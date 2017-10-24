Jenny Slate & Chris Evans tweet-flirted this weekend, and they are so twee

When we last checked in Jenny Slate and Chris Evans, it seemed like they were getting friendly again, after a nine-month cooling-off period following their breakup around January of this year. People who are (over)invested in Jenny and/or Chris tell me that this is Chris’s m.o. – he tends to get back with exes months after a breakup, or he keeps in touch with ex-girlfriends for potentially friends-with-benefits situations. In any case, Chris and Jenny were seen together on some kind of date in Atlanta. And that’s not all – they are now “flirting” on Twitter.
"Probably haven't"???? Cmon, Christopher. Have you done your homework or haven't you? It's 7pm and you've had the whoooole weekend. Cmon.
— jenny slate (@jennyslate) October 21, 2017
This is terrifying and exhilarating. Meet me behind the gym after science. I have shark bites.
— jenny slate (@jennyslate) October 22, 2017
I’m not really feeling this. Mostly because I did a two-minute creep on Slate’s Twitter and Instagram and I found her social media persona to be pretty annoying and twee. I think that’s probably “on brand” for her, but still… not great. Anyway, I guess we’re supposed to be in a tizzy because Evans and Slate are Twitter-flirting. If they get back together – like, for-real back together – I will not be pleased. They are not good for each other. At all.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Let them live, lol.
This just seems like her saving face to me. After the break up she came off as super desperate. Just seems like she wants to prove that she’s not that affected IMO.
Those tweets make my face hurt from cringing.
is this not just her flirting with him? i see two tweets from her. thats the super cringe part.
It’s funny how this fits perfectly Into the stories following their breakup that it was too much like high school.
I’m getting a lot of second hand embrassement reading this tweets. You would think they were in their early twenties and new to Hollywood to be tweeting garbage like this lol
As he’s the superior Chris, I understand. But my pride just wouldn’t let me acknowledge him in public like this after a breakup.
No way. After WW and HOHW, Pine is the superior Chris.
It’s all so… 7th grade
That relationship didn’t seem to end well, and she did say that they are so different. Sometimes differences can benefit the relationship, it didn’t seem to in theirs. I know some folks get back together after a break up and it works out, but several do not.
Also per People magazine: Chris has been dating around and has been seeing women in Atlanta
Sadly she is that friend we all have who will take him back each time he leaves and tell herself he’s changed or she can change him because what they have is SPECIAL! Cliche as F… also Chris Pine is the BEST Chris
Exactly! Except for the part where Chris Pine is the best Chris. He’s the best actor, but the best Chris is still Hemsworth. lol
You are both correct that either of these Chrises are far superior to Evans, but they’re all kind of blah to me. I’d argue the best Chris is Krispy Kreme 🍩!
I don’t understand the Hollywood Chris craze. Then again I do not find blond, blue eyed all American type of guys all that attractive…
Except for Ryan Gosling, damn… Even I don’t understand.
Hemsworth FTW every time.
Walken.
mic drop
I’m already bored.
Although it’s interesting that they are doing this now. Does someone have something to promote? I wonder if someone was naughty and needs to distract from something.? PR is always deliberate.
I think her movie Landline came out around the same time the dating rumors starting popping up.
That movie was released in the summer, however Landline was released via iTunes around the Chris/Jenny reconnected news.
Chris evans just doing this to create gossip about him. This is probably just to build up for the movie coming out in May called infinity war. He always does this type of promotion months b4 movie comes out. I’m so over him!
“the movie coming out in May called Infinity War” You mean the biggest Marvel movie ever produced? Lol, I don’t think that needs any self-promotion. The idea that it does is laughable. Everyone knows that movies gonna come out and will do well.
Chris is back with Jenny because that’s what Chris does, he goes back to exes alot. Jenny’s no different then Minka.
God, I must live under a rock, bc I haven’t heard about “biggest marvel production ever”….
I mean, I suppose Marvel and production are counting on more people watching his than just comic-book fans, right? Because let me tell you, as a European of 30 years, not one of my friends particularly cares to go see it. My husband will go if some of his friends are interested, but no, I bet if I asked him does he know about new Marvel movie coming out, he’d be totally uninformed.
So, yes, Marvel needs promotion. This film needs promotion. Because every movie ever made can only benefit from more promotion and more viewers.
I doubt the MCU needs to promote Infinity Wars by exploiting Chris Evans’s personal life months in advance. Kevin Feige currently has Ruffalo, Hemsworth and Hiddleston out on the PR circuit now with Cate Blanchette and Tessa Thompson dropping hints on whether they are or aren’t in it. A huge promo for it arrives in theaters next week in the shape of Thor: Ragnarok. They have another huge promo in the shape of Black Panther hitting theaters in February. There’s supposedly one scene in Infinity Wars with over 60 known characters in the scene. They don’t need it irrelevant tweets from Jenny Slate 7 months ahead of time to draw interest to that film
Yeah. Disney/Marvel doesn’t do amateur stuff like this. They are MUCH more obvious and obnoxious w/ their multimillion dollar campaigns. Plus, Avengers 4 is in production now, along w/ Thor’s push. They could just “leak” non-spoiler pics or an unfinished trailer and the internet would cream itself like it did over Cap’s beard.
If we’re going to tenuously tie this to some promotion, instead of just 2 sloppy ppl being sloppy, SHE actually had a “Landline” DVD release (on the press junket is when she spilled about this relationship) that coincided perfectly when this all was made public last week. But sometimes being sloppy is just being sloppy. I’m going with sloppy.
Ugh no. Please go back to fighting Nazis on twitter
yes! And posting pics of his dog
so so cringe
On a semi-related note… I swear I cannot keep all the various Chris-es (Chrises? Christophers? What is the proper plural of Chris?) straight. I may just be too old at 40. But even if you lined all of them up I’d score a zero on assigning names. Possible exception: Chris Pine.
Christopi?
Christopodes?
Christopuses maybe?
lol
Christophii?
I like it. Rhymes with TESTIFY.
This kinda reeks of her trying to prove to him that she can be the cool girl. That’s she can TOTALLY deal with his “dating around” and can definitely hang. You know, ‘I’m super casual and fun, don’t I seem extra fun and casual?’
I’m BREEZY!
hahahahahaha Love this comment
lol! awesome!
This!! Her cool girl shtick is so embarrassing. She seems exausting
Maybe I’m thick but I see her replying to his tweets but he’s not saying anything back to her so how are they flirting? More like she’s thirst tweeting him and he’s ignoring it. I feel bad for her because she always seemed too thirsty and this is just more evidence. Girl he’s not even that great. Let it go.
His second tweet is a reply to her.
But yeah, she tweeted at him first, and he couldn’t exactly ignore her without making her look kind of pathetic, so I don’t know that this is indicative of anything other than the fact she’s still hung up on him, which we basically knew.
Ok, thats what I thought too. Like she was talking to herself, extra cringe lol.
If you have a content blocker you can’t see his tweets, only hers. I was confused until I turned mine off. I guess they were embedded differently.
Not that she’s not coming off a bit desperate. lol
His PR shut the rumor of a reconciliation down, but the People article didn’t make the rounds. Most outlets are going with the narrative that they are back together.
I feel like that top picture with the two of them looking like they are internally screaming tells us all we need to know about them as a couple….
So many Chris’s, so little interest.
Jenny gurl…. you’re gonna get your heart broken again … best to move on and find love/lust with someone else…
Well, considering her initial comment about he was like a dream guy in high school she could never land (however actually the creepy quite went), this seems about par for the course.
Jeez, is this how people flirt these days? Twelve years old people, maybe?
And she looks desperate. Girl, please go find yourself some self-esteem.
Why everybody is ignoring the PEOPLE article where he basically says that, at most, she’s one of the many? Doesn’t sound so lovey-dovey to me.
Btw I agree with Kaiser, she is annoying and her social media persona is embarrasing.
People ran an article mentioning a source that pretty much says Chris isn’t exclusive and is single. That goes against all of the other articles focused solely on the rumors and random “eyewitness” sightings. People doesn’t even call the dinner with RDJ and his wife a double date and mentions Avengers costars.
As for flirting…didn’t he kind of leave her hanging though with her last tweet? It ended abruptly and then Monday the People article was posted lol.
I hate feeling embarrassed for someone but I always feel embarrassed for her. She makes me cringe.
Girl, he’s just not that into you. Next!
Some folks here have already mentioned what should have been included in this post: Chris’ team shut down any relationship rumors she put out last week & confirmed that he has no interest in being in a relationship via PEOPLE mag.
She’s desperate & her PR is working overtime.
Hm. This reminds me of my embarrassing flirting with my better half. Except he squeaks and tries ineffectively to run away when I tell him I’m coming for him. Sorry girl, you’re being twee and all, but Chris is clearly not squeaking for you.
Didn’t she go to the movies with John Hamm recently?
I haven’t followed them at all so I don’t get this part that Kaiser writes: “They are not good for each other. At all.” That sounds so ominous – in what way aren’t they good for each other? I can buy he’s not good for her if he wasn’t that into her but in what way wasn’t she good for him if she was just “one of many”? If he wasn’t that emotionally invested in her how could he get hurt by being with her? Sorry, just confused by that.
I don’t know why people seem to think he’s out of her league. He’s only kind of cute and seems pretty boring…
He never dates without the PR. He’ so contrived. The same old song. It’s boring now.
Gurl, you’re barking up the wrong tree…
Hmm, a little awkward/little cute at the same time?
I have no idea what the dynamics of their relationship seemed like when they dated because I only payed a bit of attention to their outings, and saw Gifted and that was around when they were dating, right? I have to check that out.
I like Jenny, she was hilarious when she worked with Nick Kroll and she seemed super down to earth and easy to talk to from an unnamed source who has been around her a few times. I like to believe the best in even the non A-list celebs, I’m naive like that.
Maybe they’d be cute back together, who knows! Chris is cute, great Captain America through the years and the movies are my guilty pleasure. I dig Sebastian Stan a bit more because he seems to be stepping out of his comfort zone with certain movies he’s done/doing. Awesome Bucky Barnes as well!
