Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer annouces plan to sue the New York Times

The Weinstein Company And Netflix Golden Globes Party

If you haven’t had the chance to read the New York Times’ exclusive story on Harvey Weinstein, please do so. The lengthy report did on-the-record interviews with several women, including Ashley Judd, who claim that Weinstein harassed them or behaved with extreme misconduct, if not outright assault. The Times details how Weinstein has paid undercover settlements (with NDAs attached, settlements worth between $80K and 150K) to “at least” eight different women, including but probably not limited to: “a young assistant in New York in 1990, an actress in 1997, an assistant in London in 1998, an Italian model in 2015,” and a woman named Lauren O’Connor, who wrote a memo about Weinstein’s behavior and the many allegations against him back in… 2015. Weinstein has allegedly abused women around the world, mostly in luxury hotels, including the Peninsula, the Savoy in London, the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc near the Cannes Film Festival in France and the Stein Eriksen Lodge near the Sundance Film Festival.

In case you hadn’t heard, Harvey’s lawyer Charles Harder has already announced plans to sue the NY Times. So… I guess try to read the story before the NYT takes it down? *nervous laughter* No, seriously.

On the heels of The New York Times’ bombshell exposé published Thursday about “decades of harassment” on the part of Harvey Weinstein, the mogul’s attorney Charles Harder says he’s preparing a lawsuit against the paper.

“The New York Times published today a story that is saturated with false and defamatory statements about Harvey Weinstein,” he writes in an email to The Hollywood Reporter. “It relies on mostly hearsay accounts and a faulty report, apparently stolen from an employee personnel file, which has been debunked by nine different eyewitnesses. We sent the Times the facts and evidence, but they ignored it and rushed to publish. We are preparing the lawsuit now. All proceeds will be donated to women’s organizations.”

Harder is perhaps most famous as the lawyer who represented Hulk Hogan in the litigation that brought down Gawker. He also represented Melania Trump in a defamation action against the parent company of The Daily Mail. That case settled earlier this year. Harder also sent a cease-and-desist letter last year on behalf of Roger Ailes to New York Magazine, and in his career, he has represented many popular stars in entertainment including Reese Witherspoon and Sandra Bullock.

Yes, a lawsuit against the Times at this point feels very Hulk Hogan v. Gawker. By that I mean, Hulk Hogan was mostly mad that he got called out for something he did. The thing about it is though… Hulk Hogan really did take down Gawker, which sucked. Could Weinstein bring down the NYT? Probably not. Especially not if more people come out and tell their stories. Variety also has a story about whether or not “the Weinstein brand” is now toxic. Er, yes? YES, IT IS TOXIC.

Meanwhile, a lot of people are focusing on the Rose McGowan part of the story. The NYT names McGowan as one of the women who got settlements from Weinstein. The NYT says McGowan got a $100,000 settlement in 1996, when Rose was 23 years old, “after an episode at the Sundance Film Festival in a hotel room.” Rose was not interviewed by the NY Times, but she has been tweeting this week. When Weinstein told the Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that he should buy the rights to their exclusive, Rose tweeted: “I want to buy the movie rights” and “Let’s play get ready to blame the victims.” She and Asia Argento – another one of “Harvey’s former girls” – tweeted back and forth with each other. After the NYT story broke, Rose tweeted this:

2016 Tribeca Film Festival - 'SHOT the Psycho-Spiritual Mantra of Rock' - Premiere

53 Responses to “Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer annouces plan to sue the New York Times”

  1. Nicole says:
    October 6, 2017 at 7:21 am

    I would assume NYT did their work to cover themselves for the inevitable lawsuit. The gawker thing was because the tape was stolen right? So yea that’s a little different.
    Anyways his statements yesterday were insane. First he was stepping down, then he admitted he did inappropriate things, then he talked about his “personality” issues. Just ridiculous.
    Ready for part 2 to drop. This time with Ronan. Also Lisa Bloom you’re an @$$. Please don’t ever parrot crap about victims rights ever again in life.

