Kevin Spacey ‘is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment’

Kevin Spacey speaks at the Founders Festival Bits & Pretzels

What a whirlwind it’s been. Late Sunday night, Buzzfeed published their exclusive with actor Anthony Rapp, wherein Rapp accused Kevin Spacey of trying to have sex with him when Rapp was only 14 years old. Spacey issued a bulls–t statement in which he “came out” as gay as a way to excuse the accusation of preying on a teenager. Over the course of the next 48 hours, Netflix announced that the sixth season of House of Cards – which was filming at the time – would be the last, and that the show was effectively canceled. Then Netflix stopped production on House of Cards as more accounts of Spacey’s harassment, groping, assault and attempts at molestation came out. Now Kevin Spacey has announced that he is “seeking treatment.”

Kevin Spacey is seeking treatment. In the wake of multiple allegations brought against the 58-year-old House of Cards star throughout the past week alleging he made unwanted sexual advances toward young male actors, PEOPLE confirmed Wednesday that he is taking time to get help.

“Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment,” a representative for the star said in a statement. “No other information will be available at this time.”

Spacey’s announcement comes just days after Star Trek star Anthony Rapp, 46, claimed in a Buzzfeed News report published Sunday that Spacey made inappropriate sexual advances toward him at a private party in New York City in 1986. Spacey was 26 at the time, and Rapp was 14.

Much like the Harvey Weinstein stuff, I don’t get how rehab or “treatment” will actually help a sexual predator. Rapists won’t be cured by group therapy. Pedophiles won’t be helped by talk therapy. I know that’s a depressing way to look at the world, but it’s what I believe – this abnormal sexuality cannot be changed with such simplistic methods. Now, as a public relations move, I have to admit that it’s probably the best one Spacey could make at this time. He needed to “go away” and not be seen, and he needed to avoid any and all questions. So now his rep can say Spacey is “in treatment.” I would be very curious to hear what that treatment involved and where he was staying. Maybe he and Harvey Weinstein are sharing a hotel suite in Arizona and falling asleep in group therapy as we speak.

2016 Kennedy Center Honors - Arrivals

  1. Nicole says:
    November 2, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Ugh what a vile and disgusting human. What had me more enraged is his targets were always those in weaker positions than him. PAs, waiters and up and coming actors. Disgusting.
    Singer you’re next. Hope you’re scared

    Reply
    • QueenB says:
      November 2, 2017 at 8:53 am

      If Singer has even just one tiny shred of self awareness he had trouble sleeping the last weeks.

      Reply
    • Savasana Lotus says:
      November 2, 2017 at 9:44 am

      That’s what I’ve been saying to EVERYONE. Where are the Brian Singer stories and why doesn’t Corey Feldman and others now tell their stories…even if only anonymously by naming names to a reputable publication? Perhaps their lives truly are in danger.

      I read a story about Spacey’s father being a rapist and pedophile who abused Kevin. If that is the case then he does need help. This is according to Kevin’s brother.

      Reply
      • littlemissnaughty says:
        November 2, 2017 at 10:01 am

        Corey has told his story numerous times. Nobody really cared. I won’t blame him one bit if he never says anything ever again. The man seems deeply troubled.

      • LAK says:
        November 2, 2017 at 10:29 am

        Kevin’s brother’s story is another distraction being employed by Kevin’s team so you don’t focus on Kevin’s crime.

        Kevin’s brother already told his story. In 2004. Almost word for word. It’s alittle too inconvenient for it too pop again just when Kevin’s initial PR statement failed.

        Secondly, Bryan Singer was outed in 2014. He was able to shut it down, but the story was widely covered and articles still on the internet.

        Despite the shut down, Bryan Singer’s pecadilos were included in the documentary about Hollywood Pedos AN OPEN SECRET. It’s on youtube if you want to watch it.https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XfWFjWnuCQE

        What needs to happen now is a big splashy relaunch of the film or someone like Lawrence Wright to take on the powerful pedos like he did C0$ so people will finally listen.

  2. Sara says:
    November 2, 2017 at 8:03 am

    He could enjoy a lot of time for réévaluation in jail.

    Reply
  3. Alix says:
    November 2, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Treatment for what, bad press? What a bullshit move. But not surprising, I suppose.

    Reply
  4. Radley says:
    November 2, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Of course he is. That’s the thing to do. Seems pretty meaningless outside of being a desperate PR move.

    He needs to apologize for sullying the LGBTQIA community for the tasteless and shady way he came out. Does he have self-loathing issues?

    Reply
  5. Tiffany says:
    November 2, 2017 at 8:06 am

    So this is what we are calling avoiding prosecution now.

