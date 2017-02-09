Chris Evans & Jenny Slate broke up after about seven months, officially

On Monday, I covered Chris Evans’ attendance at the Super Bowl. Evans is a big Patriots fan, and he was there with his brother and some dude friends. While I wasn’t surprised that Jenny Slate didn’t join them – who even knows if she likes football? – I did say in that post that it feels like we haven’t heard much about them in a few months. I wrote: “does anyone else wonder if Chris and Jenny Slate have cooled off a bit? I’m not sure if they broke up, but it definitely seems like they’ve either gone deep undercover or they’ve just cooled off in general.” Well, I was right. They’re done. We first learned they were together back in May of last year, shortly after she announced her divorce from her husband. Was Chris “the other man” in her marriage? Um, I always thought so. And so from that sketchy beginning came a relationship that didn’t even last one full year (officially).

Chris Evans and Jenny Slate have called it quits less than a year after they started dating, PEOPLE has learned. The former couple met on the set of their upcoming drama Gifted earlier this year, where sources told PEOPLE their connection was undeniable. When they weren’t busy filming, Evans and Slate would spend much of their free time hanging out together. Evans, 35, is a native of Sudbury, Massachusetts, and Slate, 34, grew up just outside Boston in the suburb of Milton. They stepped out together for the first time back in June at the premiere of her animated movie The Secret Life of Pets. The Girls star gushed about Evans on the film’s red carpet, telling Entertainment Tonight, “It’s kind of like I got my dream seventh grade boyfriend. We didn’t know each other growing up, but we grew up about a half hour away from each other. We’ve been friends for a while.”

[From People]

That quote about her “dream seventh grade boyfriend” still makes me cringe. Like, best case scenario, Jenny was using Chris to fulfill some kind of childhood fantasy about a “dream boyfriend.” Worst case scenario is that she cheated on her husband and ended her marriage so she could get with a messy dude who seems to move through women pretty quickly. In any case, I’m not surprised that they broke up. Oh, well.