Prince Harry & Michelle Obama spent time together in Chicago’s South Side

It feels like forever since BFFs Michelle Obama and Prince Harry have been together! Michelle didn’t go to the Invictus Games this year, so Harry just had to send his love to Michelle through Michelle’s husband. Michelle and Harry worked together closely on veterans’ issues when the Obamas were in office, and Michelle seemed genuinely giddy and flirty whenever she was around the charming ginger prince. So is it any surprise that Harry would fly all the way to Chicago just to attend the first-ever Obama Foundation Summit? He even made sure to spend some time doing something Michelle wanted to do, which was visiting students at the Hyde Park Academy on the South Side. OMG you guys. I wish this was a documentary: Michelle showing Harry around the South Side of Chicago. You can read more about that stop here.
Harry was actually in Chicago to give a one-on-one talk at the summit, which he did for an hour. Here’s the video:
Harry spoke with Mellody Hobson, and they discussed how “youth can be the drivers of community engagement and development.” They also discussed his mom, and Harry said:
“I think she had a lot in common with everybody but also she certainly listened in a very, very short space of time. In society we suffer from this illusion or this reality where some problems get so big that nobody wants to get involved. She was the one that changed that. I will always look up to her as being my ideal role model.”
“The younger generation of the world has turned me into an optimist…they have the solutions to some of the world’s biggest problems. We have to listen to the younger generation because they are the cure to some of the world’s biggest problems—they are the cure of many communities as well.”
That’s lovely but I still would rather know what Michelle asked him about Meghan Markle and what he told Michelle about Meghan. Is that wrong? On one side, I think Michelle would be a little bit (a tiny bit) jealous that her dream boyfriend has a fiancee. On the other side, I think Michelle would be overwhelmingly happy for him. And please, you know Michelle and Harry spent time together away from everybody. I’m positive that they had a nice long chat about Harry’s future marriage.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, Getty.
Michelle has the greatest man in the world so I think she’s happy with whomever Harry marries. I see Michelle as someone who is thrilled for other people’s joy.
I personally don’t think Harry is that great of a catch but if you want to marry money I guess he’s kind of OK.
I agree. She’s one half of the greatest couples. She is doubtfully jealous.
I was taken aback by saying she’s flirty with Harry, jealous of Megan, and he’s her dream boyfriend. Even if in jest. Michelle smiles with everyone, shes especially animated in projects she passionate about. Let’s not make her into gossip fodder of a giggling school girl. By that same definition she was flirting with The Queen by putting her arm around her.
Dont agree with the Obamas using HRH Prince Henry association from IG Orlando. The IG was a huge gift to the US as the 2d place awarded the Games- this was not the Obamas personal event but the USA. The Presidential Summit/Library is personal.
@Royalsparkle – And clearly Harry has a personal relationship with the Obamas and wanted to contribute to their new venture. I like Harry and all, but let’s not pretend that the Obamas need him to grab headlines. They have star power and gravitas all their own. They don’t need to “use” Prince Harry for anything.
A huge gift to the US? I mean, hats off to Harry for all his work on the IG, but he got the idea from the already existing US Warrior Games. And, as lobbit says, the Obamas have plenty of star power themselves; they’re not “using” him.
Because Michelle Obama is an accomplished woman of a certain maturity, the idea that she’d be dreaming about Harry is really odd to me.
Sure, I could probably picture Susan Sarandon doing this, but Michelle Obama?
I was going to say, Michelle’s husband isn’t exactly a consolation prize, he’s one of the best (public) men in the world.
These two together are the best!!! I hope Harry has a huge glorious wedding and the Obamas attend and the headlines and press drive 45 crazy with jealousy.
Icing meet cake.
+1
Ditto!
“Prince Harry invites old news Obamas to wedding! Crazy!! Maybe not a good guy after all! Monarchy overrated!!!!”
Ha! I can just imagine 45 tweeting something this. Bad-mouthing and belittling his “competition” makes him feel like a big man.
Ankhel,
I’m cracking up; that sounds exactly like Trump would say – word for word.
God that would be beautiful.
They are a power couple! I would LOVE for them to do this more regularly. I’m hoping that maybe when Meghan is (fingers crossed) a permanent part of the picture, that the joins in. I like nice, lovely people who enjoy their lives and use their privilege to help others. I think they’re great people, and it makes me happy to see them working together!
I saw this on Instagram and immediately squee’d!! I’m glad they’ve maintained a friendship after Obama left the WH. I love our near-daily reminders about what warm and likable people the O’s are. (Not even gonna think about the comparison right now because it might make me cry)
Pretty sure Michelle is not jealous at all. Barack has all the moves and isn’t spoiled (or lazy). Don’t think Michelle would ever want a Harry. That being said I think she probs gave him some marriage advice for sure.
I wish I was at the summit I watched the live stream and it looked awesome
What is it with shipping people together who are close but not romantic? William and Jecca, Harry and Michelle? It’s off-putting and extremely disrespectful to the women involved who have full agency over their personal relationships, emotions and choices.
Prince Harry is looking more and more like Prince Philip every day, not sure if this is a good or bad thing?
Vintage Phil, yes. Now…no.
+1000
And potential King Henry seem to have gotten much more gorgeous – hugh difference of maturity – beautiful well maintained hair facial – attires….sooo much more MALE!
Could we drop the King Henry please!
Maria – RS always refers to Harry, as some variation of “potential King Henry”. She’s not going to stop, no matter who it annoys. Let her have it, it seems to give her great pleasure to type those words. No big deal.
I love their friendship for many reasons but mostly because I’m hoping that the Obamas get invited to the wedding and not the Trumps. Twitler will be seething!
Even if they are invited it will be Protocol for former Pres aporoval to be included as part if US Delegation representing with current WH/Pres selection. As a former Pres – Obama cant just attend global events like a Royal Wedding outside the US (unless private), without some communication with current WH.
Oh please, let said communication be this telegram:
“Hi. Am going to royal wedding. Yes. Now you know. Ha. Ha. Barry.”
Unless the wedding is designated a state affair there is no protocol for invitations.
It would be private, and BTW W&K did not invite the Obamas to their wedding. I see no reason why Harry would have to include 45 on the list of invitees, nor would there be a formal US delegation to the event. If Harry wanted to invite the Obamas, they’d be invited.
@thread – nota
Agree, the Obamas would/could be invited and current ignored – State affair would be different for the RF. Protocol lies with the US Presidents (or use to.)
Markle was in the #imwithher camp on instagram, no way the Trumps are going to be invited. Yes way the Obamas will attend. I’d put money on it.
I’m with you.
Reunited and it feels so good. I think he really likes both Obamas and they like him. My hope is that she gave him lasting love and marriage advice. My fantasy is that Meghan is secretly in Chicago and has been able to meet the Obamas. On another note, I watched the discussion between Mellody Hobson, Harry and the 2 youth leaders. Mellody was pushing all of them as though she worked for TMZ or Jerry Springer to get salacious details. They all, appropriately, wanted to talk about the importance of youth empowerment (with Harry talking like his youth is behind him!!), and she was pushing him to talk smack about the way patronages work for the older generation of the RF, when he kept emphasizing that he and the Cambridges are focusing their work on bringing together organizations across sectors and leveraging best practices. She annoyed me, but the two young people and Harry stayed on message (even when she kept pressing the young woman from Nottingham to tell us more about her ‘criminal’ past. Rude.) Harry echoed many of the earlier speakers, including Obama, in expressing the optimism he has about the younger generation. Good going, Harry.
Considering she’s married to George Lucas, who’s renowned for his privacy, it surprises me that she would be trying to get them to dig the dirt.
It was very bizarre how she kept pressing, especially to Harry about why the new generation’s vision of philanthropy is “better” than the queen’s. It felt almost like she was baiting him. He carried himself well, and both of the youth speakers were great!
They are planning vacationing together! Maybe the Obamas could be godparents!
Very nice. Now could we move on and get an announcement, pretty please…..!
When asked about public service Harry said he thought it was incredibly inspiring how much Diana was able to accomplish despite “how badly she was treated.” Very telling.
He’s bitter. It’s understandable, but for the sake of his mental health, he needs to work on letting that hurt go.
Harry is the embodiment of white privilege. Lazy, do-little, but looks good because he’s compared to his older brother who does even less. He gets overwhelming credit for the tiny things he actually does. I don’t understand the fascination with him, the soon to be 6th in line for the British throne.
To be honest, my view as a WOC is being a good looking white dude, who is mediocre, let’s you get all kind of passes IMO.
Haven’t you heard? He’s POTENTIAL KING HENRY!! *gag*
But at least he is using that privelage to do something positive.
Hoping Michelle Obama ends up on the Sentebale board one day soon.
“On one side, I think Michelle would be a little bit (a tiny bit) jealous that her dream boyfriend has a fiancee”
I don’t. I think she likes Harry as a person, but I don’t think she sees him as her dream boyfriend.
She doesn’t need a dream boyfriend; she already has a dream husband.
“Michelle’s like Beyoncé in that song, ‘Let me upgrade ya!’ She upgraded me. There’s no doubt I’m a better man having spent time with Michelle. I would never say that Michelle’s a better woman, but I will say she’s a little more patient.” – Barack Obama
“You were asking earlier what keeps me sane, what keeps me balanced, what allows me to deal with the pressure. It is this young lady right here… Not only has she been a great first lady, she is just my rock. I count on her in so many ways every single day.” – Barack Obama
“Having said all those things, the quality I love most about her is, she’s honest and genuine. I think that comes across to people. They get a sense that they can trust her. You know, the word “authenticity” is overused these days. But I do think it captures what folks are looking for–not just in leaders, but also in friends and in coworkers–and that is, folks who are on the level. People like that tell you what they think and don’t have a bunch of hidden motives. That’s who Michelle is.” – Barack Obama
Michelle Obama, an Ivy League educated Af-Am woman’s, dream bf is a British prince who dressed up in a Nazi costume? I know you’re kidding but still that’s a flop.
At least her dream boyfriend isn’t the older brother who according to the costume shop keeper 1) picked out the costume 2) goaded his idiot younger brother in to wearing it and 3) went to the same party dressed as an “African Native” which was admitted by the shopkeeper and changed to “lion” by the heir’s-a$$-kissing press.
@notasugarhere
You sound really desperate to absolve PH of doing something he did as an adult. It’s tired and no one is falling for it. Please stop. You go on multiple sites stating the same comment.
Not to bring this tired story up again, but god can we stop treating grown men like kids? Harry put on the outfit, period point blank. He knew what it stood for and regardless of if he was goaded or not he put it on. Just because someone has an bad idea and you do it, doesn’t mean that you aren’t responsible.
He could have easily said, “no” and that would be that. We aren’t talking about a 2-year-old and an 5-year-old, we’re talking two adult ignorant men.
Every time this tired story comes up someone goes “will was he the one who recommended it” Okay?
Harry wasn’t held hostage and forced to wear that costume.
What kind of defense is that? We already know the older brother is trash but the redhead version is no better. Again, y’all really need to stop treating white men, like they’re children.
Exactly. This story is tired as I said above.
They both grew up and yeah ppl are going to be offended by their actions, sure, but seriously saying that Will goaded him into it is no excuse.
I’m just shocked either of them thought it was an okay idea. I know they were young, but I always thought you learned right away from childhood that the Nazi thing is the biggest no-no ever.
All in All, Will & Harry were insensitive jerks in the past, No one is perfect and they grew past it. Though let’s not make excuses for Adult making decisions.
