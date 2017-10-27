Kim Zolciak snapchats her 3-year-old daughter getting her ears pierced

Oversharing Real Housewife of Atlanta Kim Zolciak-Biermann is once again taking to social media to showcase her often dubious mothering skills.
On Wednesday, the “39″ year-old (I think she may have skipped a few birthdays) reality presence took to Snapchat to share images of her three-year-old daughter Kaia getting her ears pierced. The adorable little girl sat in her Dad Kroy Biermann’s lap while getting diamond studs put in her ears.
Kim narrated videos of the proceedings, stating, “The time has come for Kaia to get her ears pierced. She has begged me for two years. The time has come. Brielle and Ariana both had their ears pierced at like three weeks. I cried my eyes out, so pray for me.” Kaia handled the situation like a boss, not only keeping the incident tear-free, but also showing off a big smile as the procedure took place.
Mama Kim, however, ended up being the one losing her composure. At one point she proclaimed, “My stomach is so upset!” She also told her little girl “Your mom’s crying and you’re not. You’re such a toughie!”
I’m not a mom (you, and society in general, are welcome for that), but I don’t know why anyone would want to pierce a baby’s ears. At least Kaia asked – and as you can see, it was hardly traumatic for her. I grew up in Miami, so little kids with pieced ears were pretty much the norm. I was probably the last person I know who got their ears pierced (at 15). So, how long until Kaia gets lip fillers? Kim has always bothered me, especially when she posted pics of her kids in the hospital on social media, but this ear piercing thing is kind of sweet.
What’s not sweet was Kim’s unsolicited “marriage advice,” delivered to newlyweds (and, of course, reality personalities) Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir after their October 17 wedding in Miami. In a video posted to BET’s Instagram, Kim, accompanied by daughter Brielle, shared the key to her marriage, which was, “sex, sex and more sex!” Brielle served as a (somewhat surprising) voice of reason, telling her mother “That’s a little vulgar, mom.” But Kim ignored the rebuke and prattled on, adding, “And communication! Communication is definitely key. Nobody’s a mind-reader. But definitely sex!”
Kim posted a video on her Instagram of she, Brielle, and another woman busting a move at the reception, keeping the “k” in “klassy.”
Ugh. Would someone please alert me when this woman’s 15 minutes of fame are up? Thanks much.
Note by Celebitchy: Kim and her husband, Kroy Biermann, dressed up like Hugh Hefner and a Playboy bunny for Halloween.
So fun! 😍😍 In honor of an icon @hughhefner my gorgeous hubby @kroybiermann is channeling you tonight 🙏🏼 and Im channeling one of my fav Playmates of all time @tiffallon 😍 THANK YOU @vintageinspiredbyjackie for making this perfect "Playboy Bunny" costume It's a Dream! First time Kroy and I have EVER dressed up so fun #RHOAFinale #Pray4Me 😝
Photos: Getty Images, Pacific Coast News, WENN.com
they look like mannequins
Lol!!! I was not expecting a comment like that😂😂 yes they do!
With photo shopped thigh gaps no less.
Like…where did the curtain go?
:-/ Look at her legs in the pap shots and look at that picture. How horrifying that she is putting that out there for young girls to see and emulate.
Lol that she thinks anyone actually believes that’s what her thighs look like in real life.
I have to be honest little babies with their ears pierced really upset me because at a very very young age you’re teaching these little girls that other people have the right to make decisions about their body (there ain’t no 6 month old asking mummy for ear piercings.) At 3 years old though, as long as they were requesting them, I’m cool with. My 3 year old niece wants hers done at the moment, mainly because her older cousins have just gotten them done.
Yes, yes! I hate seeing tiny babies or very small children with their ears pierced. No one should be allowed to punch holes in another person’s body without a damn good reason or consent.
Her 3 year old was ‘begging for 2 years’?? I guess I’m the only one who thinks a toddler hasn’t the judgment to be the ultimate decider in what happens to their bodies..if she wants tattoos at 4, will that be considered a precious moment too?
That got too me also. What 1 year old really knows what getting your ears pierced means. Just because they ask for it doesn’t mean it should happen. My girls wanted their ears pierced young. I told them they had to wait until they were 7. My theory behind that is they could clean them themselves and once the starters were out could change their own earrings.
Yes, not a fan of babies with pierced ears either. I keep thinking that they will tug on the earrings and rip their lobes.
It bothers me because there’s a strong element of wanting to make sure everybody knows she’s a girl. Heaven forbid that we can’t tell for a three month old.
People really treat kids differently depending on whether they know the kid is a boy or a girl. When they can’t tell, they go kind of nuts. Don’t know how to talk to the kid or play with the kid. I’ve seen it myself. That’s actually been demonstrated letting loose a pre-verbal boy in diapers among a bunch of mothers who didn’t know him, dressing him alternately in stereotypical boy and girl clothes and colors.
Its a tradition in many countries. Gisele was under attack for the same reason. But I don’t see why… My sis had her ears Pearced when she was like 2. It really had no affect on her.
I completely agree with you.
Cultural for me too. Had them done at 6 months. Really not a big deal lol, there’s no trauma involved. It’s not FGM ffs
Growing up in the Rio Grand Valley (my house was five minutes from the border of Mexico), all my friends in grade school had pierced ears from infancy. I was always so jealous and wasn’t allowed until tween years. It’s different, however, seeing cultural beautification practices and seeing what the above baffoon is doing to her offspring.
I saw the video and it was adorable! She’s a precious little girl. It reminded me of my daughter getting hers done when she was 6, we got them both at once and all she did was smile ask to see them😄 I go back and forth on Kim, she seems like a decent person and a good mother, but my god she can’t stop messing with her hair whenever she’s on camera and it drives me nuts, and she should stop with the plastic surgery.
Gosh, I can’t believe this look is popular. People with these surgeries just look so distorted and gross. It really is sad how prevalent this has become.
I don’t really care about a kid getting basic earrings. It’s pretty rare that someone horribly regrets a lobe piercing – and they can grow over.
My only thing is that I effing hope that was some sort of more modern piercing gun than what they used to be. Piercing guns are absolute garbage. They cause more trauma and are less precise. I had my ears gun-pierced at 12. And again around 14. I didn’t realize that professionals (real ones) generally use needles. One lobe is way too low – I can’t even wear studs in those piercings because of it. The second piercing has done at weird angles.
I had my eyebrow pierced at 19, but it rejected. I got my second lobe piercing redone last month, along with my nose. The guy who did it was so amazing and professional. He told me exactly what was happening as it happened, told me when to take a deep breath and exhale… fixed the angle of the second piercing that had grown over and made sure to do it in a way that shouldn’t cause excess scar tissue. He was amazing. And the pain is so much less with the needles – my ears have had WAY less issues than they had from the gun and are almost healed now. My nose I’ve unfortunately damaged a bit because I caught it on my wedding rings. But the piercer has been great – he’s given me a ton of aftercare advice and suggestions on jewelry, and told me that if I’m worried about changing out jewelry I can pop in at anytime and he’ll do it for me for free.
My dad actually came with us (it was a 2 hour drive to get to this place because I don’t trust anyone near me to do it) because he wanted to pick up some stuff in the valley. And when the guy was getting ready to do my nose I could juuuustt see my dad out of the corner of my eye squirming and looking away horrified. It bothered him so much more than it bothered me, it was actually funny.
My girls just got theirs done. They still use the gun.
I had mine pierced as a kid 20+ years ago at one of those Claire’s-type places with a gun. In retrospect, I was so lucky that they’re even and straight.
They still use them and I know a woman who can’t wear hoops because her holes are so lopsided.
The piercing guns aren’t what they use to be. My daughter got hers pierced this summer, and the guns are not loud anymore. It was more like a staple.
