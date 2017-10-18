Us Weekly: Jenny Slate & Chris Evans are apparently back together?

Jenny Slate and Chris Evans dated for much of 2016, and into the first month of 2017. By February, they were done. We didn’t have to wonder what happened between them for very long, because Slate did a detailed, exhaustive, somewhat neurotic tell-all confessional interview shortly after the breakup. She sounded like someone who was madly in love and got dumped. She sounded like she had heartbreak written all over her. When it came time for Chris and Jenny to promote their film, Gifted, the promotional tour was completely awkward and it seemed like Jenny was about to cry on at least one red carpet. But maybe time heals all wounds, because Us Weekly reports that they are back together!
Back on? Chris Evans and Jenny Slate recently reunited for back-to-back dinner dates in Atlanta, sparking rumors that they reconciled their romance. The former couple, who split earlier this year after nine months of dating, stepped out together for a bite to eat in central Atlanta on Friday, October 13. “They seemed like a couple,” an eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly. “[They were] laughing. He reached across and touched her arm a couple of times. They seemed like normal people on a date.”
The next night, Evans, 36, and Slate, 35, headed to Better Half for a double date with Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan Downey. The restaurant shared a photo of the Avengers costars in the kitchen with a group of chefs on Instagram. The post was captioned, “Sometimes we have the chance to feed heroes. Last night, it was these exceptional gents.”
Once again, the Captain America actor and the Zootopia actress “looked very much together,” a second onlooker tells Us of their Saturday, October 14, outing.
In some circles, this is considered “backsliding.” You were in a relationship and that relationship ended for very good reasons. There was a clean break. And then, months later, or even years later, you backslide back to that ex. Sometimes backsliding is a great thing – you’ve spent time apart and in that time, you’ve figured out some sh-t and you’re committed to make changes within yourself. But for most people, backsliding is a tricky endeavor. You go back to an ex and you fall into the same bad habits, the same old patterns, and you remember why you broke up in the first place. So… no, I don’t think Slate and Evans are going to last forever. I think the pattern will continue: she’ll be completely devoted to her “middle-school crush” guy and he’ll dump her and break her heart again. Another confessional interview, more awkwardness, and then probably another round of this.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
Oh, honey.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I guess Minka wasn’t available for rekindling#12 of that relationship. This is what he does. he revisits. And then he runs away again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So this is normal for him? Heh, at least he’s consistent? I’m guessing she’s more than aware of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mona Lisa Saperstein deserves all the love.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find her so exhausting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Has she already started trolling the fandom like the last time?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She seemed completely heart broken the first time, so she should be careful with getting her hopes up to quickly if they’re dating again. He really didn’t seem to show any emotion about them breaking up, but she made it clear how upset she was. I felt so bad for her when she didn’t stop talking about their relationship and how happy she’d been
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He didn’t ‘show any emotion’ to a tabloid like she did. He’s very private about his personal life and doesn’t want to turn it into a media circus.
And as far as she’s concerned, I didn’t see heartbreak or upset, I saw someone with a complete lack of respect for the privacy of the person they apparently thought so highly of and a case of chronic verbal diarrhea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most people dont show their emotions in the gossip press. Jenny does tho.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Considering he supposedly ended things when it became inconvenient for his schedule, and now it’s easy again as they’re filming in the same city, I’m sure history will repeat itself and as soon as it requires effort on his part it’ll be over.
But who knows maybe people can change. Optimism.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jenny strikes me as the unpopular girl in high school who ends up with the popular jock.
Oh shit they are the characters from his film, Not Another Teen Movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@V4Real, your comment made me laugh because Jenny literally said, “I got my dream 7th grade boyfriend” in reference to Chris.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That article is based purely on social media tidbits & random “onlookers” . This is in no way an exclusive, but more like a vague PR piece by her team. She only gets noticed if she’s talking about the dudes she’s been with.
I don’t think she was heartbroken by the break up at all; more like she was upset he never overtly acknowledged her in the ridiculous way she did about him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh this is going to go so well!….said no one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good lord. He did this with Jessica Biel and Minka Kelly too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh! Fluffy gossip! I missed this! And I’m in favour of this pairing merely for the entertainment value.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol, agreed. I remember the chorus of “oh, girls” this whole site threw at Slate the last go round. I like her and am ambivalent about him – until we find out they’re both puppy mill enthusiasts or something, I’m all for taking a break from the world with this junkfood gossip.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have actual nightmares about “backsliding” into a relationship with my college boyfriend. I wake up so relieved it was just a dream, lol.
I heard she’s going to be on Lovett or Leave It this week, I’m vert curious to hear her take on things, mostly politics as the show tends to lean.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jenny needs a close girlfriend or relative that will give her the hard truth. She acts like someone with no support team of ‘love advisors.’
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh Lord! They started to remind me of Katy Perry and John Mayer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh gosh, not this nightmare again. She is a manipulative liar, despite all her PR cleaning, and he is dumb to get back with her. Or maybe they deserve each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What did she do? I haven’t heard anything about her lying and manipulating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The web is full of receipts, even if she’s tried to erase them all. Deleting tweets, pics and even comments. But if you look, you’ll find.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From what people are saying on other articles and on social media:
1. Was called out by her Dad for lying in their book about not having friends when she did. I don’t know what the manipulating part is though.
1a. Something about relieving herself on her carpet in her childhood room that I probably don’t want more detail on.
2. Tweets that had homophobic, transphobic, ableist, body shaming and other derogatory language. I guess that’s her form of comedy? There are screencaps of them somewhere.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The screen grabs of her tweets are easy to find. I didn’t know about them and just found them with a search. I think she even has some of them on her Twitter feed. I’m surprised no one has called her out on them sooner because they are downright awful and completely in contrast of this “woke” woman she is portraying on Twitter.
Maybe she’s changed but it still doesn’t excuse she tweeted that in the first place. I hear her comedy is really vulgar too so who knows. Oddly enough, the type of hate speak that is goes in contrast to what Evans has been outspoken about and it doesn’t seem like he’s aware of the tweets because I doubt he, his brother or family would appreciate them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kate, I think the story about relieving herself may have been in the book she did with her father. She put in very detailed writing and I read an excerpt of it somewhere and she talked about it in an interview she gave the Boston Globe. She was about 16 and angry with her mother and just sat on her bedroom floor and went. She described the smell and the feel of it in her pants with great pride years later. Because this is what normal teenagers do and what normal adult women talk about. NOT.
Her comedy has a lot of focus on secretions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@lightpurple It only shows her privilege in doing so. I was a poor girl who had to clean my room and our house because my mother was working all day to support me and my brothers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, I was curious about the tweets and decided to look for them. I didn’t expect the amount of them or the type of tasteless language she used. A lot of it was slurs.
I remember that podcast they did and how she kept slapping Chris and thought that was awkward.
I’m all for women being women and not having any stereotypes but to equate some of Jenny’s actions as “feminine” as one commenters said is stretching the word. She may be feminine in other aspects, but the vulgarity of her “comedy” and some other things people have mentioned…no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kate
I find the fat-shaming stuff so utterly hypocritical..
In the Anna Faris podcast she preached how women should not be judged for allowing their body hair to bloom but it’s apparently OK for her to publicly judge women who are overweight..
And talking of that podcast… the double standards were mind-blowing. She talked in detail about a previous (unnamed) BF whose balls stank so bad she was disgusted and dumped him, even despite ‘exfoliating them’ herself…
Now imagine if Chris had said something like that about a GF?… People would’ve busted a blood vessel about what a gross sexist monster he is …
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The secondhand embarassment is real ‘___’
I have no idea who she is, but sounds gross
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Laura – I actually used to like her because I saw her on some of my favorite shows. It’s unfortunate that once you learn more about the person, sometimes it’s not a nice picture.
She is very hypocritical but a lot of it gets a pass because it’s her ~~comedy and some of the tweets were old. I think male comedians who would say even a 1/3 of what she does would get dragged. There was also a celebrity downfall week not too long ago where old things were being brought up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She deleted some, but never apologized for them. When people call her out, she deletes and pretends that it never happened. She was talking about Weinsetin, but anyone brought her twitter that shows she wanted to have a device like the MIB to make men show their penis to her, then erase their memory.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. Thanks to everyone that responded. I had not heard any of this. I hope she’s changed since all of this happened.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is her heritage? She looks like Archie Punjabi’s or Amal’s cousin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s Jewish.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh no… has he started the “Minka cycle” only with Jenny? We’ll have to go through at least 2-3 more make ups/break ups. In the meantime, we can only hope for more epic thought-vomit interviews during the inevitable break up.
of course, I say that with sarcasm and in a month they’ll be engaged or something
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No worries. once Chris and I meet and fall in love you all be free of the break up to make up cycle
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A shoutout to gossip sites: please don’t make it sound like they are the greatest couple and lovegoal, cause they. Are. Not. They have never been.
Let’s all move on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh Jenny, when it comes to Evans, you are the rule, not the exception.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m surprised he would go back and date her, considering how open she was about their relationship. He’s probably messy too. But now he knows he can call her back up when he’s not busy. UGH BEEN THERE JENNY SLATE.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can see why she wants him back, she dumped her husband for this man. It’s hard to do that and not want to stay committed to that choice. I’m not sure so much it’s love with them, so much as she doesn’t want to fail at this.
And despite his good looks though and he semi-wokeness I don’t think Chris Evans is a good catch for any girl. He reeks of “I’m never gonna leave my fratboy years and I’m gonna come home drunk from a party while you’re at home with the baby.” I think anyone who ends up with him is gonna have to put up with a lot of behavior they shouldn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Evans isn’t super pub with his relationships, but it is clear he’s very willing to be on-off again with all his girlfriends, as he and Minka have done this at least half a dozen times, so I’m not even slightly surprised. Appears as if he tends to revisit pretty much endlessly until they go elsewhere and marry.
As much as this site said Evans and Slate looked super awkward at the Gifted premiere, there were also lots of pics of them hugging, laughing and looking very cozy. I expected they’d get back together at some point.
My gut says that woke frat boy Evans won’t actually make a real commitment until pretty late in life. Think until then he’s likely enjoying his endless options way too much to truly settle down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol the official reason for their breakup was scheduling conflicts but in that Vulture interview, I don’t think Jenny mentioned it and said there were too many differences between them, he was basically too famous and they “threw down” hard with the fighting. i suppose scheduling conflicts looks better on paper for a reunion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Evans had been in Boston for months before (and months after) the breakup and Slate had finished filming and was off for months with him when this “schedule conflict” was supposed to have happened.
Like you said, the truth was probably closer to what she later spilled: relentless fighting (“threw down hard”) over fundamental differences (“we’re really, really different”).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gaaah, I feel SO conflicted about this. I love Jenny, and think she’s so smart and well-spoken; because she can be very silly and is very feminine, she never gets credit for being thoughtful, as she can be. I loved the emotional openness of her interview about Chris. It was really generous towards him. I know many people were like, “ugh, too much,” but I honestly don’t think it’s bad to say nice, heartfelt words about an ex, if you can – I think it shows you can reflect on things and not bedevil someone because they’re no longer with you, but acknowledge the good person they still are rather than being like “oh, that jerk? Chris who?”
I also love Chris’s whole “I’m a handsome, neurotic actor who wants to be a serious thespian” thing, but he does seem to have some commitment issues, and the breakup did seem to be one sided. As a spectator, I’m excited; were I Jenny’s friend, I’d be burning up her phone with BUT WHAT ABOUT HOW IT ENDED LAST TIME? ARE YOU REALLY SUUURE?! texts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s about privacy and respect, though.
She might be very happy to tell all about everything but she knew damn well she was inviting a media storm into his life too with her comments.
Why could she not have just said ‘he’s a lovely guy and we’ll always be friends’?
