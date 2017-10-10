Dove tries to apologize for racist ad featuring black woman turning white

This is what we’ve come to as a nation and as a society. We’ve come to a point where an entire advertising and presumably executive team from an international company approved an ad that has blatantly racist imagery. Then, after people pointed out that the ad was racist, the company apologized “for the offense it caused.” This is from Dove, the company that touts diversity in their commercials and print ads, often with tear-jerking personal stories, commentary on unrealistic beauty standards, and featuring everyday women of all body shapes and backgrounds. Remember some of the ads that Dove has run through the years underlining this point and trying to appeal to all women? Well this time they really stepped in it. They posted a gif of an ad on their social media featuring an African-American woman lifting up her (brown) shirt to reveal a white woman in a white shirt. After that, the white woman turned into an Asian woman. People were of course outraged and asked Dove for clarification. They initially posted a tweet that the ad “missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully ” and added that they “deeply regret the offense it caused.” They’ve finally offered a longer apology, but it sounds weak to me.
“As a part of a campaign for Dove Body Wash, a 3-second video clip was posted to the US Facebook page which featured three women of different ethnicities, each removing a t-shirt to reveal the next woman. The short video was intended to convey that Dove Body Wash is for every woman and be a celebration of diversity, but we got it wrong. It did not represent the diversity of real beauty which is something Dove is passionate about and is core to our beliefs, and it should not have happened. We have removed the post and have not published any other related content. This should not have happened and we are re-evaluating our internal processes for creating and approving content to prevent us making this type of mistake in future. We apologize deeply and sincerely for the offense that it has caused and do not condone any activity or imagery that insults any audience.”
Did you see the words “racist” or “discrimination” anywhere? This apology could have been so much stronger. How about something like “We’re horrified that this ad had racist imagery and while that was not our intent we see how the final result was racist. Dove is committed to diversity and stands against racism and discrimination. We will work harder to ensure that we don’t make such a glaring and deeply offensive error in the future. We’re truly sorry that this happened and we will work to ensure that we have more diversity at all levels of our creative and decision making process.” There you go. None of that “we’re sorry that you took offense” crap. NO. Just say “WE WERE OFFENSIVE, THIS WAS RACIST.” They “do not condone any activity or imagery that insults any audience” because they don’t want people to stop buying what they’re selling. They should have admitted this had racist imagery but they won’t do that because they think it’s other people’s fault for being offended and that it was a specific audience that was insulted.
You know who did a commercial for Dove earlier this year? Shonda Rhimes. She made an ad featuring Cathleen Meredith of Fat Girls Dance. Rhimes said at the time that she found a natural fit working with Dove because “the fact that they stand for celebrating women in all their forms and empowering women and redefining beauty felt in tune, not just with how I live my life, but how I do my work.” Rhimes has not tweeted or Instagrammed about this as of press time.
In related news, the model featured first in the “before” section, Nigerian-born Lola Ogunyemi, says that the ad is being taken out of context, that the gif circulated comes from a longer commercial, and that she never felt uncomfortable on set. You can read her comments here
Here’s the gif, it’s in this video
You can do better than "missed the mark." Flip + diminishing. Deepens your offense. You do good work. Have been for years. Do better here.
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 8, 2017
the racist dove ad is a continuation of a long history of racist soap advertising pic.twitter.com/nO7iDT7dxH
— /kaw·reɪdʒ/ (@kawrage) October 8, 2017
Okay, Dove…
One racist ad makes you suspect.
Two racist ads makes you kinda guilty. pic.twitter.com/hAwNCN84h2
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 8, 2017
I never saw the ad but can see from the post that it is truly bizzare and disgusting.
I’m so over this clickbait-race bait era of advertising and then the faux apology.
They knew exactly what they were doing.
First by only releasing the one image of the black woman and white woman and waiting for a reaction, not explaining anything, then when people start getting outraged they go “huh who me? Silly people, look here we have the whole video which explains everything, you are overreacting”.
This is yet another attack on black women. Seems very profitable.
Want to be an ally? Stop supporting dove, dont buy dove products or unilever products.
Yeppppp. Also not the first racist dove ad.
This ad had to make it through countless people to get approved.
So yea they can shove it
i also agree they can’t be this stupid. I dont have any problem with women taking off their shirts to reveal another type of woman underneath ad naseum until a little shriveled wizard appears. In this ad, the white one took off her shirt to reveal another woman under it, but the outrage machine had already freeze-framed it. Dove should have the good sense to not have the black one go first because people will inevitably cry foul and have a problem with it. Have the asian go first and have her turn into a black woman and then the black woman turn into a white woman or something. switch the essentialization up for us all a little bit. and on the other one, flip the before and after so the f’ed up skin is next to the white lady! she’s the beneficiary of systemic racism and white privlege, so she can stand next to the shitty dry skin before picture, for pete’s sake!
I’m halfway joking here-I have a problem with dove needing to perform diversity so tone deaf-ly and so remedially by trotting out all the shades and all the races and making sure they all get a part to play in their ads. that should annoy people more than what order they got put in. people get mad when their identity politics aren’t served up the right way. why are we doing that in the first place.
Never forget that Unilever, Dove’s parent company, owns Fair & Lovely, a bleaching cream that is extremely popular in South Asia. A brand that consistently puts out ads equating whiteness/lightness with good and brown/darkness with bad. Someone from the global ad group switched accounts and wasn’t informed that that crap doesn’t fly in America but that it’s perfectly okay in South Asia. Dove is crap.
Many of the drugstore brands we buy (Olay, Loreal) feature ‘whitening’ creams as part of their range in places like South Asia/Middle East. In fact I think the Loreal line is called ‘Perfect White’.
I know that there have been MANY times in my career – especially when I was much younger – when I have held my tongue because I felt intimidated or like I wouldn’t have enough support for my POV to count.
For what it’s worth, in the full commercial the white lady changes her shirt to then switch to a Latina woman. The shirts simply match their skin tone and they’re cycling through the a series of women. Dismiss that if you so wish, but the ad in context is not racist in the slightest. It’s literally just this still image that makes it look like a scandal. Seriously, look up the full commercial. It’s like every other boring Dove commercial that’s ever existed: Women with different skin tones enjoying Dove’s product.
I figured that was the case. Ridiculous.
ITA. The still image is stupid, however the whole ad is not.
this is what I’m pretty much saying in my previous comment. Dove’s stupidly obsessed with tokenism parading as their commitment to diversity. If they don’t hit every identity marker in the ad (oversimplified and essentialized as skin tone) theyve failed to be inclusive. and instead of people seeing this silly pandering for what it is, we are mad about the order of the stupid tokenism (black turning into white) whereas the whole ad is dumb and so 90′s and lame, skin tones and whatever the F else. still having this dumb debate about Princess Jasmine in the new disney movie not being a dark enough south asian for some people’s expert essentialism.
Hmmmm…yeah that could change it a bit but still, WHY was this particular image right here ever created much less featured on social media? Conceptually, this photo taken out of its larger context, IS racist imagery–there’s no getting away from that.
That would apply to many ads I’m sure: if I zoomed in and cropped out only one part of an ad instead of showing it in its entirety, that ad has the potential to become something else that is offensive/problematic. They changed the original message of the ad when they isolated this photo from the larger context.
THIS.
@Sam, right. Had the White woman gone first nothing would have been said. Then again they would have probably had a problem with the White woman going before the Black woman. Not everything is meant to be racist but this day and age makes people react as if everything is.
They only picked that part but said nothing of the White woman turning Latino. We are living in the Divided States of America but us non-racist are not helping by crying wolf over every little thing that has to do with Black and White.
If that is the case, they need to get into the 21st century and learn how social media works because the still screams racism.
I’m not sure where the target market for this ad was, and yes it’s gross, but unfortunately this imagery is very common all over east Asia where skin whitening products are a main staple of the beauty market. It’s sad and shocking, but when I was in SE Asia, I saw ads such as this all the time by lots of huge brand names.
Yea idk about this. I don’t think the ad was malicious, just not well thought out. The full ad, not just the portion someone turned into a gif, features the white woman taking off her shirt and reveals a Latina woman.
How in 2017 does something like this get produced and distributed? I mean… How did NO ONE at Dove reviewing this ad at any stage of the process not say, “Hey y’all… This is problematic?”
I’m not in marketing but have been involved in some aspects of my companies advertising strategies and production as one of a dozen+ reviewers. So I’m just scratching my head trying to understand how no one raises a red flag about this racist BS.
I’d assume a majority of the people signing this shit off were either white or men…so lacking points of reference as to why this is problematic.
I’d also assume that the few non white people in the room were probably not in a position where they felt they COULD raise the issue and be supported.
So many talented marketing professionals I know are struggling to find a job and yet these people are somehow keeping their jobs by producing these lazy and disgusting campaigns. I just don’t get it.
Actually, this isn’t lazy. It’s deliberate and it creates more buzz than a safe add ever would. The still photo or gif makes it look racist, but the whole commercial is more in the style of Michael Jackson’s Black or White video, so they can just say later that it’s not racist at all. This isn’t a mistake, this is a strategy.
It’s just sad that we’ve come to the times where this seems to be *the* marketing tool for many companies. They don’t care real people get hurt in the process.
Sounds like they were trying to do something like the Michael Jackson Black or White video and, at least from the cuts that made it to the public, was a major fail.
I read the article in The Guardian by Lola Ogunyemi before I saw the actual ad, so I that may have coloured my opinion, but I didn’t initially think the ad was racist. Nevertheless, I can see that the image of a Black Woman changing into a White woman is offensive, and I am glad the Dove pulled the ad.
They’ve been in this situation before. It’s not about being ‘malicious’ it’s about not taking this issue seriously enough to say, this particular series of visuals isn’t the best and can give a wrong impression. It’s clear they don’t have a corporate culture that can deal with this issue and they don’t care.
No, they are doing it for publicity. These things bring in the eyeballs and also is a dog whistle, plus it has the added benefit of upsetting certain people. I see it as an attack, a spiritual attack as silly as that sounds but it is aimed at black women and killing spirits. It’s psychological warfare and it works.
Before anyone starts complaining about cancelling for no reason or the PC brigade in action please know that Dove has been called out for this several times before this ad. As a woc I’m the one who’s tired of being cancelled
+1
The ad was completely tone deaf and highlights the problem of not having enough high-ranking WOC at companies involved in the advertising and marketing of the brand.
Sounds like their ad was not racist in full form. Could have been done on purpose to use the apology for attention. But who needs any of their products anyways? If you have dry body skin, try an oil like coconut oil. Or a brand like Lush, or any good product where less is more. I’ve always assumed their cheap products have parabens and phalates, and are made of water alcohol the cheapest soap ingredients etc nothing special. I hope this controversy makes some people reconsider using this stuff
Given that Dove has had about 3 “accidentally” racist ads to apologize for in the past year … It’s not an accident.
She transforms further from that. But they probably should have at least done that the other way around..or come up with another idea. This ain’t the first time they screw up.
Did you guys SEE the ad? The black woman switches to white then to another race. There are three women. At no point did they say washing with Dove makes the black girl white. What’s most disturbing is how trivializing this is. Get enraged about real race issues.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GJssvw1LQbI
The full commercial.
I have found Dove ads to be problematic in the past, so I am not giving them a “pass” here per se, as I kind of think the ad is, at best, dumb. There are better methods to show diversity.
How is the ad in its entirety racist? I honestly don’t understand. Yes, that image is not good but we always complain about editing etc. only in this case we’re fine with it? If Dove’s goal was to mislead the customers and create outrage, meaning attention, then I’m over it. But who the hell knows these days.
Littlemissnaughty, I think in the context of a vacuum the ad is not racist & could be chalked up to accidental imagery. But given the history of colonial powers (British & American) using soap & cleanliness as a metaphor for whiteness, it seems like dog whistle racism to me.
