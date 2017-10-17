Duchess Kate cancels her planned Scandinavian tour, she’ll go next year

Here are some additional photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Monday at the BAFTA Kids event for the release of Paddington 2. Kate looked healthy and hardy enough to dance with a person dressed as Paddington Bear. She’s only done two events since her pregnancy announcement, which is not a surprise. With her two previous pregnancies, Kate’s trickiest and sickest moments seem to be in the first four months. Once she gets well into the second trimester, she seemingly feels a lot better. With her second pregnancy, she reportedly felt great in the last months, and kept up a pretty decent schedule well into her third trimester. But, as I said, the first months are always tricky for her. So it seemed pretty obvious that she would cancel every appearance on her schedule for this autumn. Good news: we’re no longer going to be force-fed stories about Will and Kate being Keen Brexit Ambassadors anymore.
The Duchess of Cambridge’s continuing illness with acute morning sickness has forced the Royal Household to drop plans for her and Prince William to tour three Scandinavian countries next month. She and William had been due to spend four or five days touring Norway, Sweden, and Finland but Kensington Palace has decided she is not well enough to undertake the tour at the request of the Foreign Office. Instead, William, 35, will make a two-day visit to Finland on November 29 and 30 and the couple have postponed their visit to Norway and Sweden until early 2018.
It was not possible to postpone the trip to Finland until next year, as the main official reason for going is to celebrate Finland’s centenary year as a nation. It became an independent state on December 6, 1917.
Unofficially, the visits to all three countries will be seen as part of a wider effort by Britain to shore up its relationships with European countries ahead of Brexit.
Well, at least William will go solo to Finland. Let’s be real though: he won’t get even half the attention when he goes solo. The main interest for Will and Kate’s tours has always been Kate’s clothing, both good and bad. I wonder when the tour will be rescheduled? Just as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting great press for being a breath of fresh air??
Meanwhile, Kate’s dodgy uncle, Gary Goldsmith assaulted his wife in London last Friday. I’m not going to cover this separately - you can read one report here. Gary and his wife Julie-Ann got into a fight and Gary struck her so hard that she fell to the ground and smashed her head on the pavement. He was arrested and he’s due in court later this month.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Meh. Hope she feels better soon. I wouldn’t wish horrible morning sickness on anyone. Well, okay, I wish it on Trump and Pence, but I’m petty.
She’s picked some really lovely dresses in the past. This obviously isn’t one. I wonder if she will step up her game when Meghan starts outshining her.
With what Trump eats, he MUST be in a pretty much constant state of indigestion and… other digestive issues though. So there’s that.
LMAO @ that header photo though.
We’re all aware that Kate’s uncle’s behavior is in no way a reflection on her, right? Just as Megan Markle’s shady family isn’t a reflection on her?
Certainly – it wouldn’t reflect on her, had they not kept ties with him (and used his wealth to their advantage) tull she got the ring.
I don’t know, maybe they didn’t know he was shady as F***
Wow, Surprised she cancelled.
Her Uncle Gary is a horrible. He battered his wife. What a violent assh-le. I hope he gets jail time.
Kate and Carole needed and used him for their Social climb and wooing of William, with vacations , dinners with William at his Ibiza Mansion, use of his yacht, Kate used his house as a hideaway during the breakup, with Gary there, making sure she was catered to. I’m sure Kate, Carole and the Middleton’s would like to be rid of Gary in connection with the press he gets, but it’s too late for that.
How you rise is “sometimes” how you eventually fall ….and I have a feeling, Gary the violent, jerk ,who they used as a relative with deep pockets with Mansion and yacht when they wanted to impress William by having a wealthy relative in a vacation setting, , won’t go quietly.
He is a violent jerk,a batterer, abusive and the Daily Mail called him Kate’s Gangster Uncle , I wonder what they know but aren’t saying?
Hey!
Is it just me, or does Uncle Gary’s wife look a LOT like Carole???
Totally looks like her and Carole can’t stand her. No love lost there. She excluded the wife from all invites when Gary has received one which is few. but still.
I’ll bet Julie ann has seen and heard a lot over the years on all of them.
Kate may be dodging the tour to avoid question and reports of Uncle Gary. Gary may be counting on BP to make the charges go away.
This is a huge stretch. I haven’t seen anything to indicate this.
Kate is no more accountable for Gary than William is for Andrew.
“We had expected William and Kate in Scandinavia next month. The palace had originally planned for William and Kate to make a four or five-day visit to all three countries in late November. Kate’s illness has forced a change of plans. I’m told there’s no possibility of her going to Finland even if she is better by then. ” – Richard Palmer’s Twitter
So even if she’s better, no intention of working. No surprise.
She had no problem flying to NYC to attend a party with celebrities and the J Crew exec, laugh it up in hot pink at the 9/11 memorial, and ditch an engagement to order-in pizza last time she was pregnant. And gee, the flight to NYC is much longer than a flight to Finland. Of course, that might have been because William’s trip to the US also included a side trip to see Jecca …
This makes me miss Diana even more. She knew how to approach people, how to be a professional and took her duties seriously. I guess the boring wet blanket is going back into hiding after doing 1 appearance with the bear.
Love Diana.
Richard Palmer said the Paddyington film was a Harvey Weinstein production and …..
“Paddington 2 movie supported by William, Kate, and Harry proved reluctant to discuss Harvey Weinstein’s involvement”-Richard Palmer
The production has taken steps and removed Harvey’s Weinstein’s name from all the titles or credits.
Thank goodness the production removed his name. Such a Creep.
Kate has a long history of cancelling plans last minute. This is not a surprise. Even slight morning sickness or not caring to be on her feet is reason enough. No fault in this. Except maybe all the funds that went into the prep. And I’m betting loads of pounds for her wardrobe. Charles doesn’t cover that. And they don’t either.
Oh shady, abusive, child assaulting, drug dealing uncle Gary. Horrible man that was only cast out when his money wasn’t needed.
I am so surprised. Really? Why doesn’t William go solo on the tour? I didn’t see anywhere that Bill the Ordinary has to take care of wife and kids. As if they didn’t have all the help in the world. I remember seeing Victoria at events in crutches.
I do think that Keen Kate picks and chooses events she goes to. This one to deflect from the shady gary situation. To make family look better. Not hiding under a rock (read: the Middleton mansion or palace, your choice).
And most importantly, there is such a stark contrast between Kate and Bill and the Scandinavian royals. The comparison would NOT be beneficial for the ordinary, middle-class pair. So they scheduled the tour and then postponed it for her last trimester? Mega LOL!
ETA: and the tour was originally scheduled for November? How on earth do they know how Kate will feel pregnancy-wise late November? I saw in a doc that royal tours are prepared/organised almost a month in advance. So much work for so many people.Total disrespect.