With that said, a little girl getting her ears pierced at 3 does not mean she will be getting lip filler anytime in the near future. The two things are pretty apart.
I was one of those girls who wanted earrings as soon as I realized what they were, but my mom made me wait until I was 10 or 11. I begged and begged, but she made me wait. I wish she would have let me get them sooner.
What I highly regret, is the butterfly tattoo I got when I was 18. That tattoo is now a blob, I wish someone had explained what happens to skin’s elasticity as you age, or that I had seen an aged tattoo
I am curious as to why, as an adult, you still wish your ears had been pierced earlier? Genuine question, no shade, I’m asking because I’ve got a baby girl and already am anticipating that she’ll ask and am torn about when to allow it.
I had my ears pierced at my doctors office when I was under 3 months. We all did it and my parents thought it would be better in the hospital than at a mall. Frankly it’s normal in my community. I don’t see anything wrong with it they can close if you want them too. My parents decided if I wanted a second hole I would wait till 13.
I got mine done as a baby and everyone else that i know. Mom made me wait till i was 18 to get a second 1said i was an adult and could make those decisions.
Ditto — its customary in my culture as well and my pediatrician did mine at the same age. No big deal.
I’m the youngest of 3 girls so I was all about getting my ears pierced like my mom & sisters. I remember getting my first pair of earrings for my 6th bday (Strawberry Shortcake!) and being so excited. My mom took me the next day to get pierced. I was so disappointed that I had to wear studs first for a while, but once I was able to switch to wearing my SS ones I was as on top of the world. It was a little right-of-passage that I was as so proud of. Ah….memories.
There are a million things to trash on his woman for, but the earrings thing isn’t one…at least for me. I had my ears pierced when I was an infant, and had my second set done in 2nd grade. No regrets here. Unlike a tattoo, you can just take the earrings out and let the holes close if you change your mind.
His foundation is a couple shades off
Only white people seem to care so much about little girls getting their ears pierced and putting restrictions on it like they did in Full House – “no piercings until you’re 16!!!!!!!” Most of us brown girls have had them since we were babies and no one cares.
It’s not a race thing, it’s a culture thing. My mother is white and had her ears pierced at 3 months because that was the norm in the European country that my grandparents came from.
I think it’s cultural I’m brown but from the caribbean everyones ears were pierce as babies. Nobody cared but if u got a 2nd one before 18 you were hot and fresh with yourself.
“…hot and fresh with yourself.”
I love this phrase!!!!
I’m of West Indian descent and we all have our ears pierced as babies
Not necessarily. I’m black and my mom made me wait until I was 7, even though I begged for them. I had multiple cousins who did have them done as babies, but she wouldn’t consider it. Babies with little earrings are adorable, but if I had had girls, I would never have gotten them pierced in infancy. I have similar feelings about this situation as I did about my boys and circumcision (nope) although that has a medical component as well. Just my own parental decisions – no judgement on those who choose the opposite.
I’m white and my mom had mine done at 5. I have never even considered being angry with her for piercing my ears as a child. Some people get so up in arms over nothing. It’s a tiny hole. Most people that I know of had their daughter’s ears done young so they wouldn’t have to worry with them fussing with them and getting them infected.
I don’t care about the piercings, just think she’s a trashy idiot.
It’s a cultural thing so it’s really insulting to equate it with fillers. I had them pierced as a baby in a drs office . Much safer then all the girls who went to the mall or even worse did it themselves at sleepovers.
NO.
Babies should not be pierced and how does a one year old beg for piercings?
They can barely speak.
My daughters were made to wait until they were 13 to decide if they wanted pierced ears.
One did and one didn’t.
No tattoos. “When you are 18 and can pay for it, that’s on you but it’s going to look like hell before you’re my age.”
Oh, and I got my ears pierced at 13 by the doctor who delivered me.
Guess my entire culture is filled Kim Z’s then. It’s normal for my part of the Latino community to peirce our ears in infancy. I’ll alert the press. 🚨
You sound like my mom
I could BE your mom AND you’re welcome.
Some of y’all need some Mom-ing.
Yeah, I just made that word up and it stands.
Except there is a negligible chance of any long-term harm to the girls. If she doesn’t want to wear earrings, then she’ll just have small, healed holes. However, getting ears pierced a lot older is painful and more significant.
I had my ears pierced when I was 5 months old. My mom had gotten a pair of diamond baby earrings as a gift for me and they were really small. My mom asked my doctor if it was ok to pierce my ears and he said it was fine but he should be the one to do it.
I was really young but I never once regretted it. Just because I felt like I could get the enjoyment of pierced wars but don’t remember any of the pain of piercing them.
My aunt got her ears pierced because her husband gave her a gift of earrings that could only be worn that way. She was never enthusiastic about it, though, and I think she had trouble with the piercing and aftermath. I don’t think my uncle had realized she had to pierce her ears to wear the earrings! True love.
I would not take the money that she removed from the waistband of her leggings for any retail purchase.
Nasty.
The early ear piercing is something a lot of Europeans do. My family is italian and my sister and I both got ours done at about 3 or 4 too. And I have no bad memories of it and in fact, I have many more ear piercings now. People need to stop being so butt hurt over everything. Jesus christ. It’s earrings for christ sake.
LOL…. That “Thigh Gap”
Ugh the whole Real Housewives “look” is so damn terrible. I don’t understand how people thing this “done” appearance with the gargantuan, fake-looking boobs and the rubber lips, doll hair etc. looks good? It’s just so harsh and cartoon-like. There’s nothing subtle/natural/endearing about it.
I mean, if she’s happy with herself then cool but I just don’t understand the appeal and yes, I am judgey today -_-
What’s worse than Kim is that her 18-19 y/o daughter has gone down the same exact path with the surgery and injections. Like, let her grow up first. It’s sad.
It’s incredibly normal in the Latino community to get your ears pierced as a baby. If you have a girl, it’s very likely she’d want to wear earrings at some point. I don’t remember my baby piercings and they healed very well. Meanwhile, when I got my second earring piercing not only did it hurt like hell, it got infected over the years and never healed well. If you see a baby with little studs, I assure you the baby is 100% fine. Just my 2 cents.
I was in either 2nd or 3rd grade. One of my aunts was visiting from out of town and she took me to have it done. I can’t remember whether it was my idea or hers, but I remember being super freaked out and nervous about it, and how FURIOUS my mom was when she found out. As a now 34 year old (though with no kids) I completely understand why. If I did have a kid and someone else took them to have their ears pierced without consulting me, I’d be out for blood. Not really, but you know. And yeah, I don’t like that these tiny kids’ bodies are being “modified” (maybe not the right word but I can’t think of a better one) and they have no say in it. Makes me sad.
It’s not something I would prefer to do because I think body alteration is a personal choice, but I am aware that ear piercing is a major cultural and family practice in a lot of places, so I’m fairly neutral on it. As long as the child’s ears were pierced professionally and with sterile equipment, I don’t think it’s problematic.
Vulgar is a good description for this woman, she probably thinks of herself as sexy or charming but vulgar is definitely it.
Watching her dance to ‘Back That Ass Up’ just ruined my life.
What 1-year-old girl can verbalize how badly she wants pierced ears???
None
Brielle is such a sad case. She’s so young and throwing away her youth emulating her mom.
Ugh sad blowup doll is sad blowup doll. Her face is just SO yuck. I’m sorry but yeah.. yuck.
I got my ears done at Claire’s when I turned 13 as my birthday present. I remember feeling super grown up getting it done and they hurt like a bitch. Thank goodness the girl did a great job tho and they are perfectly even. I def cried tho so good on this three year old for doing better than me!
For me personally I think if I had a daughter I’d make her wait at least until 13 and I wouldn’t have it done at the mall, I’d go to a real studio to have it done.
