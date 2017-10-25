Anna Faris admits Chris Pratt was her jumpoff, she dumped first husband by phone

Anna Faris’s memoir, Unqualified, has come out, with the foreword written by her estranged husband, Chris Pratt. Faris is dating already since her split with Pratt, she’s been seen out with a 47 year-old cinematographer. Given her romantic history I have to wonder if that new relationship had anything to do with the breakup of her marriage. (Maybe not, but people have patterns, right?) In her book, as per the excerpts I’ve been reading online, Faris outright admits that she fell for Pratt while she was married to her first husband, Ben Indra, and that she broke up with Indra over the phone after eight years so that she could hook up with Pratt. Here’s that excerpt, via US Magazine:
Faris first met Pratt on the set of Take Me Home Tonight in Phoenix, Arizona. On screen, they played a couple, but in reality, she was still married to Indra. All the more reason for Faris to be so skeptical of Pratt’s kindness toward her.
“I was constantly looking for proof that he was not as great as he seemed,” she reveals. “I tried to analyze his motives … Chris would walk me to my door or otherwise make sure I got home safely. It baffled me.”
They just had a perfect banter. Something even costar Topher Grace picked up on. And after Indra failed to impress during a visit to the set, Grace even asked her “what the f—k are you doing with that guy?” Her response: “I don’t know.”
She couldn’t deny a spark between her and Pratt. “I called Ben and told him over the phone that I was leaving him, and then went to set and was like, ‘Hey everybody! I just left my husband,’” writes Faris. “Pretty soon I was knocking on Chris’ door and was basically like, ‘Hi. I’m ready to get boned.’”
Jokes aside, she knows the phone breakup was “questionable” but doing it in person was “exhausting” and she wanted to rip off the band-aid. “Had I told him face-to-face, not only would I have had to wait longer, but it would have been horrible drama,” she admits. “The realist is that if I hadn’t met Chris, my first marriage probably would have lasted until I found a different someone else. Chris was my cattle prod. I needed someone to come along and show me something different than the relationship I knew.”
Almost right away. “When we finally got together, it was hot and heavy in a way that I’d never experienced before,” she writes. “You might think that, fresh off an almost decade long relationship, I would be hesitant to move on to the next, but I couldn’t have fallen more headfirst into my feelings for Chris.”
Just months into dating — “It was laughter all the time” — Pratt went on a backpacking trip to Europe with his Everwood costars. On a train to Prague, he called “seemingly out of nowhere he said, ‘I just love you so much. I just want to marry you,’” recalls Faris.
E! has an additional quote from Faris’s book assuring us that it wasn’t cheating because she didn’t have sex with Chris until she dumped Indra over the phone. She sounds mildly self aware about it. “Sure, I get to proclaim I didn’t f–k Chris before I left Ben, but what is there to celebrate in that? It didn’t make me a hero. After all, I wanted to, desperately. And I had feelings for him, obviously, even if I wasn’t honest with myself about what those were. So while I didn’t cheat, I’m not completely innocent, either.”
Anna and Chris chose to elope while in Bali at a wedding for their friends in 2009. It was just the two of them at their wedding though and it doesn’t sound like they upstaged the couple purposefully. Read how Faris characterizes her breakup – it was “exhausting” to have to work through marital problems and she didn’t want to break up in person because “it would have been horrible drama.” It was all about sparing her feelings as she avoided facing her communication issues with Indra (there’s more in there about how they didn’t talk and were disconnected). You don’t dump someone you’re married to and have been with for years over the phone! You might do that if they committed an unforgivable act but that’s not what happened in this case.
Also, she admits that she never would have broken up her marriage if she didn’t meet Pratt because she “needed someone else to come along and show me something different.” That’s so selfish. Plus Pratt must have known she was married when he was hitting on her on set, but that’s not to say she was acting like it. These people exhaust me, and I’m not surprised their marriage didn’t last. I do feel badly for their kid though and hopefully they’ll be responsible coparents. So this begs the question – is this Faris’s approach to relationships – wait until someone comes along who shows her something better? Because it’s always better in the beginning until reality sets in.
There are several more stories coming out from Anna’s book which we may cover at some point, but you can read more on US and E!’s sites. Anna also opened up about being sexually assaulted by a director who slapped her butt hard when she was up on a ladder at work. She laughed it off nervously because she didn’t know what else to do. She said “We’re conditioned to giggle, but also, if we were to do anything else, we’d be labeled a bitch or difficult.” It’s true and I could relate.
This is Anna out in NY on 10-23. Those boots are hot. I was just looking at booties with clear heels on Amazon. Credit: WENN
Bearing in mind that this is how she chose to tell the story, my feelings go to poor Ben Indra, whoever he is.
Seriously.
Right ???!!! I mean, the way she described him visiting on set, unless he was at her job being a complete jaxass and abusive ( I doubt it), why was it his job to impress.
And if Topher Grace said that, no dude. Shut your piehole.
What a terrible quote, and an even more terrible person. She has apparently done herself a disservice writing this book. Tis better to remain silent and thought a fool, etc etc… should’ve shelved it and coasted by with public opinion in her favor, ie Pratt’s alleged cheating.
And Topher, what the…?!? Wonder if he was cool with her supposedly quoting him here?
Me too.I immediately feel for the the dumped party. After 8 years of marriage it feels cold to dump him over the phone. Also, props to him for not blasting her publicly. Also,just because you don’t have sex doesn’t mean you’re not cheating. I’ve known plenty of marriages who’ve been destroyed over emotional affairs.
Yeah, wow. And when you put karma like that into the universe it’s not surprising when the rebound relationship doesn’t work.
That said, I had a co-worker who did basically the same thing. She’d even converted to Judaism for her first husband but just walked away from it all overnight for another guy. They are still together 20 years later.
Me too. So shallow and insensitive.
She is nasty to him in this book! Maybe he deserves it, I don’t know…but she even throws in digs her costars made about him. Yikes!
Not only she dumps her husband over the phone but also has to mildly trash him on her book? That’s definitely disappointing. It’s funny how everyone was so quick to blame Chris Pratt over this breakup but this makes clear that it’s always a two person thing.
Yea I read this excerpt last week and was appalled by it. Like this isn’t a fairytale that you wanted to cheat on your husband with a rising star. Like stop
Good summary.
yes. tacky and gross.
Relationship goals, hm?
I liked her better before reading this.
Same.
Same. Why in hell’s name would you admit this in a book? I hope she has to answer for it in every promotional interview she does.
She sounds like an awful person.
Yes, it’s bad enough to do it…but to TELL the world about it?
And in such a crude and cruel way. It’s like there was no real self reflection and remorse there. “I wanted to f–k Chris so bad so I dumped my husband over the phone and celebrated it at WORK immediately”.
Before the dogs, before the TMI, there was something about Anna that I didn’t like. As for Pratt, I didn’t know of him other than very peripherally until he started doing movies, and I never got him. I don’t think he’s hot, I don’t think he’s good looking, he does absolutely nothing for me. Then during the Jurassic Park publicity interviews, I marked him as a d word. So, none of this is surprising to me but it is tasteless, and crass. “hi, i’m ready to get boned”? Really?
Same. My disinterest in Pratt quickly turned to dislike as I heard about some of his douchebro antics, like the cross in the desert. And the pet thing, which made me actively dislike both.
being religious doesn’t make him a douchbro.
The woman who treats dogs like trash also treats men like trash as well.
Man, she is just messy and selfish AF.
P.S. Ben Indra is a FAR cuter than Pratt IMO.
Huh… that guy may have sucked, but what she did was savage. Unless her first husband was abusive or harassed her, this is all a big eye roll. It also seems very…attention-starved.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And also TMI. TMI! *fist raised to the sky in anger*
Why even put this out there?
Honest question: When is it “self-awareness” and when is it simply “unrepentant?”
When Chris Rock went on like this, was he being “self-aware” or just being an ass?
ETA:
Celebitchy: “is this Faris’s approach to relationships – wait until someone comes along who shows her something better?”
From her book: “‘It takes meeting a new guy to help me get over the old one,” she confesses.’” So, maybe she does…?
Why not? She knows what she did wasn’t right but she doesn’t seem to care very much. You can realize that you’re an asshole and decide you don’t really mind. Recognizing your flaws and issues doesn’t have to include wanting to change them, and there are so many people out there who refuse to realize they’re not perfect and justified in everything they think and do. I prefer the honesty.
