Tom Hiddleston glorious ginger beard isn’t a story about Harvey Weinstein

Please allow Tom Hiddleston to be some kind of palate cleanser for this week. We need him. I need him. The Harvey Weinstein story has been dominating headlines and I can barely see past the mountain of new information that seems to be breaking every moment. So let’s rest our weary eyes on Tom’s new beard. It is glorious and gingery. He’s growing out his hair too, so overall, he’s giving me very Young Hot Professor vibes. Like, he’s the hot professor who is obsessed with Shakespeare and you think he would never date a student but then you hear about that one time that he banged Taylor Swift and you can never see him as a serious professor again. But still, he looks good! Well-rested and furry.
These photos are from last night’s LA premiere of Thor: Ragnarok. This was not Tom’s first public outing though – he was out and about several days ago, doing low-key promotion for his voice work on Early Man, a kid’s film. We just didn’t have those photos (there were few photographers at that event). I’ve actually been looking forward to the promotional tour for Ragnarok for months, because Hiddles has been in the wind since March, which was when he promoted the monkey movie. Hiddles has been underground for most of the year. I keep expecting to turn up with a new girlfriend, but I think he feels a little bit “once bitten, twice shy.” We might never see him out with another girlfriend. Sadface.
Still, the beard is good. This is good work from Hiddles.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
He is smoking with that beard. Man those pants are TIGHT. Haha.
Oof, I was focused on the facial hair and didn’t notice the pants. How did I not, though? And how did he move?!?
I don’t care about the tight pants Tom hiddleston is hot as fuck. He should keep the facial hair.
Those trousers are so tight I’m picturing him leaning strategically against the back wall of the theatre while watching the movie since it appears he’d be unable to sit without cutting off circulation or splitting a seam.
A beard and new shoes! Well done Tommy!
The grey boots were rarely worn with suits. He usually dug out brown or black shoes for suits
Hahaha.
But Lightpurple is right. Don’t count on the grey suede boots being gone. This boy holds on to his stuff, and I love him for that. He tends to retire his shoes to charity auctions.
Brunch is served. Plus Chemboy, Karl Urban and Mark Ruffalo were there.
Don’t forget adorable Taika.
Tails is adorable but he is getting on my nerves
I’m taking Ruffalo. I got my Bruce Banner Funko Pop figure last night. I will fight for Mark!
Even I have nothing negative to say!
I do wish he’d get another hilarious relationship going. Because it might divert me from which of us – US or UK – is going to win the collective Darwin award. US for Trump; UK for Brexit.
Tommy-omelette looks older but hot.
Definitely older. Noticeably older. THC might as well have been a decade ago.
But I agree wholeheartedly with Sixer that we need some candy ass distraction. Seriously, *anything* will do at this point. Another party with Jessica Chastain would do us all some good.
He looks a bit tired. I thought that in the Early Man pictures too. Yes, he does need to do something positively ridiculous for us. Or even just a fun interview with Colbert or Seth Myers. Or just hug more baby animals with James Corden. I’ll get my Swan shoes ready and the Build a Bear catapult is in the backyard. We’ve been hurling pumpkins with it.
Seriously, I would settle for Build a Bear even. Wonder Woman undies, bathtub photoshoots, anything. I promise to smoke a doobie and smile.
Tommy looks sad, no? I do appreciate the distraction from all the Weinstein / Trump news, though. I like the suit — and the shoes.
Not much a fan of thick facial hair though… I’m a scruff kind of gal. Good to see the curls released into the wild however.
Bonzo! Wotcha!
I agree though – anything will do as a distraction. And bless him, the Tomster is better than just “anything”.
@bonzo I too prefer the scruff to the full beard, and he needs to let the curls fly free. The beard seems fuller than it did in the Hamlet pictures. I would like to know if he’s growing it out for a role.
Jupitero, there are pictures of him holding what looked like a giant Loki funko pop last night. We need more of those.
This Thor has a bigger cast and Chemboy is available for PR this time but I do hope Tom still gets some interview duties.
I am not ashamed to say I am expecting my Funko Pop Loki [a small one] any day now.
