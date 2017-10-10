“The new, action-packed trailer for ‘The Last Jedi’ is here” links

The trailer for The Last Jedi is here. Luke is predictably the so-called “last Jedi” but she who Jedis last Jedis the longest. [IDLY]
Lainey has some good analysis of how and why so many people in Hollywood didn’t know about Harvey Weinstein. [LaineyGossip]
Truly, White House staffers do employ daycare-like tactics to keep Donald Trump from doing crazy, childish sh-t. [Jezebel]
I love videos of destructive cats. [Dlisted]
Hailee Steinfeld is the face of Mission activewear. [Celebslam]
This is not a good advertisement for the US Postal Service. [Starcasm]
Nina Dobrev experiments with bangs & you know how I feel. [Moe Jackson]
Jason Ritter reminds me of his dad. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Goodbye Socialite Life, we’ll miss you! [Socialite Life]
I screamed. I’m ready
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the trailer but the hype has cooled for me since Force Awakens and Rogue One. I’ll be there for the opening of course but I’m already feeling the effects of ALL THE STAR WARS ALL THE TIME!! It’s not a special event anymore. It’s like; OK, that’s cool. Love Luke. Poe has great hair. Should be fun….OK.
Oh and I could not care less about that stupid Han Solo movie that they are currently entirely reshooting. 🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Am I the only one turned on by aged, grisly Mark Hamill? Blade Runner let me down, hoping this one doesn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve loved Mark since 1977 and my husband is a dead ringer for him, still.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No me and my sister are gaga over him!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He went through a rough period in the nineties, but he is straight up silver fox for me now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Mark! I would actually choose him over Harrison.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I liked the new Blade Runner, but definitely agree oldMark>youngMark.
Otherwise this trailer leaves me a bit cold. I’ll still go see it, but it looks kinda meh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you like destructive cats, you would adore my male cat – Buddy. I love him to death but he is a total handful, we though once he got older he would calm the heck down but at 4 he is still just as much trouble.
We get daily laughs out of him. Climbing curtains, biting noses to wake you up in the morning, sitting on a high shelf smacking you in the head when you walk by. He cornered my girlfriend’s two pit bulls in my living room one day, literally had them cowering. Don’t even get me started on how he harasses the 2 girls. I wouldn’t have it any other way. He is just so happy when he’s being naughty, how do you get mad? He is so sweet but so bad lol..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If your Buddy had his own show I would watch it every single day lol. Sounds kind of glorious
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, hilarious when he decides to have a spaz fest on our bed at 3 a.m. Today I came home to the entire roll of toilet paper pulled off the holder and shredded throughout the house. Like a confetti storm. I love him but geez!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t know Socialite Life was ending! I’m so bummed!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am probably the only one hyped for the Hans Solo movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse