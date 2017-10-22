Angelina Jolie in Ulyana Sergeenko at ‘The Breadwinner’ premiere: regal or meh?

I love mother-daughter date nights. I think it’s really sweet! On Friday night, Angelina Jolie had a special “date night” with Shiloh and Zahara, both of whom are getting so tall! They went to the premiere of The Breadwinner, the film Angelina produced and has been low-key promoting for months. Angelina happily posed on the red carpet with Shiloh and Zahara, plus young actress Saara Chaudry.
For the premiere, Jolie chose this Ulyana Sergeenko dress in a lovely cream color. Considering the last time we saw her on a red carpet, she was wearing a literal blanket, I’m all for any kind of couture on Jolie. I like her in white/cream, I like the weird sleeves and I’m okay with the length. My one complaint is that I think the dress could have been cut better around her bust – you could tell the fit was “off” in the bust in profile. I especially enjoy the brooch – it adds a regal flair to the whole look, like Angelina is being styled by the Queen. As for Shiloh and Zahara, they both went with black looks, Shiloh in a suit and Zahara in a sort of goth-romantic dress. Sometimes I think Shi looks so much like Brad, but then in other angles, all I see is the Jolie in her face.
Angelina did the introduction for the film and she talked about how difficult it was and is to be a girl in Afghanistan, where the film is set. You can read more here. In other Jolie news, she’s signed on for some voice work in the animated film The One and Only Ivan. She’ll be working for Disney again – not the worst call at all, especially since she’ll be doing Maleficent 2 with Disney.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
It’s as if the dress was made before she had boobs! It’s quite pretty other than the poor fit. Nice to see her out with 2 of her children. She looks quite happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m getting a Princess Leia vibe from this dress.
Is it me, or did Jolie go up quite a few sizes with her implants? They seem a bit out of proportion… or maybe a better it with 10-15 more pounds?
Shiloh and Zahara and lovely. Such vibrant expressions!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, I think the reconstruction implants didn’t quite fit/settle as planned. They look a bit like Ivanka Trump’s—I’m no plastic surgeon, but something is off. With Angelina’s frail frame, she should have gone a little smaller. Then again, as a naturally large busted person, I’m never one to have boob envy. Frankly I envy small boobed women lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has never been a fashion icon and sometimes dresses in ill-fitting granny clothes or like her fashion inspo is Bea Arthur. This dress is tailored badly and looks like a poly blend and I can see the outline of her under garment.
http://images5.fanpop.com/image/photos/30700000/Bea-Arthur-bea-arthur-30775801-338-500.jpg
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s a problem of double mastectomy and reconstruction, I do pilates with a woman and these days she was complaining that she thought after double mastectomy and reconstruction the breasts seemed to be moving away, that sometimes it seemed that the prosthesis was going to her armpits, she even asked our pilates instructor if doing an arm exercise could move the protests …… she said no, and then she would talk to the surgeon and her oncologist.
I think prothesis is up to the size of Angelina’s old breasts, but rebuilding after a double mastectomy is very different from simply placing silicone. I think on account of her breasts being quite apart, it’s not any clothes that they look good on.
But really she’s always dressed in much older clothes for her age …. she’s young, beautiful ……..
But I think this second surgery has affected her even more, she even says that her body suffered and is suffering from the effects of forced menopause …….
But in these 2 videos I liked how she dressed:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnnzNUD4VwM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnnzNUD4VwM
She looks so cute with Jr and Agnes varda
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnnzNUD4VwM
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lordy. Those children have style and pose beyond what I think I even have now, let alone the awkward gangly mess I was at that age!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She dresses so much older than her age. I wish she would wear some modern clothing. To me, this dress looks like something a much older lady would wear. I’m 41, I would never dress the way she does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So much agree with this. She needs to understand that she is still a beautiful, sexy, woman and that it’s okay to look like it. This dress is poorly fitted and does nothing for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+100 way too old lady style. It looks like something my grandmother used to wear in her 80′s back in the 1980′s. Angie has been dressing badly lately
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I’m 50 and would never wear this and I’m not exactly a style maven. It just screams matronly to me, especially the long length. There is a vast middle ground between old lady and young kitten.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very matronly
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally agree.
She is such a beauty I can’t believe she wears like a 70′s yo lady !
I also think she still hasn’t learned how to dress her new brest: or she wears sack dresses, or her dresses have terrible fit in the bust, + the nipples on display all the time, girl change bra !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yup, exactly
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+5
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very matronly. The kids look great, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think her red carpet looks have looked matronly because these are serious films. I think Angelina tones it down a lot more when the films are serious or she’s attending as a guest. Most of these carpet events look low key anyway. She probably thinks wearing something that makes her stick out takes away from the movie. Although I’m sure she could find conservative outfits that are more flattering.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is what some fans say all the time. Truth is you can dress in an interesting outfit without taking away from the film. One doesn’t negate the other. She dresses like an old lady. But if you look at her style over the years even when she first hit; she has never really had much of a style sense. Especially when she is dressing off big events. I believe her clothing reflects her true personality. She is way more boring than some would like to admit. Edgy/Boring
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not the dress; it’s the way she’s wearing it. Cut two inches off the hem, tailor it and accessorize it properly – with the right shoes as well – and that dress would be amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m a year older than her and there’s no way in the world I would wear that dress. It’s so matronly!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t mind that she dresses older. She’s lived like five lifetimes of reinventing herself, been adored for her physical beauty by more and for longer than most, and I can understand if she’s ready to just retire into a matronly image and no longer GAF. What I don’t get is how ill-fitting that dress is. Too tight here and too lose there. It doesn’t look comfortable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nightgown
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The dress is okay and it’s fine that she’s doing intelligent children’s films but how about this: bring back Ileana Scott! Ileana was the brave and brilliant, possibly psychic, driven and intriguing FBI investigator Angelina played in Taking Lives. So much potential for sequels with this character, who would only get smarter and better with age. I would totally go to the movies for that!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
just went to amazon.ca to purcharse taking lives. Thanks for the tip!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I watched it last night on Netflix! Despite some unfortunate loose threads/plot holes, Angie (incredibly beautiful) and the rest of cast do a great job. I still screamed at one point and my dog came running over to see what was wrong…so I’d say the film holds up over time, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shiloh has Angie’s mouth and cheekbones. Such a lovely human. Angie is gorgeous, of course, but PLEASE. I beseech you. WEAR SOME COLOR. She is lethal in jewel tones and I wish she would wear them more. This would have been amazing in a ruby red, emerald green, or even some kind of amethyst .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you remember the green silk dress she wore when she was pregnant with the twins? That woman looked incredible in that color.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, she was stunning in that green dress!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s exactly what I was thinking of. She was Venus. A goddess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember she gave it to Jack Black’s wife when she was also expecting.
NY Daily News
“You were preggers, and I spilled the beans,” Black reminisced alongside Jolie about how he let slip during a 2008 Cannes interview that she was carrying twins. “And my wife, Tanya, was like, ‘That is the most amazing maternity dress I’ve ever seen.’ You had this gorgeous gown, and she was less preggers, but she had one on the way as well.
“And you’re like, ‘Oh, thanks.’ And then, what do we get in the mail like the next week? That gown,” Black said to Jolie. “You sent it over. It was one of the sweetest gifts of all time.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The broach looks very lovely and fetching on Angie and contrary to what some might think (trolls) Zahara looks age appropriate and yet edgy. Shilo has an almost James Dean thing happening.; mini icon in the making.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone says Shiloh looks exactly like Brad but I think she’ll grow up to be a dead ringer for Angelina based on some of Angelinas baby/kid pictures.
Zahara is so grown up and pretty and it makes me feel old. 😭
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see that. Shiloh looks a lot like AJ. She has Brad’s hairstyle, which makes her appear to look more like him, but she’s got AJ’s personality in that face. Difference being that Shiloh has always been allowed to just be herself, so I don’t think she’ll go full blown rebellion in her teens.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she’s cool and I love the kids’ outfits, but I agree with above comments that dress is too matronly. I’m just a year younger than Jolie and I can’t imagine wearing that. It looks like something my grandmother would wear to church. But otherwise, she looks lovely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like Dolly Parton, giant boobs on a skinny Barbie doll body. I guess she was nostalgic for her Lara Croft fake boobs when she got her implants. They look too big for her frame.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not my taste but she does seem to love black and white.
My complaint is the high crew necked dresses, like hers, that have been in style for too long now. Can’t we please get some v necks, u necks, anything more flattering?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
God! I would wear the hell out of Zahara’s look. Cool, edgy, romantic. *Not even ashame despite my being in my thirties.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just can’t with this dress. It looks like she belongs in some kind of modesty cult where the women aren’t allowed to show any skin, or their ankles. I think that effect would be lessened if it were some bright jewel color, maybe? Something about the cream and the style of the dress just makes me think of freaky baptisms in the river.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Regal isn’t a word I’d use for her. What a dull dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The blanket looked better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Poor Angie can’t win: if she’d shown any skin, people would be gasping at how skinny she looks, how knobby her knees are, etc. When she covers up her bones, people complain she looks dowdy.
Angelina has an apple body shape: skinny arms and legs, flat butt, and any weight goes to the boobs and stomach. I think she controls the tendency toward thick-waisted-ness by staying very thin. But no matter what she does, she’ll be criticized. It’s a shame.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The dress needed some serious tailoring through the bust and the overall length. Then it would have fit and been perfect! I also wish she’d stop wearing nude pumps.
She’s so beautiful. I wish she’d hire a stylist!
The kids all look great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All four look very poised and glamorous! Nice to see the children actually look genuinely comfortable with the cameras.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like she has lost all of her confidence, she seems very insecure. I also think that’s why she is covering up alot more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She doesn’t dress to please other people. If she likes it, that’s all that matters. We drone on about people should just be able to live their life, yet we judge people constantly to suit or own tastes & opinions. Why should she change everything about how she truly feels to entertain others on things she’s been vocal about on many occasions. She said she’s not that interested in fashion. She should just be herself & screw what others think. That’s what i’ve always loved & respected about her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Great comment, Sarah. I wholeheartedly agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree Sarah, but one can wear clothes that fit well and still express their own sense/disinterest in style.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harla – maybe she’s comfortable with the fit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is true, Peeking in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think she was ever known to be a fashionista. A white ill-fitted dress and beige shoes, did she give up? Let go of the hem, OR bring it up to the shin. Poor Angie Jo. Shiloh looks like a mini Ellen, always in a suit, she even somewhat resembles her. She obviously loves to bring her children to evening events, which is nice, if not conventional all.the.time. Hopefully she will allow them to be kids at home watching their mom on tv, while she attends with her peers or even a date!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is a goddess, but her make up looks like crap. The last few months she’s been going heavy on dark vintage 70′s makeup that does her zero favours. Red lips and black eyeliner make her look sallow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looking forward to this movie. It is from the same Luxembourg animation studio as the film Ernest & Celestine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is her makeup different or something? All of her features seem very prominent in these photos.
I do like her hair darker though.
The dress is pretty boring, as most things she wears are, but she just doesn’t seem into fashion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her hair is far too dark on her pale complexion and she’s painfully thin. The dress is matronly. Her makeup is too harsh and her face looks very angular due to being so thin. I am concerned for her health. It is not menopause. It is not her surgeries-my friend has had the same 2 surgeries and looks very healthy. It is the stress of her life. The 6 kids. Her lack of freedom to come and go. She has to fix it. I was very sick 2 years ago and U have to make every effort to recover.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In the movie “By the sea” you can see her boobs naked and they don’t look to big, they look nicely proportioned to her body and one boob fitted in the right hand of Brad Pitt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find the dress itself to be MEH, but it’s a very appropriate Mom look. Also, I LURVE her makeup. I love that she’s not trying to literally paint her face. She’s using makeup as an accent to natural beauty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse