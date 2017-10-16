Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander probably got married in Ibiza this weekend

I was going to start by saying how weird it is that Michael Fassbender did next to nothing to promote The Snowman, but the film hasn’t been released yet – it comes out this coming Friday. The reviews aren’t great so far, but in all honesty, I think maybe critics forgot that the film is coming out. There hasn’t even been a premiere for it anywhere in the world?? It’s the weirdest thing. It’s also really strange that, considering the star of the film should be in the middle of a worldwide hustling tour to promote the film, Fassy is actually in the middle of an Ibiza vacation with Alicia Vikander.
And so to Ibiza we go, with seemingly the confirmation of a rumor from a month ago: in September, British outlets claimed that Fassy and Alicia Vikander were planning a very low-key wedding in Ibiza, just a handful of friends and family and maybe a simple ceremony. The British sources said it would happen at some point in October. Well, I think it happened? Fassbender and Vikander have been in Ibiza for days, and photographers got some snaps of his mom there too, plus what seemed like other family members. And the DM has shots of Vikander and Fassbender looking like they’re wearing wedding rings:
Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander wear WEDDING RINGS in Ibiza https://t.co/M5w51kG47G
— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) October 16, 2017
If they really did get married – and I think they did – then this is still right up there with one of the strangest courtships and unexpected couples I’ve ever covered. I never, ever expected Michael Fassbender to end up with an overly tan Swedish woman. I thought he would end up with someone more like… Zoe Kravitz, whom he dated on-and-off for a few years. Like, Zoe seems like his type. Alicia never seemed like his type. But he’s been with Alicia for going on three years, and they withstood all of the WTFery and criticism and rumors. And now they’re married (probably). I still don’t get it, but I wish them luck and good fortune.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
There was a world premiere in Oslo last week. Rebecca Ferguson and Tomas Alfredson (the director) went but Fassbender blew it off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow I hope he didn’t “blow it off” and was never scheduled to go. This stuff is all contractual. Studios don’t care if you make bad movies, but they sure as hell care if you blow off paid obligations.
So again I really hope he was just never scheduled to be there. The alternative is icky. I mean if Diego Luna can survive a major earthquake, spend days helping with relief efforts, and still make his contractually obligated appearance at a premiere? I don’t think “I have to be in Ibiza” would hack it with studio heads. Side-eyeing a bit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I kind of doubt he blew it off. A wedding like that probably takes a while to plan so I imagine they fit it into his promo schedule….also, while it might have been the world premiere the PR people usually focus on making sure the star is either at NYC, London, and/or Los Angeles. He was doing promo in London and he also did something with James Corden.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. A wedding takes planning and scheduling. The only way they would have put it that weekend is if he was never scheduled to go to the premiere. And yes, this is something that would have been in his contract.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tomas Alfredson went to it despite having his father’s funeral 2 days later. Maybe Fassbender didn’t blow it off but I still think the star of the movie should be at the only premiere.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m still a fan of the actor, but the blatant undercurrent of racism from his “fans” that are tickled to death because he married a white woman, *rolls eyes so hard they get stuck*
She outlasted all his rumored cheating and got what she wanted so congrats I guess.
Let’s hope he gets his career back on track but considering he can’t be bothered to show up for his film premieres, I think he might be done with acting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations to the couple.
P.S. Not that it matters to me, but I always thought Alica was biracial for some reason. I am surprised to hear she isn’t, but I never followed her in the news much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You cant be racist towards white people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think you don’t understand the comment. Tickled to death means being very pleased with something. She says his fans are racist because they are super happy that he ended up marrying a white woman instead of a woman of colour.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I still like them as a couple! And at least it’s cheerful news!
He did do a full BBC Radio 4 Front Row thirty minute episode for The Snowman. I’m not sure if that means nobody else cared or he was going only for the mid-high brow conversations about it – only work-at-homers like me bother listening to Front Row!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He did a skit with Corden last week(before the AMFAR debacle!!), so a teensy bit of promo.
Congrats and best wishes to them!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
me too. I also like how they went about their wedding. No big announcements, probably not a lot of pics (although i would love to see her wedding dress).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wish them well. As far the idea of “mismatched couples,” if we can’t figure out in real life why some people are together [at least, I can't] how can we figure out celebrities we will never meet?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the low key wedding too (if that’s what happened).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like them as a couple too and I hope it works for them. I don’t get all the negativity thrown at her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me neither. I think they make a cute couple, and if those photos are any indication he’s obviously very happy. Congrats to them!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, they’re old enough to know their minds and have been together long enough to know each other. Nothing wrong with that!
Is she “overly tanned” or simply has a light brown natural skin?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It looks like spray tan to me, I saw her with her parents at the Oscars and the difference in skin tone between her and them was quite noticeable, the fake tan and subtle nose job are more obvious if you look at pictures of her circa 2011. Fassy is a bit sleazy, I hope this goes well for her
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘I saw her with her parents at the Oscars and the difference in skin tone between her and them was quite noticeable’
that’s just not how genetic works.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My parents are both pretty pale middle eastern people and I’m constantly mistaken for Spanish decent because of how dark my skin is. Both of my siblings are different shades of casper. Science,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She did get a nose job and good for her it looks amazing. As her as her tan yeah she was a lot lighter before and the color of her tan I’ve never seen a person get that color naturally but then again all the whites I know have lighter hair and eyes.. I love that she is dark even if it is fake I can that dark and it’s just so cool and nice seeing a tomb raider with darker looking skin
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her parents live in Sweden and the oscars are in early March, like when was the last time they had seen a little sun? Same thing for her earlier in her carreer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Natural skin. Nobody likes her hereabouts and I just don’t know why. We’re always moaning that there aren’t enough women obviously confident in their own agency. One happens along and we all say we don’t like her!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do like her, I think she is brilliant, but that is a fake tan, if you have followed her career from the beginning you know she is fair skinned
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she has naturally olive skin and she just tans very easily. I’ve seen a few of her early films and while she’s not as tan she still is far from pale and has olive skin. Lena Olin has the same type of look–a lot of people just can’t wrap their heads around the idea that some Swedes are olive skinned with dark hair and can tan easily.
I’ve never understood the dislike for her either…I prefer her ambition over the fake modesty thing that so many celebs do.
@Roci
I wouldn’t call her fair skinned like Fassy..more like a light olive and she tans to a darker olive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m glad for any happy news!
Apart from some late night show she was on, guesting with Will Farrell ( Jimmy Fallon, I think?)- I personally don’t glean much about her personality. Has anyone seen her in interviews? In this appearance with Will Farrell, she and Will dissed Fallon in Swedish ( Farrell’s wife is Swedish, I think), and it was pretty funny. She seemed to have a sassy, dry wit, a cool (not really aloof, though)character, and not to be the typical empty-headed actress. Perhaps even at her young age, she has depth of character. Who knows?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Long time lurker here Sixer..love your posts.
As a fellow libra, some of us may get perceived as smug though inwardly we can be quite humble. I think this is what happens with her. She is quite understated and when chooses to speak about her career..it can be disconcerting to connect her nondescript persona with ambition. I am quite neutral toward her. Also, Libra and Aries is supposed to be one of the best/worst matches..see Kimye. That’s all I have to go by..to form an opinion on these two. Congrats to both.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think some of the posters who consistently slammed her have disappeared. She’s one of my favorites. I check out all her films.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like her as an actress and I really like that she’s in charge of her own narrative, so to speak, and I like her ambition and drive.
I’m swedish and she’s been on TV here as a child and @Roci is correct she is naturally fair (although a “warm fair” rather than “pink fair” like Fassbender). Here are some childhood pictures of her :
https://forum.purseblog.com/attachments/imageuploadedbypurseforum1457177303-989852-jpg.3293072/
and on the left of this picture:
https://forum.purseblog.com/attachments/12747682_852455761529512_1792628597_n-jpg.3292743/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hadn’t seen much of her (loved her in Ex Machina)- just watched a bunch of late night clips with various hosts- she is just delightful, and in shared interviews with Fassbender, they really click visibly but try to downplay it. Very cute!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She always looked pale for her skin tone before. I think a little sun puts her skin tone where it is now. It doesn’t look fake to me.
ETA: @amin “warm fair” is a perfect description for her. That’s what I was trying to get at.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m Team AV. I really liked her in Man from UNCLE, Royal Affair, and Ex Machina and she was fine in Danish Girl. TLBTO was just a boring film, not the fault of any of the actors, and Tulip Fever was just a mess. She’s confident and ambitious and I see nothing wrong with that so long as she isn’t hurting others. She has the talent to back up her confidence. And I don’t find her personal life messy, unless I’ve missed something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I googled photos… I don’t think you could call her fair skinned even when she’s without a tan. I’m fair. Like paleeee. She has a lot more color than I do, even at her palest. She actually has a similar skintone to my husband who on one side of his family is largely scottish, and on another pretty strong native ancestry. He’s ‘fair’ in the way she’s being described as fair in the winter, but by the end of summer he’s pretty dark. He doesn’t burn – though he tans deeply without effort and at times his skin can almost look a hint of reddish/orangey hue. His sister is a lot more lighter skin toned than he is, but still tans much more easily than I do. She just doesn’t get such a deep color.
Genetics are weird.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She likes to tan and has a warm skintone that means she tans well/easily. She didn’t used to tan so much. You can see her regular non-tanned skintone earlier in her career, such as here:
http://www3.pictures.zimbio.com/gi/61st+Berlin+Film+Festival+NRW+Reception+_vbnVoU72j_x.jpg
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whoa. She looks so different!! Omg. Is it bad that I like her nose job?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks so different! Nose, weight and skin tone
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ whatabout – it is a really good nose job. One of the few i do like.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Holy crap I would never know it was her! That nose job changed her life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I sincerely, honestly think she looks way better in this picture than she does now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
both
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is that fella I always think is another fella with the thing and the tank tops.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re thinking of the “nice one.” Both great actors and favorites of mine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, he’s an Aries and she’s a Libra, they probably lift each other up and give each other space. It makes sense to me. Congrats to the happy couple!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Huh. Well, congrats.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not a super fan of either, and I hope I don’t get anything thrown at me but…
I think they make a good couple.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wasn’t The Snowman one of the premieres that was cancelled after the attack in Las Vagas?
Also, Alicia can do better. I am shocked that she agreed to marry him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No the cancellations were Blade Runner and Marshall. Also Kingsman cancelled their NYC screening and instead donated to hurricane relief. Nothing about the Snowman.
There will likely be an LA or NYC (or London?) premiere this week; but they limited critic screenings and just in general feels like they’ve already given up on this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Theyre both such great actors!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fassy is the Hollywood version of my hubby so I’m a forever fan of his. I’m a dark haired olive skinned person and I’ve always been completely fascinated and in love with gingery men
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Prince Harry yes him not so much
Report this comment as spam or abuse
AV isn’t popular around here, but i still think she could do far better than MF, who’s shady af.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like her just fine. She’s one of my favorites.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
one of my favs, too. but most people on CB don’t like her much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They make a really handsome couple.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahahah. I will be honest, I don’t like his films, they bore me and I will not be watching the Snowman after paying good money to see AC and the Light between the Ocean. My problem with him is that he looks about 44 – 49 years old but states he is 40. HD is not his friend. Her only blessing is that she has youthful looks but sadly she dresses like an old lady. Her sense of fashion is boring and when you see them side by side its jarring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You won’t be missing much by not watching the Snowman. I loved the book and was disappointed by the film. It was really awful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have not seen anyone say they dislike her. It seems the consensus is ‘Oh Honey. No’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yeah this is so often ignored or outright denied. I thought after the Weinstein scandal we would be all a bit more talking about our dear friend here and the allegations of his ex.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have no strong feelings about her either way, she’s a nothing-burger to me but…yeah. He’s the kind of messy guy you have fun with for a few months and then ghost, imo. Good luck though. I give it 3-5 years, no kids, personally.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This! If it is someone we should be shading it’s Fassbender how can you forget those domestic assault rumors plus before Alicia he seemed to be a prick to women his own age. Alicia already is younger than him and looks even younger. She prettier and to me seems to have the promising future I really think she could have done better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This came out of nowhere. Did they skip the engagement?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thought there were reports they were engaged about a month ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love them both! The photos I saw on Twitter on Saturday of the pre-wedding (?) celebration with Alicia in the white dress and heart-shaped sunglasses are adorable. They seem happy. Congrats to them!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she’s stunning so I’m surprised people wonder about the match. She also strikes me as low maintenance while still being a driven actress. I hope they did in fact get married but I’m guessing he’s a handful, but who could resist?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She could do so much better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, I have no idea who she is. I didn’t know who he was, either, until I saw him in a movie on catch-up TV in the middle of the night when I couldn’t sleep. The movie was Fish Tank, I think. Thanks for the info, everyone. She’s pretty, he’s meh, but good luck to them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His manic smile reminds me of all those accusations of his history with alcoholism and abuse. I worry for her to tell you the truth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
same. his stans have swept it under the rug, but to me he’s still shady.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
God, THIS so much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s the first time I read he has a history with alcoholism. After having read non gossip site reports on his ex’s allegations ,they seem hazy and there’s a shady story involving her ex,the producer of Inglorious Basterds. According to the Irish Mail on Sunday,he also flew to the US to comply with an investigation which rendered nothing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Where there’s smoke there’s fire.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To be fair I’ve never heard of any other rumor that suggests he’s abusive or an aggressive person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shrug, I think they make a nice couple. Not very surprising that they got married since they’ve been together for three years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love her, hate him but I hope they are happy together x
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He creeps me out. Good luck Alicia.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same let’s not forget those domestic assault rumors. There something unsettling about him
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are there any photos of the wedding dress? I’m a sucker for wedding dress photos. (not sure why, since I have no intention of ever getting married lol)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Although his career has slowed a bit recently, Fassbender has been hailed as one of the best in the business for quite a few years now. Anything about looks is, of course, in the eye of the beholder. Does he have a “shady” reputation? Oh, yes. Just wanted to point out that he is a very well-regarded actor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“His career has slowed a bit recently.” How long has he been acting , 20, 29 years? Just remembered some other films of his and they were poor. The world is full of good actors but what makes or breaks them is a good script, appeal and star quality, the latter two which he lacks. No, his career has come to a full stop
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Critics have loved him for years. That’s what I was referring to, not box office. He has recently had some of his worst reviewed films. Just out of curiosity, who do you think are good actors?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Huh. He always struck me as a non marrier but hey ho.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes they did get married on Saturday in a private ceremony on a farmhouse in La Granja. Their families and friends all arrived during the week, 150 of them. http://www.diariodeibiza.es/vida-y-estilo/gente/2017/10/16/vikander-fassbender-casan-eivissa/946129.html
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How gorgeous! Thanks for link.
I’d love to see the wedding pics but the fact I probably won’t is just another reason to like both of them so much and their zero tolerance for people pleasing.
Wishing them a happy life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t Ibiza an incredibly tacky place? Am I being unfair?
Also, what’s happening to Fassbender’s career?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Answer to your second question: the same thing that is happening to other good actors. Most scripts are terrible. I follow show business very closely, reading the trade papers each day. Many actors are going to TV these days because the projects are, in many ways, more interesting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ibiza is a bit of both: there’s the clubbing/tacky side but there is also the incredibly chic/hippy (read rich hippies and trustafarians galore). I suspect they got married at the posh end Also Fassy is one of those that epitomises the curiosity that is sex appeal. He is not conventionally ‘good looking’ but he’s got it. I’m sad to hear though that he’s abusive? I’ve not heard anything before…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish he went to TV instead of picking up really bad movie projects. His career is in freefall and she hasn’t had any success since the Oscar. At least they’ll get some publicity from the wedding/baby etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Alien Covenant is actually really good, Fassbender is a terrific actor, but he’s not a hollywood leading man. In all fairness even the hot ones (career wise) like Ryan Gosling and Chris Pratt are having trouble. The industry is in the doldrums in general.
I think they’re a cute couple, but I’ve always felt skeptical about his ability to be faithful to one girl. Good luck to Alicia.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Moon, you are absolutely correct. Almost no actor is guaranteed to open a movie anymore. Concepts rule. Also, I think the concept of “leading man” may be changing. Hope so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Miss S – You are being unfair. Ibiza, like so many really popular Med holiday destinations, has tacky aspects but the island itself is eye-wateringly beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve always wondered. Why is Alicia so tanned? I always thought the swedish we’re pale…? Does she use self tan? Or a tanning bed?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No,all Sweden are not pale.Lena Olin is Sweden also for ex
Vikander just tans easily
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats !!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually like them together. Good for her for locking that FassDong down. LOL. He’s 41 and she’s almost 30 so I would imagine they know what they are doing. Should they have kids though, their kids are going to be interesting. It could go either way, really cute or really not.
I thought they were odd together until I saw that movie they made together. The movie was overly long and depressing but they had great chemistry and I can see why they ended up together.
And I’ll admit the obvious, Zoe Kravitz was too much woman for Michael Fassbender. She may have been young, but yeah.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My oh my, where are the insane fans who claimed that this was just a PR relationship? Congrats to them. Next Hiddleston, please. May be Tumblr will vanish then. Crazy people over there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes.I am constantly amazed at the “fans” who are so invested in a fantasy that they actually do not want a fellow human being to be happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations to the happy couple-seriously. They look relaxed and happy in their Ibiza pictures-a positive omen, obviously.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, this is one coupling that has had me confused from the beginning. They just seem so mismatched to me. Ah, well. “Best Wishes”, I suppose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Completely forgot she’s swedish, she’s like Pippa Middleton tan
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not really a surprise, it’s been three years! I wish them all the best, they’re a beutiful couple, very low key and private compared to most other couples. Looking at the wedding news in some other blogs and many people like them as individuals but didn’t even know they were a couple!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Both extremely talented. And you can forgive a man for missing a press junket on the weekend he got married:)
He is looking ragged. Get some sunscreen and a good night sleep Fassy. You have lost your mojo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read the book, not sure I want to see the movie. The book scared me silly!
Report this comment as spam or abuse