Lol. @third ginger, there would be no reason to be ashamed. I’ve had my Funko Pop Loki keychain for months. At 39, I still wear Loki t-shirts
Holding new Loki toy https://www.instagram.com/p/BaHb204F3-H/?tagged=tomhiddleston
A Tommy-omelette sounds delish. Rolls right off the tongue.
Is it in reference to something? His grown out curls? His scrambled career post Tiddlesbang16?
Is he still Leggs?
He DOES look older, and he looks like a kind of hybrid Ralph-Joseph Fiennes.
Or Ralph Fiennes and Michael Fassbender hybrid.
He’s always getting confused with Fassbender cause they both have generally similar physical appearance, but Tom has a more gentler aspect to his features especially his eyes the way Ralph Fiennes does.
Oh good, brunch. I think I can take some time out for a couple muffins and a long drink of Leggs. I’m very parched. It’s been a long time.
LOL at “well-rested and furry”! Beautiful description.
He looks, as always to me, like a prince in a fairy tale. As a sentimental old lady, I also say this to my one year old great nephew. I did find some adorable pictures of Tom and Maisie Williams at the Aardman event.
@third G, not to mention he got a massage from the director to get a scene right.
Too cute. My family loves Aardman films. Really looking forward to this one.
Cracking cheese Grommit!
So glad our little girl, almost 25, grew up with Aardman!
He usually wears great suits,but I don’t like this one very much. I love guys with facial hair, and he looks awesome with it. He’s so handsome and cute
He tends to wear the stranger ones when he is in the US – it started last year. Then goes back to minimal wardrobe in the UK.
I wonder if it is Gucci. If so, thank God Tom does not get the garbage Leto parades around in.
I WANT to love his daring choice of suit, but I cannot unsee flanelette PJs when I look at this.
I like the beard! What’s with all the hair gel, though? IS it 2005 again?
His curls in their natural state are rather wild
@Lightpurple – yeah – I think the hair gel is Tom’s “hair crutch” – his hair can get really out of control and so he lathers on the gel. He always says he has hair like a broom and his sisters teased him about it. I would love a hairdresser to get him onto a lighter version of product!
I’m not crazy about the suit. It’s not terrible, but not his better looks. At least it’s not as bad or as tight as what that stylist put him in for the Times Talks for TNM with Hugh Laurey.
Not keen on the beard but absolutely love the suit!
It needs some work on the sides, but other than that it’s nice. It’s only October, he’s got time.
Agreed. I like the hair and beard grown out, but he stills looks best if it’s neatly trimmed now matter how long or short.
yes!!! he is a breath of fresh air.
Thank you Kaiser!
Anything but Weinstein……tu. While I don’t care about Tom, I do appreciate he had the sense to have Swiftie exorcised from his life!! Big ups there. But I have to give all my love to Eminem for his performance on BET, letting trump know what we the people think of him. Yay, love you Marshall Mathers!!!!! GO WATCH THE VIDEO, YOU WON’T REGRET IT
I love Tom. I also love the Eminem video and I’ve watched it all morning. If Trump hasn’t tweeted about it yet, I can’t wait to see what a fool he makes of himself when he bitches and calls Eminem childish names. Suckabee will probably say ridiculous nonsense when she’s asked about it today. Hilarious!
Beth: I LOVE this video. You can feel the passion coming from his heart. I think every black athletic will have this on blast today. I’m a white mom of three, wife, attorney, citizen of the USA who has had this video cranked all morning. He honors the country, patriots, Americans, the flag, John McCain, black athletes, anyone who Joffrey has spit on…..it’s my new anthem. I love when he gives a big FU to anyone who stands with trump. I hope you guys watch it.
Thank you for this. I was a bit over Tom for a long, long time, but there’s really nothing like a hot dude who’s on the cheesy side on a day that’s otherwise filled with dudes who are pure evil.
I am loving that suit, but I wish he would have gone with a checked tie instead of striped.
*wolf whistles*
Hollow Crown Tom is, for me, the most beautiful Tom. <3
Totally agree Elle
Hiddleston is harmless, perspective is a great thing. People were ragging on him for being cheesy, I would rather cheesy then the other guys we have been talking about.
That hairline is receding. I never thought he was a good looking man, just an eager, thirsty beaver.
Love the beard AND the suit. Thanks, Kaiser.
That said, I could do without the reference to She Who Must Not Be Mentioned. Just sayin’.
Let’s let that one die the gory death it deserves, shall we? Pretty please?
see my reply at #23
It’s in the article ^
He’s only hot when he’s Loki. But the hair and beard work. The suit and tie, however, only work if you are a United Airlines flight attendant in 1978.
wrong place, again
He looks so beautiful that I want to cry. The perfect view for this cold and boring morning. Now I can stand my coworkers without a problem, all the hate has vanished. Right now I’m a human being full of peace jajajaa.
Just kidding, but yes, he looks gorgeous. I wonder if the beard is for a new role.
https://mobile.twitter.com/hashtag/TomHiddleston?src=hash
Those tweets are makinh mah day
Love the beard and suit. Looking at him a little differently this morning ;o)
He actually came with his father – there are pictures of him with his distinguished looking dad at the premiere. Concerning his oft-discussed hairline – it’s been at the same place for the last few years. His father has a nice head of hair so maybe he’ll keep what he has? Whichever way he looks fine. It’s always amazing to me how different he looks clean shaven and bearded – good both ways though!
You are so right about the hairline. I try to see the differences in pictures, and I just don’t get it. He looks the same to me.
Here it is:
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DL22VWmXcAE_ZCF?format=jpg&name=small
And didn’t he bring his Dad to the first Thor and his Mum to the second?
To the London premieres. Bringing his father all the way to California makes me wonder if they’re going on vacation somewhere
Three cheers for Papa Hiddleston!
This is in reply to MI6 at #17
Agreed, can we PLEEEEEEEEEEEEAAAAAAAAAAASSSSSSSSSSSSSEEEEEEEEEEEE have an article about Tom without mentioning something that happened over a year ago over the space of a few weeks that never (should have) hurt anyone. Bigger crimes have, are being, and will be committed. If it is the worst thing he ever did I would settle for that.
Hi, there. Hope you are well.
I’m very well thank you – well over the health scares of a year/6months ago. Thank goodness that is all they were.
Have just booked my first 2018 holiday to Italy.
Hope you and yours are well too.
I dont think we will see Tom with a girlfriend, unless there a baby or a wedding on the way – Sadly. We could be having such fun with a new Hiddles rs…
Fans self.
Assume the beard is from “Hamlet”? He looks good – and I see the “power pose” has not left us. Sorry to disagree re the hairline: it is definitely moving backward, you can see the thinning on the sides. I was depressed the other night so I pulled out the first season of “Wallander”, which is so bleak it always makes me feel like, hey, my life ain’t so bad . . . and it’s got Young Tom as Detective Magnus Magnusson and you can really see the difference in the hair.
And that’s it on “Wallander” for another year or so – it makes “Prime Suspect” and “Touching Evil” look like Mother Goose . . . although I think “Wire in the Blood” might catch it in a photo-finish.
But Young Tom was absolutely delish looking in this early TV series role.
Well Wallander was 10 years ago! He was a curly haired angel in those days. I’m talking about the last five years or so. Not much backward movement.
All I see is the same large forehead. Also, my daughter [admittedly not such a fan] and I refer to the WALLENDER Tom as Baby Hiddleston. Any way, at 65, I still think he looks great. Also, at my age, 36 IS young. Best to everyone.
Yes the Henry v look is back! He never looked better.
I kinda love the new facial hair. Well done, Tom. Yummy.
Tom must have bought a treadmill for his home. No pap shots of him running in Regent Park, etc. any more either. He really did jump off the radar. Saw Luke Windsor running an orbit around him on the red carpet.
There have been a number of people who have seen him out running etc, but the paps have lost interest in him – the TS story is dead and he is not giving them anything new.
He’s giving me Michael Fassbender vibes with that beard. I’m torn about it, though. He has such a strong, sexy jawline it’s a shame to cover it up, but it also pulls focus to his eyes. He’s yummy either way. I totally would 😉