Typical Evangelical Christian behavior. Practice?what I preach, not as I do, and all that jazz.
i hate it when people say chris was the religious one but anna never was. she was in a christian music video just this year!
It’s pretty appalling behavior, but part of me appreciates her for telling it honestly, especially after the past several weeks of people lying their asses off for their image. I do think a lot of women are in bad relationships, but don’t have the guts to strike out ALONE (God forbid!! eyeball roll) , so they wait until someone better comes along. Her husband must have been pretty incompatible for Topher to say, “Why are you with him?” …
But it’s DEFINITELY not nice at all!
I agree with you. It’s all appalling, but she’s being honest. I’ll take this over the faux righteousness of many celebrities out there, especially in the wake of HW’s sick, abusive behavior and those who knew and helped him hide it. She can keep laying it all out there as far as I’m concerned. At least we’ll know what type of person she is, which is flawed.
Yes. She is honest here. That is worth noting.
And I’ll be honest in return.
She’s a selfish a$$hole.
I hope somewhere in that book she reflects on her immaturity and shows some sense that dumping via phone is just a few steps above dumping via email or text.
And then she announced it to the cast and crew? Seriously?
Yes, in person is painful and drama but it’s respectful of your partner.
Give the marriage its rightful due and end things properly before you run to get boned by your jumpoff.
And also in the book she apparently confronted Pratt about the JLaw rumors. I cackled at that. Girl, you live by the sword you die by the sword. Even if Chris wasn’t cheating Faris was probably so paranoid she freaked herself out.
I have never cared for Pratt or Faris and now i know why.
Yeah, I too like the honesty. It’s nice that she didn’t go into an elaborate justification to try and win sympathy, just was basically “I did this thing for this reason, oh well”. She knows she’s an asshole and she doesn’t really care. I’m fine with that. There’s enough assholes who think they’re angels out there and will bend over backwards to make sure you think so too.
most of us agreed that chris was covering for her and protecting her during the split. i think, along with alcoholism, infidelity on her end happened. her husband was away and she found someone new, just like she found chris when she was with her first husband.
What a bitch. That’s beyond mean to dump your spouse over the phone because doing it in person would be more horrible drama. Most breakups are “exhausting,” not exciting and fun
Ugh I take back my “I’m rooting for her!” From last week. I can’t get on board with this. I was trying really hard to give her the benefit of the doubt with some of her actions while married to Pratt but NOPE. I feel really bad for Indra, the way she’s making this all about her and her feelings makes me think she must have been selfish in their marriage.
Why do actors share this information? I knew nothing until she spilled the beans. It wasn’t like anyone was snooping around to find out this information. Huh.
Cowardly actions by a woman with no moral compass or apparently compassion. Imagine ready this crap as her ex?!! He failed to impress? Maybe he was having a bad day, maybe he missed his wife? Maybe he realized his wife was avoiding him and getting close to a coworker and he was scared and hurt?? WTF Topher? F*CK U FARRIS!! GOD so sick of ppl trying to excuse ditching a marriage/cheating because it either got hard or you just weren’t feeling it for whatever superficial reason. Canceling this stupid idiot and can’t wait till she stops looking like the next best thing and more like yesterday’s trash. It’s gonna happen and she knows it…
Damn. Did she have to tell us that her ex wasn’t good enough for her, even Topher Grace said so??? Why? It makes her look like a callous assh*le.
Why are we feeling so bad for Ben Indra? To be honest l, I have some bad breakup done to me, and I’m sure none of his friends are “you did that to her! You bastard!” No. I don’t think men think like that. She met someone, And they broke up. If she cheated that’s something for her to deal with.
I’m with her.
It’s called empathy and frankly respect for your former partner if you really loved them. Sounds like youre projecting your feelings about being badly dumped on ALL men. Everyone deserves compassion… even if you have a penis and especially if your ex is dissing you publicly in a book & being a generally horrible person
Breakups are hard. And they’re harder when your ex shares stories of how even her co-stars thought she should definitely dump you. WTF? Who does that to their ex-husband unless he was a terrible person? It doesn’t sound like he did anything to warrant that.
I was just looking at IMDb for both Indra and Pratt. Is it completely out of the question, given the industry they’re in that her co-stars were like, “Indra’s a loser and he’s never going anywhere, but Pratt, that guy’s going places.”
If you look at the timeline on IMDb, Indra’s work dried up, but Pratt was taking off all around the same time.
In her mind, she probably felt as though she was too good for Indra and wanted someone “equal.” I just don’t think she knew Pratt was going to end up as an “it” movie star. I don’t think she liked that either.
You”re trolling us, right?
Wait. Are you asking if I’m the troll? I’m not. I don’t understand why as a group everyone is so mad at Anna Faris. The only reason to care for this Ben Indra person is because he got dumped. That’s my point. I don’t feel any bad for a person I’ve never met.
@Susie – Because I think in this situation, Indra’s like the “dumpy wife” who got ditched for the hot new piece the husband met at work. It’s not cool, no matter how you slice it.
There is actually something called empathy, and the whole point of it is to have feelings for someone who is not you, whether you’ve met them or not. We put ourselves in their “minds” by imagining how we would feel if we were in their situation. In this one, we’re imagining being him reading what his ex-wife wrote about him in her book, and how it might feel. He may be a schmuck who was a poor husband, or he might have been just someone who married too young, or married the wrong person. But it’s her messaging and it’s really TMI.
It’s her book. It’s a memoir. Of course it’s about her.
I have empathy for people and things that warrant it. Getting dumped is a fact of life. And in any argument that you pin a woman vs a man, I will always be on the side of the woman. Every single time. I think that Anna Faris have still had it worse than either one of her husbands
@Susie – Dying is also a fact of life. You can have empathy for someone who was dumped in a heartless manner, even if it’s a dude. Because it would really suck, and that makes us feel bad for him. No misogyny detected here. But me thinks you’re more of an Anna than a Ben anyway.
The most interesting thing about this to me is that the stars of Everwood went on a backpacking trip to Europe together. I loved that show! I need details!! Did Emily Van Camp go? Gregory Smith? Are they all still buddies?
But really, I got the feeling from her podcast that she was sort of shady so this doesn’t surprise me.
That’s the only thing that caught my attention. More details about the Everwood cast trip to Europe please and thanks.
As for Anna, ugh..whatever.
I wanted to know more about that trip as well! Everwood forever!
Me too! I thought I was the only Everwood fan here haha so I’ve known about Chris Pratt long before he was on Parks & Rec where he played the mean bully Bright who eventually transformed into a decent person and became Ephram’s best friend.
I wouldn’t mind if Chris Pratt and Aubrey Plaza got together in real life. I dunno if Aubrey Plaza is seeing someone but they were such a hilarious couple on Parks & Rec.
My friends call this ‘monkey branching’.
You see it with people who can’t be alone, and who lack the emotional maturity to recognize when their relationship is over. They need the that ‘early love’ feel to spur them on. And sometimes don’t realize that the early love feeling is fleeting, regardless of the person.
So no, I’m not surprised at all she fell headfirst in love, thats what monkey branchers do. I am surprised shes still talking about Pratt like this, while simultaneously putting down her ex, who has nothing to do with this.
yes – i agree with you. i don’t think it is unusual at all for her to admit she had to meet a new guy to feel confident breaking up her marriage. that is extremely common. it isn’t evil – it is codependent.
i don’t particularly like that she’s airing out dirty laundry years after her marriage is over but its her prerogative to write and mine not to read it.
Pretty much. People are getting pretty pearl clutchy and “omg I can’t believe what a horrible person she is!” about it and I’m like “yeah, some people are just like that”. Some people simply cannot be alone and that leads to all kinds of sticky relationship problems and hurtful breakups. It’s a very immature thing to be but it’s pretty much just that: deeply immature. Breaking up over the phone to avoid drama sounds like something a 12 year old would do. Add in the immense rush of sexual chemistry and budding romance, it’s not really surprising at all that things went down that way.
Sounds like her bestie Jenny Slate follows the Anna Farris guidebook of how to dump your husband for a shiny brand “new ” Chris. All I have to say to both of these irresponsible cheaters and the guys who cheat with them is Karma is a b!tch.
Jeez what a narcissist. I feel for her with the director comments because yeah we’re supposed to laugh it off or we’re boring or a bitch but the way she treated her ex is downright disgusting.
Did anyone see her interview with Stephen Colbert the other day? She was wasted out of her mind! I had to stop watching after a few minutes. It was hard to watch.
I saw it! I kept thinking she seemed wasted but wasn’t sure since Colbert played it off as though it was a straight normal interview. Hats off to him. I remember thinking that she seemed so not funny even when joking and her speech sounded strange. But then I haven’t seen an interview with her for several years so I couldn’t remember if this was her normal. It was very uncomfortable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he is a really good, experienced interviewer that can keep it on board through the rough ones. If he didn’t know what he was doing the interview would have gone completely off the rails. No pun intended.
I applaud her for her honesty. She should have broken up with Ben Indra over the phone. If other ppl noticed that Ben Indra was a a jerk, maybe he was and she had her reasons for leaving him. She would have divorced him anyway. I don’t hate to like her more or less after knowing this.
I mean “should not”
But we don’t know that he was a jerk, just that they were not compatible anymore. It still looks like she’s trying to justify breaking up with him over the phone. But the way she’s talking about it isn’t making her look mature at all. It is making her look selfish.
I read this just to see if she’s as big a tool as I thought. Yup. She is. It was already over for me with the dog issue. What a witch.
wow. she is worse off than i thought.
she definitely gives off brittany murphy vibes but with a meanness brittany never had or at least never showed.
Hit the nail on the head! Lost like brittany murphy. But i think anna is a mean drunk
Can someone explain why a C+ actress can write a memoir at 30 something and people act like she has some wisdom/interesting stuff to say?? I know it is the trend but can people please wait until they are older and have more insight, experience etc. God it makes me feel like a crotchety to old lady but these millennial need to SIT DOWN.
Publishers know anyone would buy it. I don’t know why they would, but it’s not for me to say. Maybe libraries get enough copies to justify the costs.
My husband of 15 years did it over the phone too, so I am not so much a fan of that approach. It is the cowards way…………poor guy.
I’m sorry, LB. That’s horrible. My college boyfriend broke up with me over the phone. That was hard enough – I can’t imagine someone I had been married to for several years doing it. I hope you know you’re better off without him.
I just can’t with her. Poor ex husband. And didn’t she abandon her dog(s)?
Just here to quietly remind everyone that while Chris Pratt is not a saint, a lot of people were pretty quick to blame their breakup on him and say Anna was the wronged party, that he cheated, he wasn’t emotionally invested, etc, that it was all his fault and poor Anna.
Poor Anna can take a seat. She can take a whole row of them.
She has no shame and must be incredibly self absorbed to air her dirty laundry. Its all in such poor taste and disrespectful to her ex husbands. I think she is a weirdo and a drunk
I agree on the giggling, I do it almost every freaking time and it makes me angry. I don’t know why the hell we do that?!? Maybe because we’ve been called bitches or prude when we make it known we don’t like whatever is being done? Ugh.
Anna sounds like a douche here, I would’ve kept this stuff to myself.
Really. I mean, whatever thoughts I have about some guys I dated, at least I respect them enough to keep some information private, and I hope they’ve done the same for me.
When she was on Colbert, she was – - – off. She seemed really self-absorbed, messy, and like she thinks it’s cute to be self-absorbed and messy.
These quotes from her book? Wow. What an as*hole. It would have been exhausting?? JFC.
TMI
The dog issue was bad enough, but now I really can’t stand her.
And I think people in Hollywood, once they’ve written their memoirs, should give a copy to an average everyday person who does NOT live in Southern CA. See what they think of it. Actors can get so caught in their bubble they think everything they say and do is cute.
Right?! Being a horrible person in her intimate relationships is not cute nor is it funny
I’m digging that plaid outfit. Boots, coat, all of it. At least she has a good outfit going for her.
Ben Indra is way cuter than Chris imo. I hope he’s found happiness.
Both Pratt and Faris are huge, selfish d-bags. And of course, despicable animal abusers on top of all that. I loathe them.
There were always rumors about CP cheating on her but it seems that they are a good match and truly deserve each other.
