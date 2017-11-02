What a whirlwind it’s been. Late Sunday night, Buzzfeed published their exclusive with actor Anthony Rapp, wherein Rapp accused Kevin Spacey of trying to have sex with him when Rapp was only 14 years old. Spacey issued a bulls–t statement in which he “came out” as gay as a way to excuse the accusation of preying on a teenager. Over the course of the next 48 hours, Netflix announced that the sixth season of House of Cards – which was filming at the time – would be the last, and that the show was effectively canceled. Then Netflix stopped production on House of Cards as more accounts of Spacey’s harassment, groping, assault and attempts at molestation came out. Now Kevin Spacey has announced that he is “seeking treatment.”

Kevin Spacey is seeking treatment. In the wake of multiple allegations brought against the 58-year-old House of Cards star throughout the past week alleging he made unwanted sexual advances toward young male actors, PEOPLE confirmed Wednesday that he is taking time to get help. “Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment,” a representative for the star said in a statement. “No other information will be available at this time.” Spacey’s announcement comes just days after Star Trek star Anthony Rapp, 46, claimed in a Buzzfeed News report published Sunday that Spacey made inappropriate sexual advances toward him at a private party in New York City in 1986. Spacey was 26 at the time, and Rapp was 14.

[From People]

Much like the Harvey Weinstein stuff, I don’t get how rehab or “treatment” will actually help a sexual predator. Rapists won’t be cured by group therapy. Pedophiles won’t be helped by talk therapy. I know that’s a depressing way to look at the world, but it’s what I believe – this abnormal sexuality cannot be changed with such simplistic methods. Now, as a public relations move, I have to admit that it’s probably the best one Spacey could make at this time. He needed to “go away” and not be seen, and he needed to avoid any and all questions. So now his rep can say Spacey is “in treatment.” I would be very curious to hear what that treatment involved and where he was staying. Maybe he and Harvey Weinstein are sharing a hotel suite in Arizona and falling asleep in group therapy as we speak.