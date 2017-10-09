Gal Gadot-as-Kendall Jenner is one of the best things to ever come out of ‘SNL’

Gal Gadot hosted a rather mundane episode of Saturday Night Live this weekend. The most notable parts didn’t even involve Gal – people were talking about Jason Aldean’s cold-open performance of Tom Petty’s “Won’t Back Down,” and people were talking about how SNL didn’t even mention Harvey Weinstein. I’m not saying Gal was completely unnoteworthy – she has a light comedic touch and there were several really funny sketches. First, here’s her opening monologue, which involved Gal speaking Hebrew (she sounds so sexy in her native tongue):

Here’s the skit set on Themyscira, the home of the Amazons. Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant show up, hoping that the Amazons are lesbians. This was cute, and at least Kate got to make out with Gal Gadot!

This is sort of perfect – Gal plays a Bosnian woman on a blind date with a mystery celebrity.

But this was the best one – Gal Gadot as Kendall Jenner!!! OMG THIS IS PERFECT. If nothing else, this is the one of the best things to ever come out of Saturday Night Live.

Incidentally, here’s the latest trailer for Justice League. This is much too light on Wonder Woman!! WW would be the only reason I would see this, and they make it seem like she spends most of the time looking worried while The Batfleck eyef–ks her. Those villains look like… dragonflies??

Photos courtesy of NBC, SNL screencaps.

 

45 Responses to “Gal Gadot-as-Kendall Jenner is one of the best things to ever come out of ‘SNL’”

  1. Whoopsy Daisy says:
    October 9, 2017 at 7:16 am

    Why a Bosnian woman? Why not Israeli? It seems odd to have an already foreign celebrity play another ethnicity.

    The Kendall skit was funny but she didn’t seem like Kendall at all.

  2. Cleo says:
    October 9, 2017 at 7:20 am

    She relied very heavily on the cue cards. It was kind of distracting.

  3. Mermaid says:
    October 9, 2017 at 7:21 am

    A few things: Jason Aldean’s cover of “Won’t Back Down” made me cry. Loved that Kate got to make out with Gal. I also loved the Kendall Jenner skit. And finally, I’m so excited for Justice League because Jason Momoa!!!!! One more thing: Michael Che and Colin Jost are killing it on Weekend Update. I wish they would have brought up Weinstein but he’s now fired, and The Dotard is still President.

  4. HelloSunshine says:
    October 9, 2017 at 7:25 am

    “Where’s Gigi?”
    “She didn’t make it”
    😂

  5. Kathleen says:
    October 9, 2017 at 7:29 am

    I love Gal and I think she did the best she could but I didn’t think she was very good on SNL. You could see her looking at the cue cards the entire time. But she’s new at this and I’m sure she will learn.

    As for the JL trailer….the movie looks ugly and overly quippy to be but those first 15 seconds with Lois dreaming about Clark got me right in the gut. I have so many problems with the DCEU but I have a soft spot there.

    • Nancy says:
      October 9, 2017 at 7:52 am

      Yeah the cue cards were annoying, stick to your day job. But Jason Aldean’s take on Tom Petty’s Won’t Back Down was everything, Riveting, two tributes, how sad is that. Our country is holding on by a thread.

    • Nicole says:
      October 9, 2017 at 8:34 am

      I think it’s quippy because one of the criticisms was how dark and dull BvS was. And one think MCU does freakishly well is mixing comedy within serious topics. And it doesn’t consistently look like you need a flashlight to watch it.

      • Kathleen says:
        October 9, 2017 at 10:35 am

        @Nicole, yeah I know it’s one of the critiques but personally I think the Marvel movies are “fun” but mostly emotionally manufactured and shallow. I think the DC films have more depth but absolutely could benefit from some brighter narratives. So I’m torn. But I do like Wonder Woman and I have a soft spot for Lois Lane and Superman which is probably why, despite my reservations about the DCEU, this trailer got me a bit. I think it was growing up watching “Lois and Clark” but I just always root for Lois and Clark so the scene in the cornfield got to me.

      • Nicole says:
        October 9, 2017 at 11:03 am

        I mean I like comics in general and i grew up with Marvel and DC comics. I think Marvel just has the formula down i think. Not perfect but story wise they have it down a lot more than DCEU. Pacing is also really really off.
        That said I loved WW. but that’s it

  6. Applecore says:
    October 9, 2017 at 7:34 am

    Such an awful episode! Aside from not mentioning Weinstein, one skit was about a wife beater and murderer getting back on the dating scene and another about a creepy guy stalking and terrorizing a mom and her teen daughter because he’s attracted to the teen. Wtf!

  7. Jerusha says:
    October 9, 2017 at 8:19 am

    I didn’t get to watch the episode as I’m on the Alabama Gulf Coast and we were wall to wall Hurricane Nate coverage on every channel. Thanks for the clips.

  8. Chaine says:
    October 9, 2017 at 8:30 am

    Sorry, but Kendull would never have forehead wrinkles like that.

    Reply
    • Adele Dazeem says:
      October 9, 2017 at 8:36 am

      Bahahah! Good one. This is why I so enjoy CB commenters. :)

    • slowsnow says:
      October 9, 2017 at 9:52 am

      That’s what I was thinking! Bc she was imitating a plastic person her face looks livelier and more beautiful than ever. I cannot see why expression is preferable to ironing your emotions.
      When I see women like this who walk around town with their surgery-free looking husbands I cannot fathom the reason why they tolarate this discrepancy. At least my old boss went to the same surgeon as his wife (both in their seventies) and BOTH looked like automated dolls.

  9. Shambles says:
    October 9, 2017 at 8:51 am

    I love that the tone of this post just inherently acknowledges that Gal Gadot is the sexiest woman alive

  10. CooCoo Catchoo says:
    October 9, 2017 at 8:56 am

    “Where’s Kanye?” LOLZ

    Reply
    October 9, 2017 at 9:28 am

    I liked the episode. Gal was funnier than I thought, and yes the Kendall skit was one of the funniest things I have seen in a while. Not to mention Jason Aldean’s open was amazing, saluting both the victims and Tom Petty and Sam Smith is just perfect. Sure some of the sketches were yuck, but that is always the case.

    As far as Weinstein, keep in mind they didn’t really bring up Roger Ailes, Bill O’Reilly or Bill Cosby until after it was out there for a while. They may have thought it was too quick to be funny and not sure I don’t agree, plus, I think a lot of people don’t know who Harvey Weinstein is yet. The subject is hard to make funny and, I find some of the Bill Cosby sketches to be a bit much and he’s a well known public figure. Comparing Harvey’s coverage to President Trump is ridiculous. A more accurate comparison is Trump to Bill Clinton, and I think they were fairly even on that. If anything Bill has gotten more about his sexual issues. Probably because there is so much material to choose from with Trump, that the sexual issues kind of fall away.

    Don Jr. better stop tweeting about this, as the rumors around NYC is he’s a big sexual harasser and has been since college. I’ve heard of many girls who were told to stay clear of Jr. because of his sexual issues. We will see if they come out of the woodwork now. Isn’t it funny how all the biggest protesters of this end up being the perpetrators.

  12. NoKiddingCats says:
    October 9, 2017 at 9:31 am

    I watched SNL religiously for the first 10 years or so since Season 1. Haven’t been able to sit through an entire episode since the mid 1980s. It just isn’t funny IMHO.

    Reply
    October 9, 2017 at 11:57 am

    I’m probably gonna get roasted for this, but has Jason Aldean said one word yet about enacting common sense gun control? I don’t want to see him go up on tv and play a song in tribute to the people that were slaughtered at his show, I want him to speak the eff up and use his voice to try to bring change. If anything this whole gesture felt completely hollow and self serving. People get murdered at his show and he gets to go on a popular tv show and sing a song and completely side step the entire issue, that people should have been able to attend a freaking concert without being mowed down in a hail of gunfire from military grade weapons? It just feels more like this was his way of gaining sympathy or drawing attention to himself more than a way of honoring the victims. Has he even reached out to the families of the people injured or killed? Just asking, honestly. It just really gets on my nerves and makes me so angry and sad.

  14. minx says:
    October 9, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    She is so gorgeous, just unreal.

    Reply
    October 9, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    Gal was both Kendull and Gigi, fyi.

  16. Margo S. says:
    October 9, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    I bet Harvey called Lorne and was like, “bro, don’t do a skit about me or else.” Or him and Lorne are bff’s. Either way, bad move there snl. By not saying anything you are a part of the problem.

