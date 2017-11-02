Tyrese Gibson threatens to quit ‘Fast & Furious 9′ because of Dwayne Johnson

This story is SO complicated. This story is so petty and dumb, you would think we were talking about one of Taylor Swift’s beefs. But we’re not – we’re talking about adult men, grown-ass men, behaving like juvenile middle schoolers, all fake machismo and social media slams. It’s no secret that adding Dwayne Johnson to the Fast & Furious franchise caused some internal friction among the long-standing cast members. The Rock and Vin Diesel were beefing, and I think most people were on The Rock’s side…? Go here, here and here for that background. But now Tyrese Gibson is saying that he won’t do another movie because of The Rock. Tyrese posted this message to his Instagram:

Hello world………. hello loyal fans and loved ones from OUR fast universe…….. I’m sorry to announce that if Dewayne is in Fast9 there will no more Roman Peirce – You mess with family and my daughters survival I mess with yours……… close your eyes dude you’re a “Clown”…… #CandyAssBitchMade All my real one…. Men on integrity… my real ones out here stand UP…… folks that GP to the gym and get big naturally #NoJuice #NoOJ spin off huh? Spin off these nuts selfish champ…… pause notice who’s got his arms around my shoulder and who’s standing alone – #OurChildrenMatter

[From Tyrese’s Instagram]

What in the world is this about? E! News had the exhaustive backstory, which you can read here. The condensed version: last month, Universal announced that there would be a F&F spinoff film starring The Rock and Jason Statham. Universal slated this spinoff film for 2019, and they pushed the release date (and production date, I would assume) of the ninth Fast & Furious film to 2020. Meaning… Tyrese is cast in the ninth F&F film so he won’t be getting paid for a while, or something? Tyrese was also one of the F&F cast members who seemingly took Vin Diesel’s side last year, in The Great Vin Diesel-Dwayne Johnson Beef of 2016. Tyrese also explained his position a bit further in another IG post:

“I was never mad at The Rock – I was just mad that he was ‘pitched’ an idea privately and said yes to it without thinking of what I’m dealing with personally,” Tyrese said in another Instagram post on Wednesday. “I’m almost broke paying legal fees and is doing what we committed to doing for the #FastFans and #FastFamily cause the fast is tradition it’s not just another Movie…Fast was created to COUNTER images of racism to counter that WE ARE NOT ONE RACE…… So the rock how does it feel bro?…. going home to your daughter every night…. it’s was 60 days before I seen my baby….. and all I asked you to do ‘privately’ was NOT accept a role that would deeply effect us all.” “You are simply NOT the people’s champ,” Tyrese continued, referring to Dwayne’s WWE nickname. “You are a selfish champ.” He said that in addition to his legal fees, a top talent agency has been unable to book him work because his ex-wife Norma Gibson “killed” his reputation. She has not commented. The actor and his ex-wife are involved in a child custody battle over their daughter Shayla, 10. She recently obtained a temporary domestic violence restraining order, claiming he physically abused her and their child when she was married to him between 2007 and 2009.

[From E! News]

So… basically, Tyrese is mad because he needs to pay his bills and he’s blaming Dwayne Johnson because Dwayne is trying to get paid too, and Dwayne doesn’t really care about the F&F peeps? That’s basically it. Boy drama, writ large.