out of that decision. It’s just too complex and the woman simply has to be trusted to make the decision according to her own conscience. There are many ways to work to minimize abortions without just forcing women to remain pregnant against their will.

      Reply
  26. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    October 4, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Such concern about “…discarding and disregarding the most vulnerable” when they are working at a fever pitch to strip away the ACA and let sCHIP die a slow and agonizing death.

    The cognitive dissonance is just stunning.

    Reply
  27. justcrimmles says:
    October 4, 2017 at 10:31 am

    He looks like, uh, someone who would have been performing human experiments in the 1940s, central Europe. And apparently just as compassionate.

    Reply
  28. JA says:
    October 4, 2017 at 10:35 am

    Please tell me his wife left him, his children that he wanted born disowned his disgusting ass and his constituents are seeking his removal for being a hypocritical POS?!!! PLEASE tell me this man gets his!!! Ugh i know not all men but my God!!

    Reply
  29. Onemoretime says:
    October 4, 2017 at 10:39 am

    The GOP base doesn’t care about family values or religion, if they did we won’t have Drumpf as a president because he has niether! They are the epitome of hypocrisy!

    Reply
  30. LisaT says:
    October 4, 2017 at 10:57 am

    Read more about this guy here

    http://www.post-gazette.com/news/politics-nation/2017/10/03/rep-tim-Murphy-pro-life-sought-abortion-affair-shannon-edwards-susan-mosychuk-pennsylvania-chief-of-staff-congress-emails-texts/stories/201710030018

    Reply
  31. stinky says:
    October 4, 2017 at 11:29 am

    SO GLAD the lid is off THIS little stink-pot of a story!!!

    Reply
  32. magnoliarose says:
    October 4, 2017 at 11:41 am

    The right is a lie, and they sold their morality as their strength when they have none. Everything someone else does that they don’t like is wrong but when they do the same thing any excuse is fine for their base. Melania is fine, but if she were a Democrat, then they would have dragged every speck of dirt from her past and shamed her into seclusion. Personally, I don’t care about her previous life, but the hypocrisy is just too much.
    Their base has no idea they are being used by wealthy corporate interests but thrown distractions and make them feel superior when everything around them should tell them the opposite.
    They have no critical thinking skills. None.

    Reply
  33. Sumodo1 says:
    October 4, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Hahahaha. Don’t you just LOVE the moral majority?!!

    Reply
  34. Mike says:
    October 4, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    This dude should just have “Hypocrite” tattooed on his forehead

    Reply
  35. Call me AL says:
    October 4, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    To say that Rep. Murphy, is a farce and an embarrassment is really too mild. Sadistic, morally decrepit, and cowardly is more like it.

    Reply
  36. Erica_V says:
    October 4, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    I know this is off topic but I just can’t with men anymore and their ridiculous views about women’s health.

    I got into it with a group of male commentators on another site who were talking shit about breast cancer awareness month. They have no idea. They have no clue what we go through as women and honestly I don’t think most of them care. All they care about is themselves.

    Reply
  37. Cinderella says:
    October 4, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    There has to be a special place in hell for Murphy and his ilk. He is so blatantly evil-looking, I can’t understand what’s attractive about him. There is no amount of money or power in the world worth it.

    Reply
  38. Kelly says:
    October 4, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    It was only a matter of time before another phony, holier than thou Republican got called out on their hypocrisy. This is the party of Henry “Youthful Indiscretion” Hyde, Mark “Hiking in the Appalachians” Sanford, Dennis Hastert, who was just released from federal prison this summer for sexually abusing minors, Mark Foley and Larry Craig.

    Reply
  39. Baltimom says:
    October 4, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    We need more women in Congress. And not the airhead, “vote against your own gender so you can hang with the boys” types. The old rich white guys have got to go.

    Reply

