Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander probably got married in Ibiza this weekend

I was going to start by saying how weird it is that Michael Fassbender did next to nothing to promote The Snowman, but the film hasn’t been released yet – it comes out this coming Friday. The reviews aren’t great so far, but in all honesty, I think maybe critics forgot that the film is coming out. There hasn’t even been a premiere for it anywhere in the world?? It’s the weirdest thing. It’s also really strange that, considering the star of the film should be in the middle of a worldwide hustling tour to promote the film, Fassy is actually in the middle of an Ibiza vacation with Alicia Vikander.

And so to Ibiza we go, with seemingly the confirmation of a rumor from a month ago: in September, British outlets claimed that Fassy and Alicia Vikander were planning a very low-key wedding in Ibiza, just a handful of friends and family and maybe a simple ceremony. The British sources said it would happen at some point in October. Well, I think it happened? Fassbender and Vikander have been in Ibiza for days, and photographers got some snaps of his mom there too, plus what seemed like other family members. And the DM has shots of Vikander and Fassbender looking like they’re wearing wedding rings:

If they really did get married – and I think they did – then this is still right up there with one of the strangest courtships and unexpected couples I’ve ever covered. I never, ever expected Michael Fassbender to end up with an overly tan Swedish woman. I thought he would end up with someone more like… Zoe Kravitz, whom he dated on-and-off for a few years. Like, Zoe seems like his type. Alicia never seemed like his type. But he’s been with Alicia for going on three years, and they withstood all of the WTFery and criticism and rumors. And now they’re married (probably). I still don’t get it, but I wish them luck and good fortune.

106 Responses to “Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander probably got married in Ibiza this weekend”

  1. SBS says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:27 am

    There was a world premiere in Oslo last week. Rebecca Ferguson and Tomas Alfredson (the director) went but Fassbender blew it off.

    Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      October 16, 2017 at 9:50 am

      Wow I hope he didn’t “blow it off” and was never scheduled to go. This stuff is all contractual. Studios don’t care if you make bad movies, but they sure as hell care if you blow off paid obligations.

      So again I really hope he was just never scheduled to be there. The alternative is icky. I mean if Diego Luna can survive a major earthquake, spend days helping with relief efforts, and still make his contractually obligated appearance at a premiere? I don’t think “I have to be in Ibiza” would hack it with studio heads. Side-eyeing a bit.

      Reply
      • Div says:
        October 16, 2017 at 10:01 am

        I kind of doubt he blew it off. A wedding like that probably takes a while to plan so I imagine they fit it into his promo schedule….also, while it might have been the world premiere the PR people usually focus on making sure the star is either at NYC, London, and/or Los Angeles. He was doing promo in London and he also did something with James Corden.

      • Bridget says:
        October 16, 2017 at 10:40 am

        Agree. A wedding takes planning and scheduling. The only way they would have put it that weekend is if he was never scheduled to go to the premiere. And yes, this is something that would have been in his contract.

    • SBS says:
      October 16, 2017 at 11:08 am

      Tomas Alfredson went to it despite having his father’s funeral 2 days later. Maybe Fassbender didn’t blow it off but I still think the star of the movie should be at the only premiere.

      Reply
  2. YeahRight says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:29 am

    I’m still a fan of the actor, but the blatant undercurrent of racism from his “fans” that are tickled to death because he married a white woman, *rolls eyes so hard they get stuck*
    She outlasted all his rumored cheating and got what she wanted so congrats I guess.
    Let’s hope he gets his career back on track but considering he can’t be bothered to show up for his film premieres, I think he might be done with acting.

    Reply
  3. Sixer says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:29 am

    I still like them as a couple! And at least it’s cheerful news!

    He did do a full BBC Radio 4 Front Row thirty minute episode for The Snowman. I’m not sure if that means nobody else cared or he was going only for the mid-high brow conversations about it – only work-at-homers like me bother listening to Front Row!

    Reply
  4. Who ARE These People? says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Well, they’re old enough to know their minds and have been together long enough to know each other. Nothing wrong with that!

    Is she “overly tanned” or simply has a light brown natural skin?

    Reply
  5. Electric Tuba says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:30 am

    This is that fella I always think is another fella with the thing and the tank tops.

    Reply
  6. Di says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Well, he’s an Aries and she’s a Libra, they probably lift each other up and give each other space. It makes sense to me. Congrats to the happy couple!

    Reply
  7. minx says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Huh. Well, congrats.

    Reply
  8. mia girl says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Not a super fan of either, and I hope I don’t get anything thrown at me but…
    I think they make a good couple.

    Reply
  9. Tiffany says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Wasn’t The Snowman one of the premieres that was cancelled after the attack in Las Vagas?

    Also, Alicia can do better. I am shocked that she agreed to marry him.

    Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      October 16, 2017 at 9:44 am

      No the cancellations were Blade Runner and Marshall. Also Kingsman cancelled their NYC screening and instead donated to hurricane relief. Nothing about the Snowman.

      There will likely be an LA or NYC (or London?) premiere this week; but they limited critic screenings and just in general feels like they’ve already given up on this.

      Reply
  10. Stinky says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Theyre both such great actors!

    Reply
  11. lala says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Fassy is the Hollywood version of my hubby so I’m a forever fan of his. I’m a dark haired olive skinned person and I’ve always been completely fascinated and in love with gingery men :)

    Reply
  12. ell says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:38 am

    AV isn’t popular around here, but i still think she could do far better than MF, who’s shady af.

    Reply
  13. Joni says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:40 am

    This came out of nowhere. Did they skip the engagement?

    Reply
  14. Lula says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Love them both! The photos I saw on Twitter on Saturday of the pre-wedding (?) celebration with Alicia in the white dress and heart-shaped sunglasses are adorable. They seem happy. Congrats to them!

    Reply
  15. Anniefannie says:
    October 16, 2017 at 9:46 am

    I think she’s stunning so I’m surprised people wonder about the match. She also strikes me as low maintenance while still being a driven actress. I hope they did in fact get married but I’m guessing he’s a handful, but who could resist?!

    Reply
  16. Ann says:
    October 16, 2017 at 10:01 am

    She could do so much better.

    Reply
  17. AnnaKist says:
    October 16, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Well, I have no idea who she is. I didn’t know who he was, either, until I saw him in a movie on catch-up TV in the middle of the night when I couldn’t sleep. The movie was Fish Tank, I think. Thanks for the info, everyone. She’s pretty, he’s meh, but good luck to them.

    Reply
  18. Nora says:
    October 16, 2017 at 10:06 am

    His manic smile reminds me of all those accusations of his history with alcoholism and abuse. I worry for her to tell you the truth.

    Reply
  19. Div says:
    October 16, 2017 at 10:06 am

    Shrug, I think they make a nice couple. Not very surprising that they got married since they’ve been together for three years.

    Reply
  20. AVVSAJNC says:
    October 16, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Love her, hate him but I hope they are happy together x

    Reply
  21. Cleatta says:
    October 16, 2017 at 10:10 am

    He creeps me out. Good luck Alicia.

    Reply
  22. D says:
    October 16, 2017 at 10:11 am

    Are there any photos of the wedding dress? I’m a sucker for wedding dress photos. (not sure why, since I have no intention of ever getting married lol)

    Reply
  23. third ginger says:
    October 16, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Although his career has slowed a bit recently, Fassbender has been hailed as one of the best in the business for quite a few years now. Anything about looks is, of course, in the eye of the beholder. Does he have a “shady” reputation? Oh, yes. Just wanted to point out that he is a very well-regarded actor.

    Reply
    • Sunglasses Aready says:
      October 16, 2017 at 12:02 pm

      “His career has slowed a bit recently.” How long has he been acting , 20, 29 years? Just remembered some other films of his and they were poor. The world is full of good actors but what makes or breaks them is a good script, appeal and star quality, the latter two which he lacks. No, his career has come to a full stop

      Reply
  24. Lindy79 says:
    October 16, 2017 at 10:32 am

    Huh. He always struck me as a non marrier but hey ho.

    Reply
  25. Guapa says:
    October 16, 2017 at 10:33 am

    Yes they did get married on Saturday in a private ceremony on a farmhouse in La Granja. Their families and friends all arrived during the week, 150 of them. http://www.diariodeibiza.es/vida-y-estilo/gente/2017/10/16/vikander-fassbender-casan-eivissa/946129.html

    Reply
  26. Miss S says:
    October 16, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Isn’t Ibiza an incredibly tacky place? Am I being unfair?
    Also, what’s happening to Fassbender’s career?

    Reply
    • third ginger says:
      October 16, 2017 at 10:45 am

      Answer to your second question: the same thing that is happening to other good actors. Most scripts are terrible. I follow show business very closely, reading the trade papers each day. Many actors are going to TV these days because the projects are, in many ways, more interesting.

      Reply
    • Saucy says:
      October 16, 2017 at 10:49 am

      Ibiza is a bit of both: there’s the clubbing/tacky side but there is also the incredibly chic/hippy (read rich hippies and trustafarians galore). I suspect they got married at the posh end :-) Also Fassy is one of those that epitomises the curiosity that is sex appeal. He is not conventionally ‘good looking’ but he’s got it. I’m sad to hear though that he’s abusive? I’ve not heard anything before…

      Reply
    • minxx says:
      October 16, 2017 at 10:56 am

      I wish he went to TV instead of picking up really bad movie projects. His career is in freefall and she hasn’t had any success since the Oscar. At least they’ll get some publicity from the wedding/baby etc.

      Reply
    • moon says:
      October 16, 2017 at 12:11 pm

      Alien Covenant is actually really good, Fassbender is a terrific actor, but he’s not a hollywood leading man. In all fairness even the hot ones (career wise) like Ryan Gosling and Chris Pratt are having trouble. The industry is in the doldrums in general.

      I think they’re a cute couple, but I’ve always felt skeptical about his ability to be faithful to one girl. Good luck to Alicia.

      Reply
    • Skylark says:
      October 16, 2017 at 12:43 pm

      @Miss S – You are being unfair. Ibiza, like so many really popular Med holiday destinations, has tacky aspects but the island itself is eye-wateringly beautiful.

      Reply
  27. Margo S. says:
    October 16, 2017 at 11:16 am

    I’ve always wondered. Why is Alicia so tanned? I always thought the swedish we’re pale…? Does she use self tan? Or a tanning bed?

    Reply
  28. Don't kill me I am French says:
    October 16, 2017 at 11:32 am

    Congrats !!!

    Reply
  29. Patty says:
    October 16, 2017 at 11:45 am

    I actually like them together. Good for her for locking that FassDong down. LOL. He’s 41 and she’s almost 30 so I would imagine they know what they are doing. Should they have kids though, their kids are going to be interesting. It could go either way, really cute or really not.

    I thought they were odd together until I saw that movie they made together. The movie was overly long and depressing but they had great chemistry and I can see why they ended up together.

    And I’ll admit the obvious, Zoe Kravitz was too much woman for Michael Fassbender. She may have been young, but yeah.

    Reply
  30. Guest says:
    October 16, 2017 at 11:53 am

    My oh my, where are the insane fans who claimed that this was just a PR relationship? Congrats to them. Next Hiddleston, please. May be Tumblr will vanish then. Crazy people over there.

    Reply
  31. Ravensdaughter says:
    October 16, 2017 at 11:58 am

    Congratulations to the happy couple-seriously. They look relaxed and happy in their Ibiza pictures-a positive omen, obviously.

    Reply
  32. xo says:
    October 16, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    Yeah, this is one coupling that has had me confused from the beginning. They just seem so mismatched to me. Ah, well. “Best Wishes”, I suppose.

    Reply
  33. Meg says:
    October 16, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    Completely forgot she’s swedish, she’s like Pippa Middleton tan

    Reply
  34. Svetlana from Moscow says:
    October 16, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    Not really a surprise, it’s been three years! I wish them all the best, they’re a beutiful couple, very low key and private compared to most other couples. Looking at the wedding news in some other blogs and many people like them as individuals but didn’t even know they were a couple!

    Reply
  35. Jenna says:
    October 16, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    Both extremely talented. And you can forgive a man for missing a press junket on the weekend he got married:)

    He is looking ragged. Get some sunscreen and a good night sleep Fassy. You have lost your mojo.

    Reply
  36. Hazel says:
    October 16, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    I read the book, not sure I want to see the movie. The book scared me silly!

    Reply