    Reply
  6. Julianna says:
    November 2, 2017 at 8:07 am

    So this makes Netflix stopping production totally meaningless right? They probably had to as he’s gone off to some ‘treatment’ centre.

    Reply
  7. grabbyhands says:
    November 2, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Translation: I have realized I really f**ked myself with possibly the mother of all non-apologies/throwing the entire gay community under the bus by equating my sexual assault of a minor with being a gay man, thereby helping to cement the ridiculous belief that gay people are all pedophiles (and inferring that being gay is a choice) and so I’m going to disappear for a while until this all dies down and then hopefully I can come back in some amazing role that will earn a studio a lot of money which will make everyone forget what I did.

    Reply
  8. Miss M says:
    November 2, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Seek treatment for what? Didnt he use the IF it happened? Humm… OK…

    Reply
  9. Sixer says:
    November 2, 2017 at 8:10 am

    “evaluation and treatment”

    In translation, “I know there is an avalanche of other stuff about my long career of abusing young men less powerful than me out there and therefore I’ll be in hiding until approximately 2030.”

    There. Fixed it for you, Kevin.

    Reply
  10. Giulia says:
    November 2, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Translation: He’s preparing for an army of adolescent victims to go public with their experiences with him. Expect NAMBLA to defend him.

    Reply
  11. frisbee says:
    November 2, 2017 at 8:14 am

    No he’s not taking ‘time to evaluate’, he’s taking time to figure out how he can stay out of jail, blame his victims and hold the whole world responsible for his actions. He’s paying expensive lawyers and PR to ‘change the conversation’ to make himself seem less of an arsewipe and more of a victim of circumstance. Classic abuser behaviour and he’s so stuck in the pattern by now he can’t shake it off. Arrogant and utterly lacking in any real self awareness or acknowledgement of his overall shittiness, this will hopefully bring him down in the end and he needs to go down, nobody’s fooled Spacey, we see you for the POS you are.

    Reply
  12. Luca76 says:
    November 2, 2017 at 8:14 am

    There are ways to get treated basically taking pills to completely surpress your sex drive. However I highly doubt that is what he’s talking about and my own feeling is he needs to go to jail for abusing children. Same for Weinstein jail for rape. None of this country club rehab bs for serial assault.

    Reply
  13. RBC says:
    November 2, 2017 at 8:16 am

    The only “ treatment” Kevin Spacey needs is to learn how to say sorry and mean it. If that story about Kevin trying to have sex with a teenager had not been made public, he would never have mentioned being gay. He is a selfish sorry excuse for a human being and is only out to salvage his career. Go away and enjoy your wealth for now, I am sure the lawsuits will be coming your way soon. Jerk

    Reply
  14. AmyB says:
    November 2, 2017 at 8:16 am

    I agree with Kaiser’s assessment that “seeking treatment” doesn’t seem to be appropriate or even make sense for a sexual predator or pedophile. To do is is lumping them into a category like sexual addiction, and that is not where they belong. Obviously there is some very disturbed pathology at play here, but is it even something that can be “fixed”? I would be curious to hear from those in the medical field that are psychiatrists or psychologists that have more insight into this. Can a pedophile or sexual rapist be cured? Seriously? And yes, it’s best Spacy just go away for a long time now……wow is all I can say about how the mighty are falling like dominos lately. First Weinstein, now Spacey (and other accusations against Dustin Hoffman, Jeremy Piven are coming to light)…..and so many others. Kudos to those speaking out and bringing this to the forefront of our consciousness. These disgusting men need to be brought down and brought to justice for their heinous actions.

    Reply
  15. Clare says:
    November 2, 2017 at 8:21 am

    Actually, therapy CAN help pedophiles/rapists address certain issues.

    Just in this case, it is obviously a bullshit PR move.

    What it can’t do is undo their actions or undo the pain they have caused, but I’m wary of discounting therapy as a whole…it can and does help both perpetrators and their victims.

    Reply
    • Megan says:
      November 2, 2017 at 8:59 am

      It can help if the abuser truly recognizes that he is an abuser, takes responsibility for his actions, and is fully committed to changing. Since Spacey said “if” he tried to rape Anthony Rapp he is sorry, I don’t think he is anywhere close to taking responsibility for his actions.

      Reply
    • Sixer says:
      November 2, 2017 at 9:14 am

      I also think the right therapy can be helpful/is a good thing.

      That said, if actions have reached a criminal threshold, justice through the courts should be the priority, with therapy after conviction. A good justice system would incorporate high quality therapy always.

      Actually, on that note, I just watched a very good documentary on a civilian-plus-felon therapy initiative in the US (although it was mostly about violent crime, there was some work on attitudes to women and sex in it). Convicts who have been through the initiative and then released have a 0% recidivism rate. And it may have helped the civilians taking part avoiding crime altogether. The Work: Four Days to Redemption was the title, if you’re interested, Clare.

      Reply
      • Josie says:
        November 2, 2017 at 9:42 am

        Was that the Storyville doc on BBC4 the other night? That was interesting.

        I remember there was another documentary I saw a few years ago about a US prison treatment program for paedophiles. The prisoners recognised their problem and were motivated to continue the therapy. Unfortunately there was a pressure for it to be stopped, because the one prisoner who refused to go on the program went on to re-offend.

      • Sixer says:
        November 2, 2017 at 9:46 am

        Yes. I love that Storyville thread. They pick really interesting films. I thought it was really interesting but I won’t lie – uncomfortable to watch.

        Has to be the right therapy, too. We in the UK experimented with group therapy – presumably because it is cheaper – for sex offenders in prison. It increased recidivism because they all fed off each other gave one another ideas.

    • detritus says:
      November 2, 2017 at 10:03 am

      I also believe it can. But I try to keep in mind the succesful outcomes are a bit different that becoming a fully adjusted citizen.

      Personality level disorders are significantly more difficult to treat because they require commitment and investment. I assume that sexual violence is similar, especially when expressed in a lifelong pattern like Wankstain and Spacey.

      I remember watching a Louis Theroux documentary on pedophiles, and it left me with the feeling most do not want to rehab, and will not, but instead figure out how to cheat/trick the system better.

      Reply
  16. jenna says:
    November 2, 2017 at 8:24 am

    But what could he possibly be charged with? Cuddling with a minor? He does need help. He is no different from millions of men out there. Lets hope there is hope through treatment and self awareness. If I had a penny for every adult male who was grossly inappropriate with me when I was 14… I’d have a lot of pennies.

    I think everyone is super outraged because he is gay. And the thing we fear most is gays around our children. Yep, I’m a gay woman of color. GASP. trust me, I have no interest in your child. It bothers me that Spacey is getting worse press than Woody F’in Allen who actually molested a child. His own child. It’s not a pissing contest. What he did was wrong. Entering his bedroom late at night and finding a young teen lying in his bed, drunk or sober, is not an invitation to seduction. It’s an invitation to go sleep it off on the couch and send the kid home in a taxi. And his current conduct is gross. Sadly, no different than a million men who think brashly hitting on others is funny. Sounds like he had a horrible upbringing and did not learn how to behave around others. Hopefully deep therapy for the rest of his life will help him be a better person. Or at least help him be a better person around others.

    I agree his coming out statement was horrible timing, but I don’t think it was premeditated. And it’s not a free pass on his bad behaviour. But we are all so focused on his coming out, that we are ignoring the issues. He is not a one off. He is no different from a million men out there who aggressively hit on underage teen girls ALL THE TIME. But we do nothing. We look the other way. We get outraged at the gay man hitting on the teen boy and feel better about ourselves.

    Reply
    • Sixer says:
      November 2, 2017 at 8:27 am

      What is the difference between gay men who focus on twinking and straight men who focus on teen girls? Straight and gay communities both need to address this.

      Reply
      • ArchieGoodwin says:
        November 2, 2017 at 8:34 am

        That first paragraph though, just no. I am not outraged because he is gay, or more because he is gay. I’m just plain outraged.

        actually this whole post is bothersome. ” He is no different from a million men out there who aggressively hit on underage teen girls ALL THE TIME. But we do nothing. We look the other way. We get outraged at the gay man hitting on the teen boy and feel better about ourselves.”

        just, no.

        ETA: ” Yep, I’m a gay woman of color. GASP. ” I don’t even know what point you’re making here. why GASP?

        and this one? “Sounds like he had a horrible upbringing and did not learn how to behave around others” because like, NO. This is not “learned behaviour” which is why therapy doesn’t work.

        seriously. seriously?

      • Sixer says:
        November 2, 2017 at 8:44 am

        In terms of bell curves and population averages and all the rest of it, I see it as a man thing. Sexuality irrelevant. Powerful men and older men tend to abuse their positions in sexual ways, regardless of orientation.

    • LooseSeal says:
      November 2, 2017 at 8:36 am

      I totally see what you’re saying and would typically be inclined to agree, but I feel like this has more to do with the Weinstein fallout than anything else. Spacey has had a pretty strong reputation for this for years, and for some reason this Weinstein stuff is leading to some house cleaning. But I also agree with you that I don’t trust this whole thing until Woody Allen and Roman Polanski get theirs.

      Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      November 2, 2017 at 8:42 am

      Ummm @Jenna why does your comment make it sound like there is one accusation against Spacey? We are up to four, FOUR (officially) who have accused him of harassment or assault. A lot more unofficial allegations so you can bet there are more stories to be published. This was not a one off misjudgment or error, he’s a serial predator. If you’re not acknowledging that I have no interest in the rest of your statement.

      Reply
    • jenna says:
      November 2, 2017 at 8:59 am

      Fair enough. I worded this terribly. And can’t edit it so it’ll have to stand I suppose. I haven’t seen any other stories about Stacey and underage boys?

      Reply
      • Sixer says:
        November 2, 2017 at 9:16 am

        Stacey notwithstanding, Jenna. I understand the feeling behind your post. It’s not as though we’ve eradicated homophobia any more than we’ve eradicated sexual predation, is it? Just think the Spacey issue specifically is not that.

      • Anatha A says:
        November 2, 2017 at 9:26 am

        It’s not only the age or gender, but there are many stories about how he groped and sexually harrassed young men. Spacey’s story is not about an old guy cuddling a minor, but about a man in power sexually harrassing multiple young men around him wherever he worked and went.

        Read here for example: https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2017/nov/01/old-vic-accused-of-ignoring-sexual-misconduct-by-kevin-spacey

        So he is similar to Weinstein. I agree that there is still rampant homophobia, but as others mentioned Spacey is not guilty, because he is gay, but because he is a sexual predator.

      • Mia4s says:
        November 2, 2017 at 9:57 am

        I’ve been unable to post links but to answer your question and ask another; yes one of the other accusers was underage (and sorry my mistake it’s not four official allegations…it’s five), but does it matter how many are underage? I mean Weinstein’s abuse and harassment victims were 99% not underage?

        Oh and google and you’ll find another alleged assault victim tweeted about by newswoman Heather Unrah, her relative…her female relative. So “people are super outraged because he’s gay”? Oh please. People are super outraged because he’s a serial predator. He deserves every bit of bad press he’s getting.

    • ISSAQUEEN says:
      November 2, 2017 at 9:13 am

      I don’t think people look the other way when men hits on teenage girls. Generally speaking in society, it’s very frown upon for a grown men to hit on/date a teenager. That’s why even though in a lot of places the age of consent 16, you still don’t see that type of relationship often and when you do the men get MAJOR side eye.

      Reply
    • Mannori says:
      November 2, 2017 at 9:41 am

      is all about the hype and the public outrage, not really about changing things. Netflix keeps employing a guy like Danny Masterson who has currently several rape investigations opened by the LAPD, something real and factual happening, and still he’s there working undisturbed. They even gave him EP credit in the last season of his shitty show The Ranch. So until the media and social media doesn’t show outrage and make the shit hit the fan, Hollywood still throws the dirt under the rag.

      Reply
    • LAK says:
      November 2, 2017 at 10:13 am

      Jenna: It’s very clear from both your comments that you haven’t read the original accusation in details AND you have fallen for the PR statement put out by Kevin that linked his sexuality to his crime.

      This, despite identifying yourself as a minority under several categories including your sexuality.

      The LGBTQ community has worked very hard to educate the public on the point that sexuality isn’t linked to sexual crimes. More so than the hetero community. They have worked harder because of the societal indocrinated prejudices that criminalises them at every turn.

      Whatever a person’s sexual preference, it’s not an automatic descent into criminality with the exception of those people who prefer (nee prey) under-age children and teens. That is the only exception of criminality and again has no bearing on sexuality.

      The first complaint about Kevin mentions that the 14yr old boy, who physically looked 10-11yrs old, was blocked by Kevin as he tried to leave the bedroom, picked up by Kevin, carried to the bed before Kevin then climbed on top of him. The victim says he had to do some fast talking to get out of the situation and out of the apartment before anything further happened.

      Alcohol removes inhibitions and allows us to act on impulses we usually keep under control. Kevin’s drunk impulse was to attempt to assault a child who looked like a child, not one who looked older than his actual age. Kevin’s well documented sober preference is for men barely out of their teens.

      Kevin pulls out the most disgusting defence using a debunked harmful prejudice to change the conversation away from his attempted assault of a child.

      And clearly it’s an excuse that still works because here you are, a self identifying gay person, discussing that excuse as if it’s never been debunked rather than be outraged that he is reinforcing it which makes YOUR life less secure around bigots who still believe this myth. There are countries in the world that have death penalty laws against gay people specifically because of this debunked prejudice. Infact, you should be livid even if you knew nothing of the specific allegations.

      Finally, Kevin Spacey is a notorious predator. On movie sets, on theatre sets, in bars and restaurants in any given town he visits. He is known to use the casting couch to lure young men. I hope the recently launched Ivy theatre investigation into his behaviour is made public so people can understand that this wasn’t a one off, and drinking is a poor excuse.

      Reply
  17. DiligentDiva says:
    November 2, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Don’t let the door hit you on your way out. We don’t want to hear from you anytime soon.

    Reply
  18. pinchofme says:
    November 2, 2017 at 8:50 am

    There is a theory that not all pedophiles act on it.
    Probably most of them have the desire but keep it to fantasies. So that could be something he could learn in therapy.

    Reply
  19. robyn says:
    November 2, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Disappointing, embarrassing and disconcerting. It’s good such rotten behavior is exposed but at the same time great actors who were involved in excellent work like Cosby and Spacey who are iconic … well, it knocks down illusions of them being descent people, worthy of respect. It’s sad all the way around and destabilizes any good work that actually involved so many other people who are not known but now their work and those shows have also been tainted.

    Reply
  20. msd says:
    November 2, 2017 at 9:03 am

    A few people have made the point that Netflix is still employing Danny Masterson despite him being accused of drugging and raping three women. Masterson has the same dirtbag lawyer as Brett Ratner (Marty Singer) threatening people left, right and centre to shut them up. Marty Singer shut down the stories about Bryan Singer too. We can only hope that some dogged journalist is working on finally burying him.

    People who complain about victims not coming forward earlier don’t realise how many have been silenced with legal threats. Same deal with disparagement clauses and NDAs. There are a fair few lawyers who should go down too.

    As for Spacey … he’s hoping it will all die down. Seems unlikely; more and more are coming forward. From what I’ve read, the Old Vic in London, in particular, ignored a lot of stuff and no one is buying their “we didn’t know anything” claim.

    Reply
  21. Neelyo says:
    November 2, 2017 at 9:10 am

    Richard E. Grant’s memoir WITH NAILS (a very fun read) has a chapter about the making of HENRY & JUNE. He and Spacey both had minor roles in the film. Pre-fame Spacey was jealous, whiny and mean. I’ve never forgotten how he came across in that book.

    And fuck him for his years of denial and only coming out when it’s convenient for him. I hope he’s saved his money because I have a feeling he’s going to need it.

    Reply
  22. mkyarwood says:
    November 2, 2017 at 9:24 am

    There’s no current treatment for pedophilia. Those calling what he did cuddling: please have yourself picked up by someone twice your strength, lie directly on top of you and make sure you can’t move, and tell me it’s cuddling.

    Reply
  23. Mannori says:
    November 2, 2017 at 9:46 am

    And meanwhile this shithead and his scandal left thousands of people without a job in the House of Cards set. Including the brilliant Robin Wright whose character has been infinitely more interesting and better played than hammy Spacey who still got all the credit and the money. Claire was supposed to have her glorious time in the final season of the show. So infuriating that women and thousands of cast and crew have to pay for the mistakes and crimes of pompous abusers in Hollywood and everywhere.

    Reply
  24. DameEdna says:
    November 2, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Was it Spacey who was wombling around Wimbledom Common with a rather large Rastaman?

    Or was that the Druid MP whose explanation for loitering in the shrubbery was that he was indulging in a spot of badger watching? Daylight hours….so insomniac badgers?

    Whichever, it certainly added to the gaiety of the nation.

    Reply
  25. Jag says:
    November 2, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Treatment for what? Treatment means that something is wrong, and he admitted no wrongdoing – just being drunk. “Treatment” in this case isn’t a good PR move because it shows that there is a reason he’s going away, and it wasn’t stated that it was for alcoholism. I don’t think that the general public will pick up on that, though.

    I think that he does have a problem with attraction to adolescents, and agree that therapy doesn’t cure pedophilia, being a rapist, being a murderer, or being an animal abuser. Psychopathy isn’t curable, imo.

    We need to come up with another word because pedophile technically means a sexual attraction to prepubescent children, or we need to expand the definition to include minors of all ages. Whatever we call him, he’s a sick pervert and needs to go away.

    Reply
  26. Mindrew says:
    November 2, 2017 at 10:32 am

    He’s just following the script. Accusations. Bullshit non-apology. Hiding while more stories come out.. and now, rehab.

    Wonder where this “Rehab for Douchebags” is? Must be FULL.

    Reply
  27. Beatrice says:
    November 2, 2017 at 10:36 am

    I am sick of celebrities heading off the “rehab” when they get caught doing something inappropriate/illegal. Sort of like “it’s not really my fault, my __________(fill in the blank) addiction made me do it.”

    Reply

