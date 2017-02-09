Chris Evans & Jenny Slate broke up after about seven months, officially

On Monday, I covered Chris Evans’ attendance at the Super Bowl. Evans is a big Patriots fan, and he was there with his brother and some dude friends. While I wasn’t surprised that Jenny Slate didn’t join them – who even knows if she likes football? – I did say in that post that it feels like we haven’t heard much about them in a few months. I wrote: “does anyone else wonder if Chris and Jenny Slate have cooled off a bit? I’m not sure if they broke up, but it definitely seems like they’ve either gone deep undercover or they’ve just cooled off in general.” Well, I was right. They’re done. We first learned they were together back in May of last year, shortly after she announced her divorce from her husband. Was Chris “the other man” in her marriage? Um, I always thought so. And so from that sketchy beginning came a relationship that didn’t even last one full year (officially).
Chris Evans and Jenny Slate have called it quits less than a year after they started dating, PEOPLE has learned. The former couple met on the set of their upcoming drama Gifted earlier this year, where sources told PEOPLE their connection was undeniable. When they weren’t busy filming, Evans and Slate would spend much of their free time hanging out together.
Evans, 35, is a native of Sudbury, Massachusetts, and Slate, 34, grew up just outside Boston in the suburb of Milton. They stepped out together for the first time back in June at the premiere of her animated movie The Secret Life of Pets.
The Girls star gushed about Evans on the film’s red carpet, telling Entertainment Tonight, “It’s kind of like I got my dream seventh grade boyfriend. We didn’t know each other growing up, but we grew up about a half hour away from each other. We’ve been friends for a while.”
That quote about her “dream seventh grade boyfriend” still makes me cringe. Like, best case scenario, Jenny was using Chris to fulfill some kind of childhood fantasy about a “dream boyfriend.” Worst case scenario is that she cheated on her husband and ended her marriage so she could get with a messy dude who seems to move through women pretty quickly. In any case, I’m not surprised that they broke up. Oh, well.
*single, solitary tear for the sketchy relationship*
How sad.
In other news, I just woke up from a dream about being in a lesbian relationship. I got dumped. Sad for me.
i’m actually more sad about the breakup of your imaginary lesbian relationship than I am about Chris and Jenny.
so funny xD
lol
Called it! – said absolutely everyone
Jenny made a dumb move for a cute butt in tight pants. The only person I feel a huge amount of sympathy for is her ex.
Do her and the ex get back together? I sure hope not, for him, but look at Alicia and Kristin.
Not me. I thought they were taking it to the altar.
But seriously, I’m surprised it lasted seven months.
I expected more of a mess, honestly. I figured it had to go long haul, or implode spectacularly.
I wonder if she regrets going on about him so much in public – I mean, any attention is good attention to most celebs, but man. I’ve had secondhand embarrassment over this from day one.
Yeah, even I, with zero interest in either of them, could have predicted this. I also hope the ex wouldn’t consider taking her back. Messy, messy.
I don’t know why, but I feel the worst case scenario is more likely.
Most of the time celebrities announce a divorce it’s been in the works (or even all the way finalized in the case of some celebrity ninjas) for a very long time. We don’t know the behind the scenes timeline- we hypothesize and generalize looking for the most salacious angle- I guess that’s gossip.
Also, I think people side eye when relationships start because they don’t realize that not everyone takes tons of time to mourn the end of a relationship- or they mourn and date at the same time. Some people move right to the next thing as a distraction- doesn’t mean everything was shady. Life doesn’t stand still because people break up. And a lot of people don’t like to be alone and ruminate over their feelings, period.
And yes, that 7th grade comment was gross, but we’re assuming that he wasn’t as into her just because he didn’t talk about her. And if we’re going to throw shade, let’s throw it on all sides- I highly doubt she instigated the relationship. So Chris gets his fair amount of shade too.
Except they were on a podcast together in April, and she kept mentioning her husband in a way that made it sound that they were absolutely still together. The podcast was about romantic relationships and about friendships between men and women, where they claimed that they known each other for a short time (since they worked on a film together), but that they are best friends now after filming. Three weeks after the podcast aired she announced the divorce and the new relationship.
I agree with Christina. Only in extreme circumstances like the Pitt Jolie shenanigans do celebrities publicly announce divorce immediately after break up. So you have the standard few months/years of internal marital collapse, break up, period of gathering oneself and then announcement. I dont see what their podcast disproves. We, internet busybodies, have no idea what phase that marriage was in. Its perfectly natural that she would speak like it was still on during a round of relationship questions even if it was on the outs. Lots of celebs maintain facades to help deal with things outside of the camera glare.
I do think he was into her though. That was very clear from their Anna Faris interview. Plus if he wasnt into her it wouldnt have progressed into a relationship given that Its Chris Evans… a man with infinite options.
I hear you but from the little I’ve read about these two (all here), it seems there were red flags to indicate that maybe it wasn’t the healthiest exiting and entering of relationships.
Not only that but is Jenny Slate really that big of a star where she would be spending months orchestrating her breakup? I personally had never heard of her prior to this relationship.
I wonder if this will make promoting their movie together awkward.
If he ever gets married, he’s going to get married to someone who’s happy with being some sort of perfect housewife who stays in Boston with their kids while he does some action movie once in a while and has fun with his bros and girls.
lol. actually, i probably shouldn’t laugh, but it’s funny when celebs talk so much about their relationship and then split a few months after. that’s why i’m all for the keeping it private thing. even if sometimes they take it to ridiculous lengths, it avoids me the second hand embarrassment when they inevitably split.
I can’t quite pinpoint Chris sometimes he seems like he really has a brain and sometimes he comes across incredibly immature. I think he’s actually a great actor, he’s amazing in Snowpiercer and great as captain America, but then he makes these dumb moves complaining about marvel or taking breaks from acting just when he’s hot… Is he self sabotaging?
