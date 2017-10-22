Angelina Jolie in Ulyana Sergeenko at ‘The Breadwinner’ premiere: regal or meh?

'The Breadwinner' - Premiere

I love mother-daughter date nights. I think it’s really sweet! On Friday night, Angelina Jolie had a special “date night” with Shiloh and Zahara, both of whom are getting so tall! They went to the premiere of The Breadwinner, the film Angelina produced and has been low-key promoting for months. Angelina happily posed on the red carpet with Shiloh and Zahara, plus young actress Saara Chaudry.

For the premiere, Jolie chose this Ulyana Sergeenko dress in a lovely cream color. Considering the last time we saw her on a red carpet, she was wearing a literal blanket, I’m all for any kind of couture on Jolie. I like her in white/cream, I like the weird sleeves and I’m okay with the length. My one complaint is that I think the dress could have been cut better around her bust – you could tell the fit was “off” in the bust in profile. I especially enjoy the brooch – it adds a regal flair to the whole look, like Angelina is being styled by the Queen. As for Shiloh and Zahara, they both went with black looks, Shiloh in a suit and Zahara in a sort of goth-romantic dress. Sometimes I think Shi looks so much like Brad, but then in other angles, all I see is the Jolie in her face.

Angelina did the introduction for the film and she talked about how difficult it was and is to be a girl in Afghanistan, where the film is set. You can read more here. In other Jolie news, she’s signed on for some voice work in the animated film The One and Only Ivan. She’ll be working for Disney again – not the worst call at all, especially since she’ll be doing Maleficent 2 with Disney.

'The Breadwinner' - Premiere

'The Breadwinner' - Premiere

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

55 Responses to “Angelina Jolie in Ulyana Sergeenko at ‘The Breadwinner’ premiere: regal or meh?”

  1. Jb says:
    October 22, 2017 at 8:07 am

    It’s as if the dress was made before she had boobs! It’s quite pretty other than the poor fit. Nice to see her out with 2 of her children. She looks quite happy.

    Reply
    • Alix says:
      October 22, 2017 at 9:46 am

      I’m getting a Princess Leia vibe from this dress.

      Is it me, or did Jolie go up quite a few sizes with her implants? They seem a bit out of proportion… or maybe a better it with 10-15 more pounds?

      Shiloh and Zahara and lovely. Such vibrant expressions!

      Reply
      • Adele Dazeem says:
        October 22, 2017 at 3:52 pm

        I agree, I think the reconstruction implants didn’t quite fit/settle as planned. They look a bit like Ivanka Trump’s—I’m no plastic surgeon, but something is off. With Angelina’s frail frame, she should have gone a little smaller. Then again, as a naturally large busted person, I’m never one to have boob envy. Frankly I envy small boobed women lol.

    • magnoliarose says:
      October 22, 2017 at 4:24 pm

      She has never been a fashion icon and sometimes dresses in ill-fitting granny clothes or like her fashion inspo is Bea Arthur. This dress is tailored badly and looks like a poly blend and I can see the outline of her under garment.

      http://images5.fanpop.com/image/photos/30700000/Bea-Arthur-bea-arthur-30775801-338-500.jpg

      Reply
      • Maya says:
        October 22, 2017 at 4:53 pm

        I think it’s a problem of double mastectomy and reconstruction, I do pilates with a woman and these days she was complaining that she thought after double mastectomy and reconstruction the breasts seemed to be moving away, that sometimes it seemed that the prosthesis was going to her armpits, she even asked our pilates instructor if doing an arm exercise could move the protests …… she said no, and then she would talk to the surgeon and her oncologist.

        I think prothesis is up to the size of Angelina’s old breasts, but rebuilding after a double mastectomy is very different from simply placing silicone. I think on account of her breasts being quite apart, it’s not any clothes that they look good on.
        But really she’s always dressed in much older clothes for her age …. she’s young, beautiful ……..

        But I think this second surgery has affected her even more, she even says that her body suffered and is suffering from the effects of forced menopause …….

        But in these 2 videos I liked how she dressed:
        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnnzNUD4VwM

        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnnzNUD4VwM

        She looks so cute with Jr and Agnes varda

        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnnzNUD4VwM

  2. Handwoven says:
    October 22, 2017 at 8:20 am

    Lordy. Those children have style and pose beyond what I think I even have now, let alone the awkward gangly mess I was at that age!

    Reply
  3. Snowflake says:
    October 22, 2017 at 8:24 am

    She dresses so much older than her age. I wish she would wear some modern clothing. To me, this dress looks like something a much older lady would wear. I’m 41, I would never dress the way she does.

    Reply
  4. crazydaisy says:
    October 22, 2017 at 8:55 am

    The dress is okay and it’s fine that she’s doing intelligent children’s films but how about this: bring back Ileana Scott! Ileana was the brave and brilliant, possibly psychic, driven and intriguing FBI investigator Angelina played in Taking Lives. So much potential for sequels with this character, who would only get smarter and better with age. I would totally go to the movies for that!

    Reply
  5. Shambles says:
    October 22, 2017 at 9:02 am

    Shiloh has Angie’s mouth and cheekbones. Such a lovely human. Angie is gorgeous, of course, but PLEASE. I beseech you. WEAR SOME COLOR. She is lethal in jewel tones and I wish she would wear them more. This would have been amazing in a ruby red, emerald green, or even some kind of amethyst .

    Reply
  6. Neil says:
    October 22, 2017 at 9:04 am

    The broach looks very lovely and fetching on Angie and contrary to what some might think (trolls) Zahara looks age appropriate and yet edgy. Shilo has an almost James Dean thing happening.; mini icon in the making.

    Reply
  7. Cleatta says:
    October 22, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Everyone says Shiloh looks exactly like Brad but I think she’ll grow up to be a dead ringer for Angelina based on some of Angelinas baby/kid pictures.

    Zahara is so grown up and pretty and it makes me feel old. 😭

    Reply
    • bettyrose says:
      October 22, 2017 at 1:18 pm

      I see that. Shiloh looks a lot like AJ. She has Brad’s hairstyle, which makes her appear to look more like him, but she’s got AJ’s personality in that face. Difference being that Shiloh has always been allowed to just be herself, so I don’t think she’ll go full blown rebellion in her teens.

      Reply
  8. Shannon says:
    October 22, 2017 at 9:15 am

    I think she’s cool and I love the kids’ outfits, but I agree with above comments that dress is too matronly. I’m just a year younger than Jolie and I can’t imagine wearing that. It looks like something my grandmother would wear to church. But otherwise, she looks lovely.

    Reply
  9. Barbcat says:
    October 22, 2017 at 10:15 am

    She looks like Dolly Parton, giant boobs on a skinny Barbie doll body. I guess she was nostalgic for her Lara Croft fake boobs when she got her implants. They look too big for her frame.

    Reply
  10. minx says:
    October 22, 2017 at 10:18 am

    It’s not my taste but she does seem to love black and white.
    My complaint is the high crew necked dresses, like hers, that have been in style for too long now. Can’t we please get some v necks, u necks, anything more flattering?

    Reply
  11. loislane says:
    October 22, 2017 at 10:30 am

    God! I would wear the hell out of Zahara’s look. Cool, edgy, romantic. *Not even ashame despite my being in my thirties.

    Reply
  12. Lindy says:
    October 22, 2017 at 10:31 am

    I just can’t with this dress. It looks like she belongs in some kind of modesty cult where the women aren’t allowed to show any skin, or their ankles. I think that effect would be lessened if it were some bright jewel color, maybe? Something about the cream and the style of the dress just makes me think of freaky baptisms in the river.

    Reply
  13. AVVSAJNC says:
    October 22, 2017 at 10:35 am

    Regal isn’t a word I’d use for her. What a dull dress.

    Reply
  14. Ebon says:
    October 22, 2017 at 10:37 am

    The blanket looked better.

    Reply
  15. MoopsMarie says:
    October 22, 2017 at 11:12 am

    Poor Angie can’t win: if she’d shown any skin, people would be gasping at how skinny she looks, how knobby her knees are, etc. When she covers up her bones, people complain she looks dowdy.
    Angelina has an apple body shape: skinny arms and legs, flat butt, and any weight goes to the boobs and stomach. I think she controls the tendency toward thick-waisted-ness by staying very thin. But no matter what she does, she’ll be criticized. It’s a shame.

    Reply
  16. Freddy Spaghetti says:
    October 22, 2017 at 11:13 am

    The dress needed some serious tailoring through the bust and the overall length. Then it would have fit and been perfect! I also wish she’d stop wearing nude pumps.

    She’s so beautiful. I wish she’d hire a stylist!

    The kids all look great.

    Reply
  17. robyn says:
    October 22, 2017 at 11:23 am

    All four look very poised and glamorous! Nice to see the children actually look genuinely comfortable with the cameras.

    Reply
  18. Realitycheck says:
    October 22, 2017 at 11:36 am

    She looks like she has lost all of her confidence, she seems very insecure. I also think that’s why she is covering up alot more.

    Reply
  19. Sarah says:
    October 22, 2017 at 11:57 am

    She doesn’t dress to please other people. If she likes it, that’s all that matters. We drone on about people should just be able to live their life, yet we judge people constantly to suit or own tastes & opinions. Why should she change everything about how she truly feels to entertain others on things she’s been vocal about on many occasions. She said she’s not that interested in fashion. She should just be herself & screw what others think. That’s what i’ve always loved & respected about her.

    Reply
  20. Nancy says:
    October 22, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    I don’t think she was ever known to be a fashionista. A white ill-fitted dress and beige shoes, did she give up? Let go of the hem, OR bring it up to the shin. Poor Angie Jo. Shiloh looks like a mini Ellen, always in a suit, she even somewhat resembles her. She obviously loves to bring her children to evening events, which is nice, if not conventional all.the.time. Hopefully she will allow them to be kids at home watching their mom on tv, while she attends with her peers or even a date!!!

    Reply
  21. Jenna says:
    October 22, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    She is a goddess, but her make up looks like crap. The last few months she’s been going heavy on dark vintage 70′s makeup that does her zero favours. Red lips and black eyeliner make her look sallow.

    Reply
  22. notasugarhere says:
    October 22, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Looking forward to this movie. It is from the same Luxembourg animation studio as the film Ernest & Celestine.

    Reply
  23. lucy2 says:
    October 22, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    Is her makeup different or something? All of her features seem very prominent in these photos.
    I do like her hair darker though.
    The dress is pretty boring, as most things she wears are, but she just doesn’t seem into fashion.

    Reply
    • Karen says:
      October 22, 2017 at 4:19 pm

      Her hair is far too dark on her pale complexion and she’s painfully thin. The dress is matronly. Her makeup is too harsh and her face looks very angular due to being so thin. I am concerned for her health. It is not menopause. It is not her surgeries-my friend has had the same 2 surgeries and looks very healthy. It is the stress of her life. The 6 kids. Her lack of freedom to come and go. She has to fix it. I was very sick 2 years ago and U have to make every effort to recover.

      Reply
  24. Claudia Remm says:
    October 22, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    In the movie “By the sea” you can see her boobs naked and they don’t look to big, they look nicely proportioned to her body and one boob fitted in the right hand of Brad Pitt.

    Reply
  25. Aerohead21 says:
    October 22, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    I find the dress itself to be MEH, but it’s a very appropriate Mom look. Also, I LURVE her makeup. I love that she’s not trying to literally paint her face. She’s using makeup as an accent to natural beauty.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment