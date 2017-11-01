Prince Harry & Michelle Obama spent time together in Chicago’s South Side

Thanks to my friend Prince Harry for joining me today to surprise these remarkable students at Hyde Park Academy on the South Side. We were blown away by their passion, ambition and talent! #ReachHigher #ObamaSummit A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Oct 31, 2017 at 2:54pm PDT

It feels like forever since BFFs Michelle Obama and Prince Harry have been together! Michelle didn’t go to the Invictus Games this year, so Harry just had to send his love to Michelle through Michelle’s husband. Michelle and Harry worked together closely on veterans’ issues when the Obamas were in office, and Michelle seemed genuinely giddy and flirty whenever she was around the charming ginger prince. So is it any surprise that Harry would fly all the way to Chicago just to attend the first-ever Obama Foundation Summit? He even made sure to spend some time doing something Michelle wanted to do, which was visiting students at the Hyde Park Academy on the South Side. OMG you guys. I wish this was a documentary: Michelle showing Harry around the South Side of Chicago. You can read more about that stop here.

Harry was actually in Chicago to give a one-on-one talk at the summit, which he did for an hour. Here’s the video:

Harry spoke with Mellody Hobson, and they discussed how “youth can be the drivers of community engagement and development.” They also discussed his mom, and Harry said:

“I think she had a lot in common with everybody but also she certainly listened in a very, very short space of time. In society we suffer from this illusion or this reality where some problems get so big that nobody wants to get involved. She was the one that changed that. I will always look up to her as being my ideal role model.” “The younger generation of the world has turned me into an optimist…they have the solutions to some of the world’s biggest problems. We have to listen to the younger generation because they are the cure to some of the world’s biggest problems—they are the cure of many communities as well.”

[Via E! News]

That’s lovely but I still would rather know what Michelle asked him about Meghan Markle and what he told Michelle about Meghan. Is that wrong? On one side, I think Michelle would be a little bit (a tiny bit) jealous that her dream boyfriend has a fiancee. On the other side, I think Michelle would be overwhelmingly happy for him. And please, you know Michelle and Harry spent time together away from everybody. I’m positive that they had a nice long chat about Harry’s future marriage.

