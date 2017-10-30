Casey Anthony’s mom: ‘I think Casey is mentally ill’

Embed from Getty Images

With America’s fascination with true crime stories, it’s probably not a huge surprise that Casey Anthony is once again making headlines. In 2011, the now 31-year-old Anthony was acquitted of killing her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, who disappeared in 2008. The controversial court case got attention across the country and left her with the reputation as “the most hated mom in America.” During her first interview since the acquittal back in March, Casey told the Associated Press that “I don’t give a s— about what anyone thinks about me, I never will. I’m okay with myself, I sleep pretty good at night.”

While Casey feels she may be okay, her parents have a different opinion. George and Cindy Anthony were recently interviewed by investigative journalist Chris Hansen (who busted many a pedophile on To Catch a Predator) for his daytime syndicated series Crime Watch Daily. In an episode airing today, the couple discussed the case and their tenuous relationship with their daughter. Not one to mince words, Cindy asserted “I think Casey is mentally ill.” She went on to reveal that she believed Casey might have had a seizure at the time of Caylee’s death. She said that she believes that Casey has suffered from seizures and didn’t realize it at the time. Her theory echoes that of Anthony’s attorney, Cheney Mason, who claimed earlier this year that his client had a “blackout” following the toddler’s death.

During the interview, George Anthony, Casey’s father, said he has no relationship with his daughter after unproven accusations by Casey’s defense team of his sexual abuse towards Casey and his working to conceal Caylee’s death. He sent a strong message to his daughter during the interview, stating, “Stay away. Stay away from me. If she wants a relationship again with her mom, she’s got a lot of explaining to do, but I don’t want to hear it no more. I don’t want to see her.” Cindy’s message was a bit gentler, telling her daughter, “Casey, be true to yourself, start being honest with yourself, and own everything. Quit putting blame on everybody else.”

The Anthonys also weighed in on a rumored reality show starring Casey and the recently-released OJ Simpson. Casey is currently living in south Florida with Patrick McKenna, who worked on her defense team as a private investigator. A source told In Touch earlier this year that “It will give viewers the inside story on the aftermath of living with the horrible crimes they were ultimately acquitted of.” Cindy said of the project, “Oh god. If it came down to that, I would [sue].”

Having lived and worked in news production in Orlando, I followed this case closely, and I believe we didn’t hear the whole story. I am still in doubt as to Casey’s innocence, and I’m sure I’m not the only one. I feel bad for her family, as they certainly went through a lot since 2008. Not sure why they felt the need to speak out now, but if it keeps the “Casey ‘n’ OJ Show” off the air, they’ve done us all an invaluable public service.

