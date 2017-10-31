Selena Gomez & The Weeknd broke up before she went to breakfast with Biebs

Surprise, surprise. Or not so much, as it turns out. Two weekends ago, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber spent a hell of a lot of time together. TMZ learned that The Weeknd – who is currently on tour – knew all about it and he was cool with it. But then Justin and Selena were seen together this past weekend, at a Sunday breakfast, just the two of them, looking very “morning after.” Apparently, The Weeknd was not amused. Abel spent all of Sunday deleting all of his social media “likes” for Selena. And not surprisingly, Abel and Selena are done:
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) have called it quits. E! News can confirm the duo—who started dating in January—have decided to go their separate ways, and it was a decision that was a long time coming. In fact, a source tells us they’ve been discussing the fate of their relationship since the summer.
“It’s been hard for them to come to the realization that this is the direction things were heading, but it’s been hard for months,” the insider tells us. “They have been open and honest about it and where they were going. Distance definitely played a factor.”
As we saw throughout the European leg of The Weeknd’s tour, Gomez always made an effort to attend his shows. However, when she began filming in New York and he continued in his tour, things got more difficult.
“They are still talking and will remain friends,” our source adds. “They have been very grown-up about it.”
The news comes as no major surprise, considering Gomez’s recent hang outs with her ex, Justin Bieber. However, our insider says Bieber “did not play a factor” in Gomez’s relationship with The Weeknd coming to an end. Our source said Gomez and The Weeknd split before she met up with Bieber on Sunday and further confirmed there’s “nothing romantic” going on between them. Still, another source noted that The Weeknd was “upset” to see them hanging out “twice in the same week.”
Here’s what I honestly think: I think Abel has never been faithful to any girlfriend, but he doesn’t mind if his girlfriends get a little side action too. Just not with Justin Bieber. Bieber is the dealbreaker for many men. If your girl or your ex is spending time with Biebs, that’s scorched earth. Game over. And yes, I think Abel dumped Selena, not vice versa. Selena hanging out with Biebs is her way of trying to make Abel jealous. Meanwhile, ten bucks says Abel would love to get back with Bella Hadid.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I’m probably dead wrong but it is possible that the Weeknd queen was already pulling away, dropping hints etc and Selena wanted to mitigate the humiliation. He may have already dumped her and given her a week before his rep confirmed as a courtesy. Bieber to the rescue. Lots of publicity for everyone involved and Selena doesn’t look quite so…discarded. Biebs is problematic at times but he does seem like he cares about Selena, even if it’s as friends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I call revenge bang.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That seems likely, him pulling away. I think something triggered all the unlikes, cheating or breaking a rule. Unless this is the firsr time he’s been dumped and it was for the Biebs and understandly, no one’s ego can handle that well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly if someone left me for Bieber I wouldnt think “Oh what does he have that I dont have?” More like “If Selena still loves that guy what did she see in me???” I wouldnt be jealous, I’d be insulted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
According to rumor I could tell you what Bieber has that the Weeknd doesn’t but it wouldn’t be polite
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ahahhaa bring that petty. I honestly don’t know many women who super care about that, but man it gets men bent out of shape.
And Queen, isn’t that the truth. I’d be offended. And I think it would make the breakup stick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are still young. Less to do with publicity likely, and more to do with healing post breakup. We all used to run to our exes after a bad breakup. Remember?
Gotta say, I like Selena. She’s a sweetie. I liked her and the weekend together. Bella is empty headed. Literally, when she opens her mouth she loses all of her attractiveness. Just watch the homeboy gonna get some video. Talk about cultural appropriation. It’s laughable and horrifying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She just seems so…stupid. To keep having anything to do with him. Ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Yanni
I agree. She seems so addicted to the chaoss with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Selena cheated with Justin and broke up with The Weeknd. She and Justin look too close for people who just reconnected a couple of weeks ago. I guess all of the sources who said he was fine with them and the relationship was solid didn’t know a thing. I also disagree that he will run back to Bella. He didn’t seem he thought she was the love of his. I also didn’t get he was desperately in love with Selena but it could be the vibe he puts out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well both of these celebs seem to rebound quickly. I would be at all surprised to see Abel and Bella together again. She seems like she never really got over him. This does make the social circle even more complicated. November and the Kardashians and the Hadids and Drake and Taylor. That is some complicated high school math
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When i was a bit younger i had an ex like Beiber (as in on- off – on -off) but god i loved that boy. When we were off id date other guys etc but i remember one time a guy i was seeing had come over for the weekend he lived on another province. Sunday rolls around i get a call from my mom saying my ex was home and wanted to see me ( he worked winters in Alberta). I literally told this poor chap you have to leave now…and told him why( he knew about the ex). So he left.
Ex showed up- back on again…til we werent. And i totally ghosted the other poor other guy. Still had one more on again and then THE END.
Sorry so long but your first love is soooo intense …these 2 wont last and will eventually move on too . So not really Rebounding as Retrying…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course it’s always the woman the one that tries to make her (ex) partner jealous…
For all we know, The Weeknd was already in touch with someone else (even maybe his ex, Bella), and Selena was like, okay, do your thing.
I don’t like Selena, and less of all Bieber, but I don’t like how the story is presented to make Abel look better. And if he can’t wait to start again with his ex, he is as much of a mess as Selena is
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You could be right, there. Selena hanging with Justin could be retaliation for something that Abel did, first. Again, clearly very grown up on all accounts. LOL!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“They have been very grown-up about it.”
Right. Because nothing says “I’m a grown up” like getting pap’d with your ex-boyfriend to make your current/soon to be ex- boyfriend jealous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
too much drama for me
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I barely believe that they were anything more than convenient. Especially with how they rolled out the relationship.
Either way they are both messy and I called this breakup when she was spotted with JB. We all know Abel can’t be faithful to save his life so I wouldn’t be surprised if he was getting side action on tour.
Drama. Selena cannot seem to be alone. Team no one in this mess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Selena is still in love with Beiber, She almost got over him with The Weekend but The Weekend pulled away so Selena went rebounded with Justin and Justin was more than happy to be there. She and Justin still have feelings for each other, obviously
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i would like to see Selena and Charlie Puth together, they did a good song together last year and he seems like a pretty nice guy!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i’m really not one for conspiracy theories, i usually sneer at the fake!relationships accusations. but selena and abel’s was literally all PR and pap walks, so even if they were together for real it never looked that serious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cannot with people who keep going back to toxic exes. I just don’t get it. Once I’m done with somebody, I’m done. That’s it. It sucks when you still feel something for them, but why hurt yourself over and over again? That’s not love. That’s addiction.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t really have a dog in this fight , but I love the lipstick in the header photo (with the beige dress). It looks so good on her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse