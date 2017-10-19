“Channing Tatum walked away from a deal with The Weinstein Company” links

Embed from Getty Images

Channing Tatum backed out of a deal with The Weinstein Company. [Jezebel]

A school named after Jefferson Davis in Mississippi will be renamed after Barack Obama. The school is predominantly African-American too. [Buzzfeed]

Here’s the net worth of each individual Kardashian-Jenner. [Wonderwall]

I feel like the “Melania Trump needs to escape” narrative needs to end. She knows what she signed up for, to paraphrase her husband. [OMG Blog]

Hugh Jackman as Gary Hart? I’m interested. [LaineyGossip]

Will Smith’s latest single sucks? I believe it. [Dlisted]

Gerard Butler injected too much bee venom? Sure. [JustJared]

The Justice League poster looks so cheap!! [IDLY]

Tina Turner came out of retirement! [Seriously OMG WTF]

Embed from Getty Images