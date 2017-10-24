Jenny Slate & Chris Evans tweet-flirted this weekend, and they are so twee

Embed from Getty Images

When we last checked in Jenny Slate and Chris Evans, it seemed like they were getting friendly again, after a nine-month cooling-off period following their breakup around January of this year. People who are (over)invested in Jenny and/or Chris tell me that this is Chris’s m.o. – he tends to get back with exes months after a breakup, or he keeps in touch with ex-girlfriends for potentially friends-with-benefits situations. In any case, Chris and Jenny were seen together on some kind of date in Atlanta. And that’s not all – they are now “flirting” on Twitter.

I’m not really feeling this. Mostly because I did a two-minute creep on Slate’s Twitter and Instagram and I found her social media persona to be pretty annoying and twee. I think that’s probably “on brand” for her, but still… not great. Anyway, I guess we’re supposed to be in a tizzy because Evans and Slate are Twitter-flirting. If they get back together – like, for-real back together – I will not be pleased. They are not good for each other. At all.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

55 Responses to “Jenny Slate & Chris Evans tweet-flirted this weekend, and they are so twee”

  1. poop says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Let them live, lol.

    Reply
  2. Laughy saphy says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Those tweets make my face hurt from cringing.

    Reply
  3. oOsips.teaOo says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:27 am

    It’s all so… 7th grade

    Reply
  4. island_girl says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Anyway, I guess we’re supposed to be in a tizzy because Evans and Slate are Twitter-flirting. If they get back together – like, for-real back together – I will not be pleased. They are not good for each other. At all.

    That relationship didn’t seem to end well, and she did say that they are so different. Sometimes differences can benefit the relationship, it didn’t seem to in theirs. I know some folks get back together after a break up and it works out, but several do not.

    Also per People magazine: Chris has been dating around and has been seeing women in Atlanta

    Reply
  5. JA says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Sadly she is that friend we all have who will take him back each time he leaves and tell herself he’s changed or she can change him because what they have is SPECIAL! Cliche as F… also Chris Pine is the BEST Chris

    Reply
  6. Mia4s says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:33 am

    I’m already bored.

    Although it’s interesting that they are doing this now. Does someone have something to promote? I wonder if someone was naughty and needs to distract from something.? PR is always deliberate.

    Reply
  7. Cami says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Chris evans just doing this to create gossip about him. This is probably just to build up for the movie coming out in May called infinity war. He always does this type of promotion months b4 movie comes out. I’m so over him!

    Reply
    • DiligentDiva says:
      October 24, 2017 at 9:39 am

      “the movie coming out in May called Infinity War” You mean the biggest Marvel movie ever produced? Lol, I don’t think that needs any self-promotion. The idea that it does is laughable. Everyone knows that movies gonna come out and will do well.
      Chris is back with Jenny because that’s what Chris does, he goes back to exes alot. Jenny’s no different then Minka.

      Reply
      • geekychick says:
        October 24, 2017 at 10:09 am

        God, I must live under a rock, bc I haven’t heard about “biggest marvel production ever”….
        I mean, I suppose Marvel and production are counting on more people watching his than just comic-book fans, right? Because let me tell you, as a European of 30 years, not one of my friends particularly cares to go see it. My husband will go if some of his friends are interested, but no, I bet if I asked him does he know about new Marvel movie coming out, he’d be totally uninformed.
        So, yes, Marvel needs promotion. This film needs promotion. Because every movie ever made can only benefit from more promotion and more viewers.

    • Lightpurple says:
      October 24, 2017 at 10:35 am

      I doubt the MCU needs to promote Infinity Wars by exploiting Chris Evans’s personal life months in advance. Kevin Feige currently has Ruffalo, Hemsworth and Hiddleston out on the PR circuit now with Cate Blanchette and Tessa Thompson dropping hints on whether they are or aren’t in it. A huge promo for it arrives in theaters next week in the shape of Thor: Ragnarok. They have another huge promo in the shape of Black Panther hitting theaters in February. There’s supposedly one scene in Infinity Wars with over 60 known characters in the scene. They don’t need it irrelevant tweets from Jenny Slate 7 months ahead of time to draw interest to that film

      Reply
      • Sigh... says:
        October 24, 2017 at 10:54 am

        Yeah. Disney/Marvel doesn’t do amateur stuff like this. They are MUCH more obvious and obnoxious w/ their multimillion dollar campaigns. Plus, Avengers 4 is in production now, along w/ Thor’s push. They could just “leak” non-spoiler pics or an unfinished trailer and the internet would cream itself like it did over Cap’s beard.

        If we’re going to tenuously tie this to some promotion, instead of just 2 sloppy ppl being sloppy, SHE actually had a “Landline” DVD release (on the press junket is when she spilled about this relationship) that coincided perfectly when this all was made public last week. But sometimes being sloppy is just being sloppy. I’m going with sloppy.

