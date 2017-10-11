Duchess Kate in lace Temperley London: prim & pretty or just dowdy?

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry at an event for Heads Together on Tuesday. Heads Together is their umbrella-organization, a conglomerate of about a dozen mental-health-related charities that now get vague royal support. The event was for World Mental Health Day (October 10).
I saw people on Twitter complaining about the Duchess of Cambridge’s dress before I actually saw the dress. When I finally had a good look, you know what I thought? It looks like… something Kate would pick out for herself when she wants to look “prim.” Keen Kate has a few different modes, and “prim, high-necked, school-marmish” is definitely one of those modes. Considering Kate was at an event in Buckingham Palace, it makes sense. I’m not saying she needed to sex it up, but does her dress choice really have to be dowdy lace, up to the neck, with Victorian-vibes? The dress is Temperley London and if you told me that they were calling this the “Cambridge dress,” I would believe you. It looks like it was designed with all of Kate’s favorite elements.
This was also Kate’s first public appearance (palace appearance, more like) since the announcement of her pregnancy. She hasn’t been seen since the end of August, when the Cambridges were commemorating the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death. A palace aide told reporters last night “The Duchess’ condition is improving but she is still suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. She is delighted to be able to be here tonight.” She certainly looked perky enough. I suspect she probably is feeling a bit better as she’s probably out of the first trimester, which always seems to be her trickiest (and barfiest) time.
As for Heads Together and the Cambridges’ mental health crusade, the Will, Kate and Harry Foundation has just donated $2.7 million which will go towards a “new digital initiative that will help improve people’s mental health.” It’s basically seed money for a website start-up (???) which will help people the “tools to find help and information when they most need it.” Read this article and tell me if I’m going crazy, because it honestly feels like William (in particular) is taking credit for the work of a lot of other organizations.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
William’s grim face during every interaction with his wife says so much. The photo caption writers at the DM apparently agree with me, as they are hilarious. Seriously, I go there just for the captions.
The amount of money she spends on clothes, never to be worn twice, disgusts me.
It really makes me sad. I hope they’re just awkward in public, because I can’t imagine having to live with someone who so openly didn’t care for me.
Absolutely, Red Snapper. It’s like she gives the finger to British taxpayers when it comes to her wardrobe. Give her a monthly budget, and let her work with that. If it runs out before the month ends, well, tough titties – reuse, recycle. I know, Shock! Horror!
I have given up with her fashion choices – they are as bland as she is. But at least she is doing something for her few patronages.
Yes, they do seem to be making some kind of effort don’t they, although they’ve set the bar so very low the little that they do now almost seems tolerable. I wonder if the extended lack of any real activity was all part of a cunning plan now 😉
He certainly has; understand she can’t if she’s that ill. But you might be right; I was thinking very kindly toward William for actually getting out and doing his job.
I think she looks like a church choirboy.
Go back and read Harry’s newsweek article.
Definitely a plan.
In between complaining about his life, he specifically mentioned the fact that William’s monarchy would not involve as many engagements as HM. Something about doing much, much less than the standard set by HM’s monarchy.
That little nugget of information put into context for me the reasons we see so few engagements from them.
They will endure being called workshy in the short term, but in the long term we will be been conditioned to expect little work from them.
Bluhare: “Church choirboy” – heeheehee! I was thinking she looks like that lady who’s a devoted housewife, never with a hair out of place, with a house as neat as a pin, her brood of six always in perfectly-ironed frocks and shirts, and who always brings THE BEST SCONES, cucumber sandwiches and lemon slice to the church social. But of course, we know that can’t be right…
As a prim and proper dresser myself I’m kind of into all the layers,covers,fabulous coats,sensible heels,proper lengths,muted colors aesthetic of Kate Middleton.
Not all of us can be a Cate Blanchett or a Celine Dion.
@ Luckyzegrand:
X100.
I usually like about 80% of Kate’s outfits. I just wish she accessorized with a bit more imagination and personality.
Will needs a wig asap. 😀
Thankfully, not all of us want to be Cate Blanchett, Celine Dion or any of their ilk. I’m quite prim and proper, too, Lucky ZeGrand, but wear mainly casuals in black and red hues. The Duchess’s position doesn’t really allow her to be a Nicole Kidman or any-model-you’d-care-to-name. Showing too much skin and private bits is seen as unseemly and frowned on in the BRF, and good on them. Her clothes sometimes are frumpy and Mumsy, but, ehh. I find it far more objectionable that she spends an obscene and inordinate amount of money on outfits that are worn once, and then never see the light of day again. That should be stopped, and they should be made to stick to a tight budget. It’s not as if they work their arses off, after all.
i actually don’t mind the dress, but i love things buttoned up and lace.
It’s a pretty awful looking dress. The top black ribbons have a saloon girl feel, but the dress overall is SO prissy. Really dislike this dress.
You know… okay the dress is awful. But in the video on the BBC site, when she comes into the room, Kate keeps flicking her eyes at William – to me it looks like she’s waiting for a cue, to see if it’s safe to speak. If that’s representative of how she has to behave all the time around him, then I feel very sorry for her.
I find her shopping antics incredibly annoying (when she could be working etc) but she looks cowed and pinched around her own husband. It cannot be easy for her.
Ugh this dress. It looks a lot like the green one she wore to India last year, but uglier. That bowtie…..just….ugh.
Glad to see she is feeling better and I am impressed with Will’s work schedule over the past month or so, so maybe we ARE seeing them turn a new leaf.
It looks like she raised the wardrobe of Little House on the Prairie.
Sorry this dress looks too matronly and Kate needs to lay off the lace. If Meghan joins the Firm Kate will need to step it up. The queen has a better style game.
If I had squid ink pasta down my front, I’d really want someone to tell me.
That looks like the same colour as that dress that was making the rounds of social media a couple of years ago: the “is it blue or is it white?” phenom.
It’s nice, just a little boring, but at least she didn’t wear nude pumps with it
