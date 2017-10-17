Kristen Stewart in Antonio Berardi at the Elle WIH event: bad-ass or just bad?

Some days, I’m just so happy that Kristen Stewart exists, you know? These are some photos from yesterday’s Elle Women In Hollywood event, and K-Stew killed it with her crazy style. Kristen was by far the most colorful and avant-garde-looking woman at the event. She wore this Antonio Berardi suit with an exposed bra and sheer shoulders. This suit makes zero sense. It’s not even cute, really. And yet Kristen looks really great. She’s reaching some kind of strange Blanchett-esque quality for me: she’s able to elevate bad looks and make them palatable through sheer force of will.
At the WIH event, Kristen talked about Harvey Weinstein without mentioning his name. She said, in part:
“I just want to express how thankful I am to hear what is typically a sort of like murmured pseudo-conversation because we’ve all been talking about this forever—not to make it specific, but it is, about this motherf–ker. It’s just like one of those conversations we’ve all had a million times be so loud amongst people who really care about that. If I had someone close to me feel like they couldn’t be helped or were subject to that type of manipulation or torment or fear of any kind really, especially in regards to being in our realm, where we work, where we have taken very apparent strides towards something not quite equal, but somewhere hopeful for sure, I would feel sick, and do, because I know a lot of these women.”
“So kudos to those who felt hopeful enough, and comfortable enough to be caught and received and heard by those around them, that made it okay to allow themselves to feel better. Because you need to allow yourself to feel better when you feel that bad. And it takes help and we can all be proud of that notion and perpetuate it by saying that we have got you, affirmatively… I can’t tell you how many times I’ve saved makeup artists—because it trickles down to makeup artists, camera assistants—from DPs who are like, ‘Hey babe,’ you know like, it happens on lesser scales, too. And, um, when I say like ‘saved’ I mean momentarily been like, “Hey, don’t, f–ker.” And then they’re embarrassed for one second but then it just keeps going every single day. So, I would say let’s be aware of this on every level. I can tell you that those girls are as duct-taped as one could possibly be, because they’re in fear of getting their next job.”
This is an excellent point she’s making, that sexual harassment happens on such a wide scale with actresses, but it’s also happening to women on the “lower levels” of film production, to the assistants, makeup artists, etc. Kudos to K-Stew.
Here are more photos from the event. Riley Keough in Calvin Klein… I actually love the skirt? I’m meh on the blouse – it looks fine with the skirt, but it’s not a great blouse overall.
Tessa Thompson is my pick for worst-dressed at this event. She also wore Calvin Klein and I HATE this. It pains me to say that, but my God.
Jessica Chastain in a vinyl skirt?? Crazy world. This is Calvin Klein as well and it’s okay. Frankly, the skirt is too shiny.
Nina Dobrev in Prabal Gurung Resort 2018. The dress is fine, although it seemed out of place at this event. My problem is with her bangs though. Just say no to bangs, people.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Also worked with Woody Allen.
Anyways I like her with short hair. I think it suits her. That outfit though. Nope.
If the shoulders weren’t cut out, I’d love it.
My thoughts exactly.
Tessa Thompson’s dress is terrible but she looks great.
Riley could’ve killed it in a green top; beige is never gonna be a showstopper.
Just realized that Tessa’s top is a version of that wacko nude varsity sweater CK debuted a few weeks ago. The torso looks like… plastic? Horrendous.
CK is a bigger mess than Dior. And that’s saying something.
Meh – Kristen herself has made off coloured casting couch jokes in the past, though. I remember one time is a “casual” interview, maybe one of those mtv type things, she was asked about her auditioning/acting method, and she said something to the effect “you’re looking at it” gesturing at the couch they were sitting on. That got a lot of laughs.
making herself the punchline of a distasteful joke several years ago (when she was like 20) is very different from joking about other people’s pain and trauma tho.
also, i’d give her a pass because she was a child actor who probably saw a lot of sh*t and maybe used humor to deal with it all when she was older…and she might have just been leaning in to the worst part of the gossip that came about after she was exposed for that affair with the Snow White director.
pointing out the hypocrisy with woody allen is fair game, tho, imo just like it is with Colin Firth, Ewan McGregor, Eva Green, Kate Winslet, etc.
Div – that “joke” was before minicooper gate.
At the time she said it, I (and others) found it distasteful. There was a big online discussion about it amongst my peer group.
You don’t interpret it the same way, and that’s fine.
@Peeking in
I’m not saying it wasn’t distasteful, I just am baffled as to why you seem to be be equating making herself the punchline of a joke that must be at least seven years old (if it was before the affair she would have been around 20) to her not being serious about the casting couch problem despite her recent, very serious remarks about sexual harassment in the industry. If she made herself the punchline of that joke in her current more serious speech, I’d understand the dragging…but that’s clearly not the situation as it was years ago.
That’s the way a lot of us have dealt with the culture of harassment, though. To be “lighthearted” instead of constantly depressed.
The first time I saw a guy jerking off in public, I was terrified.
The second time, I was disgusted.
Occasions three – infinity, I laughed, because it felt like taking back some of the power.
Like “Hahaha, another dude jerking off at me on the subway”.
I’m sorry men have been jerking off in front of you. That’s disgusting.
Kristen’s response wasn’t to an interviewer’s question, it was one of those fan “write in” questions, which at the time seemed like the fan was seeking advice because they were considering persuing a career in show business. That’s how it was interpreted back then, IIRC.
@Peeking In
Considering she was a child actress, she probably dealt with lot of terrible sh*t and yes, people do deal with trauma in odd ways. I suspect she ripped that joke from Joan Crawford who once said something similar and was victimized when she was starting out. Anyway, I really don’t understand how you think her comment, where she was the punchline and not other people, from what…six or seven years ago was serious “advice” and somehow negates her current comments on how serious sexual harassment is and how it is everywhere in the industry.
Sometimes people on CB are so unreasonable when it comes to JLaw, KStew, Alicia Vikander, Kate Middleton, etc.
Div – like I said in another comment below, I don’t think she was being self deprecating nor was she making herself the punchline, IMO. Like I also said, it didn’t sit well at the time, that’s why I remember it now.
I never said she shouldn’t be taken seriously, I just don’t think she gets a cookie for speaking up now, when she has joked about the casting couch in the past. I guess she was 20 therefore it’s irrelevant?
We can agree to disagree. I know you’re passionate about Kristen.
Edited to add, as I just saw your other comment.
Div, you don’t have to understand why that comment from Kristen rubbed me the wrong way, nor why I’m now reminded of it. I’m not sure what this has to do with the other actresses you mentioned because my comment is not unusually passionate, nor is it unreasonable.
For years now I’ve read you capping for Kristen unnecessarily, I’m not trashing her. I said what she said and my interpretation of it. Simple.
@Peeking
I sometimes do like her (and other times I find her very obnoxious) but calling me a stan or passionate doesn’t invalidate my opinion. I never said she deserved a cookie and I never said it was distasteful. I objected to your wording because yes, I did interpret it as a distasteful joke aimed at herself about how she got a job when she was barely out of her teens was serious advice and somehow invalidates her from ever talking about what’s she’s witnessed as an adult . I may be oversensitive since I’ve seen too many people deem that a woman’s experience or opinion is not valid at all because they aren’t the perfect victim or have hypocritically worked with Polanski or Allen.
Anyway, as you said let’s agree to disagree.
Div – You’re doing exactly that, by trying to invalidate my opinion of Kristen’s words. You’re also infantilising her (at 20), in my opinion.
When Kristen was 20, she was already a seasoned actress, having worked steadily in The industry for at least 10 years. Her tween and teen fans looked up to her, therefore, any “advice” she imparted would likely have been taken seriously by them. Why wouldn’t it? My original comment was just to show that she has been insensitive as well. You disagree and that’s fine.
Yes, you’ve been critical of Kristen, but you’ve always softened it. As you’ve done above when you said it was fair game to criticise her for working with Woody, but mentioned others who worked with him.
We’re all aware of those who worked with the pervert. Kristen should be criticised for working with Woody. Period. Full stop.
Riley looks like she’s in a biopic about her Grandmother. Very 1960’s
That’s hideous! Kristen’s a pretty girl, but she needs to stop with the eye makeup. It looks like someone used a black magic marker to draw circles around her eyes
All of the outfits are horrible imo. I actually would like KStew’s outfit if she didn’t have the exposed bra and Riley’s blouse if it didn’t have the crazy sleeves. I’ll give this to Tessa, KStew, and Rooney Mara though…..their style is rarely boring.
And it’s a very good point about being aware on every level, including the make up artists, so I feel bad pointing this out by she still speaks in the oddest manner (duct taped?…). At least she’s not peppering her speeches with a million curse words tho?
I love the print and the bra top is fun but the jacket is wtf?? Very weird with the cutouts. A regular cut on the jacket would’ve made the whole look great. In the end she pulls it off anyway.
Pretty women in ugly clothes.
@minx – This . . . .!!!!!!!
What the hell is Calvin Klein designing this season? All ugly.
I thought she was dressing up as David S Pumpkins.
Just bad. Just heinous.
I can’t say no to bangs: I need them.
Pretty pathetic lineup of outfits all told . . .
I love Riley Keough. There’s just something special about her. I would love to hang out with her. She seems so cool to me.
I love the cut of the KS’s jacket, but not in a print. As it is, the caption of this picture should read, “My cat tore up the couch and I wore it to work. If you don’t like it, said cat will tear up your face.”
Riley looks good, but the colors of the shoes don’t quite work with the colors in the skirt which don’t quite work with the color of the blouse. The shapes all work together, though, as do the print/solid combinations.
“Just say no to bangs, people.“
I’m actually growing my hair to all one length at the mo, just for something different, but I rocked bangs (a fringe, in my neck of the woods) for years. They worked with my round moon face. Some fringes look amazing. Somebody needs to get over her bangs issue imo.
This 100%.
1} Love fringes, they can take years off your face.
2) I wish women would stop standing for photos as if they were desperate for the loo.
Great speech.
Kristen’s style is not mine, but I think she kills it and looks great! As for what she said: Yes! I believe the “boys” club in Hollywood runs from the top all the way down and any female that works in that industry has had to deal with the misogynistic disease infecting it. You can’t get any clearer than her last line and I think that’s what a lot of people don’t get.
“I can tell you that those girls are as duct-taped as one could possibly be, because they’re in fear of getting their next job.”
Everyone looks really bad.😞😤
Stewart makes a very interesting point, similar to what Lively said.
What’s a DP?
