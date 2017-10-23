Gerard Butler, 47: ‘In five years I want to be in a relationship… it’s about time’

Rome photocall for 'Geostorm'

Here are some photos of Gerard Butler promoting Geostorm in Rome over the weekend. I’ll give Butler a lot of credit for this, actually: Geostorm is a mess, but Butler has honored his contract and gamely promoted Geostorm all over the world, unlike some actors who go MIA when it comes to promoting a film they know will bomb. The reviews for Geostorm were terrible – here’s a sample of some of the reviews: “it’s a film where the dialogue is laughably awful [and] the twists are only surprising if you’ve never seen a film before,” the ending “achieves a kind of transcendent idiocy,” and the director “shouldn’t be directing actors for a living.”

While Geostorm is a complete bomb in its opening weekend in North America – it opened with about $13 million – it’s actually making some money overseas, which possibly explains why Butler has been promoting the hell out of it in Britain and Italy. Still, make no mistake: this mess cost about $130 million to make. It will not even break event. Still, Butler’s actually keeping up a full schedule despite getting into a really bad motorcycle accident just a few weeks ago. The accident was so bad that he was bedridden for several days and he has several broken bones. Let’s see, what else? Gerard wants you to know that he’s ready to start a family… in like five years or so. He’s 47 years old.

In his new action film Geostorm, Gerard Butler plays a scientist fighting to save the world from storms of epic proportions, namely for the safety of his young daughter. While Butler doesn’t have any children of his own, the actor, 47, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue that he’d like to become a father in the not too distant future.

“In five years I want to be in a relationship,” Butler says. “I’d love to have one or two kids — it’s about time.”

Though the eligible bachelor, who previously dated interior designer Morgan Brown, is enjoying being single right now and finding some time to date, he says “it has been hard to get much done” romantically with his hectic work schedule. With five movies currently in the works, including Angel Has Fallen (the third installment of the Olympus Has Fallen series) and action thriller Den of Thieves, he admits, “I have no personal life.” In the future, though, Butler says he wants “to be more run by my personal life than my career.”

When Butler does get a day off, he enjoys “getting on a motorbike, putting a tent on the back and going to Sequoia National Park to camp and hike. My stomach aches when I think about nature and adventure. I have a place out in Malibu right now but [in five years], I want to have a place in North Carolina or somewhere that I spend more time in nature.”

Imagine a world in which a 47-year-old actress suddenly declared that she would ideally like to “start a family” in five years or so. Men get away with so much, in society and biologically. As for the idea of Butler finally “settling down” – I’ll believe it when I see it. I actually thought, back in the day, that Butler would be more likely to settle down at some point, more likely than people like Benedict Cumberbatch or Michael Fassbender, but look at where we are now. Fassy just got married and Bendy married a unicorn and there are two Cumberbabies in the world.

Rome photocall for 'Geostorm'

  Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    October 23, 2017 at 7:09 am

    All his statement means is that he’s been an over-the-top man slut for 35 years (or so).

    Reply
  Green Is Good says:
    October 23, 2017 at 7:10 am

    I like Gerry Butler as an actor, but God it’s so unattractive when men say stupid crap about wanting to “settle down”. *eyeroll* enducing.

    Reply
  Enough Already says:
    October 23, 2017 at 7:11 am

    At least he’s aware of what works for him. It would be worse if he catered to society and married/had kids by some magic age only to cheat/divorce. He’s kind of gross to me but he’s not hurting anyone. Men and women should own their agency.

    Reply
  Lolo86lf says:
    October 23, 2017 at 7:18 am

    Well, at least he was honest enough to get married if he wasn’t ready for a monogamous contractual relationship that is marriage. Better him a playing-bachelor than a cheating husband don’t you all agree? I do wonder if he will look for a younger woman to marry or will he find someone closer to his age.

