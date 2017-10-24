Jenny Slate & Chris Evans tweet-flirted this weekend, and they are so twee

Embed from Getty Images

When we last checked in Jenny Slate and Chris Evans, it seemed like they were getting friendly again, after a nine-month cooling-off period following their breakup around January of this year. People who are (over)invested in Jenny and/or Chris tell me that this is Chris’s m.o. – he tends to get back with exes months after a breakup, or he keeps in touch with ex-girlfriends for potentially friends-with-benefits situations. In any case, Chris and Jenny were seen together on some kind of date in Atlanta. And that’s not all – they are now “flirting” on Twitter.

"Probably haven't"???? Cmon, Christopher. Have you done your homework or haven't you? It's 7pm and you've had the whoooole weekend. Cmon. — jenny slate (@jennyslate) October 21, 2017

This is terrifying and exhilarating. Meet me behind the gym after science. I have shark bites. — jenny slate (@jennyslate) October 22, 2017

I’m not really feeling this. Mostly because I did a two-minute creep on Slate’s Twitter and Instagram and I found her social media persona to be pretty annoying and twee. I think that’s probably “on brand” for her, but still… not great. Anyway, I guess we’re supposed to be in a tizzy because Evans and Slate are Twitter-flirting. If they get back together – like, for-real back together – I will not be pleased. They are not good for each other. At all.

