Gal Gadot-as-Kendall Jenner is one of the best things to ever come out of ‘SNL’

Gal Gadot hosted a rather mundane episode of Saturday Night Live this weekend. The most notable parts didn’t even involve Gal – people were talking about Jason Aldean’s cold-open performance of Tom Petty’s “Won’t Back Down,” and people were talking about how SNL didn’t even mention Harvey Weinstein. I’m not saying Gal was completely unnoteworthy – she has a light comedic touch and there were several really funny sketches. First, here’s her opening monologue, which involved Gal speaking Hebrew (she sounds so sexy in her native tongue):

Here’s the skit set on Themyscira, the home of the Amazons. Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant show up, hoping that the Amazons are lesbians. This was cute, and at least Kate got to make out with Gal Gadot!

This is sort of perfect – Gal plays a Bosnian woman on a blind date with a mystery celebrity.

But this was the best one – Gal Gadot as Kendall Jenner!!! OMG THIS IS PERFECT. If nothing else, this is the one of the best things to ever come out of Saturday Night Live.

Incidentally, here’s the latest trailer for Justice League. This is much too light on Wonder Woman!! WW would be the only reason I would see this, and they make it seem like she spends most of the time looking worried while The Batfleck eyef–ks her. Those villains look like… dragonflies??