    Reply
  S says:
    October 23, 2017 at 7:20 am

    Ah, male privilege at its finest. You know, in 5 years when he’ll be 52 and still getting leading man roles, unlike his female peers, who will lucky to be playing grandmothers or nuns, if cast at all. Also, in a biological sense, he can party and play and frolic in the fields of available booty for at least 30 full years, not to mention focus solely on his career and just ‘be selfish,’ without worrying once about that his ability to be a parent, should he decide to want to do that, will no longer be available to him. You know, just like women his age. 🙄

    Let’s not even go into how many flops Butler has fronted while still getting shots at lead roles and working consistently, I find it hard to imagine any woman, or person of color, would be afforded the same number of seemingly infinite chances, given the same track record.

    Reply
    • Lolo86lf says:
      October 23, 2017 at 7:25 am

      I agree. It is so unfair that only few women get decent work when they are past their prime like Meryl Streep.

      Reply
    • FHMom says:
      October 23, 2017 at 7:31 am

      Male privilege, for sure. What a luxury it would be to be able to decide in your 40’s that you’ll be ready to start a family in 5 years. With some 30 year old, of course. A woman would get such sh*t for saying that.

      Reply
      • aenflex says:
        October 23, 2017 at 8:18 am

        I didn’t have a child until I was almost 36, by choice and design. My husband is 10 years younger than I.
        I found it quite easy and as yet haven’t received any flack from family or friends or the public at large for being an older woman with a toddler and husband under 30…..

      • Valois says:
        October 23, 2017 at 11:21 am

        I think there’s a big difference between having a child at the age of 35 vs 50, aenflex.
        Even more so when you look at how many people react to it.

      • kibbles says:
        October 23, 2017 at 3:22 pm

        aenflex, our point exactly. 36 is NOT old, but women are made to feel guilty if we wait until our 30s (god forbid) to have a career and date around before having a family. Meanwhile, men can say stuff like, I’ll be ready to settle down and have my first child when I’m about 52, and it’s acceptable.

        It really annoys me that women are given so much flack for waiting until their 30s and 40s to marry and have children, like they are being selfish by taking the risk of having fewer eggs in their ovaries to reproduce as well as having a fulfilling life before starting a family. Again 35, 36, 37, and even 38 is not old. Let’s stop acting like women are dinosaurs who should no longer be having sex and reproducing at that age.

    • Enough Already says:
      October 23, 2017 at 7:31 am

      I completely agree with you with the exception of your take that post-poning starting a family to focus on your career. It’s a personal choice and nothing to feel judged over. As for women having difficulty giving birth past a certain age, well, that is just biology. Fortunately each woman can make the choice that is right for her such as freezing her eggs, finding a surrogate, adopting or simply remaining child-free.

      Reply
      • S says:
        October 23, 2017 at 7:40 am

        I wasn’t judging it in the least, I was saying it was an option women don’t get to have when they’re 47. Sure, massive wealth can allow for egg freezing, if you’re rich while you’re still young enough, as well as some of the other options you mention — you’d also have to be rich to adopt at 52 — but 99.9999% of women DO have to make that choice that even average, everyday men don’t, necessarily.

        45-year-old Tom who works at Best Buy is more likely to meet and marry and have a second family with a 25-year-old “in the next five years” than even an extremely successful 45-year-old women is to be able to have those same options. That’s why there’s still truth in the old saying that men have choices, while women have responsibilities. There’s not a gol-darn thing wrong with WHATEVER choice a woman wants to make about family/not family; it’s just part of being female that you do have to make it before you’re 52, while men actually don’t.

        For another solid example of this see the John Stamos, 54, gets engaged to a 31-year-old story also out this AM. Not hating on him, just hard not to notice. Late middle-aged men seem to love to settle down and have a family after playing the field for decades. That way they have people to take care of them when they become truly elderly. It’s just a best-of-both-worlds scenario women don’t, realistically, get to employ.

      • Enough Already says:
        October 23, 2017 at 7:47 am

        S
        The “being selfish” part threw me a bit because a lot of women who pursue careers instead of starting families are tarred with that brush. But yeah, no argument from me, your points are true, unfortunately.

      • S says:
        October 23, 2017 at 7:55 am

        I was using the ‘being selfish’ phrase because it’s something you hear a lot of these guys who get older while the women they date stay the same age use when they finally do deign to bless the latest 20-year-old as their bride. Like, ‘I was just too selfish in my 20s/30s/40s to marry and now I can really give myself to someone fully. ‘

        Big eye roll. Dude, you just had too many options — options women don’t usually get — and now that you see actual old age coming up hard, you wanna lock someone down to care for you when you’re actually elderly, and, meanwhile, get to do that playing house thing you’d previously opted out of.

        Or, perhaps even more often in the real/non-celeb world, men that go on to have second families with women only slightly older, if at all, then the children from their first. ‘This works because I’m less selfish now,’ is what you often hear these guys say. Personally, I think first wives, who statistically will end up poorer for life and less likely to remarry (a stat that increases with each year older a women is when she divorces) than their former spouses, not to mention put with those idiots’ crap, probably for decades, the first time around, should get to punch men in the privates every time they even think that sort of B.S.

      • BB Carrots says:
        October 23, 2017 at 9:36 am

        @Aenflex, first baby at 35 here. I will most likely be mistaken for her Nana at some point, but that is due to regional culture.

    • aenflex says:
      October 23, 2017 at 8:12 am

      Women have options, too, if they want to push back having children. I think waiting until you are emotionally/financially ready for children is a smart idea, for any of the sexes.
      Society shouldn’t dictate the age at which people have children. Further, it is not men’s fault that, (unfortunately), biology holds some dictative power over women’s reproductive options.

      Reply
      • S says:
        October 23, 2017 at 8:29 am

        Seriously? The chances of a 47-year-old woman getting pregnant, naturally, are so low as to be, statistically, 0. (And, if they do, an 80% chance of miscarriage in first trimester.) Sure, use someone else’s eggs, or a surrogate, and it’s theoretically possible, but still not a realistic option for the vast majority of women and even with medical assistance, an extremely rare feat.

        You said above you didn’t have kids until you were 36. Well, me either. I had 3 after 34. But the difference between having a baby at 38 and one at 48, in fertility terms, is like jumping across a mud puddle or the Grand Canyon. At 34 I got pregnant, basically, instantly. At 37 it took ~6 months. At 39 it took a year, with actual conception planning (ovulation kits), something I never needed with 1 & 2. I never went back on birth control after No. 3, because we’d be OK with having a 4th, but 2+ years later we’re still a family of 5, and I strongly suspect we’re staying that way.

        What I’m saying is … “Society” doesn’t dictate the age at which women have children; by and large, biology does. The very few exceptions to this, prove the rule. As in, they’re news, because it’s so incredibly rare.

        Unlike men. I’m guessing everybody over the age of 30 knows at least a couple late 40s/early 50 fathers. Or, at the very least, still proving my point, there are no headlines that blare, ’55 year old man becomes dad,’ because it’s just not that unique.

        Again, women don’t need to procreate. Be a mom, don’t be a mom … Either is a totally valid choice. Just saying that for women it IS a choice, and one they must make well before they’re 47.

      • BlinkBanana says:
        October 23, 2017 at 8:49 am

        Older fathers aren’t that unique but recent science suggests they are not completely unaffected by the ravages of time. Sperm isn’t everlasting and the older the father is the more at risk of birth defects or miscarriage. We’ve just all been fed a bunch of lies that female fertility is the only thing to be concerned about once you hit a certain age. Not true at all – https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/jul/05/men-sperm-male-fertility-40

        And a related interesting article – https://www.theguardian.com/science/2017/jul/29/infertility-crisis-sperm-counts-halved

      • Peeking in says:
        October 23, 2017 at 9:05 am

        S – my mother had me naturally at 47, a fully healthy baby.
        She actually thought she was going through menopause, and didn’t realize she was pregnant until her second trimester.
        Sorry to go off-topic.

      • Neva_D says:
        October 23, 2017 at 12:01 pm

        S- My mother had me naturally at 44. I was a complete surprise, because she and my dad had never “tried” for kids and just assumed they weren’t going to have any. They actually found out she was pregnant while in the middle of a vacation to Europe, because my mom (who rarely gets sick) had horrible morning sickness. Surprise, mom!

    • Mike says:
      October 23, 2017 at 8:59 am

      It’s a mans world

      Reply
  6. Sixer says:
    October 23, 2017 at 7:27 am

    Not entirely sure I’d describe Gerry as an “eligible bachelor”. I, for one, would be running for the hills if he looked in my direction.

    Reply
  7. Ann says:
    October 23, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Dude, you are too old to be fathering a child now, let alone in 5 Years. Old man sperm is no bueno, look it up.

    Reply
  8. Joss RED says:
    October 23, 2017 at 7:34 am

    Wow, he looks rough (he looks like mid 50′s in the pics). #Booze

    Reply
  9. Giulia says:
    October 23, 2017 at 7:34 am

    In 5 years? LOL. Just in time to con some young honey into care taking your old butt.

    Geostorm bombed, but I was surprised to read that Tyler Perry’s movie opened at #1 – his SIXTH #1 movie opening. Yet we almost never hear about him. What’s his deal?

    Reply
  10. Kiki says:
    October 23, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Gerard Butler will be fine. I was really rooting for him and his previous girlfriend. I actually like them together but something’s just didn’t work. Though he will be fine.

    As for his movie Geostorm, it flopped but the biggest flopped as Michael Fassbender’s the Snowman.

    Reply
  11. Electric Tuba says:
    October 23, 2017 at 9:05 am

    We’ve all banged hotter, dude. You’re no prize and you had a fling with Lohan so you can keep your deep fried pickle to yourself ok crabby scabby. Nasty

    Reply
  12. Bally says:
    October 23, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Jesus he looks
    Like rusty shit

    Like ten years ago he was so damn hot

    Reply
  13. Ally says:
    October 23, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Recently on Graham Norton, renowned hit-on-everything-that-moves* womanizer Jeff Goldblum telling creepy tales of marrying his contortionist wife. Gerard Butler, also on the couch, looked very interested.

    (* I remember video of him literally accosting passerby at The Grove within the last ten years.)

    Reply
  14. Curiosity says:
    October 23, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    Despite being out for only 3 days Geostorm has already covered nearly half its costs. Not bad.

    http://www.boxofficemojo.com/movies/?id=geostorm.htm

    I think it might break even and even turn a small profit.

    If Butler wants to start a family in about 5 years then he should be either filthy rich or willing to try for children with a woman about his age ;-) Or willing to marry a brainless 20-something unsucessful model twat whose best option is to marry him. Not that many well-educated women are willing to marry a 50+ year old man to start a family. He won’t have well-educated woman with a career and lots of interests lining up to marry him.

    I think he will regret dumping Morgan Brown.

    Reply
    • kibbles says:
      October 23, 2017 at 3:51 pm

      Haha. He is filthy rich by normal people standards. He’s gross but given his wealth, I think he won’t have that difficult of a time finding women between the ages of 20 and 40 willing to marry him. I do agree with you that an intelligent and well-educated woman might think twice about getting serious with him because of his track record with women. He still has a good chance of getting lucky with a woman who is well rounded and beautiful because of his money and access to such women in certain social circles. That being said, I’m willing to bet that his marriage will be a hot mess. He’ll get a child out of it but will probably end up divorced before he’s 60.

      Reply
    • Max&cheese says:
      October 23, 2017 at 5:05 pm

      It’s a good thing it’s all made up for promo purposes, because he never even spends/spent time with his dog.

      Reply
  15. Wolfie88 says:
    October 23, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    It’s funny how Gerard wants 1 or 2 kids, but Keanu, sadly, thinks he’s time has passed.

    Reply
  16. FalconsBabe says:
    October 23, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    Fingers crossed for North Carolina *initiates divorce proceedings*

    Kidding, ladies. But I do have a teency weency crush on Gerard. I blame my Scottish ancestry.

    Reply