It was literally nothing to do with the general public/media but she invited the world in. It was thoughtless and selfish at best and possibly calculating at worst.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see this point. I hope any celeb at the other end of a breakup always asks their ex, “so can I talk about you in a general way?” Of course, that’s supremely optimistic and Jenny’s comedy has always been very confessional, so maybe she decides to tell these stories without permission. You’re right that it does invite talking about them both in the same breath, and invites further attention being paid to Chris, even if the attention is positive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The same interview where she said they fought a lot? Or, I believe her words were “throw down hard.” She also said they were too different and many other things that were far from “generous.” In fact, didn’t she compare him to “primary colors?” I honestly don’t see that as a compliment. I also don’t understand this fascination of romanticizing what can certainly be described as a toxic relationship given the details Jenny gave in the interview.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In another interview, she said that he called her crazy, she used to call him a piece of shit, made her feel bad about his love for football.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She, among MANY other things, said he was the kindest guy ever and basically said that they were just very different people…
The primary colours thing was just about honesty and vibrancy I guess..
What does ‘throw down hard’ mean btw? I’ve googled it and still come up with nada
Report this comment as spam or abuse
M,
What interview was this?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually reread this interview because I was like, “this doesn’t sound like the piece I read!” I see your interpretation – here’s how I read the bits you mentioned: I thought when Jenny said they “threw down hard” she meant they gave their relationship their all. Of course, I recall from another interview that they really liked play-fighting with each other, so maybe my interpretation is off. The entire rest of the interview in Vulture is a description of Jenny as very emotionally extroverted, so that’s the context in which I read it, rather than about harmful fights. The “primary colours” comment didn’t come across as “that man is basic,” in context, because she used it in relation to purity and open-heartedness.
I don’t know! There’s nothing personally incriminating about Chris in that interview. It’s like, Chris is a high-energy person who’s into sports and playing literal board games, who is also emotional and giving. There’s no embarrassing personal details; it’s more like she went in there trying to describe his character in a good way. I don’t even see what could be toxic about the relationship itself – it sounded like Jenny stood up for what she wanted in terms of being a feminist and Chris was fine with that.
Maybe the interpretation of events boils down to the “overlap” timeline where they were hooking up as her marriage ended vs afterwards. I don’t know that we can conclusively know how it happened. I don’t think there’s ANY excuse for cheating, ever, but it also seems odd to declare it for sure happened and hold it against her – not that that’s what you’re doing necessarily, but I’ve seen it from other commenters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@M, I want to read this interview, too! Damn, that gets me down, if he really did call her crazy – like, even in a joking way, I don’t think you should call people crazy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@senna “I’d love to be his friend one day, but we threw down pretty hard.” Context is everything. Wanting to be his friend one day? That means they are no longer friends because they threw down pretty hard. I’m not about to explain the entire interview for you though so maybe you need to reread it again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jenna, I’m aware of what a metaphor is; perhaps you could use a refresher.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ senna But “we threw down pretty hard” isn’t a metaphor??? It’s a statement with no allusion to them fighting. So, maybe trying to question my knowledge is best kept for someone who apparently isn’t staying on topic?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meant to say *no allusion to them fighting because it states that they fought.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Senna, you seem overly invested in them. Also, to step in, I don’t think you know what a metaphor is because nothing Jenna stated was mentioning a metaphor. When you throw down with someone, it’s fighting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Laura It’s a podcast. in sundance, but I don’t know which one, his fans who were commenting on it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jenny would be better off rewatching “He’s just not that into you” movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I honestly believe there’s a huge difference between Chris Evans’ twitter persona/public image and the real him. He’s basically a sleazy dude bro with one of the most efficient PR teams in Hollywood. Jenny Slate is Lena Dunham 2.0 no super decent guy is going to date that chick. Did anyone notice how he completely disappeared from Twitter as soon as celeb twitter scene was abuzz with sexual harassment discussion? You’d think a woke king like him would have a lot to say about these issues since he likes to pretend he’s Steve Rogers on twitter. Hmm maybe he got scared after how Ben Affleck was exposed. Someone needs to investigate THAT.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh FFS,
What evidence have you got for that?
I’ve heard nothing but nice things about him and this tiresome habit of labelling guys ‘bros’ is getting dull now. Do people even know what that means?
And he’s hardly a prolific twitterer… he has fits and starts when he finds the time and right now he’s filming the Avengers, so he’s pretty tied up.
He RT’ed support for victims of sexual harassment in the light of what’s happened, but you know what? Twitter is not the benchmark to judge anyone’s commitment to truth and morality.
it’s utterly ludicrous that we’ve got to the point where if someone doesn’t make a tweet statement on an issue, then they clearly don’t give a s***.
There are some truly terrible people out there and I have to say I find it pretty disgusting that you’re concentrating your efforts on making some grotesque judgments about a good guy based on nothing at all except for the fact that you clearly just don’t like him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Laura LOL Have you read anything about this guy besides his Wikipedia page and PR approved articles? First go and check out what kind of sleazy gossip is available about him, take your time and get back to me. I called him bro cause he’s a 36 year old frat boy duhhhh everyone knows that. According to pap in Atlanta Chris began shooting for Avengers in 2nd or 3rd week of September and he was still tweeting so yeah his sudden silence is DEFINITELY interesting. Its been a week since his last RT
PS- RTs don’t count. I expect more from the outspoken woke king of Twitter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A,
Um, yes. I have been following his career for years, have never visited his wikipedia page and unlike you I have no interest in reading trashy gossip sites, who everyone with a brain stem realises, have very very little basis in truth or accuracy.
The fact that you are citing such BS as your sources, speaks volumes and proves my original point quite nicely.
And again, explain to me what a ‘frat boy bro’ actually is… Seeing as you are so convinced he fits this description..
Also, he DID tweet about the Weinstein case, as he tweets often about important societal and political issues..
Though he certainly isn’t some brainless twit sitting on social media every day, seeking validation and attention. He never has been.
Hence why he often has breaks in between what he posts..
And RTs ‘don’t count’? Oh, please grow up. There’s a real world outside of Twitter where people actually action positive change and the fact that you want to see someone constructing 140 characters of their own words on current affairs before you’ll believe that they care, says everything we need to know about you.
Again, I find your comments and fantasies about a nice guy who has literally done nothing to warrant it, pretty disturbing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He didn’t talk about Weinstein because he has a dirty past. He called Black Widow a whore, he said that Salma Hayeck is the bomb stereotyping the Latin woman, he openly spoke look at the women’s butt, he looked at the boobs of Elizabeth Olsen on the red carpet. If he said something, it could have been the same as Ben Affleck. Many men were silent after Ben Affleck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Except he didn’t disappear from Twitter. He RT’d several statements about harassment from others. He also RT’d several condemnations of Trump’s anti-birth control acts. He doesn’t tweet a lot but he has tweeted about this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ewwww she came in a podcast recently and she went all cray cray and said she would want a baby. Pretty sure she’s plotting getting knocked up by him already.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yikes. I know that breakups often get “publicly reported” much later than when they actually happened, but the timing of her first husband and Evans was always…odd. I honestly think Disney/Marvel stepped in to quash any gossip that Captain America was either a) stepping out with a married woman or b) she left her husband for him or c) both. Considering there was basically no gossip about the times he showed up obviously drunk at a few red carpets despite there being video…I do think it’s possible that the Big Mouse has that power.
When you get together in a messy way, 99% percent of the time it’s going to end in a messy way. Maybe they’ll make it last, but between his privacy and her confessional nature and how they got together..this just seems like a yikes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I reread the Vulture interview she gave after they broke up. It’s interesting to note she said despite liking each other, ‘“we’re really, really different,” with different social circles and different lifestyles.’ I don’t really think that’s changed much. Then there is “Chris is a very, very famous person.” Still the same. She goes on about basically being stressed about his lifestyle. The last part everyone is bringing up is “We’re not on bad terms, but we haven’t really seen each other, spoken a lot…I think it’s probably best. I’d love to be his friend one day, but we threw down pretty hard.” So for anyone confused about “threw down” there is no way that is used positively in this sentence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve always had a soft spot for her because of PAR. She seems a little dumb when it comes to relationships, but sweet. He doesn’t strike me as the guy to be in a long-term relationship with, more of like an occasional hit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am getting such secondhand embarrassment from some of the shipper comments and interpretations of literal words actually spoken as if they mean something else lol. I guess it’s cute to make everything seem like sunshine and rainbows.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Related to the Chris Hemsworth interview a bit ago where he said he was away for a long time filming and for publicity then he and his wife had to learn how to love again, I get that for him this may not be backsliding but just the need for easy companionship. For her I don’t get it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse