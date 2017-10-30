Harvey Weinstein raped Annabella Sciorra & aggressively harassed Daryl Hannah

Ronan Farrow has written another piece for The New Yorker about Harvey Weinstein. This follow-up contains graphic, disturbing and triggering stories from actresses who were two scared to come forward in the first round of interviews Farrow conducted. Farrow even says that he spoke to Annabella Sciorra before the first article was published, and that she gave him a line about how she didn’t have anything to say, on or off the record. It’s much like the Bill Cosby thing – once the first victims come forward publicly, the other victims are less afraid, and they feel like there’s space for them to tell their stories too. Anyway, you should read the full piece here in the New Yorker. It’s horrific. I’m going to focus on the two main stories, the stories of Sciorra and Daryl Hannah.
Annabella Sciorra says that Weinstein raped her. Sciorra met Weinstein just as an up-and-coming actress, through industry contacts and parties and such. They had a friendly relationship at first, and she went to Weinstein to help get a friend’s screenplay produced. One night in 1992, Weinstein drove her home and dropped her off. She went inside, got ready for bed, and then Weinstein knocked on the door. She opened the door a crack to basically ask why he was there, and he forced his way inside, then violently raped her in her bed as she tried to physically fight him off. She blamed herself for a long time and she didn’t speak about it to anyone for years, not even her therapist.
After the rape. Weinstein punished Sciorra professionally and she didn’t work for three years, hearing “We heard you were difficult; we heard this or that.’ I think that that was the Harvey machine.” When she did start working again, Weinstein began a campaign of harassment. She was in London working in 1995, and Weinstein began leaving her messages, sending cars for her at her hotel and repeatedly trying to get in touch with her. She couldn’t sleep, she would barricade herself in her hotel room and she even made the production move her to a different hotel so he couldn’t find her. Sciorra says that she still prefers to sleep with a baseball bat beside her bed.
Daryl Hannah met Weinstein in the early 2000s. She met him through her work with Quentin Tarantino on Kill Bill Vol. 1 & 2. When promoting Vol. 1 at Cannes, Daryl was staying at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc. That’s when Weinstein began calling her over and over, and when she didn’t pick up the phone, he came to her hotel room and began pounding on her door, demanding that he let her in. She escaped from the ground-floor hotel room and stayed that night with her makeup artist.
Daryl’s second incident in Rome. A few years later, when in Rome promoting Vol. 2, Daryl had done all of the premiere and parties and everything so she retired to her room with her friend, another hair-and-makeup artist, Steeve Daviault. They were eating spaghetti in bed, watching a Sofia Loren movie and that’s when Weinstein just let himself into her room. He was apparently stunned to find that she had a friend with her, and he started barking orders at her, that she needed to be downstairs at a cocktail party. She thought it was bullsh-t but after he left, she put on a dress and went downstairs to find the bar completely empty. Weinstein was waiting for her, and he demanded that she let him touch her breasts and she declined. Hannah says that immediately after that, she started feeling the effects professionally: “The next morning, the Miramax private plane left without Hannah on it. Her flights for a trip to Cannes for the film’s French première were cancelled, as were her hotel room in Cannes and her hair-and-makeup artist for the festival.”
Daryl Hannah’s last word: “I called everybody,” she recalled, including her manager, a producer on the film, and its director, Quentin Tarantino. “I called all the powers that be and told them what had happened. And that I thought that was the repercussion, you know, the backlash from my experience. And it didn’t matter. I think that it doesn’t matter if you’re a well-known actress, it doesn’t matter if you’re twenty or if you’re forty, it doesn’t matter if you report or if you don’t, because we are not believed. We are more than not believed—we are berated and criticized and blamed.”
I believe Daryl. I believe Annabella. And I feel ill thinking about how long they’ve been living with this bullsh-t, Annabella in particular. He raped her and then he kept punishing her, over and over. He punished her professionally, he punished her emotionally, he got off on making her feel unsafe and vulnerable. God, there just isn’t even a word for it anymore – he’s disgusting, he’s a monster, he’s inhuman, he’s unrepentant, he’s a psychopath. It’s just awful.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
What was that, Tarantino? Speak up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yup, makes me rethink the way he wrote his statement. Another privileged liar.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I knew there was a reason for my feelings about both Tarantino statement and people giving him too much credit.
As I said before Tarantino waited so long to see if he would be called out and only spoke the “truth” because he had to, not because he gets it now. Tarantino is the man who own girlfriend told him what Harvey did her and he still chose to be friends with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just another happy Monday in 2017, y’all.
*vomits*
*sticks entire head into a bathtub full of liquor*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t look at this that way. At least now people know and those women are somewhat free. It is okay for them to speak up now.
I cannot believe how many women he abused. It’s mind-blowing. Hollywood is going down and i just hope we continue to read stories until they are all outed. Cos this pos isn’t the only one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Notice that she says here that she told all the higher ups including…Terantino! Amazing.
I’m so done with Hollywood and their BS at this point. I only believe the victims currently. I don’t believe the “I don’t knows” or the “I knew he was a cheater” stories. It’s frankly bullsh*t and lies to cover their asses.
There are so many complicit parties here it makes me sick
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was going to be abusing women on his deathbed if that NYT article didn’t come out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In his wheelchair, like Bush I. Again, the only people (aside from the legions of women he violated) I feel sorry for in this mess are his two kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read the full story in The New Yorker when it came out. I was sick to my stomach. Poor Anabella. She was raped by this pig. My heart breaks for her as far as what she endured and also for how fearful she was to to this day on the repercussions.
And it could have been Darryl if she hadn’t had someone in her room. Then still trying to trick her to go downstairs, and then punishing her like he did cancelling everything.
This article by Ronan hit me really hard.
He needs to go to jail. He is a violent criminal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Stories are actually getting worse if that’s even possible
I hope at least one of these cases can be prosecuted, he really deserves to be in jail
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He needs to be tied to a pole and beaten to death by all the women he violated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“we heard you were difficult”
This makes me feel sick. Actually, physically sick. Because that’s the power nexus in a nutshell, isn’t it? And it really is worst where power and fame are concentrated. Politics, media, film, etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Suddenly, going to the movies feels like shopping for clothes in the Child Sweatshop department. Just gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It really does. And it makes me feel helpless, like a tsunami has just crashed over me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
honestly, reading all of this stuff this morning makes me want to stop watching movies and just read books from now on
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have never paid attention to who produces/directs movies. I just went to movies that seemed interesting/good. Now I am paying attention and I will be a very selective consumer, while giving preferential status to women-produced and directed films. This is all such crap.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The “difficult” smear is something we should all – and I include myself – take note of. Her story should make us all very, very careful when women in Hollywood are mysteriously labelled as “difficult”. Who is saying it, and why? We should be more critical and skeptical.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. We really should.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know, i wondered sometimes what happened to her. She was one of my favourites- Hand that Rocks the Cradle is a fantastic movie acting wise. I liked Annabella and Rebecca equally in it.
And now I know. While i was casually wondering about a great actress, she was coping with being raped, being blamed and punished for that rape.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Speaking of Rebecca DeMornay… gotta wonder is something like this is why her career tanked.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here. She’s a brilliant actress and I wondered why we weren’t seeing more of her. Now we know, and it’s horrifying that not only were these women violated, but we were deprived of the opportunity to see them do what they are so good at because of one power-mad rapist and a whole industry full of people with toxic recto-cranial inversion.
A pox on their houses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, the last big thing I knew her from was The Sopranos. Other than that…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again– the impact he has had on actress’s careers is just astounding. And it’s so much worse than we know, I am sure. Think about it– who is the female Clooney? Who is the female Matt Damon? Who is the female Ben Affleck? Not only do women face a dearth of roles, not only does motherhood have a different impact on a woman’s career– but they face active career sabotage by would-be rapists, and I’m sure Weinstein isn’t the only one. THIS is why women can’t succeed, across all careers. I myself have nearly dropped out of my field due to harassment and the way my harassment was covered up by men who said they were sympathetic to my face while saying I was a dramatic bitch behind my back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
this is so true …
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally agree with you. The major themes running through our popular culture have been shaped by these women-hating men. Those themes in music, movies, art, etc. train little boys that they should treat women like objects. Those themes keep us enslaved. From Hitchcock and “his blondes” to these horrendous recent revelations… It’s a perverted man’s world, and we all just live in it. I don’t trust any of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, I left my awesome job at one of the most successful internet start-ups in the 90s, because my boss kept following me into hotel rooms, trying to touch me during lunches, dinners, etc. and booking us on trips where we would be alone in rental cars and hotels. His stalker ways drove me to resign, and I lost all my company stock–which no lie would be worth millions right now. People have asked me why I didn’t say anything, stick up for myself, reach out for help, etc. I felt helpless and stupid for years about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ adastraperaspera You have all my sympathy. I think tech is very much like this. Watching what happened to Ellen Pao was very illuminating. There’s an extent to which powerful people control the press there as well– troll farms, for instance. And it’s not actually mentally healthy to continue to pursue a career if it’s toxic. You made the right choice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, Annabella’s character was touched inappropriately by the perv doctor who is the husband of the psycho who later becomes her nanny. In the film, the doctor shoots himself in the head and the nanny falls to her death after destroying Annabella’s family. Life imitating Art. No. Weinstein isn’t behind bars. He’s alive and well. Guessing the police weren’t notified after the rape. I would love Annabella to have an hour with that baseball bat with him tied and terrified. All of Hollywood who knew of this monster and closed their eyes and shut their mouths should go straight to hell with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Now when I go to a restaurant or to an event, people are going to know that this happened to me,” Sciorra said. “They’re gonna look at me and they’re gonna know. ”
this brought tears to my eyes. there are tons of reasons as to why people don’t come forward with these stories, and this is one of them. i get it, completely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. If you come forward, your life and you your whole self get defined by it. It’s insidious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I understand this completely. I live it. Like Archie Goodwin above, I also wondered “what happened” to this actress, and now we know. She had her life and career hijacked. I pray HW goes to jail for a long time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It had a similar effect on me too. I felt sad for AS. Sometimes saying it makes it real and then there is no going back to the comfort of denial and whatever coping mechanism employed for survival.
I remembered her from Sopranos and wondered what happened to her after the show.
This issue is much bigger than I ever imagined and it is like we are existing in a constant low tide where all this garbage is being washed up and exposed. But it should not be seen as only an industry problem when this happens to women in prisons, minimum wage jobs, by men in social services, clergy, Wall Street, universities, hospitality industry, politics and on and on. Anywhere women have very little power we are vulnerable to exploitation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is this the 2nd story we are hearing about him forcing his way into someone’s house & raping them there? Or did I hear this story before & it just didn’t have a name attached to it? Many of the other stories are disgusting, but it’s like he is “offering” them to give him a massage or watch him shower, which is messed up & gross, but when this all first came out, I thought he was going to use that as his excuse, that he never forced anyone, he was just harassing them. Not that it makes any of it ok, but now this, him forcing himself into someone’s house, their safe space, and then raping them is horrifying. & I think it sounds like Daryl was dangerously close to being raped as well, and she just so happened to have a friend there. He needs to go to jail. I don’t understand why there is a statue of limitations on sexual assault.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are right. The other actress is Lysette Anthony, if I remember correctly. Weinstein did the same thing to her.
I also don’t understand why there is a statue of limitation on sexual assault. There shouldn’t be a number of years where rapists can be prosecuted and after that they just can walk free.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In the UK there is no statute of limitations on sexual assault. After the Jimmy Saville case (I’m not suggesting you look this up, it’s like Wankstain and bloody depression AF) several high profile showbiz men were charged with and found guilty of historic sexual assault due to a police investigation called Operation Yew Tree. That’s what I’m hoping for with Wankstein, they are investigating him here and they have the experience to get convictions, we can only hope they, or indeed anyone, manages to pull this effing bastward down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“And it didn’t matter. I think that it doesn’t matter if you’re a well-known actress, it doesn’t matter if you’re twenty or if you’re forty, it doesn’t matter if you report or if you don’t, because we are not believed. We are more than not believed—we are berated and criticized and blamed.” I want to wear this on a t-shirt!
Once again a woman, the star of this effing movie!!!, told people what happened. She even told her good friend and director of the movie and he did nothing. I raise two middle-fingers to male Hollywood.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m currently raising one finger ( they are not worth the effort of my two) to the whole piling, stinking, steaming cess pit, my new motto, “ read more books and don’t give your money to arseholes”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tarantino had power at that point…he could’ve intervened for Daryl and made sure she was taken care of! No wonder he did that lengthy interview with The Times. What a snake.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. POS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can only hope he goes to jail. If it isn’t too late to prosecute Bill Cosby, certainly isn’t in this case either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok. We heard the stories. Were is the story that he is behind bars?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really hope he does goes to jail. But the statue of limitations are also in full effect in this case. God, I feel for Annabelle Sciorra and Daryll Hannah because they are really brilliant actors and he would threatened them throughout those years. What a disgusting 🐖.
And I have said all along that he got names and if he goes down, they are going down with him. This sick psychopath is now suing his own company for his “private property”. I hope he goes to hell 🔥 and there’s that place on Earth. General Prison.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The statute of limitations may be up for these ladies, but you can not tell me that someone with this vast history suddenly cleaned up his act and has been “good” for the last 7 years. WHERE ARE THESE LADIES AT??? Thats who we need to come forward NOW.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. There have got to be many more recent victims. I hope some of them come forward.
I worry they won’t because they are scared and may be just starting out. Maybe they haven’t got a big break yet, or maybe they JUST did and don’t want this story to overshadow that bit of success. But hopefully someone will come forward, and maybe it will encourage others. As we have seen, his behaviour was insidious. If the victims can find the strength to come forward, we could see him in court with 20 accusers that ARE NOT past the statute of limitations. That would put him away for a good, long time.
This is all just so horrifying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just wanna add that he also harassed two actresses from my Asian country (Singapore), so you can imagine how widespread his targeting was.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tarantino is cancelled as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am so pissed at QT.
I have been a fan for years. I have enjoyed his movies. When he released his statement, I wanted to believe him. And I was skeptical but I COULD believe him to an extent.
But Daryl Hannah’s story leaves no room for any benefit of the doubt. He knew fully, and did nothing, even when he WAS in a position where he could have.
Really disappointing to see that NONE of these men could be assed to do the right thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How terrifying. Both of these women are brave for coming forward.
Tarantino, any further comment?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want the child predators outed next.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Annabella as an actress and wondered why she seemed to have disappeared early in her career. I also loved her in one of that Law and Order Criminal Intent series.
It’s so cruel that these women who were viciously attacked had to suffer more for being Weinstein’s prey. He needs to be prosecuted, tried and sent prison.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can almost feel Annabella’s pain through her words. Ive been thinking about it for days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. All the stories are horrific, but for some reason, hers and Selma Blair’s felt especially heart-wrenching.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lock him up. He is a violent predator and he needs prison time. My heart breaks for these women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As more victims speak out, I begin to think that the men in Harvey’s inner circle are suspect. If we are getting to the actors and directors, I would like to know what his wingmen were up to all this time.
Just to reiterate that any actress that worked with Harvey is a victim. Even consensual contact wasn’t actually consensual because it was done out of fear and job security. Look at Harvey and imagine any of these actresses willingly being intimate with him out of physical attraction. It is impossible. He is a bullying brute and can’t claim a great personality to compensate for his appearance or his slovenly behavior.
It would be terrifying for any woman to admit anything because the different types of relationships he forced are sometimes complex and easily misunderstood. There are people just salivating at the chance to shame an actress, and they don’t owe us their stories, and we should respect that.
Shame on every single person Daryl Hannah told.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly, I agree and was saying on a post a few days ago consent and coercion are two mutually exclusive terms and that coercion takes many forms, it can be implicit and it can be implied but it’s still coercion that robbed all of them if their free choice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, what, you want to Gretchen Mol her? Stop speculating about women and let them control their own narratives.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Feel free to use the report button on comments like this. #Complicity
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Still waiting (even more now) for QT’s statement. There is no way he’s getting out of this unscatered.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When is this prick going to jail?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So brave of both of these women to speak on the record. This article was so disturbing and Weinstein really does need to pay for his crimes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse