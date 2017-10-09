Matt Damon helped Harvey Weinstein shut down a NYT exposé in 2004

The New York Times got a lot of credit last week for being “brave” enough to write about Harvey Weinstein’s history of alleged sexual abuse, misconduct, harassment and worse. Many have said “this is the worst-kept secret in Hollywood,” but until women come forward and tell their stories publicly, and until major outlets like the Times start reporting the stories openly, nothing will ever change. That’s how predators are enabled, when their behavior is only told in whispers, and never in mainstream media.
The NYT also ran a media-criticism piece over the weekend about how “media enablers” helped Weinstein over the years. Which is true – The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, Deadline, none of the trade papers would touch the story for fear of losing access, and fear of being sued into oblivion. But the NY Times’ media-criticism came across as rather smug in some quarters because… well, in 2004, the NY Times killed their own Weinstein exposé even though they had facts on their side. The Wrap’s Sharon Waxman was the NYT reporter on the Weinstein story back then, and she wrote about the situation – go here to read. Here’s the main crux of her story:
I applaud The New York Times and writers Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey for getting the story in print. I’m sure it was a long and difficult road. But I simply gagged when I read Jim Rutenberg’s sanctimonious piece on Saturday about the “media enablers” who kept this story from the public for decades. “Until now,” he puffed, “no journalistic outfit had been able, or perhaps willing, to nail the details and hit publish.” That’s right, Jim. No one — including The New York Times.
In 2004, I was still a fairly new reporter at The New York Times when I got the green light to look into oft-repeated allegations of sexual misconduct by Weinstein. It was believed that many occurred in Europe during festivals and other business trips there. I traveled to Rome and tracked down the man who held the plum position of running Miramax Italy. According to multiple accounts, he had no film experience and his real job was to take care of Weinstein’s women needs, among other things.
As head of Miramax Italy in 2003 and 2004, Fabrizio Lombardo was paid $400,000 for less than a year of employment. He was on the payroll of Miramax and thus the Walt Disney Company, which had bought the indie studio in 1993. I had people on the record telling me Lombardo knew nothing about film, and others citing evenings he organized with Russian escorts. At the time, he denied that he was on the payroll to help Weinstein with favors. From the story: “Reached in Italy, Mr. Lombardo declined to comment on the circumstances of his leaving Miramax or Ricucci, saying they were legal matters being handled by lawyers. ‘I am very proud of what we achieved at Miramax here in Italy,’ he said of his work for the film company. ‘It cannot be that they hired me because I’m a friend.’”
I also tracked down a woman in London who had been paid off after an unwanted sexual encounter with Weinstein. She was terrified to speak because of her non-disclosure agreement, but at least we had evidence of a pay-off. The story I reported never ran.
After intense pressure from Weinstein, which included having Matt Damon and Russell Crowe call me directly to vouch for Lombardo and unknown discussions well above my head at the Times, the story was gutted. I was told at the time that Weinstein had visited the newsroom in person to make his displeasure known. I knew he was a major advertiser in the Times, and that he was a powerful person overall. But I had the facts, and this was the Times. Right? Wrong. The story was stripped of any reference to sexual favors or coercion and buried on the inside of the Culture section, an obscure story about Miramax firing an Italian executive. Who cared?
The Times’ then-culture editor Jon Landman, now an editor-at-large for Bloomberg, thought the story was unimportant, asking me why it mattered. “He’s not a publicly elected official,” he told me. I explained, to no avail, that a public company would certainly have a problem with a procurer on the payroll for hundreds of thousands of dollars. At the time, Disney told me they had no idea Lombardo existed.
Waxman goes on to talk about how much it hurt to think about the years since then, and how many women Weinstein had likely abused or harassed in that time. I tend to believe – until I see evidence to the contrary – that Weinstein could and did use his famous friends as cover without those friends knowing the whole story. Of course there were always whispers about Weinstein’s behavior, but as I said – until those whispers become actual news articles and lawsuits, many people will ignore the whispers. Maybe I’m being too gentle on Russell Crowe and Matt Damon, but isn’t it more likely that back then, they called the NYT to back up Weinstein without knowing what the actual NYT story was about?
As for the NYT’s smugness… yeah. But like Rebecca Traister talked about last week, the power Weinstein had 1997-2007 was absolutely enormous, and he doesn’t have the same kind of reach now. That’s why this story came out now instead of back then: because Weinstein no longer has the power and authority to shut it down. And maybe Matt Damon was no longer in the mood to call up the NYT to act as a character reference.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
What is up with Matt Damon lately??? He’s breaking my heart
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This was back in 2004, 13 years ago. Damon wasn’t even married then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So you have to be married to understand what a predator is?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I dont think that was the point Pam made. Just that its pretty long ago. So its not just “lately” like Bluetop said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, what QueenB said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Matt Damon is a good ole boy from Boston. He lives and breathes the privilege man club. He got Harvey jr. aka Casey Affleck an Oscar.
Please don’t be surprised.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This! We will see what Matt Damon does…….This part of the story is really interesting to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This 100%. Casey Affleck is a pig as well
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s best friends with the Afflecks and he has shown his true colors in recent years with his mansplaining and whitesplaining. Yes, he is part of the old boys club and he knew how to play the game with Weinsten in order to get an Oscar for Good Will Hunting. There would have been no way that Damon would have thrown his career away at that time by not vouching for Weinstein. Damon wouldn’t be where he is in Hollywood today without him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His character was revealed in the Minnie Driver breakup also!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Matt Damon worked with Gretchen Mol in Rounders in 1997~~ a Miramax production. That’s 20 yrs ago that HE KNEW what was going on. So Matt Damon can offically FUCK OFF. and I want to see no more ” the nicest guy in Hollywood” stories about Matt Damon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The more we know about him, more revolting he gets.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly Layla. For a while there I really liked him, but wow, has my opinion changed in the past few years.
To go to bat to protect someone like Weinstein, that’s just gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Damon seems to be yet another actor who’s a master at controlling his public persona. This story has so many arms and legs, all horrifying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He´s so disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is just my reading of it (and I could easily be wrong) but Matt Damon’s always seemed a bit off when it comes to these things. He’s very good at saying the right thing in interviews and projecting an image of self awareness and progressiveness but every now and then the image slips a little and you can see the massive self-involved privilege underneath.
I always get the feeling that at some point in the future, he’ll be involved in some sort of big scandal, whether it’s to do with employees, affairs or something else.
But that’s just a feeling – he really could be just a nice guy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get how you feel about Matt. He seemed like Mr Perfect for so long, it’s disappointing and even a little heartbreaking that he’s not. But he’s NOT the main villain here. Not even close.
Also remember: everyone was in fear of Harvey then. If he asked you to make a call, you made a call, because if you got on his wrong side your career would suffer. Yes it would have been lovely if Matt had the gumption to stand up and refuse but I don’t think it would have been an easy thing to do and going along with it isn’t necessarily about privilege at all, maybe even the opposite.
Having said that, it’s a valid point denisemich made above about this + his loyalty for Casey. Loyalty to old friends and the people who got you to where you are is a good thing – but when does condoning their flaws turn it into a bad thing?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Mara:
This is where I have ALWAYS been with Damon.
From dumping Minnie Driver on tv (don’t know if that was ever refuted), to his seemingly coded claptrap of blaming JLo (who I’m not a fan/follower of, but still, no) for his addict pal’s slump, to the public disrespect of yet another WOC, Ms Brown (while married to a WOC), to swiping at DiCap (however justified), the thing about gay actors, then Damonsplaining “The Wall” by dismissing whitewashing, his “nice guy” always seemed to have an undercurrent of…seething (???) to me. Same w/ (The) Affleck(s), only Affleck’s manifests in self-sabatoge. Damon’s had a compelling career for the most part, but he’s never been a compelling person, IMHO.
I would not be surprised if *something* more close to home came out about him. But I feel that about 95% of HW, so…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s the kind of white liberal Get Out was written about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. Yes. This.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That picture with Renee… I wonder if her self imposed exile from Hollywood had anything to do with Harvey.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Renee!!! No!!!!! Get your hand off of him! Ugh!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What happened to Renee’s thriving career? She won an Oscar in 2004, and a Golden Globe as well.
Why is Renee snuggling up to Harvey? Disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her body language is pretty revealing in that pic – it says to me (and I’m no expert) that she’s using that hand on his leg as a blocking move while still appearing friendly – look where her other hand is – covering her chest. His arm is around her – I think this a women who hates this situation but knows how powerful the man is. This is just conjecture on my part but it’s interesting to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you! I was trying to figure out who that was. I wouldn’t be surprised about Renee though…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
AVVSAJNC, I thought the body language in that photo was fascinating, too. It’s like a silent power struggle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No,Weinstein only harassed the up and coming actresses or the women without power
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If i recall, Renee was the first A-list actress to wear Marchesa on the red carpet and that was about a minute after Harvey went public with his romance with his now wife.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, she was the first A-lister to wear Marchesa. I read an article about Marchesa shortly before the NYT expose. Unfortunately, money talks. I’m sure there were a lot of “nice” people and those who typically stand up for women’s rights who accepted Harvey because they didn’t want to ruin their careers or their chances of getting an Oscar. There are things in Hollywood that you must do to survive, or else be blacklisted. It’s horrible, and there is no excuse to enable an abuser, but it’s very likely that a lot of actors and actresses looked away and did not bother asking more questions about what he did outside of their professional work relationship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That picture makes me queasy. Ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yea you’re being too generous.
Again non-industry people have known the deal with these guy for years and years. So knowing that what do you think people inside hollywood know? Cmon this is not rocket science his casting couch behavior has been talked about for decades. Same behavior that has been talked about with countless others like Bryan Singer. I have no doubt that Crowe and Damon were covering for his buddy. The same Damon that went to bat to secure Affleck his oscar.
Welcome to Hollywood.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How did Damon secure Aff!eck an Oscar? They co-wrote Good Will Hunting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She means Casey Affleck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe she’s referring to Casey Affleck, not Ben.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Casey Affleck who won an oscar for a movie Matt produced
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s insane. The comments on Meryl’s article are “everybody knew” and the ones here are “it was so long ago! I’m sure he had no idea!”
We go easier on men. We shouldn’t. I think Harvey would be a hell of a lot more likely to behave badly around Matt Damon than Merly Streep.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been consistent with my belief…everyone knew. Sorry not buying the faux ‘oh my goodness” coming from people that worked with him. Nor do i get bending over backwards to pretend that women did know and looked the other way.
I believe plenty of men and women in the industry knew and turned the other cheek.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YUP. I went through the Meryl Page pointing this out to like eight commenters before I gave up. WE NEED TO FOCUS ON THE MEN WHO WERE AND ACTIVE PART OF THIS AND HAVE EMPATHY FOR THE WOMEN WHO HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH IT OR WERE VICTIMS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed! Damon has proven himself to be racially problematic and sexist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally agree with you. There is no way that people inside Hollywood did not know anything about this because even us, living onnthe outside of Hollywood have heard about this. For years now. I think that with the the Weinstein Company going ahead and actually distancing from him. I am hoping it actually change things a bit. Or at least shift the conversation a bit to the fact that the so called code of silence is enabling perves like him on every single level.
At the same time it just shows that most people in this world are opportunists and majority of us will make compromises withourselves for certain goals and opportunities. So do we need to cancel every Hollywood male that enabled or stayed silent about this and dis not stend up for women or those starlets that talk about feminist and empowerment and then turn their heads the other way or say that “they know nothing”? Probably not but we still need to call them out because it allows for a conversation to move forward and for societies to improve.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am beginning to think these cancel campaigns are getting ridiculous. There is no way of knowing everything about everyone or what they knew or not. Harvey, the man, is canceled. Everyone else just didn’t have the bravery or power to champion a cause.
Harvey is the creep.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Matt Damon was already a star with the Bourne franchise at the time. He was also an Oscar winner.
He could have said no, he was already a rich man working with great directors at the time.
He did, he didn’t care what was happening to all these women
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Without Weinstein,no “Will Hunting”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, I was already unimpressed with Matt Damon and the lot of them so this piece does nothing but to confirm those beliefs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Guess we know who really helped Casey last Oscar season. Damon had the experience from dealing with ol’ Harvey.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Matt Damon inserted himself into Affleck’s Oscar campaign so that he could discourage reporters from asking uncomfortable questions.
https://www.thecut.com/2016/11/why-the-casey-affleck-sex-harassment-allegations-wont-stick.html
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Matt Damon has milked his image as a father of daughters to market himself as a feminist, but a feminist does not make himself complicit with Harvey and Casey. Shame on you Matt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry but you’re being way too kind on Matt Damon. He knew. He didn’t care. Why would he care when his and friend Ben Affleck were reaping the benefits.
But again this goes back to how women are the ones being held accountable. Imagine if it came out that Jennifer Lawrence had done this…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve never liked Damon; this doesn’t surprise me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or Natalie Portman! All hell would be raining down. And there would be no one defending them by calling the accusers misogynists who hate beautiful women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, Matt Damon does not get a pass.
Damon is a smug a**. His activism is in direct opposition to how he lives day-to-day. His a hypocrite. Defending Harvey and Casey both sexually abusive towards women. Damon himself revealed to be sexist a** on Project Greenlight. At least he is consisent…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@JaneSaid: ITA. No passes for Damon. I already liked him a lot less since his awful “mansplaining to a WOC” incident last year, and this seals the deal. He’s complicit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will give the actors a small benefit of the doubt especially since it seems like the called to varify the Italian guy did know film. Except I’ve meant Weinstein and knew within seconds of a public interaction and then seeing him with starlets that every rumor was true. Horrible man. That being said the idea that the times killing a story when he was powerful making sense is the entire problem. When he had power is when they should have run the story. Doing it now is great but not as as impactful as when he had massive influence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He called to verify that the guy on the payroll really was on set working on the movie he worked on, vouching for him.
And, yeah, using company funds to hire prostitutes is a story, but it’s not like the use of prostitutes and studios is unheard of.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know it’s not unheard of that doesn’t change my point that to explain away the times killing his abuse of power story because of his power at the time isn’t ok. If we don’t go after powerful people when they are powerful we can’t stop abuses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Behold, the real Matt Damon. 😈
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh please, they knew exactly what they were doing. That attempt at defending them makes no sense. They covered for their “friend”, end of story.
Everything is coming out fast, and I hope it takes down as many people as possible with it.
You think some of the mega-A listers that worked with this guy had NO idea about him and his disgusting past? Because prepare to be shocked, women and men didn’t care and continued to work with him, this was not a secret. Take a look at Streep, who sounded defensive and blamed the media. Look at Woody Allen.
Anyone that had a decent place in the film industry knew, American and European.
Even people outside knew to some extent, so miss me with that “oh, she/he surely didn’t know” when some of the celebs come out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well said Arya. Of course everyone knew! But the thing is, it’s not only him. He’s just the most powerful. People like him are all over the film industry “You want to get ahead lady? Blow me and my friend and you’ll get the job.” It’s terrible. And if you said no? Guess what. You didn’t get the gig. Not saying at all that every position in the industry is obtained through these measures, but some are. The point is is that non should be. The abuse of power needs to end.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ick. Hollywood holds glamour no more. One big semen crusted testicle boil.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My breakfast though :/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol! : s
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actors are the biggest gossips of all…so how they wouldn’t know seems mind-boggling. Whatever helps them sleep at night.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honest question, since I have no idea how it works:
if you work with a production company like TWC – be it you are hired to be in one of their movies or a movie you are in is bought by them – do you sign a contract with the company? Have people signed away their right to openly talk about it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a good question.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, they would. Don’t slag off the prod cos./studio goes into contracts as standard. It also doesn’t last forever but throughout production, promo and release periods at least.
An actor can also end up in a TWC production even without signing with them originally, beyond the distribution scenario. Say Actor A signs on with Production Company B for a movie that’s not funded. There’s a clause in there saying Actor A will also sign with other production companies brought in by Company B for this project for funding. In this situation, Actor A may be able to re-negotiate money or promo terms if Company B brings in Company C—this will often get reported as the signing because that’s when the project is funded and real—but in reality Actor A signed already and can’t leave unless Company B releases him or her, even if Actor A doesn’t want to work with Company C. This is done so projects don’t fall apart while prod cos. get funding together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If both Crowe and Damon called her on Weinstein’s behalf, why is Matt Damon’s name the only one in the article headline? It reads to me like those ‘unknown discussions well above her head’ was the reason the story was killed rather than anything Crowe or Damon said to her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s because Matt Damon is well known as a liberal and a feminist, whereas Russell Crowe has kept a lower profile on that front and weren’t there allegations (proved?) of him being violent and abusive? Not to say that’s Russell Crowe isn’t complicit, but I think the topic here is Matt Damon’s hypocrisy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But what is he hypocritical about?? If you read the article above, the reporter states that Crowe and Damon called her to vouch for Fabrizio Lombardo’s knowledge of the film business, not to vouch for anything Weinstein was reported to have done. And that may have been all they were aware of at the time, that Lombardo’s legitimacy in the film industry was being questioned, not that she was researching an espose on Weinstein for sexual misconduct.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IA that based on the story Damon and Crowe appear to have only contacted her about the Lombardo’s legitimacy.
Did they vouch for more regarding Harvey? She does not say.
However, at this point in the current scandal it would serve Damon (and Crowe) well to make his stance clear. He played a role, however small or unwitting, in killing a previous NYT expose. Damon and so many other men who benefited from Harvey, whether they knew something or not, need to speak out.
Silence is what allows this to continue (and I don’t mean from the victims but from bystanders/witnesses) who have their own power but refuse to use it.
On a side note
I was reading a story from a reporter who was once a waitress in one of Harvey’s restaurants and how he had a SOP for his “dates” with young actresses. The entire staff knew. It was a running “joke” about his “office tours.”
The entire thing is disgusting.
Now from her account you cannot know the nature of the encounters – assault, harassment, etc but from the power dynamic alone it sound like none of those women would have chosen to be there. http://nypost.com/2017/10/07/i-witnessed-weinsteins-sleaziness-up-close-ex-waitress/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would take the Post with a large grain of salt. They are a conservative rag that is very much like the Daily Mail and exaggerate against liberals quite often. I have laughed out loud at some of their lying antics. Sometimes there is some truth, but they always try to make stories sound as salacious as possible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ET TU MATT? …
crap. i’ve always loved him.
man. if i was closely associated w HW over the years, i’d be sweating bullets right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, if my mother, an executive assistant with a regional theater chain, knew of and experienced Weinstein’s vulgarity, hard to believe higher ups were oblivious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please, say it louder!
This wasn’t something shocking within the industry, everyone knew. A quick google search would have even said it. Everyone, younger stars and older stars in Hollywood, people in theater..
Now it’s just to see how they’ll twist it so it doesn’t hurt them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes.
I’m not affiliated with the entertainment industry at all, and I’ve heard rumors about him for years.
I can understand not wanting to speak publicly based on rumors alone, not direct knowledge. But I can’t understand stepping in to defend the guy and try to stop an expose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sadly, I find myself reflecting a lot lately on the quote, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” It is sickening that the cover-up as made possible by enablers have allowed additional women to come to harm. I’m really curious as to whether MD or RC, being such recognizable and beloved faces in HW (and, ahem, white faces), will face any backlash whatsoever. How on earth will their PR people try to spin this?
It’s sad that this story could have run so long ago, but nothing but props to the current team at NYTimes who helped it see the light of day. Brave expose can help prevent these and other crimes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was only a story about escorts finally
Report this comment as spam or abuse
More to come I’m sure, finally facts not hushed rumors. Hopefully this will help expose others.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Matt is faux woke. I never bought his “woke” image.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. He’s one of those woke white people you see so often on SJW Twitter. They say all the right things, but it’s obvious it’s all just a ploy to raise their own brand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t the bigger scandal that he had the power to stop the times in 2004? I am for calling Matt Damon and Russel Crowe as well as other enablers out, but I cannot get my head round the fact that he had the power to stop the times – one of the most well known and most respected newspapers in the world. We are not talking about a tiny dependent village newspaper. And it took them 13 years to finally come up again – with the bigger story one could say but still, 13 years and he didn’t go into hiding after 2004.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree that the NYT not publishing this is very bad. Makes you wonder what else they don’t publish like all the stuff about Dump that has been circling on twitter including his involvement with underage girls.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree the times should stop with their victory lap when they sat on this story since 2004.
Damon and Crowe calling to kill it is disgusting but the fact that the times didn’t just run it with their quotes is a disgrace for America’s paper of record.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is part of the point I have been making. He was so powerful he could stop the NYT so you think a lowly actor is going to be brave enough to go on a crusade against that kind of power? It just isn’t realistic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really think there is a misconception about what is written above. Please read it again. Crowe and Damon did not call the reporter to stop the story on Weinstein. They called the reporter to verify that Fabrizio Lombardo, the guy being accused of not having a real job in the film industry, was indeed a real deal in the film industry. They did not call to kill the story . It was those calls to people about the reporter’s head that killed the story, and that wasn’t Crowe or Damon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cancelled Damon after the Effie Brown debacle. He’s a fraud.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cancelled him after The Wall.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re not alone. I canceled him then, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Went to the TheWrap comments section.Worst mistake of the day. It’s almost as toxic as dailyfail comment section. Has it always been like this?
As for Damon, I used to like him and thought he deserved better friends than the ones he had. But the old adage is true – a man is known by the company he keeps. He’s as bad as his besties. He just used to be more subtle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not surprised Matt Damon would do that. Especially after how he shut down the stories about Casey Affleck. Damon is a horrible person. The way he whitesplained to Effie Brown should have been a red flag to more people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You aren’t going to find people in Hollywood who haven’t worked with Weinstein or had dealings with him. I hope this doesn’t turn into anyone who ever was in the same room with him getting attacked.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh please with that trumpism. The article explicitly states that Matt specifically vouched for him. No one is “attacking” Matt by telling the truth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, the article explicitly states that Damon and Crowe made a call to vouch for the random Italian. Stop accusing people with differing opinions of -isms. Back off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Your comment on the Meryl article is as follows:
“I don’t believe for one second that Meryl didn’t know anything. In all her years she never heard from one woman who had been so much as propositioned? Now we know that she’s a liar. Should have just stayed silent.”
So you’re more willing to hold her accountable, though she had nothing to do with this, than Matt Damon, who played an active part. Interesting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it might be more “understandable” if Damon kept silent (like most people do, because they might not want to get involved), but I don’t why he would actively intervene to kill the story. The latter is quite strange, even if he’s a pretend feminist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I heard stories about so called good boy Matt Damon as well. When they were filming Oceans Twelve here in Amsterdam he enjoyed the good life, let’s just say.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He wasn’t married in 2004 when “Ocean’s 12″ was filmed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Maybe I’m being too gentle on Russell Crowe and Matt Damon, but isn’t it more likely that back then, they called the NYT to back up Weinstein without knowing what the actual NYT story was about?”
1) Yes, you’re being too gentle. Way too gentle.
2) They knew back then. They knew even more than what the report had. They all knew, and know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cannot really blame Matt Damon or anyone without more evidence right away. Firstly, it was 13 years ago, the may have not know exactly what the expose was about. Do not tell me that all of you are so amazingly moral that you never covered for one of your friends questionable acts, especially when that person told you only their side of the story. I did. And I regret it.
Second, it is hard sometimes to believe that a friend, a person you are close whit may be such a monster. Especially when it was not your own experience. This does not cancel the disgusting behavior and the responsibility but let’s not pretend famous people are not human and they do not make every day mistakes and do not have bad judgement.
When someone you know “so well: turns this way that is a great existential crisis in the sense that you start to question yourself and your own goodness. This is not an excuse and cannot compare with the horror those women went trough, but it is a valid statement and a reason for their actions and I will judge on their behavior from now on and how they handle this situation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Damon had stayed silent that would have made some sense. But he directly called up the NYT times. If I don’t know what a story is about I would just stay out of the fray, not vouch for someone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, yes and no. Let’s be honest. They all knew. Don’t tell me H’wood is less gossip-y than any other industry. They’re not. In my firm, it’s insane and I’ve heard worse from friends and family. People gossip, and it’s incredibly rare that you work in a company/industry for years and don’t know the basic gossip “facts”.
It’s different if you’re talking about a smaller circle, i.e. family. For some reason, it’s easier to not see things when they are happening right in front of you or maybe it’s just that people know to hide it in these situations. I can honestly say I’ve never covered for anyone who did something remotely as disgusting and criminal as this pig. And I wouldn’t. Who the hell wants to be friends with people like that? I’ve ended friendships because people were unrepentant about cheating and continued to treat their partners like dirt. I don’t want that sh*t and drama in my life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If anyone vouches for him now then I will have an issue because it is public and can’t be denied or explained away or ignored.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Way too kind to Matt Damon, he like everyone else in Hollywood knew and did nothing. None of them did sh-t and I’m giving none of them the benefit of the doubt.
And god only knows what Matt Damon himself demands women do behind the scenes to get roles from in his movies. He has a squicky clean image but I suspect he’s just better at hiding his predatory ways. If you hang around sexual predators like Weinstein and Casey Affleck most likely you’re one as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
we already knew Damon was trash.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did we? I don’t think Matt Damon is trash.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yea we did. And if you don’t please see Effie Brown and Casey Affleck for more recent evidence of his trash tendancies
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let me put this another way. Please speak for yourselves and not for me or anyone else who doesn’t feel or believe the way you do. All I’m saying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In the age of social media it is much harder to kill this kind of story and Harvey doesn’t appear to be social media savvy unlike his colleague Donald Trump who has fully embraced Twitter. Twitter/Facebook/Snapchat didn’t exist back then in late 90s-early 2000s or were simply beginning to emerge (I got my FB account in 2006). Obviously in a month the furor of this story will have died down but social media really does make a huge impact when scandals like this come to light.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never trusted Damon’s good-guy grin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope Damon carrer die, there you go, I say it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And don’t forget Damon’s racist bullshit in the last Project Greenlight. Abhorrent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He runs with the asshole affleck boys
Why is it hard to believe what he does?
Fathers of daughters can rape another woman.
Also Harvey probably held Matt by his balls then
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, the company you keep and all that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Okay well if Meryl is claiming that she didn’t know and she’s been A list for decades, then as far as I can see that opens the door for everyone else to claim that they also had no idea, and that their experience with HW was different.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yet, she didn’t play an active role in enabling his behavior.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They all play the Hollywood game.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My sister mentioned that while one sleaze was hitting on Shirley Temple, another one was after her mom. . ….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve always thought of Damon as a very average actor with very average looks. He lucked into his fame and is not going to rock the boat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS. I remember in the late 90s and early 2000s, so many of my friends swooned over Damon. Especially smart liberal women because he had Harvard cred, was from Boston, and stood up for liberal causes. I never thought he was good looking for an actor, even when he was young. He looks okay for a normal guy, but for an actor, he is short and his face isn’t striking in any way. Yes, he and Affleck lucked into this business, in part because of Weinstein. They would never go against him, especially 15-20 years ago. Maybe now that they don’t need him anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Damon has always been creepy to me. He just hides it better. He also showed who he is on the Greenlight project.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I somehow think that Harvey is going to drag quite a few people down with him. You don’t become such a major power player without knowing where the bodies are buried.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Using your celebrity muscle to squash an piece of investigative journalism in the New York Times is a very big deal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve always disliked Damon, major a**hole, horrible actor, pretty ugly too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well psychologically you can be around a person that’s good to you and maybe good to other people in front of you, and when they do things that show a red flag, the natural tendency is to excuse it. And in the case of people who knew what Jerry Sandusky was doing, it’s self preservation kicking in, and that’s human nature. No I must’ve heard wrong, no I couldn’t have seen/heard what I thought I did, he’s been nice to x person in the past this must be an off day for him, no he supports women and feminism I must be interpreting it the wrong way, no h can’t be that wa he’s helped me out so much when no one else did.
We all think we’d be the big hero to step up and say something but time and again real life examples show that psychologically society isn’t really capable of going against the grain like that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This x’s 1,000,000. Hell, a president was elected because so many people choose to only see what they want to see, only believe what works for them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, but men actively enabling this behavior is such a major part of this toxic culture. It needs to be called out, Damon and Crowe need to be shamed, there need to be consequences, otherwise the toxic culture just continues.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even if Matt Damon “didn’t know” about the allegations against Harvey Weinstein, no one is really thinking a lot about why. Matt Damon could afford to not know. He could afford to tune out the background noise. He had no horse in this race. He could afford to not think about it, to dismiss the allegations against Weinstein because “he’s such a nice guy!” Women couldn’t afford that luxury of being blind to Harvey Weinstein’s excesses because that would be career ending for them. Matt Damon and people like Matt Damon could.
And even beyond that, if men weren’t “aware” of the whispers about Harvey Weinstein’s behaviour, or the extent or depth of it, think about why they had the luxury of not knowing. That has everything to do with the fact that they are men. They have the luxury of not believing women who might have told them. They have the luxury of thinking “oh it can’t be so bad” when they hear the rumours. Even if Matt Damon didn’t know (and it’s a huge “if”) the reasoning behind WHY he didn’t know is just as horrifying. It shows how men don’t give much credence or weight to the experiences of women.
Moreover, this is how abusers operate. They show different parts of themselves to different people. Many abusers are charming, kind and friendly to a lot of different people while being cruel to others. They know how to manipulate, and we’ve seen from the women who have spoken up about Harvey Weinstein that this is a man who knew how to manipulate BIG time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ A You are so right.
I know it is not the most honorable behavior not to be a whistleblower, but I know how manipulative these kinds of people are. They are in constant manipulation mode and steps ahead of anyone else because what they do all damn day is plot their moves and set traps. They cover their bases before anyone else even knows that the bases even exist. They know what to do to who and what the right things to say are at every given moment.
His schlubby cretin behavior would actually be a cover for some people because they can mistake it for lacking cunning or discipline. He did it on purpose and enjoyed other people’s disgust.
That is why I keep saying the blame lies with Harvey.
One of his tactics is a classic. Build the reputation as being a hard ass and be a pain in the butt to some people and then turn around and successfully champion them to win awards. Then the next time you work with them grumble and then pretend to be humble and give them the perception that you are 100 percent behind them and grant them a bigger budget. Be there for them and offer them your ear 24 hours a day.
At times, you commiserate and do things to show them how much you believe in them and even create a common enemy. That is always a successful bonding tactic. Surround yourself with righteous causes and cultivate important friends outside of the industry because that truly impresses people, shows you have pull in other areas. Show someone you want to get close to how powerful you are by procuring something they couldn’t and offhandedly give it to them. He funds his wife’s fashion follies, and she gets to pretend she is talented.
On and on they get people invested in them, so they would be very reluctant to turn on him because Harvey got that doctor to see my mother who was ill or Harvey made a deal for the house we wanted or Harvey was there for me when no one else would touch me for a project. Underneath it all he is a good guy, he would make sure to make some people believe that. They read people and give them what they don’t even know they want and play on their weaknesses.
Most people are simply living life, but people like him are scheming and have 30 different faces they use to get what they want. And private investigators are always handy to get some good blackmail material as a backup plan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you think anyone other than his lawyers are taking his calls? Is he feeling isolated and shunned or not really and it’s all good just on the down low for awhile? I’m truly curious about that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think people can be forgiven for a lot if they’re not falsely presenting themselves as being morally superior or a decent person. People will judge you by the standard you claim to represent. That’s why I find Damon an insufferable fraud. Everything he presents is a lie so how can you believe anything from someone like that? If there were bodies found under his house I wouldn’t be surprised. He’s a compulsive liar and manipulater. Far more so than most in Hollywood.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Damon and Crowe were using Lombardo services as well and Weinstein jumped at the opportunity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse