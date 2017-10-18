Beyonce in a Walter Mendez gown at the Tidal benefit concert: stunning or meh?

Back in September, Jay-Z announced that the upcoming TIDAL concert in Brooklyn would be a massive fundraiser for the many victims of natural disasters. At the time, I think the idea was that the money would go towards Texas and Florida, both states having seen historic and devastating hurricanes and flooding. Jay-Z and Beyonce later added relief to Puerto Rico on their agenda, and this thing turned into a massive benefit concert featuring many artists. The benefit concert went down in Brooklyn last night.

While Beyonce did come out for the event, she did not perform. Jay even joked about that on stage. I do sort of wonder why she didn’t perform though? Granted, she just had the babies earlier this year and she’s not ready to undertake a tour schedule or dance her ass off while she’s performing. But surely she could have just stood there and sung one or two songs? She did not. But she came out anyway, and she wore this gorgeous emerald-colored Walter Mendez gown. She looks amazing.

Here are some additional photos from the event – I’m including shots of Cardi B, Willow Smith, Iggy Azalea (who looks very sad), and Lin Manuel Miranda.

Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty.

 

15 Responses to “Beyonce in a Walter Mendez gown at the Tidal benefit concert: stunning or meh?”

  1. Pandy says:
    October 18, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Ridiculous look for a concert imho. Iggy and the dude in jeans look the most appropriate. Although I do like the mint mini as well.

    Reply
  2. Mermaid says:
    October 18, 2017 at 10:43 am

    I think she looks gorgeous and I love that color on her.

    Reply
  3. Mia4s says:
    October 18, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Boy the dress code for this was obviously left a bit vague! Beyonce looks ready for the Golden Globes, Willow looks ready for a Seventeen photo shoot, Lin-Manuel looks ready to catch a movie at the multiplex on a rainy Saturday afternoon, and Iggy looks….yeah I’ll just leave that alone.

    Reply
  4. Neelyo says:
    October 18, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Iggy Azalea’s lips look droopy, like Botox gone wrong.

    Reply
  5. HH says:
    October 18, 2017 at 10:49 am

    Yes to Beyoncé and a no (forever – lol) to Iggy.

    Reply
  6. Crackfox says:
    October 18, 2017 at 10:49 am

    Cardi looks amazing. I love watching her glow up.

    Reply
  7. Beth says:
    October 18, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Beyonce looks like she’s wearing a halter top dress twisted the wrong way. I think all of them look bad, no celebrity dresses well these days

    Reply
  8. Allie B says:
    October 18, 2017 at 10:51 am

    This might be the best I’ve ever seen her look! I hate her street and red carpet style. There’s always something off, but not this time.

    Reply
  9. MissAmanda says:
    October 18, 2017 at 10:56 am

    love her jewelry style but her earlobes are getting longer and longer! lol

    Reply
  10. minx says:
    October 18, 2017 at 10:57 am

    Don’t really like any of the outfits. Good to see LMM.

    Reply

