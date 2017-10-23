Gerard Butler, 47: ‘In five years I want to be in a relationship… it’s about time’

Here are some photos of Gerard Butler promoting Geostorm in Rome over the weekend. I’ll give Butler a lot of credit for this, actually: Geostorm is a mess, but Butler has honored his contract and gamely promoted Geostorm all over the world, unlike some actors who go MIA when it comes to promoting a film they know will bomb. The reviews for Geostorm were terrible – here’s a sample of some of the reviews: “it’s a film where the dialogue is laughably awful [and] the twists are only surprising if you’ve never seen a film before,” the ending “achieves a kind of transcendent idiocy,” and the director “shouldn’t be directing actors for a living.”

While Geostorm is a complete bomb in its opening weekend in North America – it opened with about $13 million – it’s actually making some money overseas, which possibly explains why Butler has been promoting the hell out of it in Britain and Italy. Still, make no mistake: this mess cost about $130 million to make. It will not even break event. Still, Butler’s actually keeping up a full schedule despite getting into a really bad motorcycle accident just a few weeks ago. The accident was so bad that he was bedridden for several days and he has several broken bones. Let’s see, what else? Gerard wants you to know that he’s ready to start a family… in like five years or so. He’s 47 years old.

In his new action film Geostorm, Gerard Butler plays a scientist fighting to save the world from storms of epic proportions, namely for the safety of his young daughter. While Butler doesn’t have any children of his own, the actor, 47, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue that he’d like to become a father in the not too distant future. “In five years I want to be in a relationship,” Butler says. “I’d love to have one or two kids — it’s about time.” Though the eligible bachelor, who previously dated interior designer Morgan Brown, is enjoying being single right now and finding some time to date, he says “it has been hard to get much done” romantically with his hectic work schedule. With five movies currently in the works, including Angel Has Fallen (the third installment of the Olympus Has Fallen series) and action thriller Den of Thieves, he admits, “I have no personal life.” In the future, though, Butler says he wants “to be more run by my personal life than my career.” When Butler does get a day off, he enjoys “getting on a motorbike, putting a tent on the back and going to Sequoia National Park to camp and hike. My stomach aches when I think about nature and adventure. I have a place out in Malibu right now but [in five years], I want to have a place in North Carolina or somewhere that I spend more time in nature.”

[From People]

Imagine a world in which a 47-year-old actress suddenly declared that she would ideally like to “start a family” in five years or so. Men get away with so much, in society and biologically. As for the idea of Butler finally “settling down” – I’ll believe it when I see it. I actually thought, back in the day, that Butler would be more likely to settle down at some point, more likely than people like Benedict Cumberbatch or Michael Fassbender, but look at where we are now. Fassy just got married and Bendy married a unicorn and there are two Cumberbabies in the world.