What a whirlwind it’s been. Late Sunday night, Buzzfeed published their exclusive with actor Anthony Rapp, wherein Rapp accused Kevin Spacey of trying to have sex with him when Rapp was only 14 years old. Spacey issued a bulls–t statement in which he “came out” as gay as a way to excuse the accusation of preying on a teenager. Over the course of the next 48 hours, Netflix announced that the sixth season of House of Cards – which was filming at the time – would be the last, and that the show was effectively canceled. Then Netflix stopped production on House of Cards as more accounts of Spacey’s harassment, groping, assault and attempts at molestation came out. Now Kevin Spacey has announced that he is “seeking treatment.”
Kevin Spacey is seeking treatment. In the wake of multiple allegations brought against the 58-year-old House of Cards star throughout the past week alleging he made unwanted sexual advances toward young male actors, PEOPLE confirmed Wednesday that he is taking time to get help.
“Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment,” a representative for the star said in a statement. “No other information will be available at this time.”
Spacey’s announcement comes just days after Star Trek star Anthony Rapp, 46, claimed in a Buzzfeed News report published Sunday that Spacey made inappropriate sexual advances toward him at a private party in New York City in 1986. Spacey was 26 at the time, and Rapp was 14.
Much like the Harvey Weinstein stuff, I don’t get how rehab or “treatment” will actually help a sexual predator. Rapists won’t be cured by group therapy. Pedophiles won’t be helped by talk therapy. I know that’s a depressing way to look at the world, but it’s what I believe – this abnormal sexuality cannot be changed with such simplistic methods. Now, as a public relations move, I have to admit that it’s probably the best one Spacey could make at this time. He needed to “go away” and not be seen, and he needed to avoid any and all questions. So now his rep can say Spacey is “in treatment.” I would be very curious to hear what that treatment involved and where he was staying. Maybe he and Harvey Weinstein are sharing a hotel suite in Arizona and falling asleep in group therapy as we speak.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Ugh what a vile and disgusting human. What had me more enraged is his targets were always those in weaker positions than him. PAs, waiters and up and coming actors. Disgusting.
Singer you’re next. Hope you’re scared
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Singer has even just one tiny shred of self awareness he had trouble sleeping the last weeks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I’ve been saying to EVERYONE. Where are the Brian Singer stories and why doesn’t Corey Feldman and others now tell their stories…even if only anonymously by naming names to a reputable publication? Perhaps their lives truly are in danger.
I read a story about Spacey’s father being a rapist and pedophile who abused Kevin. If that is the case then he does need help. This is according to Kevin’s brother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Corey has told his story numerous times. Nobody really cared. I won’t blame him one bit if he never says anything ever again. The man seems deeply troubled.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kevin’s brother’s story is another distraction being employed by Kevin’s team so you don’t focus on Kevin’s crime.
Kevin’s brother already told his story. In 2004. Almost word for word. It’s alittle too inconvenient for it too pop again just when Kevin’s initial PR statement failed.
Secondly, Bryan Singer was outed in 2014. He was able to shut it down, but the story was widely covered and articles still on the internet.
Despite the shut down, Bryan Singer’s pecadilos were included in the documentary about Hollywood Pedos AN OPEN SECRET. It’s on youtube if you want to watch it.https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XfWFjWnuCQE
What needs to happen now is a big splashy relaunch of the film or someone like Lawrence Wright to take on the powerful pedos like he did C0$ so people will finally listen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He could enjoy a lot of time for réévaluation in jail.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Treatment for what, bad press? What a bullshit move. But not surprising, I suppose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rehab for his image.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, “treatment” in these situations is always for PR. It’s gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course he is. That’s the thing to do. Seems pretty meaningless outside of being a desperate PR move.
He needs to apologize for sullying the LGBTQIA community for the tasteless and shady way he came out. Does he have self-loathing issues?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So this is what we are calling avoiding prosecution now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So this makes Netflix stopping production totally meaningless right? They probably had to as he’s gone off to some ‘treatment’ centre.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Translation: I have realized I really f**ked myself with possibly the mother of all non-apologies/throwing the entire gay community under the bus by equating my sexual assault of a minor with being a gay man, thereby helping to cement the ridiculous belief that gay people are all pedophiles (and inferring that being gay is a choice) and so I’m going to disappear for a while until this all dies down and then hopefully I can come back in some amazing role that will earn a studio a lot of money which will make everyone forget what I did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was typing as you were!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think we are all typing at the same time, I’m a minute behind you! He’s really not fooling anybody is he…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, he is not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Damn, I read “He’s really not fooling anybody is he…” as “He’s really not fondling anybody is he…” and thought, no, he’s done a lot of that. Inappropriately.
I am of the mind that a sexual predator cannot really change his/her spots. I think that is ALWAYS there in a person who preys on others. That need for power and dominance. I think you can clamp down those needs, but they always come back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ paranormal girl, sadly I totally agree with you (while giggling at the ‘fondling bit’ entirely inappropriate I know) the outcome for abusers is really poor. It’s as if they have broken through so many social taboo’s their deviancy is normalised and internalised and breaking through that seems insurmountable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bingo!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes to all of that. Nothing more to add because you said it all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THe apology was gross but I am confident with that statement he wont be allowed back. No one in the community will ever forget that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seek treatment for what? Didnt he use the IF it happened? Humm… OK…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“evaluation and treatment”
In translation, “I know there is an avalanche of other stuff about my long career of abusing young men less powerful than me out there and therefore I’ll be in hiding until approximately 2030.”
There. Fixed it for you, Kevin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate that. There’s no treatment for a sh*tty character. And I can evaluate this crap in a hot second: You’re an assh*le, Kevin. No mystery. Just a d*ck.
God, I’ve been swearing so much these past weeks. Months. Year. Oh hell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel utterly overwhelmed.
I hate 2017.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Translation: He’s preparing for an army of adolescent victims to go public with their experiences with him. Expect NAMBLA to defend him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No he’s not taking ‘time to evaluate’, he’s taking time to figure out how he can stay out of jail, blame his victims and hold the whole world responsible for his actions. He’s paying expensive lawyers and PR to ‘change the conversation’ to make himself seem less of an arsewipe and more of a victim of circumstance. Classic abuser behaviour and he’s so stuck in the pattern by now he can’t shake it off. Arrogant and utterly lacking in any real self awareness or acknowledgement of his overall shittiness, this will hopefully bring him down in the end and he needs to go down, nobody’s fooled Spacey, we see you for the POS you are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He moved to the UK because 16 is legal there—he’s hoping the statute of limitations will take care of his US chicken-hawking activities.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are ways to get treated basically taking pills to completely surpress your sex drive. However I highly doubt that is what he’s talking about and my own feeling is he needs to go to jail for abusing children. Same for Weinstein jail for rape. None of this country club rehab bs for serial assault.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That won’t stop someone who is a predator like these people. It’s not about sex, so killing the libido isn’t going to stop anything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only “ treatment” Kevin Spacey needs is to learn how to say sorry and mean it. If that story about Kevin trying to have sex with a teenager had not been made public, he would never have mentioned being gay. He is a selfish sorry excuse for a human being and is only out to salvage his career. Go away and enjoy your wealth for now, I am sure the lawsuits will be coming your way soon. Jerk
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with Kaiser’s assessment that “seeking treatment” doesn’t seem to be appropriate or even make sense for a sexual predator or pedophile. To do is is lumping them into a category like sexual addiction, and that is not where they belong. Obviously there is some very disturbed pathology at play here, but is it even something that can be “fixed”? I would be curious to hear from those in the medical field that are psychiatrists or psychologists that have more insight into this. Can a pedophile or sexual rapist be cured? Seriously? And yes, it’s best Spacy just go away for a long time now……wow is all I can say about how the mighty are falling like dominos lately. First Weinstein, now Spacey (and other accusations against Dustin Hoffman, Jeremy Piven are coming to light)…..and so many others. Kudos to those speaking out and bringing this to the forefront of our consciousness. These disgusting men need to be brought down and brought to justice for their heinous actions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually, therapy CAN help pedophiles/rapists address certain issues.
Just in this case, it is obviously a bullshit PR move.
What it can’t do is undo their actions or undo the pain they have caused, but I’m wary of discounting therapy as a whole…it can and does help both perpetrators and their victims.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It can help if the abuser truly recognizes that he is an abuser, takes responsibility for his actions, and is fully committed to changing. Since Spacey said “if” he tried to rape Anthony Rapp he is sorry, I don’t think he is anywhere close to taking responsibility for his actions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also think the right therapy can be helpful/is a good thing.
That said, if actions have reached a criminal threshold, justice through the courts should be the priority, with therapy after conviction. A good justice system would incorporate high quality therapy always.
Actually, on that note, I just watched a very good documentary on a civilian-plus-felon therapy initiative in the US (although it was mostly about violent crime, there was some work on attitudes to women and sex in it). Convicts who have been through the initiative and then released have a 0% recidivism rate. And it may have helped the civilians taking part avoiding crime altogether. The Work: Four Days to Redemption was the title, if you’re interested, Clare.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was that the Storyville doc on BBC4 the other night? That was interesting.
I remember there was another documentary I saw a few years ago about a US prison treatment program for paedophiles. The prisoners recognised their problem and were motivated to continue the therapy. Unfortunately there was a pressure for it to be stopped, because the one prisoner who refused to go on the program went on to re-offend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. I love that Storyville thread. They pick really interesting films. I thought it was really interesting but I won’t lie – uncomfortable to watch.
Has to be the right therapy, too. We in the UK experimented with group therapy – presumably because it is cheaper – for sex offenders in prison. It increased recidivism because they all fed off each other gave one another ideas.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also believe it can. But I try to keep in mind the succesful outcomes are a bit different that becoming a fully adjusted citizen.
Personality level disorders are significantly more difficult to treat because they require commitment and investment. I assume that sexual violence is similar, especially when expressed in a lifelong pattern like Wankstain and Spacey.
I remember watching a Louis Theroux documentary on pedophiles, and it left me with the feeling most do not want to rehab, and will not, but instead figure out how to cheat/trick the system better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But what could he possibly be charged with? Cuddling with a minor? He does need help. He is no different from millions of men out there. Lets hope there is hope through treatment and self awareness. If I had a penny for every adult male who was grossly inappropriate with me when I was 14… I’d have a lot of pennies.
I think everyone is super outraged because he is gay. And the thing we fear most is gays around our children. Yep, I’m a gay woman of color. GASP. trust me, I have no interest in your child. It bothers me that Spacey is getting worse press than Woody F’in Allen who actually molested a child. His own child. It’s not a pissing contest. What he did was wrong. Entering his bedroom late at night and finding a young teen lying in his bed, drunk or sober, is not an invitation to seduction. It’s an invitation to go sleep it off on the couch and send the kid home in a taxi. And his current conduct is gross. Sadly, no different than a million men who think brashly hitting on others is funny. Sounds like he had a horrible upbringing and did not learn how to behave around others. Hopefully deep therapy for the rest of his life will help him be a better person. Or at least help him be a better person around others.
I agree his coming out statement was horrible timing, but I don’t think it was premeditated. And it’s not a free pass on his bad behaviour. But we are all so focused on his coming out, that we are ignoring the issues. He is not a one off. He is no different from a million men out there who aggressively hit on underage teen girls ALL THE TIME. But we do nothing. We look the other way. We get outraged at the gay man hitting on the teen boy and feel better about ourselves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is the difference between gay men who focus on twinking and straight men who focus on teen girls? Straight and gay communities both need to address this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That first paragraph though, just no. I am not outraged because he is gay, or more because he is gay. I’m just plain outraged.
actually this whole post is bothersome. ” He is no different from a million men out there who aggressively hit on underage teen girls ALL THE TIME. But we do nothing. We look the other way. We get outraged at the gay man hitting on the teen boy and feel better about ourselves.”
just, no.
ETA: ” Yep, I’m a gay woman of color. GASP. ” I don’t even know what point you’re making here. why GASP?
and this one? “Sounds like he had a horrible upbringing and did not learn how to behave around others” because like, NO. This is not “learned behaviour” which is why therapy doesn’t work.
seriously. seriously?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In terms of bell curves and population averages and all the rest of it, I see it as a man thing. Sexuality irrelevant. Powerful men and older men tend to abuse their positions in sexual ways, regardless of orientation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally see what you’re saying and would typically be inclined to agree, but I feel like this has more to do with the Weinstein fallout than anything else. Spacey has had a pretty strong reputation for this for years, and for some reason this Weinstein stuff is leading to some house cleaning. But I also agree with you that I don’t trust this whole thing until Woody Allen and Roman Polanski get theirs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ummm @Jenna why does your comment make it sound like there is one accusation against Spacey? We are up to four, FOUR (officially) who have accused him of harassment or assault. A lot more unofficial allegations so you can bet there are more stories to be published. This was not a one off misjudgment or error, he’s a serial predator. If you’re not acknowledging that I have no interest in the rest of your statement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fair enough. I worded this terribly. And can’t edit it so it’ll have to stand I suppose. I haven’t seen any other stories about Stacey and underage boys?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stacey notwithstanding, Jenna. I understand the feeling behind your post. It’s not as though we’ve eradicated homophobia any more than we’ve eradicated sexual predation, is it? Just think the Spacey issue specifically is not that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not only the age or gender, but there are many stories about how he groped and sexually harrassed young men. Spacey’s story is not about an old guy cuddling a minor, but about a man in power sexually harrassing multiple young men around him wherever he worked and went.
Read here for example: https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2017/nov/01/old-vic-accused-of-ignoring-sexual-misconduct-by-kevin-spacey
So he is similar to Weinstein. I agree that there is still rampant homophobia, but as others mentioned Spacey is not guilty, because he is gay, but because he is a sexual predator.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been unable to post links but to answer your question and ask another; yes one of the other accusers was underage (and sorry my mistake it’s not four official allegations…it’s five), but does it matter how many are underage? I mean Weinstein’s abuse and harassment victims were 99% not underage?
Oh and google and you’ll find another alleged assault victim tweeted about by newswoman Heather Unrah, her relative…her female relative. So “people are super outraged because he’s gay”? Oh please. People are super outraged because he’s a serial predator. He deserves every bit of bad press he’s getting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think people look the other way when men hits on teenage girls. Generally speaking in society, it’s very frown upon for a grown men to hit on/date a teenager. That’s why even though in a lot of places the age of consent 16, you still don’t see that type of relationship often and when you do the men get MAJOR side eye.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
is all about the hype and the public outrage, not really about changing things. Netflix keeps employing a guy like Danny Masterson who has currently several rape investigations opened by the LAPD, something real and factual happening, and still he’s there working undisturbed. They even gave him EP credit in the last season of his shitty show The Ranch. So until the media and social media doesn’t show outrage and make the shit hit the fan, Hollywood still throws the dirt under the rag.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jenna: It’s very clear from both your comments that you haven’t read the original accusation in details AND you have fallen for the PR statement put out by Kevin that linked his sexuality to his crime.
This, despite identifying yourself as a minority under several categories including your sexuality.
The LGBTQ community has worked very hard to educate the public on the point that sexuality isn’t linked to sexual crimes. More so than the hetero community. They have worked harder because of the societal indocrinated prejudices that criminalises them at every turn.
Whatever a person’s sexual preference, it’s not an automatic descent into criminality with the exception of those people who prefer (nee prey) under-age children and teens. That is the only exception of criminality and again has no bearing on sexuality.
The first complaint about Kevin mentions that the 14yr old boy, who physically looked 10-11yrs old, was blocked by Kevin as he tried to leave the bedroom, picked up by Kevin, carried to the bed before Kevin then climbed on top of him. The victim says he had to do some fast talking to get out of the situation and out of the apartment before anything further happened.
Alcohol removes inhibitions and allows us to act on impulses we usually keep under control. Kevin’s drunk impulse was to attempt to assault a child who looked like a child, not one who looked older than his actual age. Kevin’s well documented sober preference is for men barely out of their teens.
Kevin pulls out the most disgusting defence using a debunked harmful prejudice to change the conversation away from his attempted assault of a child.
And clearly it’s an excuse that still works because here you are, a self identifying gay person, discussing that excuse as if it’s never been debunked rather than be outraged that he is reinforcing it which makes YOUR life less secure around bigots who still believe this myth. There are countries in the world that have death penalty laws against gay people specifically because of this debunked prejudice. Infact, you should be livid even if you knew nothing of the specific allegations.
Finally, Kevin Spacey is a notorious predator. On movie sets, on theatre sets, in bars and restaurants in any given town he visits. He is known to use the casting couch to lure young men. I hope the recently launched Ivy theatre investigation into his behaviour is made public so people can understand that this wasn’t a one off, and drinking is a poor excuse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t let the door hit you on your way out. We don’t want to hear from you anytime soon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is a theory that not all pedophiles act on it.
Probably most of them have the desire but keep it to fantasies. So that could be something he could learn in therapy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Disappointing, embarrassing and disconcerting. It’s good such rotten behavior is exposed but at the same time great actors who were involved in excellent work like Cosby and Spacey who are iconic … well, it knocks down illusions of them being descent people, worthy of respect. It’s sad all the way around and destabilizes any good work that actually involved so many other people who are not known but now their work and those shows have also been tainted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A few people have made the point that Netflix is still employing Danny Masterson despite him being accused of drugging and raping three women. Masterson has the same dirtbag lawyer as Brett Ratner (Marty Singer) threatening people left, right and centre to shut them up. Marty Singer shut down the stories about Bryan Singer too. We can only hope that some dogged journalist is working on finally burying him.
People who complain about victims not coming forward earlier don’t realise how many have been silenced with legal threats. Same deal with disparagement clauses and NDAs. There are a fair few lawyers who should go down too.
As for Spacey … he’s hoping it will all die down. Seems unlikely; more and more are coming forward. From what I’ve read, the Old Vic in London, in particular, ignored a lot of stuff and no one is buying their “we didn’t know anything” claim.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Richard E. Grant’s memoir WITH NAILS (a very fun read) has a chapter about the making of HENRY & JUNE. He and Spacey both had minor roles in the film. Pre-fame Spacey was jealous, whiny and mean. I’ve never forgotten how he came across in that book.
And fuck him for his years of denial and only coming out when it’s convenient for him. I hope he’s saved his money because I have a feeling he’s going to need it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love that book. Kevin came across so badly. For some inexplicable reason that’s the only part of the book that stayed with me because everyone else in the book is a lovable eccentric which means they blended in memory.
That and Richard E’s inability to drink alcohol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The other story I recall is his shopping trip with Sharon Stone. No details, except she was acting rather weird.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s no current treatment for pedophilia. Those calling what he did cuddling: please have yourself picked up by someone twice your strength, lie directly on top of you and make sure you can’t move, and tell me it’s cuddling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And meanwhile this shithead and his scandal left thousands of people without a job in the House of Cards set. Including the brilliant Robin Wright whose character has been infinitely more interesting and better played than hammy Spacey who still got all the credit and the money. Claire was supposed to have her glorious time in the final season of the show. So infuriating that women and thousands of cast and crew have to pay for the mistakes and crimes of pompous abusers in Hollywood and everywhere.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was it Spacey who was wombling around Wimbledom Common with a rather large Rastaman?
Or was that the Druid MP whose explanation for loitering in the shrubbery was that he was indulging in a spot of badger watching? Daylight hours….so insomniac badgers?
Whichever, it certainly added to the gaiety of the nation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kevin was mugged, I tell you, mugged! (Yes it was him, and yes it was blindingly obvious he was cruising.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That mugging story still makes me laugh. Ditto the one involving a footballer caught dogging who said he was merely observing proceedings for some future enterprise.
Lol at daylight insomniac badgers + loitering in shrubbery.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Treatment for what? Treatment means that something is wrong, and he admitted no wrongdoing – just being drunk. “Treatment” in this case isn’t a good PR move because it shows that there is a reason he’s going away, and it wasn’t stated that it was for alcoholism. I don’t think that the general public will pick up on that, though.
I think that he does have a problem with attraction to adolescents, and agree that therapy doesn’t cure pedophilia, being a rapist, being a murderer, or being an animal abuser. Psychopathy isn’t curable, imo.
We need to come up with another word because pedophile technically means a sexual attraction to prepubescent children, or we need to expand the definition to include minors of all ages. Whatever we call him, he’s a sick pervert and needs to go away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s just following the script. Accusations. Bullshit non-apology. Hiding while more stories come out.. and now, rehab.
Wonder where this “Rehab for Douchebags” is? Must be FULL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am sick of celebrities heading off the “rehab” when they get caught doing something inappropriate/illegal. Sort of like “it’s not really my fault, my __________(fill in the blank) addiction made me do it.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse