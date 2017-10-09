Gal Gadot-as-Kendall Jenner is one of the best things to ever come out of ‘SNL’

Gal Gadot hosted a rather mundane episode of Saturday Night Live this weekend. The most notable parts didn’t even involve Gal – people were talking about Jason Aldean’s cold-open performance of Tom Petty’s “Won’t Back Down,” and people were talking about how SNL didn’t even mention Harvey Weinstein. I’m not saying Gal was completely unnoteworthy – she has a light comedic touch and there were several really funny sketches. First, here’s her opening monologue, which involved Gal speaking Hebrew (she sounds so sexy in her native tongue):
Here’s the skit set on Themyscira, the home of the Amazons. Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant show up, hoping that the Amazons are lesbians. This was cute, and at least Kate got to make out with Gal Gadot!
This is sort of perfect – Gal plays a Bosnian woman on a blind date with a mystery celebrity.
But this was the best one – Gal Gadot as Kendall Jenner!!! OMG THIS IS PERFECT. If nothing else, this is the one of the best things to ever come out of Saturday Night Live.
Incidentally, here’s the latest trailer for Justice League. This is much too light on Wonder Woman!! WW would be the only reason I would see this, and they make it seem like she spends most of the time looking worried while The Batfleck eyef–ks her. Those villains look like… dragonflies??
Photos courtesy of NBC, SNL screencaps.
Why a Bosnian woman? Why not Israeli? It seems odd to have an already foreign celebrity play another ethnicity.
The Kendall skit was funny but she didn’t seem like Kendall at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because the ‘joke’ was that she was on a date with OJ Simpson, so they needed someone who wouldn’t have kept up much with US news in the early 90′s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did you have a chance to watch the skit? The character was Bosnian because the Bosnian civil war was going on in the 90s so the news where she lived was otherwise occupied, which explains why she hadn’t heard of OJ.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t, I was just asking, because we’re usually used as the uneducated comic relief ( see the SNL Girls skit with an Albanian women).
But it doesn’t seem to be offensive here which is great. Just FYI, we do know who OJ is and what he did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We knew about OJ. Yes there was civil war. But we had tv stations and papers. It was not easy to destroy a huge country like Yugoslavia.
Watch the weight of chains if u wanna learn more about that war. So should snl writers…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with Milla. We weren’t living under the rock. It’s such a cheap thing, if this had been some other region people would go crazy over it. The skit was weird anyway – where the hell is she looking? I don’t really care I just wish they’d use the region for something better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She relied very heavily on the cue cards. It was kind of distracting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Supposedly there were a few Harvey sketches that were yanked at the last minute…I wonder if that played a factor in that they reshuffled the sketches?
I like Gal but this was a bad episode (although I blame the writing more than her cue card reliance). Reminds me of when JLaw and Felicity Jones hosted-two great actresses with charisma and yet it just fell flat .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. It is all about the writing. The episode was not great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like Gal too, but it was a messy episode because of late changes and writing. It wasn’t the worst I have seen, but you could tell there was a lot of last minute changes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The thing is, if you watch vintage SNL (the first 5 yrs. in particular), you can see a striking difference: while they had cue cards then, too, the actors/comedians actually KNEW most of their lines, and didn’t look off that often. Now, SNL just phones it in, and read the entire show off cue cards. It’s lazy and beyond distracting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A few things: Jason Aldean’s cover of “Won’t Back Down” made me cry. Loved that Kate got to make out with Gal. I also loved the Kendall Jenner skit. And finally, I’m so excited for Justice League because Jason Momoa!!!!! One more thing: Michael Che and Colin Jost are killing it on Weekend Update. I wish they would have brought up Weinstein but he’s now fired, and The Dotard is still President.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Che and Jost are consistently great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do love them too. I like when they push it to the edge.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jost and Che have been good this season, but last season they definitely did the false equivalency thing with Trump and Hillary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Where’s Gigi?”
“She didn’t make it”
😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I though it was pretty damn funny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know I laughed at that. I thought they should have done it longer and maybe had a few more during the show. Watch as Kendall…so much potential there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree they should have continued it throughout the show, a different commercial for each dumb E show.
I loved when she paused and said ‘which one am I?”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Gal and I think she did the best she could but I didn’t think she was very good on SNL. You could see her looking at the cue cards the entire time. But she’s new at this and I’m sure she will learn.
As for the JL trailer….the movie looks ugly and overly quippy to be but those first 15 seconds with Lois dreaming about Clark got me right in the gut. I have so many problems with the DCEU but I have a soft spot there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah the cue cards were annoying, stick to your day job. But Jason Aldean’s take on Tom Petty’s Won’t Back Down was everything, Riveting, two tributes, how sad is that. Our country is holding on by a thread.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s quippy because one of the criticisms was how dark and dull BvS was. And one think MCU does freakishly well is mixing comedy within serious topics. And it doesn’t consistently look like you need a flashlight to watch it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Nicole, yeah I know it’s one of the critiques but personally I think the Marvel movies are “fun” but mostly emotionally manufactured and shallow. I think the DC films have more depth but absolutely could benefit from some brighter narratives. So I’m torn. But I do like Wonder Woman and I have a soft spot for Lois Lane and Superman which is probably why, despite my reservations about the DCEU, this trailer got me a bit. I think it was growing up watching “Lois and Clark” but I just always root for Lois and Clark so the scene in the cornfield got to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean I like comics in general and i grew up with Marvel and DC comics. I think Marvel just has the formula down i think. Not perfect but story wise they have it down a lot more than DCEU. Pacing is also really really off.
That said I loved WW. but that’s it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Such an awful episode! Aside from not mentioning Weinstein, one skit was about a wife beater and murderer getting back on the dating scene and another about a creepy guy stalking and terrorizing a mom and her teen daughter because he’s attracted to the teen. Wtf!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe that’s why they didn’t mention Weinstein – they’re pacing themselves
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We’re loath to admit there’s hypocrisy on both sides..avoiding the story has nothing to do with him being fired(‘ So it doesn’t matter’)..slimeball cosby is long past important, yet they will continue to use him..hollywood likes to protect their own, but are quick to criticize behavior in other businesses..shrug..nothing new.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t get to watch the episode as I’m on the Alabama Gulf Coast and we were wall to wall Hurricane Nate coverage on every channel. Thanks for the clips.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry, but Kendull would never have forehead wrinkles like that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bahahah! Good one. This is why I so enjoy CB commenters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I was thinking! Bc she was imitating a plastic person her face looks livelier and more beautiful than ever. I cannot see why expression is preferable to ironing your emotions.
When I see women like this who walk around town with their surgery-free looking husbands I cannot fathom the reason why they tolarate this discrepancy. At least my old boss went to the same surgeon as his wife (both in their seventies) and BOTH looked like automated dolls.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love that the tone of this post just inherently acknowledges that Gal Gadot is the sexiest woman alive
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Where’s Kanye?” LOLZ
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That cracked me up too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I liked the episode. Gal was funnier than I thought, and yes the Kendall skit was one of the funniest things I have seen in a while. Not to mention Jason Aldean’s open was amazing, saluting both the victims and Tom Petty and Sam Smith is just perfect. Sure some of the sketches were yuck, but that is always the case.
As far as Weinstein, keep in mind they didn’t really bring up Roger Ailes, Bill O’Reilly or Bill Cosby until after it was out there for a while. They may have thought it was too quick to be funny and not sure I don’t agree, plus, I think a lot of people don’t know who Harvey Weinstein is yet. The subject is hard to make funny and, I find some of the Bill Cosby sketches to be a bit much and he’s a well known public figure. Comparing Harvey’s coverage to President Trump is ridiculous. A more accurate comparison is Trump to Bill Clinton, and I think they were fairly even on that. If anything Bill has gotten more about his sexual issues. Probably because there is so much material to choose from with Trump, that the sexual issues kind of fall away.
Don Jr. better stop tweeting about this, as the rumors around NYC is he’s a big sexual harasser and has been since college. I’ve heard of many girls who were told to stay clear of Jr. because of his sexual issues. We will see if they come out of the woodwork now. Isn’t it funny how all the biggest protesters of this end up being the perpetrators.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don Jr’s reaction to the pussy tape and questions about sexual harassment last year was that if women couldn’t take it, they need to get out of the business world and get jobs as kindergarten teachers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is a pig. They all are and I await more floodgates on this issue and I want more men to be outed across the board. I want this to become an ongoing issue that keeps being discussed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I watched SNL religiously for the first 10 years or so since Season 1. Haven’t been able to sit through an entire episode since the mid 1980s. It just isn’t funny IMHO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find it very clumsy and unfunny too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m probably gonna get roasted for this, but has Jason Aldean said one word yet about enacting common sense gun control? I don’t want to see him go up on tv and play a song in tribute to the people that were slaughtered at his show, I want him to speak the eff up and use his voice to try to bring change. If anything this whole gesture felt completely hollow and self serving. People get murdered at his show and he gets to go on a popular tv show and sing a song and completely side step the entire issue, that people should have been able to attend a freaking concert without being mowed down in a hail of gunfire from military grade weapons? It just feels more like this was his way of gaining sympathy or drawing attention to himself more than a way of honoring the victims. Has he even reached out to the families of the people injured or killed? Just asking, honestly. It just really gets on my nerves and makes me so angry and sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Plus he was off tune and it was super distracting watching how he and the other guitarist stood with their legs spread so wide. A part of me was snickering thinking won’t back down but will run off stage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree his silence on gun control speaks volumes on his beliefs on gun violence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is so gorgeous, just unreal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gal was both Kendull and Gigi, fyi.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I bet Harvey called Lorne and was like, “bro, don’t do a skit about me or else.” Or him and Lorne are bff’s. Either way, bad move there snl. By not saying anything you are a part of the problem.
Report this comment as spam or abuse