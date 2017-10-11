Tom Hiddleston glorious ginger beard isn’t a story about Harvey Weinstein

Please allow Tom Hiddleston to be some kind of palate cleanser for this week. We need him. I need him. The Harvey Weinstein story has been dominating headlines and I can barely see past the mountain of new information that seems to be breaking every moment. So let’s rest our weary eyes on Tom’s new beard. It is glorious and gingery. He’s growing out his hair too, so overall, he’s giving me very Young Hot Professor vibes. Like, he’s the hot professor who is obsessed with Shakespeare and you think he would never date a student but then you hear about that one time that he banged Taylor Swift and you can never see him as a serious professor again. But still, he looks good! Well-rested and furry.

These photos are from last night’s LA premiere of Thor: Ragnarok. This was not Tom’s first public outing though – he was out and about several days ago, doing low-key promotion for his voice work on Early Man, a kid’s film. We just didn’t have those photos (there were few photographers at that event). I’ve actually been looking forward to the promotional tour for Ragnarok for months, because Hiddles has been in the wind since March, which was when he promoted the monkey movie. Hiddles has been underground for most of the year. I keep expecting to turn up with a new girlfriend, but I think he feels a little bit “once bitten, twice shy.” We might never see him out with another girlfriend. Sadface.

Still, the beard is good. This is good work from Hiddles.

78 Responses to “Tom Hiddleston glorious ginger beard isn’t a story about Harvey Weinstein”

  1. Jenna says:
    October 11, 2017 at 9:43 am

    He is smoking with that beard. Man those pants are TIGHT. Haha.

    Reply
  2. Snazzy says:
    October 11, 2017 at 9:43 am

    A beard and new shoes! Well done Tommy!

    Reply
  3. Lightpurple says:
    October 11, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Brunch is served. Plus Chemboy, Karl Urban and Mark Ruffalo were there.

    Reply
  4. Lotusgoat says:
    October 11, 2017 at 9:45 am

    LOL at “well-rested and furry”! Beautiful description.

    Reply
  5. third ginger says:
    October 11, 2017 at 9:46 am

    He looks, as always to me, like a prince in a fairy tale. As a sentimental old lady, I also say this to my one year old great nephew. I did find some adorable pictures of Tom and Maisie Williams at the Aardman event.

    Reply
  6. Beth says:
    October 11, 2017 at 9:49 am

    He usually wears great suits,but I don’t like this one very much. I love guys with facial hair, and he looks awesome with it. He’s so handsome and cute

    Reply
  7. Skylark says:
    October 11, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Not keen on the beard but absolutely love the suit!

    Reply
  8. Galaxias says:
    October 11, 2017 at 9:52 am

    It needs some work on the sides, but other than that it’s nice. It’s only October, he’s got time.

    Reply
  9. mikajoe says:
    October 11, 2017 at 9:54 am

    yes!!! he is a breath of fresh air.

    Reply
  10. Lylia says:
    October 11, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Thank you Kaiser!

    Reply
  11. Nancy says:
    October 11, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Anything but Weinstein……tu. While I don’t care about Tom, I do appreciate he had the sense to have Swiftie exorcised from his life!! Big ups there. But I have to give all my love to Eminem for his performance on BET, letting trump know what we the people think of him. Yay, love you Marshall Mathers!!!!! GO WATCH THE VIDEO, YOU WON’T REGRET IT

    Reply
    • Beth says:
      October 11, 2017 at 10:19 am

      I love Tom. I also love the Eminem video and I’ve watched it all morning. If Trump hasn’t tweeted about it yet, I can’t wait to see what a fool he makes of himself when he bitches and calls Eminem childish names. Suckabee will probably say ridiculous nonsense when she’s asked about it today. Hilarious!

      Reply
      • Nancy says:
        October 11, 2017 at 11:47 am

        Beth: I LOVE this video. You can feel the passion coming from his heart. I think every black athletic will have this on blast today. I’m a white mom of three, wife, attorney, citizen of the USA who has had this video cranked all morning. He honors the country, patriots, Americans, the flag, John McCain, black athletes, anyone who Joffrey has spit on…..it’s my new anthem. I love when he gives a big FU to anyone who stands with trump. I hope you guys watch it.

  12. lunchcoma says:
    October 11, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Thank you for this. I was a bit over Tom for a long, long time, but there’s really nothing like a hot dude who’s on the cheesy side on a day that’s otherwise filled with dudes who are pure evil.

    Reply
  13. Tiffany says:
    October 11, 2017 at 10:08 am

    I am loving that suit, but I wish he would have gone with a checked tie instead of striped.

    Reply
  14. Elle says:
    October 11, 2017 at 10:08 am

    *wolf whistles*
    Hollow Crown Tom is, for me, the most beautiful Tom. <3

    Reply
  15. Madly says:
    October 11, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Hiddleston is harmless, perspective is a great thing. People were ragging on him for being cheesy, I would rather cheesy then the other guys we have been talking about.

    Reply
  16. Sage says:
    October 11, 2017 at 10:10 am

    That hairline is receding. I never thought he was a good looking man, just an eager, thirsty beaver.

    Reply
  17. MI6 says:
    October 11, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Love the beard AND the suit. Thanks, Kaiser.
    That said, I could do without the reference to She Who Must Not Be Mentioned. Just sayin’.
    Let’s let that one die the gory death it deserves, shall we? Pretty please?

    Reply
  18. M4lificent says:
    October 11, 2017 at 10:10 am

    He’s only hot when he’s Loki. But the hair and beard work. The suit and tie, however, only work if you are a United Airlines flight attendant in 1978.

    Reply
  19. Camil says:
    October 11, 2017 at 10:13 am

    He looks so beautiful that I want to cry. The perfect view for this cold and boring morning. Now I can stand my coworkers without a problem, all the hate has vanished. Right now I’m a human being full of peace jajajaa.

    Just kidding, but yes, he looks gorgeous. I wonder if the beard is for a new role.

    Reply
  20. mikajoe says:
    October 11, 2017 at 10:16 am

    https://mobile.twitter.com/hashtag/TomHiddleston?src=hash
    Those tweets are makinh mah day :D

    Reply
  21. CityGirl says:
    October 11, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Love the beard and suit. Looking at him a little differently this morning ;o)

    Reply
  22. justme says:
    October 11, 2017 at 10:19 am

    He actually came with his father – there are pictures of him with his distinguished looking dad at the premiere. Concerning his oft-discussed hairline – it’s been at the same place for the last few years. His father has a nice head of hair so maybe he’ll keep what he has? Whichever way he looks fine. It’s always amazing to me how different he looks clean shaven and bearded – good both ways though!

    Reply
  23. spidey says:
    October 11, 2017 at 10:21 am

    This is in reply to MI6 at #17

    Agreed, can we PLEEEEEEEEEEEEAAAAAAAAAAASSSSSSSSSSSSSEEEEEEEEEEEE have an article about Tom without mentioning something that happened over a year ago over the space of a few weeks that never (should have) hurt anyone. Bigger crimes have, are being, and will be committed. If it is the worst thing he ever did I would settle for that.

    Reply
  24. Ninetta says:
    October 11, 2017 at 10:24 am

    I dont think we will see Tom with a girlfriend, unless there a baby or a wedding on the way – Sadly. We could be having such fun with a new Hiddles rs…

    Reply
  25. YeahRight says:
    October 11, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Fans self.

    Reply
  26. seesittellsit says:
    October 11, 2017 at 11:01 am

    Assume the beard is from “Hamlet”? He looks good – and I see the “power pose” has not left us. :) Sorry to disagree re the hairline: it is definitely moving backward, you can see the thinning on the sides. I was depressed the other night so I pulled out the first season of “Wallander”, which is so bleak it always makes me feel like, hey, my life ain’t so bad . . . and it’s got Young Tom as Detective Magnus Magnusson and you can really see the difference in the hair.

    And that’s it on “Wallander” for another year or so – it makes “Prime Suspect” and “Touching Evil” look like Mother Goose . . . although I think “Wire in the Blood” might catch it in a photo-finish.

    But Young Tom was absolutely delish looking in this early TV series role.

    Reply
  27. Laly says:
    October 11, 2017 at 11:29 am

    Yes the Henry v look is back! He never looked better.

    Reply
  28. jferber says:
    October 11, 2017 at 11:56 am

    I kinda love the new facial hair. Well done, Tom. Yummy.

    Reply
  29. browniecakes says:
    October 11, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    Tom must have bought a treadmill for his home. No pap shots of him running in Regent Park, etc. any more either. He really did jump off the radar. Saw Luke Windsor running an orbit around him on the red carpet.

    Reply
  30. smcollins says:
    October 11, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    He’s giving me Michael Fassbender vibes with that beard. I’m torn about it, though. He has such a strong, sexy jawline it’s a shame to cover it up, but it also pulls focus to his eyes. He’s yummy either way. I totally would 😉

    Reply