  8. Nicole says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Ugh no. Please go back to fighting Nazis on twitter

    Reply
  9. Nene says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:36 am

    so so cringe

    Reply
  10. Lindy says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:38 am

    On a semi-related note… I swear I cannot keep all the various Chris-es (Chrises? Christophers? What is the proper plural of Chris?) straight. I may just be too old at 40. But even if you lined all of them up I’d score a zero on assigning names. Possible exception: Chris Pine.

    Reply
  11. S says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:41 am

    This kinda reeks of her trying to prove to him that she can be the cool girl. That’s she can TOTALLY deal with his “dating around” and can definitely hang. You know, ‘I’m super casual and fun, don’t I seem extra fun and casual?’

    Reply
  12. iseepinkelefants says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:42 am

    Maybe I’m thick but I see her replying to his tweets but he’s not saying anything back to her so how are they flirting? More like she’s thirst tweeting him and he’s ignoring it. I feel bad for her because she always seemed too thirsty and this is just more evidence. Girl he’s not even that great. Let it go.

    Reply
  13. Miss V says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:43 am

    His PR shut the rumor of a reconciliation down, but the People article didn’t make the rounds. Most outlets are going with the narrative that they are back together.

    I feel like that top picture with the two of them looking like they are internally screaming tells us all we need to know about them as a couple….

    Reply
  14. AngieB says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:47 am

    So many Chris’s, so little interest.

    Reply
  15. Sesame says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:54 am

    Jenny gurl…. you’re gonna get your heart broken again … best to move on and find love/lust with someone else…

    Reply
  16. Solo says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Well, considering her initial comment about he was like a dream guy in high school she could never land (however actually the creepy quite went), this seems about par for the course.

    Reply
  17. Kittycat says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Jeez, is this how people flirt these days? Twelve years old people, maybe?

    And she looks desperate. Girl, please go find yourself some self-esteem.

    Reply
  18. Andy says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Why everybody is ignoring the PEOPLE article where he basically says that, at most, she’s one of the many? Doesn’t sound so lovey-dovey to me.
    Btw I agree with Kaiser, she is annoying and her social media persona is embarrasing.

    Reply
  19. Amara says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:34 am

    People ran an article mentioning a source that pretty much says Chris isn’t exclusive and is single. That goes against all of the other articles focused solely on the rumors and random “eyewitness” sightings. People doesn’t even call the dinner with RDJ and his wife a double date and mentions Avengers costars.

    As for flirting…didn’t he kind of leave her hanging though with her last tweet? It ended abruptly and then Monday the People article was posted lol.

    Reply
  20. Penelope says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:58 am

    I hate feeling embarrassed for someone but I always feel embarrassed for her. She makes me cringe.

    Reply
  21. HoustonGrl says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:58 am

    Girl, he’s just not that into you. Next!

    Reply
  22. Lily says:
    October 24, 2017 at 11:49 am

    Some folks here have already mentioned what should have been included in this post: Chris’ team shut down any relationship rumors she put out last week & confirmed that he has no interest in being in a relationship via PEOPLE mag.

    She’s desperate & her PR is working overtime.

    Reply
  23. Ankhel says:
    October 24, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    Hm. This reminds me of my embarrassing flirting with my better half. Except he squeaks and tries ineffectively to run away when I tell him I’m coming for him. Sorry girl, you’re being twee and all, but Chris is clearly not squeaking for you.

    Reply
  24. browniecakes says:
    October 24, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    Didn’t she go to the movies with John Hamm recently?

    Reply
  25. Jenny says:
    October 24, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    I haven’t followed them at all so I don’t get this part that Kaiser writes: “They are not good for each other. At all.” That sounds so ominous – in what way aren’t they good for each other? I can buy he’s not good for her if he wasn’t that into her but in what way wasn’t she good for him if she was just “one of many”? If he wasn’t that emotionally invested in her how could he get hurt by being with her? Sorry, just confused by that.

    Reply
  26. loveotterly says:
    October 24, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    I don’t know why people seem to think he’s out of her league. He’s only kind of cute and seems pretty boring…

    Reply
  27. Me says:
    October 24, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    He never dates without the PR. He’ so contrived. The same old song. It’s boring now.

    Reply
  28. Really? says:
    October 24, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    Gurl, you’re barking up the wrong tree…

    Reply
  29. Kate Eileen says:
    October 24, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Hmm, a little awkward/little cute at the same time?
    I have no idea what the dynamics of their relationship seemed like when they dated because I only payed a bit of attention to their outings, and saw Gifted and that was around when they were dating, right? I have to check that out.
    I like Jenny, she was hilarious when she worked with Nick Kroll and she seemed super down to earth and easy to talk to from an unnamed source who has been around her a few times. I like to believe the best in even the non A-list celebs, I’m naive like that.
    Maybe they’d be cute back together, who knows! Chris is cute, great Captain America through the years and the movies are my guilty pleasure. I dig Sebastian Stan a bit more because he seems to be stepping out of his comfort zone with certain movies he’s done/doing. Awesome Bucky Barnes as well! :)

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment