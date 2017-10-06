Harvey Weinstein: ‘I put myself in positions that were stupid, I want to respect women’

I’m waiting to see what comes out of the Harvey Weinstein story in the days and weeks to come. When the New York Times published their bombshell yesterday afternoon, it felt like the floodgates were opening. Women were going to start going on the record. Victims would come forward. A one-time bigwig was coming down. While I don’t doubt that this is the end of Harvey Weinstein as Hollywood bigwig, it’s worth noting, again, that this was a longtime coming. Rebecca Traister at The Cut (New York Mag) wrote a piece about how long the stories about Weinstein have been around, and how powerful he once was – go here to read. In 2000, Weinstein got in her face and called her a “c–t” and beat the sh-t out of her reporter boyfriend, and no one could touch Weinstein for that back then. Traister theorizes that the only reason why the NYT could publish their story now was because Weinstein’s power has been diminished enough. She’s probably right.
Meanwhile, Weinstein is still “fighting.” I would have thought that any good crisis manager – and Harvey is employing a small army of them – would have told him to simply step down from the Weinstein Company, go into rehab (or whatever) and disappear for a year. But Harvey’s not doing that. He released an unhinged-sounding statement – claiming he was going after the NRA – and his lawyer announced plans to sue the New York Times for $50 million. Harvey then sat down and gave an interview to the New York Post – you can read the full thing here. Some highlights (if you want to call them that):
Why he’s suing the Times for $50 million: “What I am saying is that I bear responsibility for my actions, but the reason I am suing is because of the Times’ inability to be honest with me, and their reckless reporting. They told me lies. They made assumptions. The Times had a deal with us that they would tell us about the people they had on the record in the story, so we could respond appropriately, but they didn’t live up to the bargain. The Times editors were so fearful they were going to be scooped by New York Magazine and they would lose the story, that they went ahead and posted the story filled with reckless reporting, and without checking all they had with me and my team.
He thinks the Times has a vendetta against him: “They never wrote about the documentary I did with Jay-Z about Rikers Island, they never write that I raised $50 million for amfAR, nor my work with Robin Hood – instead they focus on trying to bring me down. This is a vendetta, and the next time I see Dean Baquet [the executive editor of the Times] it will be across a courtroom.”
He says the Times based their reporting on a 2014 memo written by Lauren O’Connor, who detailed Weinstein’s history: “The Times used that entire memo as the basis of their story, but in reality it was withdrawn two days after it was written, O’Connor withdrew her complaint, and withdrew her claims made in the memo. The document doesn’t stand up.”
The Ashley Judd statement: “They spent six months researching this article then they gave us just 24 hours to answer it. They did tell us that Ashley Judd was on record, but we thought it would be along the lines of what she told Variety… But she changed her story when giving it to the Times. I know Ashley Judd is going through a tough time right now, I read her book [her memoir “All That Is Bitter and Sweet”], in which she talks about being the victim of sexual abuse and depression as a child. Her life story was brutal, and I have to respect her. In a year from now I am going to reach out to her… I never laid a glove on her. After this supposed incident, which she says was in 1997 while filming ‘Kiss The Girls,’ I took her to an Academy Award party where we were photographed smiling. She claimed to the Times she never worked with me again. She did two movies with me — ‘Frida’, which came out in 2002, and ‘Crossing Over’ with Harrison Ford, released in 2009.”
He’s committed to changing or whatever: “I have got to change, I’ve got to grow, I’ve got to deal with my personality, I’ve got to work on my temper, I have got to dig deep. I know a lot of people would like me to go into a facility, and I may well just do that – I will go anywhere I can learn more about myself. I want to be able to look at the people I have hurt and say, ‘I am sorry, I have changed and I’ve progressed.’ I am terribly embarrassed for my company, my staff and the only person who could fix this is me. I am going to fix myself, I am going to fix how I deal with women and how I deal with my temper and power.”
Once again, he came of age in the ‘60s: “I came of age in the ’60s and ’70s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. I worked at a record company that, if you were five minutes late, they’d hit you with a baseball bat. I also have the worst temper known to mankind, my system is all wrong, and sometimes I create too much tension. I lose it, and I am emotional, that’s why I’ve got to spend more time with a therapist and go away. My temper makes people feel intimidated, but I don’t even know when I’m doing it. In the past I used to compliment people, and some took it as me being sexual, I won’t do that again. I admit to a whole way of behavior that is not good. I can’t talk specifics, but I put myself in positions that were stupid, I want to respect women and do things better.”
He also tells the Post that his wife, Georgina Chapman, “stands 100% behind me.” Which I believe – I think Georgina will stand by him… until she doesn’t, until she can’t put up with it anymore. But for now, she’s Camille Cosby-ing this situation. As for this interview… from a PR/media relations perspective, I just don’t get how this was a good idea? We don’t live in a world where Harvey Weinstein’s word is gospel anymore. We don’t live in a world where men who have just been “outed” in the New York Times as being a decades-long sexual harasser get to give interviews where they blame everything on their age and call their victims liars. Also: “I can’t talk specifics, but I put myself in positions that were stupid, I want to respect women and do things better.” WANT TO RESPECT WOMEN. Wanting to respect is not the same as respecting, obviously. And he acts like he just happened to sexually harass women for decades accidentally, like what was he supposed to do? When in Rome/Cannes/New York!
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I have the feeling this will get messy and all the ‘Harvey Girls’ will be revelead.
‘Harvey Girls’ makes me want to puke. This nickname says so much about patriarchy and infantilization that I want to scream.
Sadly, I think I figured out one.
A young actress came out last spring about being raped and why she didn’t report it or name the name. One of the reasons was that she was in a ‘relationship’ with the attacker and feared not being believed. Also that he could come back at her if she went to the police or press. A blind item mentioned something about the slime raping another actress previously with a strong hint of it being Rose McGowan.
Ties into Weinstein pretty well. Relationship was that Weinstein was distributing a movie she was in. I can see him wanting her on the casting couch, her refusing, and…. Who wouldn’t be terrified if Harvey decided to use his press machine to destroy her?
Yea this has been known for a while. Rose’s bf sold the film to him after the assault
This is on Rose’s instagram today. https://instagram.com/p/BZ5oKnSFfP0/
Gerogina Chapman will stand by him until she realizes nobody has any reason to wear her hideous clothes anymore. Won’t miss Marchesa on the red carpet.
This PR offensive makes Nate Parker look like a genius. Terrible all around.
Exactly. Her talent as a designer cannot stand on its own.
Well he bought her that fashion empire. Once the money is gone she will suddenly file for divorce. The playbook is old as time
Chapman could hardly have been blind to his behavior. This is the deal she made. She’ll stand by her man until the money runs out.
Why the deafening silence from Hollywood? Almost no one has spoken out against this turd. Where’s the condemnation?
What a messy, temperamental, entitled son of a bitch. He’ll never “dig deep” and change. In its treatment of women, Hollywood is the glossy mirror image of the Trump administration.
why would they? they are all in bed with him.
My first response to this “exposè.” Was how is this a secret ? There’s no question in my mind that he’s a dirtbag. Not your run of the mill sexist pig either. I believe he’s used his power to get whatever he wanted out of women. I think he’s a real asshole and I’m surprised this hasn’t come out sooner . I believe these women, and I don’t believe Harvey is sorry. He quit because Pandora ‘ s box is opened and we’re in for some ugly stories .
I don’t know if I would say Hollywood is quiet. I think it is just the beginning, and a lot are surprised that this got out and maybe the extent of it too. There is an article on the front webpage of USA Today with the headline: Stars express disgust over Weinstein allegations. I think you will hear more.
What can they say? That they’re shocked? Everyone knew what he was / is and so now it would just look hypocritical to act like you didn’t know.
Hopefully what will happen now is that other women who were previously scared to come forward will feel that they can.
His lawyer should advise him to remain SILENT.
I’m not sure how he has a case against The NY Times if he is admitting to the facts of the story in another publication.
You guys have to read this amazing story about him from Rebecca Traister
https://www.thecut.com/2017/10/why-the-weinstein-sexual-harassment-allegations-came-out-now.html?utm_campaign=nym&utm_source=tw&utm_medium=s1
Wow, sounds like a true POS
I read that article this morning. Very well written and I think she’s right, times have changed. Here’s hoping more women come forward and tell their stories about this creep.
No Harvey, you aren’t stupid. You’re an entitled, SOB who uses women for your own selfish ends. You won’t change and become better, based on that lame ass excuse you gave and the fact that you want to sue to publication that exposed you.
His logic is astounding and peak white male.
“I may have abused/harassed/threatened/coerced/raped a variety of women during my decades long career but the NYT didn’t mention any of my good deeds because good deeds cancel out any bad deeds.So I’m going to sue.”
Peak male, period.
Nailed it
You’re right. Plus, everytime is a horrible quote after another “I want to respect women”. He wants, but still doesn’t. WTF?
He’s actually very similar to Trump. Look to how Trump handled his p*##y scandal. Mixed messages, half apologies, blame the victims, says wife supports him. They are two sides of the same coin.
That said I hope he takes his “guilt” or at least his money, putting it behind an anti NRA organization. He’s right about that.
+1,000
Perfectly said.
The more he says, the worse he sounds. He will never take responsibility for his actions. Reminds me of Trump and Charles Saatchi, who all have narcissistic personality disorder. I am looking forward to watching him go down big time and I hope all the women he abused get justice.
And to think all it took for him to want to respect women was the New York Times airing all his dirty laundry….
Also I am confused by his response to Ashley Judd’s allegations. It says in the article that she worked with him again twice and she never says that he touched her just that he kept making creepy requests. Did I miss something?
Listening to Lisa Bloom defending him this morning was nauseating. If he hadn’t optioned her book, she would probably be sitting next to one of his alleged victims. Is there not one single person left on the planet that can’t be bought out.
His gaslighting of Ashley Judd is vile. The rest is… they’re letting him talk and giving him enough rope, as they say, to hang himself, right?
Note the way he references her past sexual abuse. As if to say, “she’s damaged, she can’t be trusted.” What a b@stard he is.
“I read her book” is some of the best shade I’ve ever heard though.
Wait, so he’s ticked the Times didn’t warn him with details first? What the hell kind of reporting or ‘expose’ would that be?
Suck it up, buttercup. You’re a pig.
He sounds like a nightmare client. The one that can’t shut up to save himself. I also wasn’t aware that newspapers are supposed to tell you everything before they go to print. Pretty sure there’s no obligation for NYT to “be honest” with you. Has he watched Spotlight? Talk about taking down a huge scandal and how that went down.
Anyways with these statements he pretty much assured no one will believe him. Once part 2 drops good luck with that sir. The court case will only make it worse. Truth is the best defense
I really can’t register my level of disgust towards Weinstein, his disgusting attorney Bloom, and the hundreds of people who looked the other way so that they could benefit from Harvey’s perverse largesse.
The few women who stood up to this very powerful monster are heroes. Where are the men (any man) who stood up to him while very young women who he raped, harassed, or used and discarded?
Reminds me of so many of our political leaders who think receiving their $10,000 pittance from the NRA is more important than a child’s life. Obscene.
I’m really dumbfounded by his “it was the culture”, “stupid situations”. STUPID?? Stupid would have been calling your female workers or subordinates “sweetheart”, or making a dumb comment about maternity leave or breastfeeding. That could be traced to the cultural shift and could be corrected and forgiven. What he was doing was CRIMINAL. In what century was asking female subordinates to watch you shower or give you naked massages OK? The 1500s? Nope, pretty sure it was considered wrong then too. 🙄
Variety’s take on this is that he’s finished.
“How much did executives at the company know about Weinstein’s behavior? Did they do enough to safeguard their employees or are they complicit in creating a toxic workplace environment? Was Disney’s money used to pay off Weinstein’s accusers? Spokespeople for the studio did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But these stories have a way of leaving everyone dirty.”
http://variety.com/2017/film/news/harvey-weinstein-sexual-harassment-1202581704/
Deadline Hollywood have offered him a platform to discuss this. How nice of them.
The Disney angle is interesting. On the one hand they may prop him up to cover their asses, on the other hand they might really drop him and put the nail in the coffin if their bottom line is threatened by the implication they’re covering abuse. We’ll see.
If Disney money was used to pay off settlements than they could be in for soem trouble. However, that’s not very likely as at the time most of this appears to have gone on Miramax was flush with their own cash. So unless there is anything to tie them to settlements they’ve all blocked his phone number and email today.
If he’s truly done, I don’t want people to think Hollywood has gone noble. People hated him and loved what he could do for them professionally. Most are thrilled for any chance to drop him. It’s not some attack of conscience.
I think more is still to come, which will only damage him further. Ronan Farrow’s piece at the New Yorker hasn’t come out yet, his partner on twitter said that’s coming soon. I’ll never forget his piece on Woody Allen, I can’t wait to see what he’s writing on Weinstein.
I got the impression he’s become a liability, and his brother wants to cut him out.
It was after the 2015 memo that the Board at Weinstein productions became involved, and it sounds like a power struggle to me.
My impression, sad that it is, was that this came about not because it was right, but because it became too costly, or because there was an advantage for another power player to remove Weinstein.
Lol at this interview. He’s basically saying that he’s mad he wasn’t able to continue covering his tracks, as far as his upset with the NYT not telling him who they interviewed because they didn’t want to be “scooped.” The article definitely said Judd worked with him two more times without incident. It’s like he’s kind of admitting what a horrible person he’s been, but also saying that he hasn’t been THAT horrible of a person.
I’m going to invent a dog whistle for cognitive dissonance. When you blow it people who are talking bs suddenly understand what bs they’re talking.
He’s terrible.
“He put himself in positions that were stupid.”
He forced women into excruciating positions so that he and his hideousNess could exploit, use and throw away these women.
Of course Georgina is behind him…she’d still be a no-one name costume designer with a trust fund from daddy if not for HW’S influence. Kaiser is right, she’ll stand with him…until she doesn’t. Just my perception of her specifically. Marchesa had a few decent years, but it’s mostly garbage now.
It is laughable how far down on his list of sorries the good wife is. Every remark he makes reveals him as an overweening narcissist who has no regard for anyone except himself. I honestly don’t think there’s any rehab for what he’s got.
“I came of age in the ’60s and ’70s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different.”
Sorry, uh uh, NO! You didn’t retire in 1975. You are STILL in the workplace. You own and run a company. Being aware of existing workplace laws and complying with those laws is part of the cost of doing business. If your company hires more than 25 people, you are required by law to have trained every single person, including yourself, on the EEOA and how to avoid sexual harassment, racism, gender discrimination, age discrimination, ethnicity discrimination, age discrmination, and discrimination against those with disabilities and have a process in place for reporting, investigating, and disciplinary action. IT IS THE LAW AND HAS BEEN SO FOR DECADES!
Ignorantia juris non excusat – “ignorance of the law excuses not”
I was just coming here to scream about this – how can he possibly try to use this as an argument?!
“It was the old days” is such a dangerous excuse too. My mom said that one day in excusing people in history from owning slaves. Sorry, but I am sure if some people could figure out that it was wrong then anyone could have. Either way owning someone/ sexually harassing someone/ abusing someone is never okay because it was the “old days” and “everyone was doing it”. His excuses fall flat.
No one in Hollywood is saying anything about harvey. Holy crap. Only Lena Dunham tweeted. That’s it!
One by one, they fall…took long enough.
There are more troubles to come for this pig. The New Yorker has a piece (by Ronan Farrow, I think) in the works, too, and it’ll probably be big.
Him using her sexual abuse against her is disgusting. Honestly, I can’t with him. I hope he’s done, or some other big name actress comes forward.
And I’m sorry but, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lawrence, and Blake Lively and all the other “Harvey Girls” disgust me if they remain silent now. I understand at the time they were young, inexperienced, and probably taken advantage of. I don’t blame them going along with it, but there are powerful players in Hollywood now, surely they don’t need to remain silent anymore, especially Paltrow. Their silence and support of this monster says everything. They need to start speaking out and protecting younger actresses who are coming into the business.
“And I’m sorry but, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lawrence, and Blake Lively and all the other “Harvey Girls” disgust me if they remain silent now. ”
Same tbh! Blake’s friend, Amber Tamblyn, was very vocal last night, she always is against sexual predators, but I think this time Blake will stay silent. She sometimes posts stuff on her IG about feminism but this time she wont say a word, I would bet it.
That bothers as well, all of them profit off of “feminism” but won’t actually take a stand. I realize it’s difficult but I really want to know how someone gets to that point in their lives.
In fairness these women may say something, it just came out yesterday. Also, I worked with a terrible sexual harasser. I heard rumors, but he never harassed me.I never really heard the details from other women. I was just told to watch my back and keep my distance, which I did. When you are not a wealthy actress you may not have the luxury of losing a job, especially when they are not harassing you. Someone did finally turn in the sexual harraser, and he was fired.
The actresses in question may have heard the rumors, but it may not have been their experience. Hopefully the actresses will say something of support, but if their experience with Weinstein doesn’t coincide with the victims, it really doesn’t help the victims and they need to be careful what they say, although they could express general support. There is this weird idea that these men go after every woman, and that is just not the case. This is what makes it hard to go after them. Sure I don’t want to work with someone that harasses any women, but do you give up a job when it’s not your experience with that person and you don’t know for sure cause generally it is just the rumor mill going around. The victim just doesn’t come up and tell you the whole story for obvious reasons. Plus, most times for normal people you have no idea about it until you are in the middle of it. I am reticent about blaming other actresses, but I do get being upset with executives who settled these cases and knew the whole story.
oh boy oh boy oh boy oh boy the discovery on this trial is going to give us gossip for YEARS. Hahahah Harvey, you done.
VILE PIG. Georgina Chapman should also be f-cking ashamed of herself.
I’m more curious of who and what happened for his power to diminish ??? That person /entity must be huge. Kinda like Cosby’S situation. Kudos for taking them down tho!
I’ve heard the company has been failing in the money department. I think the rule is as long as your making money you can do whatever you want, once you stop the shark’s attack.
Harvey is done and most likely there are those in Hollywood gleefully celebrating his demise and those who are afraid of being drawn up and taken down along with him. Time will tell but the fallout of this scandal will be epic. Also, he is just another worthless POS just like Trump and the rest of them who feel they have aright to treat women anyway they want.
His fate depends upon how the rest of Hollywood reacts & behaves. If previous experience is to go by, Weinstein will be back as a sexual predatory powerhouse & winning awards just like the other scum,C Affleck, W Allen, etc. Other misogynist pigs will start & sign petitions for him, polanski anyone? This is the time for Hollywood to stop selling their souls. Do the right thing & SPEAK UP!!!
