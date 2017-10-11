Duchess Kate in lace Temperley London: prim & pretty or just dowdy?

Embed from Getty Images

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry at an event for Heads Together on Tuesday. Heads Together is their umbrella-organization, a conglomerate of about a dozen mental-health-related charities that now get vague royal support. The event was for World Mental Health Day (October 10).

I saw people on Twitter complaining about the Duchess of Cambridge’s dress before I actually saw the dress. When I finally had a good look, you know what I thought? It looks like… something Kate would pick out for herself when she wants to look “prim.” Keen Kate has a few different modes, and “prim, high-necked, school-marmish” is definitely one of those modes. Considering Kate was at an event in Buckingham Palace, it makes sense. I’m not saying she needed to sex it up, but does her dress choice really have to be dowdy lace, up to the neck, with Victorian-vibes? The dress is Temperley London and if you told me that they were calling this the “Cambridge dress,” I would believe you. It looks like it was designed with all of Kate’s favorite elements.

This was also Kate’s first public appearance (palace appearance, more like) since the announcement of her pregnancy. She hasn’t been seen since the end of August, when the Cambridges were commemorating the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death. A palace aide told reporters last night “The Duchess’ condition is improving but she is still suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. She is delighted to be able to be here tonight.” She certainly looked perky enough. I suspect she probably is feeling a bit better as she’s probably out of the first trimester, which always seems to be her trickiest (and barfiest) time.

As for Heads Together and the Cambridges’ mental health crusade, the Will, Kate and Harry Foundation has just donated $2.7 million which will go towards a “new digital initiative that will help improve people’s mental health.” It’s basically seed money for a website start-up (???) which will help people the “tools to find help and information when they most need it.” Read this article and tell me if I’m going crazy, because it honestly feels like William (in particular) is taking credit for the work of a lot of other organizations.

