Tyrese Gibson threatens to quit ‘Fast & Furious 9′ because of Dwayne Johnson

This story is SO complicated. This story is so petty and dumb, you would think we were talking about one of Taylor Swift’s beefs. But we’re not – we’re talking about adult men, grown-ass men, behaving like juvenile middle schoolers, all fake machismo and social media slams. It’s no secret that adding Dwayne Johnson to the Fast & Furious franchise caused some internal friction among the long-standing cast members. The Rock and Vin Diesel were beefing, and I think most people were on The Rock’s side…? Go here, here and here for that background. But now Tyrese Gibson is saying that he won’t do another movie because of The Rock. Tyrese posted this message to his Instagram:
Hello world………. hello loyal fans and loved ones from OUR fast universe…….. I’m sorry to announce that if Dewayne is in Fast9 there will no more Roman Peirce – You mess with family and my daughters survival I mess with yours……… close your eyes dude you’re a “Clown”…… #CandyAssBitchMade All my real one…. Men on integrity… my real ones out here stand UP…… folks that GP to the gym and get big naturally #NoJuice #NoOJ spin off huh? Spin off these nuts selfish champ…… pause notice who’s got his arms around my shoulder and who’s standing alone – #OurChildrenMatter
What in the world is this about? E! News had the exhaustive backstory, which you can read here. The condensed version: last month, Universal announced that there would be a F&F spinoff film starring The Rock and Jason Statham. Universal slated this spinoff film for 2019, and they pushed the release date (and production date, I would assume) of the ninth Fast & Furious film to 2020. Meaning… Tyrese is cast in the ninth F&F film so he won’t be getting paid for a while, or something? Tyrese was also one of the F&F cast members who seemingly took Vin Diesel’s side last year, in The Great Vin Diesel-Dwayne Johnson Beef of 2016. Tyrese also explained his position a bit further in another IG post:
“I was never mad at The Rock – I was just mad that he was ‘pitched’ an idea privately and said yes to it without thinking of what I’m dealing with personally,” Tyrese said in another Instagram post on Wednesday. “I’m almost broke paying legal fees and is doing what we committed to doing for the #FastFans and #FastFamily cause the fast is tradition it’s not just another Movie…Fast was created to COUNTER images of racism to counter that WE ARE NOT ONE RACE…… So the rock how does it feel bro?…. going home to your daughter every night…. it’s was 60 days before I seen my baby….. and all I asked you to do ‘privately’ was NOT accept a role that would deeply effect us all.”
“You are simply NOT the people’s champ,” Tyrese continued, referring to Dwayne’s WWE nickname. “You are a selfish champ.”
He said that in addition to his legal fees, a top talent agency has been unable to book him work because his ex-wife Norma Gibson “killed” his reputation. She has not commented. The actor and his ex-wife are involved in a child custody battle over their daughter Shayla, 10. She recently obtained a temporary domestic violence restraining order, claiming he physically abused her and their child when she was married to him between 2007 and 2009.
So… basically, Tyrese is mad because he needs to pay his bills and he’s blaming Dwayne Johnson because Dwayne is trying to get paid too, and Dwayne doesn’t really care about the F&F peeps? That’s basically it. Boy drama, writ large.
From other stories, my general take on Dwayne is that he comes across as a decent guy
Tyrese threatens to quit.
Bye Lance
I love them as a group in the franchise but it definitely would survive without Tyrese. Tyrese only friend in the cast was Paul Walker. But if this is the way he choose to honor his friend by ditching a movie because of his jealousy of Dwayne, that’s on him. Even Vin Diesel sort of gave his blessing on the spin off.
BTW, Dwayne is a decent guy. I knew him personally for about two years. He did some things that most women on this site wouldn’t like but hey, no one is perfect.
I also wanted to add that it was Dwayne that made his and Vin beef public. Dwayne went public with the beef and the name calling which Vin never publicly responded to. Dwayne himself was a candyass for doing that. But he wasn’t callled out on it because he is well received here and other places. Had it been Vin who went public with the beef people would have said he was an ass for doing so.
@V4Real Now I’m really curious, what did Dwayne do that most women on this site wouldn’t like?
Please spill, what did he do? Didn’t you date him at one time?
Cheated on his fiance’/wife.
I thought he was an ass for spilling the beef. It made me like him less.
As for Tyrese, it’s not Dwayne’s fault that he has legal fees. I think he’s jealous that he didn’t get asked to do a spinoff. He’s also jealous that he doesn’t have the same physique. (As much as Dwayne posts his workouts and what he eats, I seriously doubt that he’s using steroids; also, his muscles look real and not puffy/bloated like steroid users typically look.)
Sorry, tyrese, that’s a fight you won’t win.
Between The Rock, who can back up a movie as a star, or Tyrese, who the studio would choose? It’s kind of an obvious one, since the dude is with the “universe” since the beggining and still, they decide to give The Rock a spin-off.
So, Tyrese is mad because DJ is a better negotiator than him??? He’s supposed to put everything on hold because of personal issues you created????
Tyrese is mad because he’s under a lot of heat for abusing his daughter and he’s been escalating his public crazy. The guy is barred from even contacting her and he kept sending flowers, candy, and fruit to HER SCHOOL. He hired a sky writer. This poor girl is so upset and terrified. So you boycott F&F all you want Tyrese. I have a feeling that it’s because you’re going to be fired anyhow.
And yet somehow it will be all the Rock’s fault *eyeroll*
But yeah, I’m guessing the producers of F&F won’t be taking Tyrese’s side in a Rock vs. Tyrese catfight
Exactly this is not about the movie. The mom is trying to get a restraining order. Also is he aware of just how bad an actor he is? What other work will he get outside these movies?
It goes beyond a restraining order, which is already in place. He just keeps trying to break it. Poor kid, apparently the school stunt REALLY upset her.
Yea I heard. But I believe the mom is trying to make it more permanent from my understanding. Did you see him rework some “sexy” song as a tribute to his kid? So uncomfortable
Tyrese was actually pretty good in Baby Boy.
Something is not right upstairs with Tyrese.
He’s the one who did “Let’s Get It On” for his daughter? Oh sheesh… that is disgusting. I didn’t take notice of who it was because it gave me the creeps so much!
Ugh I just read an article on it and his poor, poor daughter. He beat this poor child and is now harassing her and breaking a restraining order. He clearly needs mental help, I just hope he stops hurting other people and realizes that.
Tyrese needs to stop already
Yes he does. If you look thru is IG you can see that he NEEDS a mental health evaluation. Man is not well. There’s one post where he seemingly threatens Rocks daughters as well. I think you’re gonna see Rock stay quiet on this until criminal charges are pressed on Cryrese.
He was never more than a supporting character, and while funny, if he was gone from the movies it would’t matter much.
But the Rock, he had a main part so yeah, they will wait for him.
I know why they are carrying on with the franchise, but with Brian gone, it’s not the same. The interaction with Dom and Brian was really powerful, IMO, and the last movie very much lacked anything great.
So.. this guy needs to step back. This does him no good, an incoherent rant on SM. Cause, maybe he shouldn’t have abused his wife, huh?
Exactly!
Well then ByeBye Roman Pierce. Not as if his character has contributed much to the franchise the last several movies. I understand wanting to get have a pay check. But Tyrese needs to look within. Beef w/ the Rock, Legal issues w/ wife, all other legal issues, etc etc.. whose the common denominator? Tyrese! He wouldn’t have legal fees & fights with coworkers if he wasn’t acting like a macho narcissistic ass. Both men just need to stop w/ the public feud though.
The most disturbing thing is that video where is seems like he’s threatening The Rock’s daughters. That’s really crossing a line.
I’m new to this story – what do The Rock’s daughters have to do with this? I mean, I know that they have nothing to do with this, but how do they fit via Tyrese’s interpretation?
I have no idea, but he posted a video and then deleted it, it’s on youtube -search “Tyrese Accuses Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Of Using Steroids” channel name “Ice Cream Convos”. In the video he says – “If my daughter don’t matter, your daughters are not gonna matter either”, which to me sounds like a threat.
Tyrese is upset because The Rock hasn’t reached out to him since the abuse allegations happened.Tyrese hasn’t seen his daughter in 2 months because of what he says are false claims by a jealous ex.I think he is trying to say to The Rock “If your daughters couldn’t see you for months I would have reached out to you” I think that’s why he brought up The Rock’s daughters.
He is obsessed with The Rock,he post more about him than almost anybody.
He is bipolar according to his ex wife she said three different doctors diagnosed him as bipolar.
Yeah, it’s the Rock’s fault, it’s his ex-wife’s fault, it’s everyone else’s fault.
It’s not like the 9th movie is canceled, just delayed. It’s normal to be annoyed, but saying he needs to “protect” his children? Tyrese is just a little bit dramatic.
So Tyrese Gibson wants to blame The Rock, his ex-wife, his daughter and everyone but himself for his own career troubles? I have never seen any of these films but by most accounts, The Rock is a professional and a good guy, so #TeamTheRock.
Keep it off social media losers! Why doesn’t tyrese look for a job lol
I think it’s a bit more than “boy drama”. While yes it’s hilarious that he’s trying to do a “it’s me or the Rock!” thing (the studio will call you a cab home dear), he seems like he may need some mental health intervention. Hiring a plane to fly a message over his ten year old daughter’s school? His breakdown video? I’m not so sure this is just PR nonesense anymore.
Yes, I didn’t know any of that before reading these comments and that takes this way beyond petty boy shiz and into sad and conceding territory for sure.
No matter what went down, this is not a good look for Tyrese.
So…. if Dwayne does the solo movie, Tyrese will quit the next ensemble movie, thus generating no income from that movie, but he can’t get a job because he is an abusive jerk so he’s not making money there… sure, shoot yourself in the foot.
Tyrese seems to have been slowly descending into…something, for quite some time. Hopefully he seeks help.
So he really thinks that the franchise is going to side with him and not the Rock? 🤔
I’ve been waiting for this one. First of all, Tyrese is a petty bit-h. Secondly, if you want to be in the next film, call your agent, not Instagram. Thirdly, if he wasn’t an unhinged narcissist, and followed the restraining order his ex wife has against him his ass wouldn’t be in court. You can’t burn every bridge life has ever given you and wonder why you’re on an island by yourself.
Bravo 👏
Well said!
Well, then quit dude. Do you think anybody will even notice? You have never even sold a ticket in your life. Be glad you lucked into this part and take whatever crumbs The Rock decides to leave for you.
The “acting” in F&F films is so terrible overall that losing Tyrese’s character won’t change much. As long as the cars keep performing on a high level the franchise will be fine.
I get the distinct impression he has made and continues to make really bad financial decisions. When people are broke after blowing big money frivolously they lash out. Nobody’s fault but his. His rant sounds like only-child whining – like he’s the center of the universe and WHY DOESN’T EVERYBODY THINK OF MEEEE ???!!!!! This is embarrassing.
It’s the 9th movie. Come on, no one cares if you’re in it. At this point they could use the stock footage from the previous movies and make a movie that makes as much sense as the last one. No one is guarenteed a paycheck. Get over yourself.
So, Tyrese, who is mad his payday is delayed, then takes his ball and goes home? Stunning foresight dude.
I think it’s slightly hilarious that all of these buff dudes are as petty as any middle school girl group, and I’m guessing none of them are exactly delightful co-workers but doesn’t matter who’s really nice or really naughty. Dwayne Johnson is, or was last time I checked, the biggest box office draw in the world. Tyrese is…apparently someone in the Fast and Furious movies? Dude, I’ve got no skin in this game, but when a guy from the mailroom calls out the CEO, I know who’s most likely to be out of a job.
About buff dudes acting like preschool children …
I have a cousin who is “a tough guy” and does some wannabe-fighter sh!t. Anyway, he gets into martial arts practice or friendship with some other tough guy and they’re all combat and “hard work” and proteins and support for a few months…
Then something petty happens, like they both like the same random woman for example, and all of a sudden one is screaming at the other “how could you do this to me, you were like a brother I never had”. And then they find new friends and do the whole thing over and over again. It’s just the macho thing – as soon as something doesn’t go their way, they rage and quit because in their eyes compromises are for weaklings.
But it’s the “you were like a brother to me” outrage that I find entertaining. My cousin’s had so many brothers for 3 months that he could start The Kelly Family all by himself.
My point is – these tough guys are the most insecure and scared creatures out there.
That’s hilarious!
I’m a social worker and by no means am trying to arm chair diagnose… but if Tyrese doesn’t have BPD I’d be shocked. Someone needs to take his phone away.
^^^^this. His Ex wife does say in her court papers that he has be diagnosed by 2 different Drs with BPD.
Are we sure that The Rock was ever feuding with Vin Diesel in the first place? I know that’s what everyone thought, but is it possible he was just feeding with Tyrese this whole time? Or does The Rock just call everyone candy asses? Just seems strange that he would be fueding with two people on the set of the same movie, when by all accounts he’s am easy to get along with/well-liked guy, typically.
I’m sure it was Vin. Dwayne thanked a lot of people but left a few people out, including Vin and Tyrese. I can see leaving out Jason Statham and Tyrese but Vin, the man along with Walker who is the reason for F&F success. It was reported that they had a behind closed door meeting but nothing was resolved then. I think Tyrese is just a hater which makes it easier for him to take Vin’s side. Though we haven’t heard Vin say one negative thing publicly about Dawayne but we can’t say the same for Dwayne. He even gave Dwayne his blessing for the spin-off.
Tyrese used the last F&F promo tour to spout off some of his insanely misogynistic views, and at the moment he’s being accused of abusing his daughter. So I kind of doubt he was coming back anyway. In fact this may just be his way of making it look like his decision when really he’s been given the heads up he’s not wanted.
Also, as far as his mental health, everything he’s doing right now, up to an especially that video where he ‘breaks down’, is classic abuser behaviour. His daughter is set to testify against him, so he’s trying to guilt trip her from a far (since he’s got that restraining order). The thing with the plane, the stupid clothing with her name on it, the ‘woe is me’ social media stuff…it’s textbook.
Whaaaaat? So he’s mad that the rock, who was approached alone and accepted a spin off film. and he wonders why he didn’t call poor little Tyrese and ask his permission? Why would he ask Tyrese?! He doesn’t owe Tyrese anything! Tyrese, deal with your own problems and get another job like a normal person.
There is going to be a F&F 9? when will it end?! There is a F&F festival going on in one of the T.V channels here in South Africa, every Sunday night there is one of these stupid movies playing and I just can’t ( I am unable to can). I just switch the channel whenever they come on.
Someone should tell Tyrese that some people are broke before paying their bills. Not everyone just has to wait a little while to get big $$$ for being in a movie, some will actually will never have enough to pay for anything they need
I read that his wife told the courts that he has been diagnosed as bipolar and is having mental health issues, so this may be part of a breakdown and not just boy-drama. If it is, I feel bad for him, but I really feel bad for his poor daughter.
Don’t feel bad for him. He’s been diagnosed and he has the resources to get treatment but refuses to do so. There are many who would love to get the treatment they seek and can’t, or have to wait for a long time. Tyrese is not one of these people. He’s fully capable of addressing this issue but he chooses not to. He only wants help on his terms which further complicates the bipolar diagnosis.
When bad things happen to good words salads… He sounds like he needs help – seriously. The whole thing is unhinged. I hope his ex and his daughter will be safe and out of his reach, and maybe there is someone in his circle that can guide him to seek the help he requires. This tirade goes beyond stupidity, it sounds nasty.
Aww, Cryrese needs to get paid? Get a job. Wait tables. Learn a trade. Do a few commercials, god knows actors an immeasurably higher calibre won’t shy away from some shilling job.
Jezuz, what cards does he think he holds here?
Hahaha!!!!! Me thinks someone ran out of money and honest to God thought they were a Star so the Money train would never stop!! Guess what Tyrese?! No one went to theaters to see your ass or your weak ass character/ acting skills! TheRock has charisma and charm, not a fan but Hell I’d pay to watch him blow stuff up than to hear you talk. Go drink a coke & F off T!
His career matters not to me…as an actor, he doesn’t impress me. What *does* matter to me are the DV charges. If he has abused his wife and child he *should* be broke–he does not deserve a career. He deserves to have to WORK hard to go to therapy and work hard to pay child support. Right now, if his career is “killed”, I’m thinking it’s because of his own actions and not those of a woman who had the strength to get herself and her child out of harm’s way.
I can’t believe I even read this kiddie spat but there is one thing I know FOR SURE. And that’s if Tyrese had been offered the spin-off – he wouldn’t have even waited a second before saying yes. Who the hell calls up someone they work with and asks them to not take a job? He sounds like an incredibly big baby who should go and get another job if he needs money so much. Oh, but that’s right – no one gives a shit about seeing Tyrese in anything.
