Duchess Kate cancels her planned Scandinavian tour, she’ll go next year

Here are some additional photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Monday at the BAFTA Kids event for the release of Paddington 2. Kate looked healthy and hardy enough to dance with a person dressed as Paddington Bear. She’s only done two events since her pregnancy announcement, which is not a surprise. With her two previous pregnancies, Kate’s trickiest and sickest moments seem to be in the first four months. Once she gets well into the second trimester, she seemingly feels a lot better. With her second pregnancy, she reportedly felt great in the last months, and kept up a pretty decent schedule well into her third trimester. But, as I said, the first months are always tricky for her. So it seemed pretty obvious that she would cancel every appearance on her schedule for this autumn. Good news: we’re no longer going to be force-fed stories about Will and Kate being Keen Brexit Ambassadors anymore.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s continuing illness with acute morning sickness has forced the Royal Household to drop plans for her and Prince William to tour three Scandinavian countries next month. She and William had been due to spend four or five days touring Norway, Sweden, and Finland but Kensington Palace has decided she is not well enough to undertake the tour at the request of the Foreign Office. Instead, William, 35, will make a two-day visit to Finland on November 29 and 30 and the couple have postponed their visit to Norway and Sweden until early 2018. It was not possible to postpone the trip to Finland until next year, as the main official reason for going is to celebrate Finland’s centenary year as a nation. It became an independent state on December 6, 1917. Unofficially, the visits to all three countries will be seen as part of a wider effort by Britain to shore up its relationships with European countries ahead of Brexit.

[From Express]

Well, at least William will go solo to Finland. Let’s be real though: he won’t get even half the attention when he goes solo. The main interest for Will and Kate’s tours has always been Kate’s clothing, both good and bad. I wonder when the tour will be rescheduled? Just as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting great press for being a breath of fresh air??

Meanwhile, Kate’s dodgy uncle, Gary Goldsmith assaulted his wife in London last Friday. I’m not going to cover this separately - you can read one report here. Gary and his wife Julie-Ann got into a fight and Gary struck her so hard that she fell to the ground and smashed her head on the pavement. He was arrested and he’s due in court later this month.