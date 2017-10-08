TV journalist Lauren Sivan has a horrifying Harvey Weinstein story from 2007

Reading over Harvey Weinstein’s various public statements from the past week, I was struck with an idea: Harvey Weinstein doesn’t think what he’s done, systematically, to women over the decades rises to the level of sexual assault or even sexual misconduct. He believes that he’s always given women a “choice,” and that if they’re in his hotel room, obviously they want to be there and watch him or touch him. That’s why his denials are so carefully worded – for example, he claims he “never touched” Ashley Judd. Well, she didn’t say that he touched her. She said he manipulated her into his hotel room, got naked and asked her to watch him shower. Which isn’t to say he hasn’t outright assaulted women, I’m just making note of how he’s parsing his public statements and his very specific denials.
Weinstein’s allegedly predator behavior seems to follow the same general pattern – manipulating the situations so he can be alone with a woman, making them feel “trapped” (either physically, emotionally or professionally), then he asks them to do something inappropriate, usually formed as “would you like to do [something gross]” kind of question. There are other patterns, I’m sure, but it will be interesting to learn how many women come forward with very similar stories. Here’s one story, about Harvey Weinstein’s behavior in 2007, to a New York television journalist named Lauren Sivan:
The night of the incident started with Sivan meeting Weinstein and others at Cipriani, a well-known Italian restaurant in Manhattan. She later rode with him and others to Socialista, a Cuban-themed club and restaurant in which Weinstein and Giuseppe Cipriani, who was then the head of the Cipriani restaurant empire, were investors… Sivan recalled that, while at the club, Weinstein asked her to join him on a tour of its restaurant, Cafe Socialista. Sivan said she reluctantly agreed and they went downstairs to the restaurant. Just before Sivan left, the friend told her that if she wasn’t back in 10 minutes, she would come to check on her.
Once Sivan and Weinstein were downstairs they chatted and he showed her the cafe. He then took her to the kitchen (the restaurant was closed by that time), where a couple of staffers were cleaning up. The quiet in the kitchen struck Silvan as odd, but a story published in 2008 said that Cafe Socialista was closing down for a lack of business (while the club was to remain open), possibly explaining why the kitchen wasn’t as populated. Weinstein then dismissed the two staffers in the kitchen. According to multiple women who spoke to HuffPost on the condition of anonymity who said they had similar experiences with Weinstein, he has started out meetings or interactions with other people in the room and then dismissed them to be alone with women in order to make advances.
Once they left, Sivan says Weinstein leaned in and tried to kiss her. Sivan rejected that attempt and told him she had a long-term boyfriend. Weinstein then said to Sivan, “Well, can you just stand there and shut up.” At this point, Weinstein and Sivan were in a vestibule between the kitchen and bathrooms. The only way for Sivan to get away from Weinstein required her to get past him and go through the kitchen. Sivan says she was trapped by Weinstein’s body and was intimidated.
Weinstein then proceeded to expose himself to Sivan and began to masturbate. Sivan said she was deeply shocked by Weinstein’s behavior and was frozen and didn’t know what to do or say. The incident in the vestibule didn’t last long. Sivan says Weinstein ejaculated quickly into a potted plant that was in the vestibule and then proceeded to zip up his pants and they walked back into the kitchen.
By the time this occurred, Sivan’s friend had grown concerned by how long Sivan was gone. The friend began to go downstairs but was stopped by a security guard who told her she was not allowed. She says that she explained the 10-minute limit she gave to Sivan and said, “Do you mean to tell me if she’s in trouble down there, you’re not going to let me in?” The security guard agreed to let the friend down to the cafe.
Whenever you think of the power Harvey Weinstein has wielded throughout his career, think instead of a pathetic douchebag whose go-to “power move” when a woman rejects him is to jerk off into a potted plant in front of her. I mean, it’s horrifying. But it’s also incredibly pathetic. Sivan goes on to say that she was scared of the power Harvey wielded in Hollywood and beyond, which is why she never told her story publicly, although she did tell many of her friends and colleagues at the time. She also says that Weinstein contacted her by phone the next day and asked her if she wanted to get together after one of his business trips, like the night before had been their “first date” or something. Ugh.
Also, British actress Jessica Hynes tweeted-and-deleted her own Weinstein story on Friday. She wrote: “I was offered a film role at 19. Harvey Weinstein came on board and wanted me to screen-test in a bikini. I refused & lost the job.”
Yeah. This happened👇🏽luckily I didn't need a job or favor from him + didn't have to be polite. Others did. Keep that in mind. https://t.co/mXs2RIU5kU
— Lauren Sivan (@LaurenSivan) October 7, 2017
For those asking why I waited?
YOU try telling that story 10yrs ago. Only possible now because of women with bigger names far braver than me
— Lauren Sivan (@LaurenSivan) October 7, 2017
Photos courtesy of WENN.
What struck me about his Ashley Judd comment was that he “didn’t lay a glove” on her. I’m sure he wasn’t wearing gloves. This guy doesn’t need to just leave his professional positions, he needs to go to jail along with every other sexual predator. And the people who have allowed this to happen, with silence or any other form of complicity, needs to at least be named in public.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally agree the silent complicity of all those who worked with him and never said a word is sickening and yes, I am looking Blanchette, Winslett, et al who ignored the rumours for the sake of their careers. The silence is, as Rose McGowan put it, deafening.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope you’re scorn is also directed at men like Matt Damon and Tarantino.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Since they both worked with Woody Allen I’d say they put career ahead of decency.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“The silent complicity of all those who worked with him,” maybe I should have capitalised the ALL and not simply relied on reading comprehension?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@frisbee My reading comprehension skills are just fine. Perhaps you need to re-read what you wrote. You called them out specifically. Guess someone woke up in the wrong side of the bed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Megan, I called them out specifically after the word ALL which suggests that your reading comprehension is not fine at all but highly selective. And I got out of bed just fine this morning but thank you for your concern.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@frisbee take a day off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You did say “all those who have worked” but then you only listed women before adding the “et al”. You decided to list two women instead of men. Why? That is what Megan is pointing out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Last time I looked, “all those” meant “everyone”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s so strange that Ashley Judd would defend him. I thought she was pretty outspoken about these kind of things. Remember when she made a huge deal out of some guy at the airport for calling her “honey”? It truly triggered her and she seemed quite traumatized by it. I wonder why she would defend Weinstein when she seems so strong in her beliefs of men harrasing women. Is he a good friend of hers or something?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s not defending him! He defended himself against allegations about her. I think the wording was a bit confusing- but she’s definitely a victim here and is NOT sticking up for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not sure which article you just read, but she has never, EVER defended that vile waste of life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@runcmc, Thank you for clarifying that. I understand now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ashley told the same story a lot of years ago to Vanity Fair/Variety?? However she didn’t name names. Weinstein is like Scientology, he’s sue happy and would have ruined her like he did Gretchen Mol.
I’m getting really tired of the victim blaming – not you – but the “why didn’t they come forward years ago” BS. Also, some nasty men on DM claim Judd is “crazy” so we shouldn’t “believe” her. Wow, she talks about the sexual abuse in her childhood which led to depression and she’s the crazy one, not Weinstein? Someone hold my beer!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@H, I get so upset at victim blaming too. I was raped when I was teenager and didn’t tell anyone until I was 32 years old. I waited 16 years to tell anyone. Just because I waited to tell someone doesn’t mean it didn’t happen or that it didn’t affect me. It’s scary to come forward when something like that happens and victim blaming is one of the main reasons for not speaking out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@awholenewworld: I understand your point but here is my perspective. I was the 4th person (that I know of) assaulted by someone in my social group. After I pressed charges, 2 others came forward. However, because they had waited, there was no evidence and the whole case rested on my shoulders. After he was convicted, another woman came up to say thank you for doing what she was not brave enough to do. I honestly wanted to punish all of the previous “victims” who kept quiet or told their equally powerless friends without naming names so this person remained a threat to others.
A rapist or sexual predator can make you a victim by assaulting your body. What you do afterward in terms of giving him more power by keeping quiet is your decision. Giving away your power to someone who victimized your body makes you a victim for life. I was able to move on somewhat but would not be able to look at myself in the mirror if I kept quiet and then found out he had raped someone else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@sickofit, Good for you for being stronger than I was, I guess. 🤔
I understand what you’re saying but that was way harsh. Your wanting to punch other victims in the face for being quiet about what happened to them is seriously messed up. Especially, since you’re a victim of sexual assault yourself. You clearly think you’re a better person for being strong enough to come forward when other victims like myself couldn’t. I wouldn’t call you a hero in your situation. You seem extremely arrogant. Not cool, girl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know a woman who has come forward every single time something has happened to her. The women who don’t have a support system or the financial freedom or strength or whatever should not be blamed for the perpetrator’s continued choice to victimize. I am sure many would have liked to have been heroes but were afraid for many reasons.
The people I would say should carry more blame would be his wife, women who chose to participate out of career ambition and every man who knew but said nothing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@sickofit . Your self-righteousness extinguishes any sympathy I have for you. I’ve reported assaults three times now. Never have they done anything but ruin my life, lose me all my friends, and endanger my career. You’re damned lucky your experience has results and didn’t drive all of your friends and professional contacts from your life, and you should ruminate on that instead of short-sightedly laying the blame on anyone but the aggressor. Women don’t have a responsibility to put their well-being at risk for the sake of others they didn’t do anything to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@PPP Thank you for everything you wrote. I agree with everything you said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Still waiting for other pro-women celebs to speak up. Hello? Hello?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes and me as I commented above, a long case of “I’m alright Jack” As long as it didn’t/won’t affect their careers they don’t really give a toss basically.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Both men and women. They knew.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brie Larson, Patricia Arquette have spoken out. I’m taking notes on whose movies I will be seeing and whose movies I won’t based on their silence/not silence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jessica Chastain and Brie Larson both have.
But really, I wish we wouldn’t go after women for this, because it starts to take the focus off the disgusting piece of shit who actually did this and even now is attempting to weasel his way out of the bad PR through specific wording.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No one has to call him out. I applaud those who do, but the only bad guys here are Weinstein and the people at TWC who enabled him. Let’s keep the focus where it belongs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreeing with you, Megan. As soon as this news broke, the claws came out on the catty ones. Tired of people using intolerable male behaviour to randomly attack women who they suspect of being victims or knowing bystanders. I make no such assumptions and have no judgement for any women involved.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Excellent point Megan.
Not everyone is comfortable with speaking out publicly, and they shouldn’t HAVE to do it.
But I applaud everyone who has spoken out, whether on their own experience or in solidarity with those who have.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Your comments on thIs thread are 100, Megan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed Liberty. It’s a little different for men because I assume they aren’t Weinstein’s type. I would love for them to just say they support the victims. But they won’t have any inside knowledge that I assume any woman that worked with Weinstein has and probably experienced. Let’s be real he didn’t do this to just the lowly employees and actresses. And if you believe that I have a castle I would love to sell you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am assuming women have spoken to other men about what happened, and with all the talk anyway, they can speak up too, as Anthony Bourdain did immediately.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Look, men like him don’t think they’ve done anything wrong because they don’t make a habit of acting in a way they consider bad or illegal.
In his mind, he doesn’t drug women or follow them down dark alleyways or grab them and push them onto a bed, right? I mean these women are AGREEING to be in a hotel room with him! Naturally he might be almost naked. And asking someone to watch you shower isn’t rape, is it? And if they really had a problem, wouldn’t they leave?
And so on.
Men like this get away with it for so long because they justify the behaviour to themselves AND to those around them. Plus if course what do you want – to put up with a dude jerking off into a plant in front of you, or to potentially never work in this town again?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Narcissistic or sociopathic issues, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s what I was thinking yesterday about his wife. They both probably thought the “other” women didn’t deserve any respect if they were willing to say yes to his advances. So, as usual, the victims were responsible and it was their fault.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup “Well what was she expecting? Doesn’t she know how things work in this town?”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. See also: Terry Richardson.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is the tip of the iceberg. He’s definitely coerced women into sex and propositioned women who took him up on his offer for a career boost. I doubt any of those women will ever come forward.
The one woman I am judging is his wife Georgina Chapman. Come on girl. Have some dignity. I can’t believe she had kids with this pig. She knew he was a pig when she married him. Ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s so revolting, just beyond disgusting. An ugly bully, inside and out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also goop must be hating this so much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every cloud has a silver lining 🙂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. I wonder what she’ll do?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ha ha I thought of that, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You beat me to it. Where’s Goopy?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love a chance to bitch about Goop and her pseudo-health woo as much as the next girl, but not today, and not about this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s something she’s discussed, in a very “I never had to but SOME actresses do” way which is typical holier-than-thou goop shit but also hilarious because gurl, we know from whence that Oscars came.
Plus Gwyn nearly matches Trump in terms of “if she goes on record saying she hasn’t done something, odds are she has”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you really think Harvey Weinstein went after Goop (AKA Hollywood Royalty?). Men like this go after women with no name or protection. Those that usually agree to sleep with these men get used and then tossed out of Hollywood. They rarely make it, just like many young men (amazing that people assume actors don’t get sexually harassed in an industry with many sexually fluid men in power). The only thing Goop can perhaps say is that it didn’t happen to her which would make her sound callous.
You will be hearing from a lot of women who are not super famous. That doesn’t make their stories any less valuable. Every story has weight. Harvey yanking on his junk in front of a stranger and cumming in a potted plant then calling her to go on a date is disturbing in how ‘normal’ he considers it. He is straight up sick and entitled.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t call her Hollywood royalty. Her dad was most successful in TV back when TV was still the lesser and her mom was a working actress but not an A lister.
I don’t want to throw Gwyneth under the bus. There’s been rumors for years about how she got that part in Shakespeare in Love. She pursued it aggressively. She wasn’t one of the actresses under consideration originally. I’ll leave at that. Like I said, the rest are rumors.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t she see the script at Winona Ryder’s, and then told her agent to get it for her? I remember some back-stabbing going on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is far from Hollywood royalty even if she likes to pretend that she is. Drew Barrymore has more claim to that because of the list of Barrymores who had a hand in films and stage for over a hundred years. Angelina Jolie’s father was a much more respected player than either of Gwynnie’s parents. If her father had been Martin Scorsese, then I would say she could escape because of his power, but her parents had none except to ask a few favors.
If she hadn’t been so horrible to so many people and bragged about her association, then I would say she shouldn’t be dragged so much, but she did and continues to talk about him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bruce Paltrow’s biggest claim to fame was creating The White Shadow, FFS. He was a producer on about one third of the St. Elsewhere episodes but was not one of the show’s creators. If you look at his IMDB listing it is not very long. And as was said upthread Blythe Danner is a respectable, but not A list, actress. This “Hollywood royalty” nonsense has always irritated me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Men aggressively pursue parts all the time but we consider that normal why is it abnormal or sexual when women do? Same thing happens at work with people going for raises. Men do it and it’s because they were “strong and aggressive”. When women do it, we consider it unseemly and of a sexual nature. I can’t stand Goop but guess what, women are diverse and some are naturally more aggressively. Men backstabbeach other too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Disagree about Paltrow and Weinstein. When GP split from Pitt there were many rumors about her being unfaithful to him. One was that Pitt caught her on her knees in front of Weinstein. Doubt that but who knows.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s slime. I would believe any women in the industry who was afraid to speak up, but I still get angry. Every time one of these pervs gets “exposed,” hoards of women from years and decades ago come out to tell their stories. Power in numbers? It’s the same every damn time. trump pointing his finger at him is laughable since they are carbon copies of each other. Guess Lisa Bloom angered more women than myself, since she left his side. Now he’s a member of the trump, Cosby, O’Reilly, and so many more powerful loads club. Hope he doesn’t get away with it, but this dude owns Hollywood. *his wife is standing by him, as did Camille Cosby, are they in denial or have they just lost their minds*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder what really motivated Lisa Bloom to dump him? Was it money or was it the hit to her reputation?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not every woman is a member of the sisterhood. There are women in Hollywood are abusive too, it isn’t just the men. Just like in different segments of the workforce women can be sexually inappropriate as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Women who *are* abusive too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You forgot Hef. He needs to be included with that group of slime.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is absolutely terrifying! What a sick man. I would have been scared to death.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am dry-heaving.
Trump, Weinstein, O’Reilly… Welcome to the United States of Toxic Masculinity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t forget Clinton. And where is his BFF Obama’s comment on this, as he had Weinstein as a WH guest over ten times and let his daughter intern for this man’s company. Where is his comment? Come on people, ball up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Liberty@ You’re using a Trump talking point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
First of all Monica Lewinsky was not some doe eyed virgin. She had an affair with a married college professor before graduating college. Moved in with mommy at the Watergate building to take a prestigious non-paying internship at the White House. She did not make friends with her fellow interns, nor socialize with them. Everyone in the White House at the time could see Monica had eyes only for Bill Clinton.; to such a degree that there were discussions about re-assigning her. Alas, too late. Once the proverbial s—t hit the fan, she moved over to the Pentagon and proceeded to get involved with a married Naval officer, got pregnant, and had an abortion. This last part is from her own book. Monica came from money. She was working as an unpaid intern looking for a notch on her belt. She knew what she was doing. What about Newt Gingrich, Bob Livingston, Henry Hyde, David “diaper” Vitter, Tim Murphy “abortion bad for everyone but my mistress” Murphy, and last but not least Denny “the pedophile” Hastert. Kennedy, Johnson, Eisenhower, FDR, MLK Jr, all has affairs. It didn’t make them rapists!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Eurogirl70 – You’re conveniently forgetting Paula Jones, Kathleen Willey, Juanita Brodderick, etc.
I definitely rolled my eyes hard when Michelle Obama publicly praised Harvey Weinstein as being “a wonderful human being.” I’m sure she was aware of his bad reputation – she just overlooked it. Politics and Hollywood both seem to attract the very worst of humanity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@rachel. Actually, I find I am tired of giving people a pass whatever side they are on. The idea that just because someone we don’t care for said something, we should not ask the same question when the optics are public …nope.
Maybe I am turning into a jet lagged bitch, but today I am asking. If I were friends with some jerk of this type, and this came out, I would not be silent. I don’t care whose talking point it is. Especially if “so and so said that” is supposed to be the impetus to shut me up. I am a woman free to think and talk as I please based on what I see and notice. Or I am just one more shill in verbal paid-for handcuffs, as I see it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually Joseih no im not. There was a $100 million Star investigation into Bill Clinton. It started with White Water and ended with a stained dress and it included everything in between. The past allegations were investigated and found wanting. Paula Jones got her harassment case thrown out and Clinton settled the civil suit. Paula Jones then proceeded to spread eagle in Penthouse one year later. Kathleen Wiley wanted to have an affair with Bill Clinton and he turned her down. Read Linda Tripp’s own court testimony about Kathleen Wiley. Linda was no friend of the Clintons and yet even she could see what Wiley was up to. As for the final woman you mention, Juanita Broderick has told various stories over the years and when suppeoned under oath about her rape allegations against Clinton she said Clinton never raped her. Then she does a 180 years later when Trump flies her in to sit in the front row of Hillary’s debate. If there was any merit to any of these allegations of rape, the Star commission report would have Nailed Bill Clintons ass to the wall with it; especially with. Republicans controlled House. Anything else?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Eurogirl70 I am less interested in slut-shaming an intern, than I am in the stupidity of any president of ANY party, any leader really, getting involved with some random who can be used to blackmail a presidency and endanger a country. The stuff I have learned from international journalists and gov-/ power- connected individuals made me hyper-aware of the scary potential.
You seem to be supposing that the Clinton dipsticking was confined to one willing intern?
And I don’t think any of are confusing willing participants / consensual affairs with unwilling victims, thanks. Jobbing your presidential crush, is not like being forced into a hallway to watch a career- destroying angry whale jack off into a planter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, I’ve read the first rumors about Weinstein round about 10 years ago and I am not superinvested in this sort of Hollywoodrumors. It really made me go hmmmm that Malia Obama took that internship. And now I am waiting for the Obamas to say something. I personally think they are at times overrated, but respected and I sort of expected them not to buddy up with someone like Weinstein.
Edit: I wanted to come up after JosieH in additon to her comment of the Obamas, not sure why I ended up here
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Damn Eurogirl70…you lost me at spread eagle.
*bangs head against desk*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh dear… it was so sad just seeing pics of him the Obamas. But out of all people maybe they really did not know . As for the rest, Clooney, Damon, Lawrence, even Clintons, i am sure they just played along.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Liberty@ I’m really tired of people shifting the focus. Hillary Clinton isn’t responsible of the crimes of Weinstein nor is Obama. In all of your comments you’re either tries to drag women or refers to parties that didn’t play any role. May I said again that the pervert here is Weinstein.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Paula Jones then proceeded to spread eagle in Penthouse one year later.”
Nice slut-shaming. She posed nude, therefore she couldn’t have possibly been sexually harassed, right? You’re a tool of the patriarchy, you know that right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@milla. Isn’t “just playing along” complicit too?
Cmon….rich and/or powerful people of all political ilk sucked up to HW over money and access despite knowing he was NOT a wonderful person. Those rumors have been out there for a very long time, But they just shrugged and played the PR game because their eyes were on a different prize …$$$$. That includes A/B list actors and actresses, and republican and Democrat policiticians and presidents alike, including the Obamas, the Clintons and the Trumps.
It’s hypocritical to pretend otherwise or to eagerly call out the nefarious associations of those you dislike (Trump, Goop) but go radio silent on the nefarious associations of those you support (Obama’s, Clinton’s). Or to be wish washy about it on their behalf’s.
And that $hit is rampant on social media. People use blinders in judging themselves and those they like…..and microscopes on those they don’t.
Let’s be honest about that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am trying to point out that a lot of people are in a great position to speak up in some way to help put a spotlight on this sort of shit and help stop it. People whose quotes and photos matter. Like speaking up to help hurricane victims, in other words. I applaud those who spoke out, like Anthony Bourdain and Brie Larson etc. And now I am waiting for the rest who had even closer ties to the guy to weigh in, whoever they may be. This is a window open to possibly making things better for women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can bet he treated his male friends, especially the uber powerful like Clinton and Obama very differently than his female colleagues. Some of this is probably news to them. They may have known he was always on the make and cheated on his wife. But they may not have known how aggressively lecherous and perverted he was. Predators know how to cover their tracks.
Anyway, they aren’t responsible for his behavior. Neither are Weinstein’s victims. Harvey is responsible for Harvey. And yes, Harvey is responsible for embarrassing everyone who interacted with him in good faith.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@another day
I do not wanna give free pass to anyone. I simply think there is a chance the Obamas did not know him that well. They send daughter to him. And as for Clintons, i hate how Bill acted or still acts. I still think he got away too easy and Hilary should have divorced his sorry arse.
I do hope that people speak up. I get that theres a whole web of abusers, pedos and rapists and Hw is just one of many players. They should be named and they should be removed from their positions. I want those mostly men, to feel powerless like their victims. And HW cannot just retire. He is still billioner with power. He can still do whatever he wants.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Monica Lewinsky was a willing participant in her relationship with Clinton. She planned that affair before she even moved to DC. The problem, in addition to the infidelity, was the imbalance of power. Lewinsky was no victim in that relationship. Henry Hyde, Lindsey Graham, Asa Hutchinson were far worse to Monica than Clinton was.
Paula Jones LOST her sexual harassment case, appealed to the Supreme Court to revive it, which they did, and LOST AGAIN. He only settled the appeal to make the thing go away instead of dragging on for more years.
Juanita Broaddrick signed affidavits under pains and penalties of perjury in both the Jones case and the Starr investigation in which she stated that Clinton did not rape or assault her.
Kathleen Willey’s story was also investigated by Starr and was found to be unsustainable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Again highly doubtful that Harvey would sexually harass Malia Obama. Bullies pick their targets carefully. Additionally as a daily celebitchy reader the rumors against Harvey have always been misogynistic in nature. Accusing any sexually attractive woman winning an Oscar from working with him as having earned it on her back. And claiming non-sexually threatening women and all men who win Oscars as having truly deserved their win. I’m sorry that’s prejudice and innuendo. Without this current story there was no validity to these internet claims.
Just like prior to being exposed many of us knew nothing about Cosby being a serial rapist or buyers of everything Apple knew Steve Jobs was a malignant a-hole who psychologically and emotionally abused his workers.
NOW that we have actual victims telling their stories, you can legitimately hold people responsible that choose to support Harvey or his movies. Most of us had no reasons not to see his films before, now we do. Same with Cosby. Same with us who continued to buy Apple products after the expose on Jobs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“He only settled the appeal to make the thing go away…”
Pay money to make it go away? Just like Harvey Weinstein.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@milla. Speculating the “Obamas didn’t know him that well” as a defense for them……but saying no one else gets a pass……is as naive as all get out. The Obamas in the WH (and any other president). did not entertain anyone that the secret service and half a dozen federal agencies didn’t have some form of dossier on. The rumors were out there, But this whole issue falls into the “yeah he’s a sexual predator creep but so far no one has filed charges or explicitly named him public ally” genre so they let it go over $$$. HW isnt the first and won’t be the last. It’s effin’ rappant. And yes the Obamas — just like everyone else — had a sense that the guy wasn’t a wonderful human being, but just like everyone else — they were after his money and influence and knew they could play innocence about him until the proverbial feces hit the oscillating device about HW.
of course they know he wasn’t a stellar human being. So did their staff, and so did all the other investigative resources at the disposal of a POTUS or FLOTUS.
innocent until proven guilty was likely used to let them ++ and others ++shrug and sleep at night,
The Obamas don’t get a pass if you believe others who knew don’t. Shrugging while they all reached into his wallet and his influence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think it is entirely understood how low key, and unsurprising the HW rumors were but also how charming and witty he can be when he wants to win someone over. His social consciousness can be confusing, so it was easy for someone to dismiss him as a guy who had affairs and had so much power that his enemies were out to smear him.
When his wife stands by him as she has and actively gives cover, it makes the rumors seem like exaggerations, and then you see admired actresses and directors posing with him and working with him over and over then it isn’t as simple to accept as it may seem.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t forget all the Silicon Valley tech bros and their toxic masculinity…Travis Kalanick formerly at Uber and Ellen Pao’s nightmare at Kleiner Perkins and Reddit.
https://www.thecut.com/2017/08/ellen-pao-silicon-valley-sexism-reset-excerpt.html
You can count on all the women/survivors being blamed and worse.
Could someone make a timeline of when these sleazeball men’s actions became public and who has worked with them since then?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. This as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t care if a President has an extramarital affair. And this isn’t about slut shaming this is about being a grown woman and deciding you want to bone the President and then it comes to light and you say things like Hillary Clinton was mean to me because I boned the woman’s husband. And as far as being shocked at my use of the phrase spread eagle, the Paula Jones Penthouse spread consisted of her on a staircase landing holding onto the railings with her legs spread wide apart. This wasnt Gypsy Rose Lee/Dita Von Teese for Pete’s sake. I find it so interesting that Bill Clinton has been investigated by Republicans to within an inch of his life but we have a man whose first wife accused him of rape, who called his own daughter a nice piece of ass, who bragged of walking in on teenage beauty contestants naked behind the stage, and who looked at a 10 year old girl and said in ten years he would be dating her. A man who might very well have hired hookers in Moscow to urinate on a bed previously slept in by the Obama’s. This segment is about Harvey a rapist and pig…but someone always has to try and create a false equivalency with Clinton. Wait until the full Mueller investigation finishes to draw any comparisons. I guarantee if there had been anything, the 100 million dollar investigation against Clinton left no stone unturned!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Eurogirl70 – It was Shambles who brought other names into it (Trump, O’Reilly). Then Liberty correctly pointed out Clinton belongs to the same club, which prompted you to circle your little wagon around the pig.
All you’ve proven is that people will ALWAYS give a pass for bad behavior to men as long as that man is on their side politically. Trump has benefited from that, as has Clinton, as has the Obamas’ “friend” Harvey Weinstein.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Eurogirl
I do get tired of the continued claims that EVERY woman who involved themselves with pigs did so against their will. Monica L pursued, and some women looked at Harvey and thought they would use his sleaziness for personal gain. Why is that so hard to accept? Women aren’t always pure in their intentions or selfless just because we are born with lots of estrogen.
Some women see a man who is a nasty jerk and see an opportunity and men who do that to use women and also to use gay men like Harvey in positions of power.
This isn’t slut shaming or blaming or whatever, but a reminder that not every woman who is silent is a potential victim. TWC is not just Harvey so you can’t blame all the employees or interns for his poor choices either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder what his wife thinks about all of this? Of course publicly Georgina may be supporting Harvey, but behind closed doors it might be a different story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure she rationalized an excuse, there’s no way she could’ve stayed with him otherwise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she wants to save her fashion line she needs to RUN. I’ve always assumed this marriage was pretty clearly about what he could do for her business. It was convenient…now it’s very inconvenient.
If I’m a publicist, studio head, manager, etc. there is no way in HELL I want my actress being seen in Marchesa. They’d have to be crazy. It carries a certain “implication”. She might keep some Z listers but otherwise she’s screwed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know, is it? It’s Georgina Chapman. If she had the talent to stand on her own, she wouldn’t have been with him to begin with. I don’t believe she didn’t know for a New York minute. She made a trade off to be successful in the eyes of the world. She knew. She’s another Cosby wife.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Slut shaming is about calling a woman a slut beasuse she likes sex or likes to dress sexy. A slut is a woman who has sex with someone else’s husband or boyfriend and then cries foul for being called out for her behavior. They are not the same thing. Being violated/being raped because you are a stripper or a prostitute and being derided or not believed is a crime. Sex workers are not sluts. Strippers are not sluts. Liking sex doesn’t make you a slut. Having sex with anyone you find sexy doesn’t make you a slut However, boning a married man is a slutty thing to do by both partners!!
So, stop derriding Clinton by wrapping it up in some slut shaping false flag. It sounds a lot like …..”but, her emails”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Again, not all women compartmentalize behavior like this the same. Some women blame the women for participating, and some just don’t care as long as their lifestyles are maintained, and others think their mates are just profoundly flawed misunderstood geniuses with a problem.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why on earth is Huffpo describing this as ‘making advances’? As long as this continues to be reported in coy euphemisms, there’s going to be a resistance to acknowledging that he’s a sexual predator.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you. I’ve been so uncomfortable with the language around all of this. Rose McGowan said she was raped, FFS. The above story is an assault. I’m sick of hearing the words “sexual harassment” and “advances” in reference to a potential rapist and definite sexual predator.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because Huffpo has financial friendships. Friends tell me SNL didn’t mention it, either, though they addressed OJ, Vegas, etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
NBC outlets have more or less stayed away from it or soft-balled the story with bare-bones coverage.
I am unsure of the financial connections between NBC and TWC but clearly there is some association.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You expected SNL to make comedy out of this??? That would have been incredibly distasteful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you! What Lauren Sivan described is sexual assault. If any of us were cornered by an “average joe” in a deserted place, had to rebuff an advance only to be blocked by this same man who proceeded to masturbate and ejaculate in front of us, only allowing us to leave once he was finished, that guy would be in jail. That entire scenario was Harvey saying, “Okay, you may not want to have sex with me, but I still control you” and then going on to prove his point.
It’s like every other sexual assault. It’s about power and control. He’s disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is such a common thing with men in power, and honestly, until recently I used to think that’s just how men were.
When I was 18 (I’m now 31) I worked at a restaurant and the owner tried to get me to give him a bj… I hadn’t even had sex at that point! I said “no” and got out of the situation without being touched, but non the less feeling gross. The guy owned my place of work and was married with kids! I was just a teenager ffs!
That was one of many times in my life where people in power have either grabbed me or tried to get me to do things with them. I’ve always said no but they didnt always listen. And speaking to friends of mine, this happens very frequently. But we’re just supposed to accept this because men are mostly able to physically overpower a woman. Eff that sh!t!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I got a similar proposition from a boss when I was about 24. I still have no idea where my response came from, but I said, ” I wouldn’t give you a bl*w j*b if you were the last man on earth holding the last Diet Coke.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember reading that this was another reason why White women went for Trump. That according to interviews a lot of these women considered it “normal/everyday” behavior for men to do this. I don’t believe it, every woman who has been sexually abused or harassed would not easily dismiss it in a presidential candidate. I’ve been through that and I do not ever ever consider it normal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No kidding. We’ve all experienced it. What’s disgusted me since my earliest university and working days is that sometimes the most publically “sensitive, enlightened, pro-women” men have been the worst aggressors and pervs to me, and to friends and colleagues. Surprise attackers in a way. And some of the most swaggering lady-killer sorts were the surprisingly the most respectful and the quickest to teach the popular pervs to mind their dicks & manners.
A friend’s sister recently attended a very expensive arts school special program, where a key professor was a massive grouper and worse. One victim reported it, strongly; a few others more carefully. She was cold-shouldered (board and leadership includes women) and left school to another university, the others were encouraged to shut up and be nice girls. The perv was promoted and his games continue on: groping, suggestions, worse. So it seems parents are paying a staggering amount for their darlings to be victimized by some fks hiding behind their arts sensitivity. Same place paid for students to join the women’s march in DC. You think that doesn’t leave an impression on a young female student for her life about how things really are? Emotional collateral damage, too? Then they get to go work for blob fks like Weinstein. And Meryl and others hum and look away.
So…feeling disgusted and hope more will speak up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“sensitive, enlightened, pro-women” men”
The only kind of men I trust less than macho man are male feminists.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@QueenB, something I learned along the way, too. Very disappointing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I’m tired of people defending men who cannot ( or won’t) control themselves, and blaming women because…. well, they’re women and girls.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is why the world is so f—-d up. Because so many men have so little impulse control and their testosterone rules their brains. They enjoy the feeling of domination and power. War, sexual assault, barbarism, torture. 99.9% committed by men. And yes, some of them, like Weinstein the dirt bag, wear suits.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Having that extra slice of cheesecake is poor impulse control. Sexual predation is controlled, systematic, consistent and premeditated. These are sexual urges, they are weaponized sexual acts meant to dominate, humiliate and subjugate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. This is not an impulse. It is a premeditated pattern of behavior.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do wish we could comment on predatory monsters like Weinstein without immediately dragging women. Sadly, it’s really familiar. Why does his wife stand by him? She probably knew everything. (Traitor!) The women who were successful in his films must have slept with him. (Whores!) Why did so many women keep quiet about his behaviour to them? (Cowards!) This happens in every thread like this, and really shows how much of men’s contempt for us we women have assimilated.
Weinstein, Cosby etc. are the actual criminals, not those unfortunate women who dealt with an uneven playing field in less than perfect ways.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hear, hear, Ankhel. People are missing the entire damn point of what Lauren said in the first place.
It’s maddening to see the focus being shifted to the women, both in terms of victim-blaming and being framed as righteousness (she must have known, how dare she not speak?!) When it should remain squarely on the predatory piece of shit whose chickens are finally coming home to roost.
I’m also not here for blaming Georgina Chapman for this, even if her fashion label only got off the ground because of Weinstein. I’ve made plenty of ‘Marchesa is budget McQueen’ jokes in my day but this really isn’t on her, for all we know he wasn’t great to her as a husband either .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok. I hear your concern.
Here’s mine:
Without women who might know something (Witnesses!) speaking up (Brave & Caring!) particularly women who otherwise talk a lot about women’s rights and well-being (Already Have the Podium to Help Others!), cases like this can fizzle away, and jerks slide away free to do it again. And so the other predators yet to be outed (Yes, There Are More!) may feel like Whew, no one will speak up, so I can keep on raping or victimizing starlets and children and any woman I see as much as I please because I am a powerful controlling guy no one will touch, they are all too scared or self-interested (Reality!).
Far from blaming, I am thinking these are strong, verbal, well to do women AND men who can help others….. but somehow we are supposed to view them suddenly as delicate fainting violets who can’t be expected to stand up to help solve their own workplace/Hollywood nation problems? Clean up Hollywood, take a real stand and be heroes for doing so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Liberty – I understand your point and the good intent behind it, but speaking as a survivor myself, I would never fault anyone for not speaking up. Do I wish they would? Hell yes!
But people can have perfectly valid fears about coming forward, and it can range from anything to not wanting friends/family find out (this is all I have control over from that situation) to seeing how victims or witnesses of previous sexual assaults have been treated on coming forward (for a long time the best known example was Samantha Geimer), to not wanting to re-confront their trauma or risk losing their careers. Not every woman is strong enough to put herself through the burden of speaking about this, and risking everything for it, WAY MORE than any men would. I’m not going to make assumptions about what they can bear when they haven’t spoken, and like I said – the burden of prevention is not on the former victims or other women like Blanchett, Michelle Obama, etc, it really isn’t fair to put it on them. I’ve had the unpleasant experience of finding out that someone I regarded highly was a sexual harasser – no doubt someone would blame me for associating with him earlier too, because “she must have known”. (I really didn’t)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree teacakes.
I knew my career was notorious for skeeves lurking in the business but made a choice to go forward because an opportunity presented itself to do something I never even imagined was possible for me. I was very naive about the dynamics between men with power who used it to dominate women sexually. The men in my life as far as I had known didn’t behave like that, so I didn’t even know what that looked like in action.
When certain things happened, I didn’t say anything at first because I wanted to be “grown up” and act as if I could handle myself. As the overly sheltered baby it was my chance to be independent and experience the world without my parents holding my leading strings and yanking me back all the time from risk and adulthood.
The times when situations arose, I didn’t even know who to tell, and when I tried, I was told I was silly and lacked sophistication, so I learned to stay silent. I was even encouraged to go along with it or accept it as a compliment. I was attacked because a known pig told someone he respected me because I wasn’t that “kind” of girl, and so he decided to treat me respectfully. No, I didn’t take it as a compliment because no girl is that “kind” girl and none of us should be categorized in ways to justify treating us poorly.
Only when you get to a position of power does it stop, and then you have to decide if you have it in you to fight the system and if you took the risked, would anything change.
Over time, it starts to become nearly a joke, Oh stay away from him, or if you to have work with him, carry your pepper spray. You become immunized over time, and the bad ones just seem like part of the landscape.
Men who behave poorly don’t get to dictate how a woman reacts or chooses to act in response. Whether she sees it as an opportunity or feels traumatized, they don’t own that or her choices. They don’t get to make a woman risk her hard work because they had the misfortune of being exposed to them. They made the decisions, but we shouldn’t all be forced to carry their burdens.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love this comment, it’s perfect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bravo, Ankhel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes @Ankhel I agree. Well written. There are a few names I see today that I don’t recognize who are trying to drag Michelle Obama, Meryl Streep. Bill Clinton and others into this mess simply for the opportunity to drag down those of us on the left. You can’t look at a person and say rapist, shooter, lunatic. etc. I’m sure people in and out of the industry were not aware of this man’s actions. They can be very good at covering their indiscretions. If that weren’t the truth, how could anyone in their right mind voted for trump. As the old saying goes, can’t judge a book by it’s cover. Well, trump is the exception, b/c just looking at that old man’s dyed orange hair and eyebrows, constant smirk, narcissistic demeanor, unfamiliarity with the truth, childish name calling when dealing with nuclear war….you get the picture, you pretty much know what you’re in for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mentioned Michelle Obama and I didn’t do it for the sake of dragging down those on the left. I am quite left myself and like her a lot, she represented the country really well. I got abused myself from high profile abuser and this is why I know that it matters that other high profile people are not enabling this abusers with their actions or their silence because this is one of the ways how they cover up their traces. Just because one woman is “safe” (due to connections or other reasons) in the presence of such a man doesn’t mean others are. They know how to pick their victims. And as a lot of people said it, Weinsteins behaviour is an open secret in Hollywood. So how is it possible that nobody told this the Obamas? Is the secret service sleeping this days? I really wonder about this and I think it would make a difference in the public perception if someone like Meryls Streep and Michelle Obama would say something.
Edit: Plus I really do hope and fear that its not going to happen that more women whom he assaulted come up and don’t leave those who came out in the rain. He seems to have too much power and connections, he might come out there too easy. So it needs a really large group of women to bring him down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed, Ankhel.
What bothers me about these accusatory comments towards others is the impatience behind them. We don’t have any idea at this point who is coming forward, to whom, and in what way. We’re all just outsiders on a celebrity gossip comments board. So the aggressive comments accusing others of standing by and doing nothing are premature, in my opinion, and smack of entitlement and the disappointment of being deprived of personal and potentially salacious accounts. None of these people owe the general public anything, and meanwhile we have no idea whether these people have quietly done something to support the victims, or are planning to do so, or not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“the disappointment of being deprived of personal and potentially salacious accounts” Or a never-ending quest for a sliver of justice in this world. jmo
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ankhel I agree that all of the blame and rage should be focused on the disgusting cretin who behaved this way over so many years. However I think the discussion about the powerful women AND men who were complicit is an important discussion and I don’t think it’s all about internalised misogyny, judgement and ”blaming the women”. Part of it comes from a (perhaps naieve) view, one in which I share, that good people should look out for each other in the face of a predator or sociopath. I understand the powerless and abused may not have been strong enough to fight him, but he was surrounded also by well established, powerful women & men, none of whom said anything or did anything to protect people younger & more vulnerable than themselves. Perhaps there is more that we don’t know, and some did quietly intervene, but clearly not enough to file criminal charges or have him removed from his position. I find that so sad, and it makes me so angry. I know it’s the way the world works but I sincerely hope that if my boss was an actual rapist, and I knew of this, that I would do everything I could to support the colleague/victim even if it meant losing my career in that stupid industry and starting new somewhere else. we’re not talking about people living in a war-torn third world country with simply no other options. If I were the victim I’d find it so hard, and I totally understand why people don’t come forward so I’m not victim blaming here. But I am blaming bystanders. And it feels like if a few of them (men and women) who held positions of power in the industry could have got together on this. Possibly they thought he was just a garden-variety sleaze, but it seems they knew he went darker than that, and if it turns out he was Rose Mcgowan’s rapist then I sincerely hope he rots in jail.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you, Ankhel. I’ve actually been avoiding these Weinstein threads because of precisely what you’re railing against. It’s disturbing and depressing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree but in some cases I think the person really wants to understand why a wife would stand by a man like him not even to be judgmental but to wrap their head around the concept. The fact does remain that people see a wife standing by and it gives the abuser some cover. Fair or not but his case is so much worse than the reports than it does beg the question why a woman would stay with someone like him. Just like we would ask why a serial killer’s wife didn’t leave. Why?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This post has made something quite clear to me – for people like Weinstein it’s not attraction or opportunity that drives them, it’s the fear, shock and intimidation they enjoy seeing in their victims’ eyes. I feel like weeping and vomiting at the same time. I need to go hug my husband, call my brother and facetime with my little nephew to remind myself that most men are loving, kind and compassionate people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every single one of these douche bags in HW have abused that power afforded them. They have been predators and abusers the whole while. Getting what they want. These are just dark secrets of a few powerful men in HW being exposed and they don’t know how to react to it. They will slam the accusers every time because they are women. Just read some of the idiotic comments from people on these sites. No don’t go up against a powerful man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To assume every actress who worked with Weinstein had explicit knowledge of his sick behavior is to be completely unaware of the true complexity and nature of clinical sociopathy. As much as I detest Gwyneth it is entirely possible that she saw Weinstein as an avuncular figure and equally possible that he treated her with respect and admiration. Assholes like Weinstein, Cosby etc see women as either Madonnas or whores and this is what lets them go from Jekyll to Hyde with lightning speed. This is why some women will defend these monsters – they simply do not believe their could be that much evil in someone they feel like they know inside and out. As a throwback example, many Southern plantation wives knew what their husbands were up to with female slaves but just as many believed there was no way that their precious fathers, husbands or sons could ever be that reprehensible. Can we please just focus on holding the abusers accountable?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perfect comment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s a great point, Enough already. I do get the sense with HW though that he was quite empowered and public with some of his behavior. He screamed/threatened employees in front of everyone and cornered women who he had just met (no careful grooming or manipulation). I think more people would have seen him doing awful things than the typical ”nice quiet neighbour” who we later find out was a serial killer. He seems like he was mostly above board about being a complete asshole and bully; however indeed the darker behaviors and possible actual rapes may really shock even those who knew him as a mere asshole.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I am reading all this comments then I think, the safest way to report such assaults is to come up in a group. One or twor womens claims will get dismissed, an entire group cannot get ignored that easily. The problem is just how to get that group and list of names together? Setting up a blog for contacting won’t help, because one can’t just put the name of a predator out there with such an accusation due to reasonable legal reasons. Does that mean victims of assaults should start to contact supportorganisations and leave their adresses and names there so that other victims can contact them?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stories like this one are what will end up burying him. It’s too sordid and gross. People do backflips to try and discredit victims and downplay the offending behavior, but this is just uncivilized. Plus, Harvey isn’t liked in the industry. I think most people saw him as a necessary evil before, and now the necessity is gone.
I hope more stories come out once the workweek starts. I feel like most people in Hollywood can’t wait to see him taken down. A reporter for The Hollywood Reporter tweeted that she had just finished interviewing a celebrity when the news broke and the celebrity smiled and said something along the lines of “Finally.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t imagine or underestimate how much of a relief it must be for women who have had to keep this quiet for so long to finally be able to speak up about it. I know it isn’t ideal to have waited this long, but that’s why being the first to speak up and be public about something is so important. You give courage to other and help them realize that they’re not alone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right about now I need pictures of kittens and gifs of puppies. Lots of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Too bad that potted plant wasn’t a big cactus.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for turning a vile visual into a vile-yet-satisfying visual.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What sticks out to me is that it was supposedly standard for him to ask the women if they wanted to (fill in the blank sexual act). I am sure, in his mind, this implies that he was allowing them to consent, so of course it couldn’t have been assault. What he, & many others, are then missing is the power dynamic here. How many of those women felt like they couldn’t say no? Which is exactly what Sivan says, of course, in her tweet. She said no because he wasn’t necessarily in a position of power over her job, but she still didn’t report it because of his position of power in Hollywood. It’s disgusting & I feel like we’ll definitely hear more excuses of “But I asked them if they wanted to! They could have said no at any time!” & men (& unfortunately some women) who will defend this as well. It makes my skin crawl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Taylor swift just went through a sexual harassment case and hasn’t said anything. So I guess she only cares when it is about her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why does Taylor need to say anything? If she chooses to, great, but stop making victims villains. HW is the villain here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course, swifties. She just said she would use her platform to defend those who could not say anything. This is highly relevant. She is staying silent for a known sexual harasser. Don’t tell me she has nothing to do with it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As an adult with critical thinking skills I see no reason to bash someone who has no association that I know of with HW for not immediately speaking out. People are not in the wrong if they don’t act the way you want them to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What does Taylor Swift have to do with anything lol?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t stand Swift but I see no reason for her to say a single word. This isn’t about her. This isn’t about anyone but the women he harassed, assaulted, exploited, intimidated, exerted control over. It is their time and they should speak out or act in whatever way is most comfortable for them, preferably in a legal action because only then does anything truly get done on such cases. People making statements just to weigh in does little more than bring attention to themselves. Swift and Weinstein were barely even in the same industry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Finally he pissed off the wrong person and is exposed. What a disgusting disgrace of a person. First assaulted by him and then forced to wear his complying wife’s hideous Marchesa dresses. Enough is enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know, it’s really interesting to me how after a couple of days of this coverage, I can probably name a sizable number of women who have worked with Harvey Weinstein. But until this article, I couldn’t name even one man who’d worked with him. Of course, part of it is that I should have gone and looked up this information on my own. But between the coverage, the response from people, and the sorts of tweets and comments from actors that have been spotlighted so far, it’s very interesting how much of the focus has been on the women. Women have to stand up and speak out. Women have to disavow him. The women who are close to Harvey Weinstein are put under so much scrutiny.
What a different world we’d live in if people like Benedict Cumberbatch, or Colin Firth, or Jeremy Renner actually spoke up and made a comment for a change. How would that change the dynamics of this situation? What if Bob Weinstein or another male member of his board came out swinging instead of just firing him without a statement? Or what if Bob Weinstein, or some other investor in the company, or just another prominent member of Hollywood, with as much if not more power than Harvey Weinstein ever had, had blacklisted him from the time he first started harassing women? What if he’d been fired from Miramax all those years ago before he started making so many popular movies and never made it to as far as he did? What if the Hollywood community at large, both male and female, hadn’t stayed committed to failing women in such a myriad of ways for so long? What if what if what if.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
people in the industry are just hedging their bets that he is not over. They are afraid of any power he has left and they are still silent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Their anti-Trump speeches that alienates part of the public temporarily, but not their employers, is not that brave then. I really respect Brie Larsen now. Among the ones who spoke up, she had the most to lose and she’s not THAT big a star. In the past I’ve found her annoying at times, but I totally respect her now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The more I read about these public cases of sexual harassment/sexual assault/rape the more I feel like I’d actually be in the “not reporting or waiting too long to report” group if I ever were a victim of such acts. People’s reaction to these stories is consistently heartbreaking. I wonder if the average man is as concerned about “false allegations are ruining many lives!!” as it seems on the internet, or the ones that are this way just comment more on online articles. You’d think in cases like this you’d see almost unanimous supprt from the public, but no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone in Hollywood knew about this man. There have long been jokes made about him and how he operates as a producer, especially around Oscar time. Everyone in Hollywood should be held accountable. It’s 2017. They need to wake up & realize the stuff that might have turned heads & been ignored in the early days of the business isn’t going to now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I side-eye that Hollywood players might not have heard about his behaviour – Hard – because the gossip community already had hints and whatnot and nobody was surprised by the article. But I understand why they would not comment on hearsay or gossip.
But now – not coming out and condemning this behaviour, while on the other hand rightly criticizing the ‘grab them by the pussy ‘ scandal is hypocritical and taints all other valid opinions these famous actors/actresses and directors etc might express. You cannot have the moral high ground if you do not speak out. And a lot of these players are important enough to not fear repercussions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is much bigger than that Maria F. The problem is who do we start with and where? One is the president and more powerful and is legislating to harm women in general; then we have this creep and Congressional creeps and the guy who grabbed Swifty’s butt and the producer that assaulted Kesha and Nelly and on and on. Because of who sits in the White House it makes the discussion much more difficult to have.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who knew the brilliant Harvey Weinstein was the absolute equivelant of the homeless flasher guy jerking off in the subway
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That man Is a complete waste of space. I wish he could be jailed for his actions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse