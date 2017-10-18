Kristen Bell says her favorite food is croutons: normal or weird?

I have a confession to make. I can’t keep croutons in the house or I will eat them smothered in salad dressing without any salad to go with it. Don’t get me wrong I love a giant salad, but croutons are more of a binge food for me than other simple carbs like bread or pretzels. So that’s why I was heartened to hear that Kristen Bell’s favorite food is croutons. I didn’t think anyone else was crazy about them too, they’re just little hard pieces of stale bread, but they can be so tasty. Have you ever had the croutons at Ruby Tuesday? They’re kind of springy and crunchy at the same time and they’re amazing, but I digress.
Bell covers the upcoming issue of Shape Magazine and of course she talks about her diet and exercise. I actually like that she’s covering these topics because she usually talks about her marriage, counseling and mental health. Those are important issues but we’ve heard about them from her so many times. So it’s interesting to me to hear how she eats – healthily of course, and works out in short bursts.
Embrace the microburst
“I need fast workouts. I don’t have an hour and a half—I have 25 minutes, max. So I incorporate sprints into my routine. I sprint up my driveway, walk back, repeat. I do it 10 or 15 times. The whole thing takes me maybe 15 minutes. It’s fantastic for your heart, brain, and body. And sprinting makes me feel really strong.” (Try this speed-building hill sprint workokut.)
Teach your kids a good workout ethic
“It’s important to me to show my children that I care about my health and fitness enough to stay committed. So when I’m in their room with them, I’ll do some squats. When they ask what I’m doing, I’ll say I’m getting my physical fitness in. And because they copy everything I do, the next time they pick up a heavy bag they’ll say, ‘I’m getting my workout in.’ It’s a value I want to instill in my kids at an early age—that paying attention to your body is mandatory. Whether it’s putting my sunscreen on or doing push-ups, it’s not just me taking care of myself but also me helping shape my daughters.”
Eat your cravings
“I am obsessed with food! I start my day with matcha. And then, when my stomach wakes up, I order egg whites, spinach, extra feta, and hot sauce on set. I tell the caterer, ‘Once you’ve added so much feta that you think, Oh no, I’ve added too much feta, double that.’ As a snack at work, I’ll grab a Chobani yogurt. At home, I’ll pick things that are blooming in my garden—mulberries, nectar plums, blackberries. Lunch is almost always a big garbage disposal salad. I start with lettuce and add a scoop of rice, a scoop of beans, a handful of nuts, tomatoes, broccoli, carrots, cucumber, strawberries, blueberries, a splash of olive oil, a squeeze of lemon, and some sea salt. It’s delicious. My favorite food, though, is croutons. Any and all croutons. I don’t discriminate.”
I like to carve at least an hour out for exercise and I needed to hear this – that smaller amounts of time count and that you can do squats or sprints whenever it fits into your day. Exercise doesn’t have to be at the gym either of course, and that’s the main excuse most people have for not doing it, not having enough time. Plus people think it should be punishing *raises hand* and Bell also talked about doing what feels right for your body and mind (I didn’t excerpt that part, but it’s at the source) and choosing gentle exercises like yoga. As for setting an example for her kids I think that does work. My son has been going to the gym and running with me and I think just the fact that I do it makes him interested. If you make it look fun and you genuinely enjoy doing it then they will be interested in fitness too.
Hahahaha.. .
Weird because I… well I won’t say “hate” croutons, but they can go away forever.
I also I like setting a good example of physical fitness depending on how it’s framed. If it’s just more on health and it looks, totally agree. Most people who are fit my age have been so active their whole lives that they just have developed that discipline. I..have not. Lol
I pick croutons out of my salad. I don’t know why but I’ve never liked them. I can get on board with her feta cheese love, though!
A caterer we used to use at an old job had these croutons … they were tossed in brown sugar and cayenne pepper and lightly fried (or baked?). They were heaven.
that sounds amazing. People hating on croutons haven’t had the right croutons!
Yes to croutons going away forever.
It takes something away from the relatability of healthy eaters when it’s always from “their garden”. If she doesn’t have an hour to exercise is that because she’s out harvesting her lunch?
I mean it’s weird, but not harmful. I mean they’re great on a salad but if that’s your favorite food you obviously have a bland palate but again not harmful, and not shocking because Bell’s from the Midwest and the Midwest is notorious for its bland food.
This comment is so annoying.
*PompousDiva
Where you’re from, what are they known for? Bet I can guess…
I too will eat croutons (and just croutons) smothered in salad dressing. It’s my guilty pleasure. Glad someone else does it.
I do this too! Croutons smothered in salad dressing are such a good snack, but I also load up my salads with croutons lol
My husband is taking me out to dinner tonight. I was thinking seafood, some nice scallops and a bit of lobster. But now all I can think about is sinking my teeth into some nice crunchy croutons. Yummy
Crouton Lover here. Great little guilty pleasure when cooking dinner
Exercise doesn’t have to be hours, and it doesn’t have to be dripping sweat, red-faced dying every time either! Sometimes I have to convince myself to work out for 30 minutes by talking myself into a “light” workout that is mostly planks and abs. Better than nothing and is good for muscle maintenance!
My sister eats Stove Top chicken stuffing right of the box without cooking it. Ugh. Binging on croutons is a little more normal than that
pro-crouton here. It’s amazing how much flavour you can get out of a good homemade sourdough bread crouton, toasted in the oven with nothing more than butter, salt and pepper.
Store-bought powdery ones? Yuuuck.
And they are such a perfect texture. Crispy on the outside, slightly soft on the inside. Savory, garlicky, with a touch of oil.
They also offer the perfect carb hit when you are pretending to be carb light because you aren’t supposed to eat wheat anymore but things without gluten taste like sad sawdust and foodie tears.
Yup, also love croutons — but they are not all created equal. I make home-made a lot to use up stale bread. (Living in Colorado — bread dries out really fast here.) For store-bought — it depends entirely on the brand. Some are sad and tasteless, while others are fabulous. The organic ones in the big bag at Costco are pretty good.
I want to like her because I’m a Veronica Mars fan, but she’s given too many interviews. In one recent interview, she said she can’t wait to get to the couch. In another interview, she said she prefers to go to yoga than sit on the couch. Also, her husband is so odd, and their co-dependent relationship is creepy. (With all the sexual harassment topics being discussed right now, why isn’t anyone talking about how he proudly gave interviews about directing his last movie naked? Seriously, that’s not OK and that is harassment in the work place.)
I love a good crouton. They can stand alone.
I’m a manager at Panera and our croutons are the bomb! We make them in house on black pepper focaccia with some olive oil and when they are nice and crunchy, sometimes I just put some in a bowl and snack on them. So good!!!
Really loving my tabata workouts which only run from 30min to 45… interval high intensity training. I realize its better than a full 75 min work out of doing the same exercise BUT you really need to stay focused and motivated to hit it hard for those 30 min. I usually do it with group classes because solo, i find myself wanting a break 15 min in and finding reasons to stop and start more than i should. And not a crouton fan but i LOVE olives and pickles in my salads….
1. Ugh she’s tiresome.
2. People say eat your cravings….. no! That gets nutrition into trouble. So many charts out there to make it easy. When we crave something it’s because we lack something. Like chocolate. You are craving magnesium. Not a 200 or 400 calorie bar of chocolate you’re eating justified by it being a craving.
Also, very few people have time to work out. You make time.
My son used to work at Ruby Tuesdays, the croutons were his favorite …he said they were so popular they constantly ran out at salad bar lol
