A third woman has come forward with a George HW Bush-groping story

Welp, it’s looking less and less like George HW Bush had a momentary lapse because of age or infirmity. I know that some people want to believe that the two previous accounts of HW Bush groping women from his wheelchair are just one-off or two-off stories about a sick and elderly man. You can believe that if you want, and you can believe that all sick, elderly men should be able to do whatever they want. I can have sympathy for HW Bush’s age and infirmities and still believe he’s really disgusting for repeatedly groping younger women. I also believe that the people around Bush know full well that he’s repeatedly assaulting women. You can tell by the increasingly weird apologies the Bush spokesperson has offered. Earlier this week, we heard actress Heather Lind’s story. Yesterday, we heard a second woman’s story, both stories showing a clear pattern of disgusting behavior. And now here’s a third story, from writer Christina Baker Kline (you can read her full story here at Slate):

In April of 2014, I was invited to Houston as a guest author for the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy fundraiser, along with two well-known male authors and a male journalist who’d written a book about a Navy SEAL. At a small luncheon at a private home before the big event, I was seated next to Barbara Bush, who was warmly intimate and surprisingly funny. In my nervousness, I knocked a cherry tomato onto her pristine white slacks. She smiled wryly and said, “Seriously, Christina?”

After the luncheon, it was time to take group photos. Barbara Bush and I stood and chatted for a few minutes while the photographer readied his camera. President George H.W. Bush, whom I had not yet met, sat in his wheelchair in the center of the room, while others were arranged around him for photos in various groupings. When it came time for my husband and me to be photographed with him, President Bush beckoned me close.

“Hello,” I said. “It’s truly an honor to meet you.” He cocked his head at me for a moment, then said, “You’re beautiful.”

“Thank you,” I said.

“You’re a writer.”

“Yes.”

“You wanna know my favorite book?” he whispered. I had to lean close to hear him.

“Yes, what is it?”

By now the photographer was readying the shot. My husband stood on one side of the wheelchair, and I stood on the other. President Bush put his arm around me, low on my back. His comic timing was impeccable. “David Cop-a-feel,” he said, and squeezed my butt, hard, just as the photographer snapped the photo. Instinctively, I swiped his hand away.

After the photo op, my husband and I were whisked out the door. At the curb, a woman who introduced herself as a friend of the Bush family was waiting to drive us back to the hotel. Once we were on our way, I told David what had happened. I was still so surprised that it didn’t occur to me to keep it secret. His mouth fell open. “You’ve got to be kidding me.”

Our driver, who was stopped at a light, sat there for a moment, then leaned back and looked at us. “I do trust you will be … discreet,” she said. Her comment wasn’t menacing. But in that moment I thought: She has heard this before. The people around President Bush are accustomed to doing damage control. There must be many of us, I remember thinking. And now I know there are.