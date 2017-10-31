Selena Gomez & The Weeknd broke up before she went to breakfast with Biebs

Surprise, surprise. Or not so much, as it turns out. Two weekends ago, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber spent a hell of a lot of time together. TMZ learned that The Weeknd – who is currently on tour – knew all about it and he was cool with it. But then Justin and Selena were seen together this past weekend, at a Sunday breakfast, just the two of them, looking very “morning after.” Apparently, The Weeknd was not amused. Abel spent all of Sunday deleting all of his social media “likes” for Selena. And not surprisingly, Abel and Selena are done:

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) have called it quits. E! News can confirm the duo—who started dating in January—have decided to go their separate ways, and it was a decision that was a long time coming. In fact, a source tells us they’ve been discussing the fate of their relationship since the summer.

“It’s been hard for them to come to the realization that this is the direction things were heading, but it’s been hard for months,” the insider tells us. “They have been open and honest about it and where they were going. Distance definitely played a factor.”

As we saw throughout the European leg of The Weeknd’s tour, Gomez always made an effort to attend his shows. However, when she began filming in New York and he continued in his tour, things got more difficult.

“They are still talking and will remain friends,” our source adds. “They have been very grown-up about it.”

The news comes as no major surprise, considering Gomez’s recent hang outs with her ex, Justin Bieber. However, our insider says Bieber “did not play a factor” in Gomez’s relationship with The Weeknd coming to an end. Our source said Gomez and The Weeknd split before she met up with Bieber on Sunday and further confirmed there’s “nothing romantic” going on between them. Still, another source noted that The Weeknd was “upset” to see them hanging out “twice in the same week.”