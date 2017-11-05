Joanna Krupa got smug about how she’s ‘ambitious’ & never ‘lazy’ about exercise

I work out a lot, but not every day. I average four gym visits a week, and I look forward to those visits because it’s a good stress reliever for me, my version of meditation, clearing-my-head, cancel-out-the-noise. In the first months of Trump’s presidency, I worked out A LOT. So much that I actually strained myself a bit. I’ve been considering taking a break, actually, to just let my body heal from minor aches and pains that I associate with my workouts. What’s my point? My point is that people work out or don’t work out for many different reasons. It’s not always about health, it’s not always about losing weight, and it’s not always a matter or laziness or whatever. Real Housewife Joanna Krupa does not feel the same way. Krupa got judgy on her Instagram about how people are “lazy” if they don’t work out every week at every age. No.
Joanna Krupa is proud of her bikini body and doesn’t seem to understand why others can’t join the fitness bandwagon also. The 38-year-old Polish model and former Playboy pinup is on the cover of Be Active, which she proudly unveiled on Instagram Monday, along with a special message.
“There is absolutely no excuse in not staying fit and healthy at any age!” wrote the “Real Housewives of Miami” star. “Motivation and drive is the key.”
Krupa went on to reveal she maintains a strict diet daily and works out between 2-5 times a week, no matter what her schedule looks like.
“I don’t get lazy even when tired after work or on a vacation,” she explained. “I find time to be active. It’s called being ambitious and dedicated. It’s a choice. For those that don’t follow that please don’t judge those that choose to be fit.”
Krupa also fired back at critics who’ve reportedly claimed she starves herself over the years to stay in camera-ready shape at all times.
“I have always eaten anything I wanted,” boasted Krupa.
FFS, stop it. “It’s called being ambitious and dedicated. It’s a choice.” Being a judgy a–hole is also a choice, and she makes that choice every f–king day, it seems. “For those that don’t follow that please don’t judge those that choose to be fit.” What the hell is she even talking about? I’m left cold by the arguments from slender, fit women that they have it hard because people “judge” them for being so thin and beautiful. That irks the sh-t out of me. Our society puts a premium at every level for women maintaining a very specific standard of beauty and I’ll never believe that a woman who looks like Joanna Krupa is “judged” by society the same way a woman who looks like Melissa McCarthy is “judged.”
Even the idea that being “fit” only looks one way is a destructive and stupid idea. People look at someone slightly overweight (but who works out every day), and says “oh, how UNHEALTHY.” But someone thin, who never works out and eats garbage all day and smokes, will “look healthy.” This whole conversation is so stupid. Work out if you can, and do it for your own reasons. Don’t let stupid Real Housewives try to tell you that you’re lazy.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
She might look healthy. But she sure looks older than she is…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To her credit, that extreme duckface pout in the first photo makes her look younger. Like age four.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meh she looks better than me and I’m a few years younger than her. But my insides are MUCH, MUCH nicer. Screw this victim-shaming jerk (in reference to CB’s earlier coverage of her)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is a lazy B and her husband got rid of her because she doesnt do anything except pose nude for Peta and thats free.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes she does! Thumbs up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She really is going out of her way to be judgmental. I also doubt “she eats whatever she wants,” but okay. I also agree that you can’t base health on thinness alone.
I was on a steady work out schedule for the last 6 weeks or so. But last week was rough and we had to put our beloved pet to sleep Friday and I haven’t gotten back out there yet. I’m hoping the time change helps because it won’t be so dark in the morning now (that’s when I typically jog.)
So, yeah, she needs to have a seat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jenb, I’m so truly sorry for your loss. I hope memories of happy times with your beloved pet will offer some comfort to you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@other renee-Thank you for your kind words.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe she should eat some makeup. So she can be pretty on the inside.
It Must truly suck to be that vacuous. This is the woman who thinks Piven is a great guy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haahaaa, yes she should eat some makeup because she is ugly on the inside and not so good on the outside., she drinks way to much and will hook up with whomever to move ahead,…Facts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry for your loss, JenB. It’s so hard to lose a pet. They’re a member of the family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So sorry, JenB. A heart breaking loss. I wish I could help.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, I am sorry for your loss.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
JenB, so sorry for your loss.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry for your loss. They are our babies too.
When people say, they eat what they want they neglect to mention what that is. I eat what I want! (but it is salad and broth)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She needs to read Roxane Gay’s “Hunger.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doubt she is the reading kind of gal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This woman is fucking awful.
“Please don’t judge those of us who chose to be fit” yeah because that’s a thing that happens all the time. Ugh eff off, lady.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Imagine if your biggest concern in life was being judged for being fit. And actually thinking people had enough interest to give a fart in a high wind whether you exercised or not. I think it might have been a long time between hugs for this little petal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok. I’m not going to judge her because she’s fit but I am going to judge the kissy-face picture. I want that pose to go away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“There is absolutely no excuse in not staying fit and healthy”…. um…. how about my dear friend who used to ride his bike for miles a week and lift weights regularly, who is now barely able to walk due to MS? I mean come on now, what an ignorant thing to say. Be glad you’re able-bodied and shut your mouth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Joanna Krupa seems to be a cocky person who speaks before she thinks. Lots and lots of people out there would love to be able to be physically active, but can’t be. I’d never call them lazy or say they have no excuse. Thoughtless people like her, drive me crazy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I was first a nurse one of the big shocks that happened to mean, people living a very healthy lifestyles were often Dx. with cancer to heart problems. People eating junk all day, never lifted a finger to exercise would walk out with minor consequences. Unfortunately genetics and things out of our control is the real culprit of illness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I was thinking. She thinks there are no excuses and EVERY SINGLE PERSON should be able to do what she does?
OK then. Don’t ever get into a car accident. Don’t ever suffer from depression. Don’t ever get diagnosed with cancer or some other life threatening or debilitating illness. Don’t ever live in a food desert. Don’t ever have to work three jobs just to break even and have no time or energy for anyone else.
She should be thankful for her good fortune and stop judging everyone else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No kidding!
And even way less extreme examples….is she going to watch my two young children for me, clean my house, do my volunteer job and do errands so I can work out during my limited time away from my full-time job???? Working out regularly just isn’t a reality for some of us depending on what stage of life we are in and what access we have. I was just trying to do a few minutes of stretching this morning and the toddler would JUST NOT leave me alone or stay out of the way. And my list of to-do’s is depressingly long.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. +1000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously. Um, let me think here…poverty, disability, disease, time constraints, side effects from medication…
Exactly what does she consider fit, too? Under a certain dress size? Would she be shocked to learn that some obese people regularly work out and eat fairly decently?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All this obsession with fitness and weight is definitely a first world problem. There are so many around the world who are “skinny” because they can’t get enough to eat, who work ungodly hours just to scrap by, who’s children beg to support their families. I think that folks like Miss Krupa really need to take a step back and be thankful for all they have, be grateful that they have access to nutritious food, that they have bodies that are strong enough to get them from point A to point B, that they don’t have to walk 5 miles just to get water for their families. Just take a seat and be grateful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had some health issues (bulging discs…ugh) recently. Between that, full time grad school, my full time job, and my toddler (who gets most of my free time, because I miss him when I’m not home), I haven’t been to the gym in a month.
Weirdly, I’m almost as skinny as I’ve ever been, but it sure isn’t because I’m healthy. It’s from eating on the run, and stress. You can’t judge health on physical appearance alone.
Also, 38 years old, my a**. I thought she was in her mid-40′s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw a greeting card yesterday that said something to the effect: “Happy birthday to a person who is so dedicated to working out and watching what you eat.” Inside: “But we all get older anyway.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A 40th bday card from a friend said, ‘congratulations on the 21st anniversary of your 19th birthday.’ Made me laugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love birthday card messages!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please don’t give this woman a platform or anymore publicity. She’s vile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was sanctimonious about this stuff before I had my son, I enjoy working out and think there are so many benefits but I’ll admit to skipping workouts in lieu of a quick walk when my toddler and work and the household chores and exhausted me, and I’m not “lazy” in the least and quick fortunate in terms of the support and resources I have. Do what you can is my new motto!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too! Now I consider a walk to the park my exercise. I’d love to do more, but have a super busy life right now. I occasionally sneak in a Barre class, but that’s an unusual event these days.
Chasing a toddler is a workout in and of itself. 😥
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I consider toddlers among the fastest creatures on earth. I don’t understand why nature programs haven’t figured this out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I haven’t been to the gym since I graduated high school 21 years ago, but nobody ever calls me lazy. My exercise is walking a few miles a day, and since Trump became president, I walk more to relieve stress. I’ve always calmed anger and stress by taking long walks through the neighborhood. If she says ” I have always eaten anything I wanted, ” then why does she want to be on a strict diet?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All that working out and she’s still an ugly person. If only her personality could get a work out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She isn’t that hot either, IMO she is bit average. Her money is why she looks as good as she does but if you really look at her, she isn’t that spectacular.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I first saw her about 4-5 years ago, I thought she was stunning. Now, she’s as plastic as the rest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Personally I find her very beautiful and everybody ages. It’s her personality that could use some work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh. Anyway,
“In the first months of Trump’s presidency, I worked out A LOT. So much that I actually strained myself a bit.”
I’m glad I clicked this, only for this line. Thanks for sharing. I have a year-old shoulder strain that I blame completely on Donald Trump. I got on my yoga mat for the first time after he was elected, and I was so damn out of it that I went into a pose that my body wasn’t ready for. I still have pain to this day. Thanks, Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She really is an awful person, this is the second time she’s making headlines this week for saying something incredibly stupid. First she claims women are taking advantage of the Harvey Weinstein stories and lying about their attacks, now this BS. Brandi Glanville was right to bash her, she’s a jerk, and she was the one who started that fight by saying nasty comments about Brandi!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It will be years before she lives that down. I think Brandi’s name is going to follow her for a long, long time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So dumb. I eat pretty healthy, but I also smoke. My ‘workout,’ if you can even call it that, is just walks downtown and squats and some situps in the morning (if that, I’m not even close to religious about it). But I’m naturally pretty thin – my whole family is. I personally know several women who likely weigh more than I do but are also much healthier. One of my good friends (and she’s 5’9″ so she surely does weigh more than my 5’2″) but she’s given up smoking, caffeine, alcohol and follows a strict workout routine. Dollars to donuts she’s healthier than I am. And I’m happy for her. We all have different lifestyles that work for us. Joanna needs to take a seat and stfu
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She should be cancelled & I honk for no more Joanna Krupa. I hope she takes they money she earned from suing someone just to protect her pu$$y’s reputation & disappears into the darkness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope she finds peace within herself one day. You do not have to tear others down to make a point.
-N
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just learned her name through celebitchy over the weekend and how she’s “canceled” b/c she shamed Weinstein’s victims. Now you guys are talking about her gym habits!? Celebitchy just got LAME to me. Liars too. #fakefeminists #hypocrites #uncancelsforHeadlines
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen! Congrats for getting your comment through.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hi Joanna
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All I know is that Brandi Glanville thinks there’s something very FISHY about this comment ahahahahahaha
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cannot with this self-righteous POS, what a judgemental betch. Ugh. These comments along with her comments on Piven piss me off so hard. /rant
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Literally have no idea who this woman is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Another perfectionist. Over the past week I’ve realized that I identify more with broken people than I do with people who have got it together. And that’s broken not beaten.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do workout every day, but it isn’t just for fitness or appearance. It helps me mentally, but I have to be careful about overdoing it when I am stressed. After the election, I was running every day and then swimming, and I couldn’t stop until I hurt myself. It was also during a hard time in my life when I didn’t want any downtime to reflect or wallow.
I don’t follow her or pay attention to her so maybe someone did judge her, but it seems silly to then attack people for having other things to do besides working out.
I do yoga and go swimming with my kids but it isn’t a workout for me, we just have a lot of fun. Everything is secondary to the activities I do with my children so if it means skipping a day or two I don’t care.
She’s being disingenuous about being judged. I think it was just another opportunity to brag and shame, so she threw in some victimization to thwart criticism.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can we stop calling her a Real Housewife star? Her show was cancelled years ago…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ah, and I’m sure that the only people she deems “fit and healthy” are those who wear a pant size under size 6. It’s not as though plenty of larger people work out and eat relatively healthy. 9_9 I suppose if your looks are primarily what you have to offer to the world, they seem a lot more important than they actually are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She should fire her trainer, because those arms are nothing special.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve done the fitness stuff. Spin instructor, yes instructor, Barre, etc… ace cert for 2 years at some point. It’s that world. You’re in it or you’re not. I think she got consumed in a drinking the crossfit koolaid kind of way. Meaning to an extreme no excuses.
And yes… No one has the time they want for the things they want. You make time. You make it work or you dont. Be it can’t or won’t.
I’m typing this on my phone. On a stair climber after a 10 hour day. I’m glad I made it. My meals are preplanned. I make time for this by sacrificing on other areas. Some people could but won’t make those sacrifices for a workout. Or won’t sacrifice their food for healthier options. I get what she’s saying. She’s just saying it terribly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse