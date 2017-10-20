Amber Tamblyn: Don’t hold women accountable for their partners’ actions

Embed from Getty Images

Earlier this week, Charlyne Yi accused David Cross of being a racist horse’s ass. She told her story on Twitter, of the first time she met Cross and he said something rude about her clothes, then made a “joke” about how she doesn’t speak English, a joke which included the words “ching chong.” Cross has been trying to answer Yi’s accusations all week and he has been doing a very sh-tty job – just go look at his second explanation for what happened, and how he’s still blaming Yi for misremembering the moment.

In my initial coverage, I talked about how much I liked Amber Tamblyn and how my least favorite part about Tamblyn is that she’s married to David Cross. I’ve always disliked him, and now I have a good reason for never giving a sh-t about his stupid brand of comedy. I didn’t say that Amber is “responsible” for her husband’s actions or anything like that – clearly, Cross is an a–hole and that’s on him. But is it okay to feel a little bit of “girl, your husband is a gigantic tool” about it? Maybe, maybe not. Apparently, people have been tweeting at Amber all week and she’s not pleased.

He said he was sorry, publicly, several times. Please don’t @ me in conversations dragging my husband. Thanks. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 19, 2017

I spoke to @charlyne_yi and her feelings/safety are all that matter to me. We’re good. I owe you nothing, Twitter. You’re lucky to have me. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 20, 2017

I’ll say it again. I spoke to Charlyne. I believe her. I’m about HER feelings/emotional health right now, not Twitter’s. That okay with you? https://t.co/aQU5dGqKuY — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 20, 2017

I will say this for the last time. Do not hold women accountable for the actions, decisions or words of their partners. Don’t. Do it. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 20, 2017

I feel sorry for her a little bit. What would you do if you just found out that your husband, the man you’ve been with for some-odd seven or eight years, was a racist douchebag to a young woman ten years ago? Granted, I don’t believe this was the only time Cross said or did something stupid/racist/dickish. He’s always been a douche, which is why I was always disappointed with her for marrying him. But whatever, his actions aren’t her responsibility. (Still, I eye-rolled at “I owe you nothing, Twitter. You’re lucky to have me.”)