    Reply
  2. Radley says:
    October 6, 2017 at 7:23 am

    He seems to be an unrepentant a-hole. I hope more women come forward. This has been an open secret for years. Also several actresses whose names you’d recognize played the game with him for movie roles. He’s a dirty old man. I can’t believe he’s all indignant like he actually has a reputation left to protect.

    Reply
  3. FishBeard says:
    October 6, 2017 at 7:25 am

    How can he sue them after admitting to it in his statement? Was that not an admission of guilt?

    Reply
  4. JosieH says:
    October 6, 2017 at 7:25 am

    Going by the interview he gave to the New York Post yesterday, he isn’t sorry at all for what he did. He basically called Judd and McGowan liars without actually saying it. He also said the New York Times ran the story because they have a vendetta against him. He’s pathetic.

    Reply
  5. cr says:
    October 6, 2017 at 7:25 am

    It wasn’t so much Hulk Hogan taking down Gawker as Peter Theil. And the NYT isn’t Gawker.

    Reply
    • Jules343 says:
      October 6, 2017 at 7:45 am

      Yep. Gawker had a metric ton of issues that left it open to being brought down by someone like Thiel. The NYT, not so much.

      Reply
    • Radley says:
      October 6, 2017 at 8:48 am

      Honestly, Gawker deserved it. Some of the writers were out of control and the editors were asleep at the wheel. Remember the “James Franco is a gay rapist” articles?? Turns out they were written by an ex-classmate of Franco’s annoyed by his fame and privilege and fact that he never acknowledged said writer. That is not journalism. Good riddance.

      Reply
    • EOA says:
      October 6, 2017 at 8:58 am

      Gawker’s problem was that there was no news value in publishing that tape. Hogan was a washed up wrestling star having an affair – no crime was committed and there was no public value in exposing an intimate relationship between these two people.

      That’s not the case here. Systemic cover up of sexual harassment and abuse by a major figure is, by all accounts, newsworthy. Major misstep by Weinstein’s people, as it will allow other media outlets to cover these allegations.

      Reply
  6. Serene Wolf says:
    October 6, 2017 at 7:27 am

    He’s dreaming if he thinks he can bring down The Times. Harvey’s glory days are over – he can’t buy his way out this time. Sweet karma.

    Reply
  7. detritus says:
    October 6, 2017 at 7:27 am

    Rose tweeted that her ex sold the movie rights to her rapist at one point.
    Grindhouse being the movie sold to Weinstein by her ex Rodrigues.

    http://gawker.com/5021626/robert-rodriguez-salvages-his-once-promising-career-by-relieving-rose-mcgowan-of-her-girlfriend-duties

    Reading this article, knowing Weinstein blacklisted Rose explains a lot. Rodrigues career almost imploded after he broke his marriage to be with Rose, and studios wouldn’t touch him any more.

    Reply
    • Ripley says:
      October 6, 2017 at 7:39 am

      That tweet broke my heart.

      The demise of the careers of Rose and ‘Whatever Happened to Gretchen Mol’ are making a lot of sense right now.

      Reply
    • Kitten says:
      October 6, 2017 at 8:40 am

      “Rodrigues career almost imploded after he broke his marriage to be with Rose, and studios wouldn’t touch him any more.”

      Shame too because Rodrigues showed a lot of raw talent. Grindhouse one of my all-time favorites.

      Reply
    • Des says:
      October 6, 2017 at 9:30 am

      Rodrigues was almost too stupid to believe – his wife, the mother of his 100 children, was also his business partner and had built his production company from the ground. She used to turn a blind eye to all his wandering too. And so he destroyed all of that to be with Rose and then double crossed Rose by making a deal with her rapist, and I guess he thought she would stick around because his wife always did? Yeah, no.

      Reply
  8. Talie says:
    October 6, 2017 at 7:28 am

    It does make you wonder how he may have manipulated all the actresses who have had leads in his films or the ones he used and dismissed after promises of Oscar. What are they thinking today? It makes me so sad to think what some may have done out of desperation. Not everyone would’ve had the strength Ashley Judd did in that moment. Her story was amazing.

    Reply
  9. RBC says:
    October 6, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Maybe someone with a legal background can answer this: If someone signed a NDA and got a settlement, could that person still be called to testify in court?

    Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      October 6, 2017 at 7:40 am

      It’s a bit of an “it depends” situation. Most NDAs contain some exception for being called upon by a “court of law”. I would not recommend anyone under an NDA testify voluntarily but if they wanted to testify? Let’s just say I would let the other side know subtly that I would not fight a subpoena.

      She’s wise not to make a public statement while under the NDA. I have a feeling if she is patient she will get her chance, with less chance of being sued personally.

      Reply
    • HadToChangeMyName says:
      October 6, 2017 at 7:46 am

      If subpoenaed by a court, she can testify. It’s one of the exceptions to an NDA.

      Reply
    • Nicole says:
      October 6, 2017 at 8:30 am

      What everyone else said. She is likely waiting and its the smartest move. Why? Because the optics are bad when you try to silence a witness (and illegal) and its the exception. Should there be a court case she can sing like a canary.
      That being said I cannot imagine carrying this around in silence for that long.

      Reply
  10. Margo S. says:
    October 6, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Sure, if he thinks suing the new York times will save him, let him believe it. His career is over. More and more stories are going to come out, and he’s going to sue them all but he won’t win. Anything he is associated with now, I will not support.

    And trying to distract everything about with attacking the NRA? What?! First of all, shouldn’t you be attacking the NRA because, I don’t, back in 2012 a dude shot up first graders? Not because you got caught being a sexual predator!

    Reply
  11. Valois says:
    October 6, 2017 at 7:34 am

    I think this is more about him trying to intimidate any victims who might consider coming forward and not so much about him actually thinking he’s going to win a lawsuit against the NY Times.
    He’s trying to send these women with less power and without a magazine and lawyers to back them up a message.

    Reply
  12. Lolo86lf says:
    October 6, 2017 at 7:38 am

    I just googled Harvey Weinstein’s net worth and it is only 150 million dollars. That is not a lot of money. His fortune is going to be wiped out by lawyers’ fees and court costs. He will end up penniless.

    Reply
  13. Cannibell says:
    October 6, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Yeah. Good luck putting the feathers back in this pillow, Harvey. Not gonna happen. NPR did a piece on it this morning. It’s pledge week at my station. Gonna donate a little extra so they can put it toward the inevitable legal defense fund. I just tried to find a link to it but it’s not up yet. Will post it beneath this one when/if I find it.

    Reply
  14. HelloSunshine says:
    October 6, 2017 at 7:40 am

    I’m sure NYT wouldn’t put out a story this huge without a team of lawyers looking over it every step of the way. While he can sue, I’m not sure it’ll go anywhere meaningful.

    I’m glad this has all come out since it has been an open secret for so long but I’m so sad for the women who have had to endure the awfulness that is Weinstein and that it’s taken this long for him to be called out.

    Reply
  15. Kiki says:
    October 6, 2017 at 7:42 am

    I want this bastard go down so bad. I wasn’t surprised that Harvey Weinstein was slimy, nasty predator who preys on young women barely out of there 20′s. Also I think he embezzled people and he is a downright thief. He should go to hell. NYT, stick to your guns.

    Reply
  16. Shambles says:
    October 6, 2017 at 7:46 am

    U Bum, that’s the MO for men like you. Think about how many times Dotard Trump has threatened to sue for things that are completely true. When is the NYT going to do an expose on those 12 women? Off topic, I’m sorry, but I can’t think too hard about Harvey Weinstein after some of the things I’ve read on these boards.

    Reply
  17. Shelley says:
    October 6, 2017 at 7:47 am

    And his wife gets to dress all of the girls in Marchesa for the red carpet. NYT needs to talk to the wife. There is a trade off somewhere.

    Reply
  18. Mannori says:
    October 6, 2017 at 8:08 am

    I feel like sadly the industry powers to be will end up protecting him, because he’s not the only one who’s a predator: a huge amount of men in showbiz: actors, producers directors execs…all of them, as soon as they get a small amount of power they will use it to get pussy, that’s sadly the majority. Some of them will be harmless some of them won’t, but they all end up using that power to some extent, small or big they get, to get laid. So Harvey will pull of for sure a “If I go down you all come with me” type of BS. Is men’s mentality as predators and their use of power and women’s low standards of dignity and self-esteem what it needs to change. Specially in showbiz, of course that’s just a mirror of society.

    Reply
  19. xo says:
    October 6, 2017 at 8:10 am

    so the story develops. . .

    it was a great relief to see the NYT go on the record about these allegations. (finally! right?) power players are so rarely brought to task.

    I’m surprised that he’s coming out now claiming defamation. His original statement read like an admission & you can’t have it both ways.

    The fingerprints of “crisis management” were all over that statement: Lisa Bloom, the influence of the 60′s, therapy. . . It’s interesting to see what angles the big guns play when they’re backed into a corner.

    I’m guessing the NYT has confidence in their legal position & they’re prepared for the mean death throws of this old ugly monster. In the court of public opinion, he’s done.

    Two things strike me here:

    1. When I look at that photo of Rose, i just think, god, abuse is a transformative fire. I see your strength & I hope this coverage brings you & other women peace.

    & 2. One good thing about having someone as despicable as “grab them by the ****” Trump in the White House is that we can’t hide from the conversation now. A cleansing fire, indeed.

    Reply
  20. Eliza says:
    October 6, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Am I the only one waiting for Trump to say look at the fake news NYT take down another good person with their fake news.

    Or since he was a Clinton/Obama supporter will we get silence? Or a comment about crooked liberals?

    Harvey is gross, I believe he is only suing about the HR complaint that he claims to have multiple witness to disprove, not the rest of the article. I think this will be interesting if it goes to trial.

    Reply
  21. Izzy says:
    October 6, 2017 at 8:19 am

    LMAO. I hope the NYT insists on going to trial. Because that means discovery, and depositions, and a VERY public mess for Weinstein.

    Reply
  22. FriendlyUser says:
    October 6, 2017 at 8:23 am

    People keep saying the industry will protect him, but I thought that about Roger Ailes and he had political connection. Ailes was more or less responsible for George Bush winning the election and had worked with Nixon, and yet he was booted out. I thought O’Reilly would stay around as well. Weinstein is huge in Hollywood but I would say Roger Ailes was bigger, and if he can be taken down anyone can.
    Maybe it’s being too optimistic but I really feel like times are changing. The more women are speaking out, and there has been some punishment. I really hope Weinstein will get what he deserves in the end. I hope this allows more, A-Lister stars to come forward. And I really hope it shakes up Hollywood executives, and they realize they have to start treating their actresses like human beings and not just f-dolls.

    Reply
  23. seesittellsit says:
    October 6, 2017 at 8:33 am

    I can just see the editorial board of the TIMES grinning from ear to ear at the conference table.

    Reply
  24. Red32 says:
    October 6, 2017 at 9:46 am

    This is nothing like Hulk Hogan v. Gawker. That was invasion of privacy issue. As much as I do not like the man, it was wrong and illegal to post a video of him having sex without his consent, and then refuse to take it down when his lawyers complained.

    This would be more of a libel issue. It sounds like they spoke with several women who corroborated each other. The lawsuits and settlements would be a matter of record. I think this is grandstanding until they can threaten/pay off enough people to recant.

    Reply

