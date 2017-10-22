Angelina Jolie in Ulyana Sergeenko at ‘The Breadwinner’ premiere: regal or meh?

I love mother-daughter date nights. I think it’s really sweet! On Friday night, Angelina Jolie had a special “date night” with Shiloh and Zahara, both of whom are getting so tall! They went to the premiere of The Breadwinner, the film Angelina produced and has been low-key promoting for months. Angelina happily posed on the red carpet with Shiloh and Zahara, plus young actress Saara Chaudry.

For the premiere, Jolie chose this Ulyana Sergeenko dress in a lovely cream color. Considering the last time we saw her on a red carpet, she was wearing a literal blanket, I’m all for any kind of couture on Jolie. I like her in white/cream, I like the weird sleeves and I’m okay with the length. My one complaint is that I think the dress could have been cut better around her bust – you could tell the fit was “off” in the bust in profile. I especially enjoy the brooch – it adds a regal flair to the whole look, like Angelina is being styled by the Queen. As for Shiloh and Zahara, they both went with black looks, Shiloh in a suit and Zahara in a sort of goth-romantic dress. Sometimes I think Shi looks so much like Brad, but then in other angles, all I see is the Jolie in her face.

Angelina did the introduction for the film and she talked about how difficult it was and is to be a girl in Afghanistan, where the film is set. You can read more here. In other Jolie news, she’s signed on for some voice work in the animated film The One and Only Ivan. She’ll be working for Disney again – not the worst call at all, especially since she’ll be doing Maleficent 2 with Disney.