Charlyne Yi accuses David Cross of saying racist crap to her a decade ago

I like Amber Tamblyn. A LOT. I think she’s bright and interesting and a great writer. My least favorite part about Amber has always been her husband, David Cross. Cross and Tamblyn have together for more than seven or eight years, since she was in her mid-20s and he was in mid-40s. They became engaged in 2011, and married in 2012. Currently, she’s 34 and he’s 53. Cross is an actor and comedian and frankly, I’ve never cared much for his absurdist-yet-attacking style of comedy. He seems exactly like the kind of guy who would think it is “funny” to make fun of someone who doesn’t speak English. He seems exactly like the kind of guy who would try to “reclaim” racist jokes as some kind of “comedic statement.” So, long story short, David Cross was accused of making racist jokes at the expense of a young actress. Charlyne Yi wrote her story on Twitter:
I think about the first time I met David Cross ten years ago & he made fun of my pants (that were tattered because I was poor). Dumbfounded I stared at him speechless and he said to me "what's a matter? You don't speak English?? Ching-chong-ching-chong".
— Charlyne Yi (@charlyne_yi) October 16, 2017
Then after he saw I was offended he asked me if I was going to fight with him karate in a southern accent. Then a few years later he was re-introduced to me after my comedy show with his girlfriend at the time & he said "Hi nice to meet you".
— Charlyne Yi (@charlyne_yi) October 16, 2017
I will say this:
-I can tell the difference between this man making a joke vs condescending me.
-This happened 10 years ago and I sure as hell hope he's changed (or at the very least, he's scared enough to not be his racist self).
— Charlyne Yi (@charlyne_yi) October 16, 2017
HOWEVER it is very uncool that a 40+ man was being racist towards me, being a young 20 year old woman who was clearly on the verge of tears from his first racist comment.
— Charlyne Yi (@charlyne_yi) October 16, 2017
People pointed out the tweets to Cross, who sent a series of tweets to Yi and begged her to DM him so they could talk. His first reactions were “This seems crazy and WAY out of character for me” (does it though?) and “Charlene, i dont remember this at all! It’s bonkers to me and WAY, way out of character. DM me so I can understand all of this.” No really, is it out of character? My first reaction to Yi’s tweets was “that sounds like something David Cross would do.” When he got called out for not really addressing it online, he posted this:
Adressing the Charlyne Yi tweet below. pic.twitter.com/WMHxH6lZco
— )))David Cross((( (@davidcrosss) October 18, 2017
“I don’t remember” is never a good excuse, honestly. I have very complicated feelings about this because years ago, when I used to drink, I would talk a lot of sh-t. I would offend people regularly, like every time I drank (yet another reason I stopped drinking). I would like to think that I never, ever said anything racist or completely inexcusable, but honestly, I don’t remember. I was sh-tfaced back then. “Not remembering” is not an excuse though. I guess what I’m saying is that when you were so offensive for so many years, it’s difficult to remember individual moments of offense. So of course I believe Yi, because of course victims remember the insults and the racist/sexist/bigoted bullsh-t they have dealt with over the years. Now remember this: David Cross’s wife Amber Tamblyn read James Woods the riot act because he didn’t remember sexually harassing her when she was 16 years old. Sigh…
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I like him. I believe him and sometimes you do forgot things that you may not have realized may have offended someone. I think instead of calling him out she could have given him some heads up. IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He didn’t realise saying “You don’t speak English, ching-chong-ching-chong” to an Asian woman was offensive? Really?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like him but I also believe he said it. This is a guy who did/does a LOT of drugs. He may have thought he said one thing high and it was hilarious. Unfortunately, rarely are things as funny high as sober.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like him IN things – his line delivery is great – but in his own stuff he’s a total ass. I believe he said it.
Let’s be honest; victims are more likely to remember the awful things said and done to them, PLUS why on earth would she make this up?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why are we making excuses for Cross, is it because he is married to Amber Tamblyn. He doesn’t get a pass. That was racist as f_ck. And for a man of his age, 10 years is not a very long time ago. Can I believe that perhaps he’s changed, maybe. But let’s not pretend that because he is married to Amber that he’s some great guy. Every celeb, even Amber has things they don’t want made public.
And if he truly has changed he shouldn’t apologize by saying I don’t remember or if I offended you. He should straight up say I’m sorry I hurt you, I was wrong. That’s not the person I am today(unless it really is).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Never liked him and it boggles what Amber sees in him. I totally believe Charlyne. It does seem very in character for Cross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve never liked him either. He’s always come across as mean and resentful. This story of his horrible behavior does not shock me a bit and it’s always disappointed me that AT is with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I completely agree with your take on Cross: he is an opportunist piece of shit and her comedy style basically is about offending and he will claim it as artistic freedom. Is not only that he said he doesn’t remembers. The most infuriating thing is that he says that Charlyne probably is “misremembering” the whole thing as well. And while I disagree with you about Amber Tamblyn (I think she’s been an opportunist as well at some level) I respect her courage for a number of things she did/tweeted about. But Cross should practice what his wife preaches: listen and believe when a woman denounces. Listen. And if you have a NON apology to issue, you might better just STFO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I too agree with your take about Amber being opportunistic. While it was good that she called out James Wood the reason Armie Hammer got into it with him was that Woods was being homophobic, and she totally ignored that and then wrote an op ed about the need to believe women when they speak about abuse. While I agreed with her position and believe her claims about Woods, I felt that she hijacked the discussion and totally made it about her, and that made me uncomfortable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Amber, just as Mayim Balik and a few others, while being right about a number of things, are just having way too much enjoyment of their own hype and end up missing the point about major and important issues in favor of building their own brand and getting off by it. they end up making it all about themselves and what irritates me the most, loving way too much their own reflection in the social media mirror.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yikes..that is not cool at all.
let’s please not jump on Amber and somehow turns this around and blame her (I’m only saying this because blaming women for the behavior of men happens way too often)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
seriously. i totally agree. what did amber do here? i’m confused. wives aren’t responsible for something a man, husband or not, said a decade ago. he was wrong. i think he still is wrong. her own husband having an issue doesn’t mean she isn’t entitled to speak out on her own experiences.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree we should keep that on Cross but we also dont need to constantly defend white woman from their terrible choices. If you are married/in a realtionship to a racist I am also going to suspect you are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh. What bothers me most about his comment is not that he said he didn’t remember, it was the fact he implied that SHE misremembered it. Gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Indeed, the old ‘I’m not saying she’s lying, but…’
And there are better ways to answer, she even gave him the out of claiming to be different now and he just replied that no, he’d never been wrong – we accept that people are not perfect all the time, they just need to own their mistakes and try to be a bit kinder and respectful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Obviously, Yi is telling the truth. This has been eating at her.
I’m conflicted if she’s handling this the right way now. Should this be done via social media? Probably, since the goal is to get Cross to admit what he said, stop this behavior, and, hopefully, apologize.
I would have tried with him privately but I am not Yi and I was not there.
Cross was funny on “Arrested Development” but ugh, what a jackass he was to Yi. Ick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think she was trying to get apology or get him to take responsibility—at least not as a primary goal. I think she was just telling her story of racist harassment as this seems to be a time many women are telling their truths (so to speak). Yes, she was calling him out, but my takeaway is that this was cathartic and that was the driving purpose.
ETA – FYI/RE: telling their truths (so to speak). Not calling them liars, the “so to speak” portion was just to indicate that I was using a turn of phrase.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the element of “public denounce” is necessary and right this time. Is all as a result of women finally taking the courage to speak publicly about things that, as women, we’re supposed to handle privately, almost as if we have to make sure to not offend the offenders. Because of course that’s the element in which abuse, harassment, sexism and racism grows and operates.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is the thing, I understand that being on drugs and alcohol can mess up your mind, I’ve been an ass and have said offensive things but Ive never said anything racist or anti-Semitic. I think that if that’s what is in your heart that is what comes out.
But Charlyne never said that he was drunk and neither did he. I think that he was so dismissive of her that he couldn’t even remember the incident. And he was racist and classist!!! I believe her. And he couldn’t even issue an apology but instead did a form of gas lighting. F’ him. As for cross, you tried it b*tch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My thoughts as well. In the world of short Instagram and twitter bytes, I don’t think this is a good way to deal w the issue. Address w him directly first. We are losing sense of communication skills as people w social media.
She could have told the story publicly w/o saying who it was and then discuss w him behind close doors.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, but why should she have to tone police herself? A grown man felt no need to police himself when he launched in on a young woman in an unprovoked personal attack, so why does she have to be *better* than him, or respectful about how she goes about sharing her story? On her own twitter feed? She isn’t launching ad hominem attacks, like he did. She isn’t making racist comments, like he did. She’s sharing her moment of abuse. Like so many are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think you’re wrong about him being exactly the type of comic who would make racist joke. He’s from the South and his stand-up routine spent a great deal of time making fun of clueless rednecks and Republicans. His most famous characters on his show with Bob Odenkirk included a white trash loser who kept appearing on Cops and getting arrested and a mountain man who started his own one-man country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know people like Amber more than him, but I do think she made a major error going to bat for Tarantino. Meanwhile, he used her to get a message out and still has said nothing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cannot believe that the first comments are criticizing her, rather than him. Oh yeah, sure HE said something racist but SHE should have handled this differently. He is the one who should be adjusting his behaviour.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Men always get way more passes. Everything a woman says gets held against them, but if a man screws up and the tide is right for him, he can get a pass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like some of his work, but he’s super problematic. I believe her, and I also believe he honestly doesn’t remember, because he is (or was) prone to be the worst in social situations, especially when partying. The Obama White House said he was banned after he bragged in an interview about doing coke in the bathroom during an event he and Amber attended.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I only knew about David Cross in passing until I married my husband. He is a huge David Cross fan and has been for years. We even went to see him last year when he was on tour. I enjoyed the show & we rewatched it on Netflix. I am kind of shocked at the level of distrust in DC & I will look out for stories about him. My husband hates the type of humor that is at someone’s expense so I’d be surprised if he knew about DC’s reputation as well. I will have to ask him.
I feel like his apology is sincere and I didn’t get the impression that he was dismissing her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He doesn’t remember because he thought he was just being silly not concerned if he had hurt someone. He probably does that to Asian people a lot and some of them thought the jokes were funny and harmless. Maybe he has learned his lessons. People change. I hope he admits his douchey past and apologize to Charlyn. I remember being confronted by an old schoolmate before and she told me I was mean to her. I don’t really recall the incident that made her cry. Or maybe it was just a minor thing for me and I wasn’t mindful of her feelings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really don’t know where to start about your post. Really. I give up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know that’s horrible, right? You were so thoughtless that something you said offhand and don’t even remember brought someone to tears?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His apology was not an apology. Right away, she’s treated as if she made it up. ‘I’m sorry if I offended’ drives me nuts. Take out the word ‘if’ – then it’s an actual apology!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everybody’s getting receipts for Christmas. ‘Tis the season to get called out I guess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a situation where he could have picked up the phone and called her directly to apologize, then afterwards issued a brief statement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His response is terrible. It’s the exact same excuses my sexual harasser used: “I don’t remember”, “we’re both misremembering”, etc. It pushes at least half of this back on the victim of his racist BS. If he wants to grow or has changed in the years since, he would take some responsibility instead of pushing back on her memory and how she chose to report it.
And by saying she should have contacted him privately if it was such a big deal…no. It is not a minority person’s job to teach a grown white man how to not be racist. It’s not a woman’s job to teach grown men how to stop sexually harassing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
David’s quote “I would never intentionally hurt someone like that.” WTF does that mean?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it means he likes to hide behind the excuse of poorly executed humor instead of taking his licks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There once was a time when the “ching chongs” used to fly fast and loose in the faces of Asians. So why would David Cross remember this instance? It didn’t hurt him, it didn’t demoralize him, it hasn’t lingered with him for 10 YEARS. What an absurd reaction on his part to hashtag Roshomon and plead competing perspectives. Good on Charlyne for publicly shaming him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Remember years ago when he ‘joked’ that he always makes Amber keep a vibrator in her purse in case she gets raped so at least she can get something out of it? Yeah, he lost he after that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hey, at least, he reached out to her. It’s better than a very brief tweet from Ben Affleck to the woman for groping her, not a personal call.
And men drinking heavily, yeah, I’ve had a couple friends who back over the years said very obnoxious, inappropriate sexist remarks to me. One comment was jaw-dropping, which actually was out of character, and the other, though not as bad, was highly inappropriate at a large table of people. And knowing them so well was the only reason it didn’t affect how I felt about them and easily brushed it off. And I doubt they would ever remember saying what they said the way they did.
But someone just meeting someone for the first time and having condescending remarks made to them in the guise of humor, I would have no use for them. He might want to reflect on how he made her feel and take a hard look at himself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Where did it say he was drunk?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mistook Kaiser’s remarks about drinking to tie into that he was drinking. I went back and reread his remarks, and you’re right, he never said he was drinking, just that he didn’t remember it that way. Kaiser’s remarks were only in relation to herself.
Thanks for pointing that out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The difference is that you know you might have crossed the line, even not meaning to. If someone approached you with that, you would be ashamed you hurt them before doubting the incident even happened.
Cross denies that this is even a possibility for him, and his first reaction is to defend himself, not to understand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A sincere apology would have gone a long way. Sigh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Apparently he didn’t even know her and he made fun of her clothing? Then followed up by making a joke of her ethnicity? That is a jerk right there!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anyone who has read any of his writings will not be surprised by this and will believe it. I certainly do, and not remembering it is no excuse. I liked him as Tobias but remember reading a book he wrote or cowrote and I was so incredibly turned off by the constant veiled racism that I stopped after ten pages, which is almost unheard of for me. I completely believe her and I have disliked him as a person for a while because of the attitudes Charlyne describes. Douuuuuuche chiiiiiiilllllll, to quote Tobias, who is a treasure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe him when he says he doesn’t remember. Because he was probably coked up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is odd to me why some people think mocking Asian languages is okay. Remember a few years ago Rosie O’Donnell imitating a Chinese newscast by saying “Ching chong”?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cannot stand David Cross. I think Arrested Development was the worse for his being in it and although I quote many of his lines, anyone could have played that part. And his show with Bob Odenkirk? Ick.
I totally believe her that this happened. He seems like a real canoe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know, this is a weird one. I DO think this sounds out of character for him. His alleged comments are egregious and inexcusable, but how could it be possible that she would misremember that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse