Megyn Kelly’s ‘Today’ hour is struggling to book celebrities, because they hate her

I’m trying not to be deliberately cruel about Megyn Kelly. I don’t wish her any harm personally. I just want her to fail professionally. I want everyone to come together and acknowledge that she sucks as an on-air talent, and that NBC News was flat-out crazy and stupid for replacing Tamron Hall with Mediocre Meg, and for throwing millions of dollars on Megyn’s contract too. NBC gambled on the idea that Megyn was A) a real journalist and B) someone people would want to see in the mornings. She is neither. She comes across as rude, accusatory and awkward on her hour of the Today Show. So I want her to fail. And she is! Last week, the feelgood story was that her ratings are tanking and her presence is devaluing the Today Show brand (which is normally quite lucrative for the channel). Now here’s a new wrinkle: no celebrity wants to be interviewed by Megyn. Ha.

In addition to widespread criticism and sluggish ratings, Megyn Kelly is facing another impending crisis. After three weeks on TV, celebrities aren’t rushing to sit down with her.

A number of publicists who spoke to Variety expressed discomfort with the idea of booking their clients in the third hour of “Today,” which has now been retitled “Megyn Kelly Today.” These publicists, however, said they are still eager to take their talent to other blocs of the morning show. “I’m not booking anyone on her show,” says a high-powered publicist, with a roster of big names, who asked for anonymity due to her overall relationship with “Today.” “I literally haven’t pitched anyone even from right out the gate. The buzz that is out there is so bad.”

Another well-known publicist, who represents one of the celebrities who has appeared on Kelly’s show, wasn’t pleased with the interview. “I won’t plan to have others go on,” the publicist said. “None specifically have been offered or asked to, but it’ll be my preference not to.”

Celebrities are a sweet spot for daytime TV. Katie Couric launched her talk show on ABC in 2012 with a gushy interview with Jessica Simpson, who revealed her post-baby body for the moms watching at home. Meredith Vieira landed Jennifer Lopez in 2014. And despite those big gets, viewers still didn’t tune in, which led both shows to being cancelled after two years.

“Ellen,” “Live with Kelly and Ryan” (which goes up directly against “Megyn Kelly”) and “The View” frequently lure star-studded guests. Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, who appear on the fourth hour of “Today,” have attracted the likes of Tyler Perry, Andrew Garfield, Brooke Shields, Judd Apatow and “Dear Evan Hansen” lead Ben Platt in recent months.

Over the summer, sources tell Variety that producers from Kelly’s show made a trip to Los Angeles to sell the big publicity firms on the new hour of “Today,” promising a lighter, more inspirational Kelly that viewers hadn’t seen before. However, according to an insider who attended one of the meetings, the team didn’t seem to have a clear direction of the show they were pitching. Kelly didn’t fit into a box like Ellen DeGeneres or Dr. Oz. And as a result, not too many celebrities jumped onboard.

[From Variety]

Variety goes on to say that the only celebrities who are showing up on Megyn’s show are the ones contractually obligated by NBC to be there, meaning the cast members of NBC properties. And I suspect even they would prefer to be interviewed by Kathie Lee and Hoda, if not Matt Lauer. Here’s my big worry though: that NBC will start leaning harder into the celebrity guests they can get, and it will start to swing to reality show personalities. First it will be Real Housewives, and then you know who she’ll go after? The Duggars. She already has interviewed some of the Duggars when Josh Duggar was first revealed to be a child molesting pervert. That didn’t go well either. Anyway, long story short: the Today Show producers still have a lot of terrible options for trying to get this sh-t to work out. But it will be pouring good money after bad, because Megyn should not be on morning television, people.

  1. neelyo says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:16 am

    The stench of Fox will never wash off of her.

    Reply
  2. Alix says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:31 am

    I hope Tamron’s enjoying a good laugh over this.

    Reply
  3. Lolo86lf says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:36 am

    I do not feel sorry at all Ms. Kelly’s show is bombing. Whenever I remembered how biased and prejudiced she was and still is against minorities and democrats my blood goes up. When that kid got murdered in Orlando Florida by that neighborhood watch racist gun nut, Megyn started talking about the victim’s criminal record. I will not act like I don’t dislike her which I do. I am glad her show is not doing well.

    Reply
  4. Who ARE these people? says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Try White Santa. He’ll come.

    Reply
  5. ArchieGoodwin says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:48 am

    She had 2 of the biggest names in show business, ever, and blew it. That look Jane Fonda gave her was pure gold.

    I didn’t realize the Today show lasted hours and hours. 4th hour! Yikes.

    Reply
  6. boredblond says:
    October 16, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Matt lauer has been considered a piece of crap who ‘arranged’ hiring/firing for years…guess he gets a pass though…again, this is about the green..she will get paid if she’s on the air or not

    Reply
  7. grabbyhands says:
    October 16, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Good. Couldn’t happen to a more deserving person. I can’t even look at her commercials, which I feel like they’re doing a full court press on. I have to mute them or turn the channel. She should have stayed on Fox.

    NBC whored themselves out to attract the people who voted for they guy who is lambasting their network as fake news. They’re getting everything they deserve.

    Reply
  8. HH says:
    October 16, 2017 at 8:26 am

    “I’m trying not to be deliberately cruel about Megyn Kelly. I don’t wish her any harm personally. I just want her to fail professionally. I want everyone to come together and acknowledge that she sucks as an on-air talent, and that NBC News was flat-out crazy and stupid for replacing Tamron Hall with Mediocre Meg,”

    CACKLED. I CACKLED AT THIS. Thanks for a good laugh in 2017. This year is killing me.

    Reply
  9. Barrett says:
    October 16, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Pink is not her colors. She keeps wearing it as part of the image overall not working.

    Reply
  10. Emily says:
    October 16, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Does NBC have any television shows that people care about? What reality shows do they even have? I guess Bravo is part of NBC. But, so is Univision, and that’ll be a hard sell.

    NBC didn’t care about whether she was a real journalist or she’d be good in the morning. They thought the country was being overtaken by Fox News trolls. Instead of committing themselves to providing a real “news” show or anything entertaining, they decided they’d just try to get some of those loyal Fox News watchers by hiring a former Fox News blonde and maybe sexually harrassing her a little less than they had. And it’s backfiring and they deserve it.

    Tamron Hall was too good for them.

    Reply
  11. Nancy says:
    October 16, 2017 at 8:49 am

    She is delusional and so is NBC if they thought she’d be the next Katie. She had her feelings hurt by 45 and took it to heart which humanized her for a minute. But, she hasn’t changed and you can’t take the Fox out of the anchor.

    Reply
  12. Whatever Gurl says:
    October 16, 2017 at 8:54 am

    She doesn’t present well. Her makeup is over the top, her outfits don’t exude professionalism. She has access to the best so I’m not giving her a pass here.

    Her latest stance “I don’t like politics” is just rubbish. As a privileged wealthy white woman, she just wants to focus on hair, diets, celebs–gag. Being a tolerant and aware person is not political!

    Reply
  13. happyoften says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:08 am

    She has the personality and warmth of a viper, without any of the cool. She can’t fake nice that well, so just comes off as truly genuine when she’s mean.

    There is probably a reason for this.

    Reply
  14. Anniefannie says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:18 am

    I can’t fathom how NBC thought this would work. She’s one dimension which is bitchy, driven and always trying to destabilize whomever she’s interviewing. Trying to soften her style is an excersize in futility.
    I like most couldn’t pardon her race baiting
    on her former network. I love that her former ” work ” is preserved in perpetuity. I don’t like to wish woman to fail but in this case I’ll make an exception! I wasn’t a huge fan of Tamara Hall but she has legit reason to crow!

    Reply
  15. magnoliarose says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:29 am

    It doesn’t seem as though programming executives at NBC understood that MK was only a favorite on a cable network for a demographic that is not a majority of the public. Not only that but no one forgets her headlines for being a jerk and saying horrible things. They seem to think it is 1995 when they could ditch black women for someone as toxic as MK, and it wouldn’t go unpunished. Her fans were right wing guys, and some women and even a majority of those people aren’t around in the mornings to help her ratings.
    And then there is the fact that she sucks.

    Reply
  16. Electric Tuba says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Right she’s on the 4th hour of Today. Apparently it is Today all day. Lol

    Reply
  17. The Original G says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Meh, isn’t this format dead, anyway?

    Reply
  18. KWM says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:55 am

    I fixed the typo:
    because Megyn should not be on television, people.

    Reply
  19. JenB says:
    October 16, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Her voice always sounds unbearably smug and condescending to me. And she does not exude any genuine warmth. You can just tell she’s all about herself. Pass.

    Reply
  20. Tiffany says:
    October 16, 2017 at 10:26 am

    I remember the promo for this trainwreck. It has her faux speaking, high fiving and then hugging black people.

    Why would you interact with the one group that you hate and never welcomed in your life anyway.

    That was NBC’s mistake, you got her warts and all. You should let her go on, warts and all.

    Reply
  21. Pabena6 says:
    October 16, 2017 at 11:03 am

    So does anybody think she’ll end up back on Fox? Or has she burned that bridge, too?

    Reply
  22. Ruyana says:
    October 16, 2017 at 11:41 am

    I have a serious question. Why are Kelly, Ivanka and Melania all wearing the fugly 1980′s “pussy-bow” blouse? That should have died a well-deserved death in the 1980′s. Are they making a statement? And if so is it a fashion statement or a political statement? Opinions?

    Reply

