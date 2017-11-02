Variety: Dustin Hoffman sexually harassed a young playwright in 1991

Hey, remember how Dustin Hoffman is a flaming pile of trash? Yeah. Previously, we heard about how Hoffman assaulted Meryl Streep on one of the first days of filming Kramer v. Kramer. This week, we heard that Hoffman sexually harassed, humiliated and groped a 17-year-old production assistant in 1985. And now a third story: Dustin Hoffman sexually harassed a struggling playwright in 1991. You can read her full story here at Variety. The basic gist:
Wendy Riss Gatsiounis was a struggling playwright working a temp job in New York City in 1991 when she got what she hoped would be her big break. Her play “A Darker Purpose” had been given a staged reading at the Public Theater, and she had scheduled a meeting with Dustin Hoffman and “Tootsie” screenwriter Murray Schisgal to discuss adapting it into a feature film for Hoffman to star in. “It was a huge thing,” she told Variety. But, Riss Gatsiounis said, the two meetings that took place at the Rockefeller Center office of Hoffman’s Punch Productions led to confusion and self-doubt after Hoffman allegedly propositioned her and attempted to persuade her to leave the office and accompany him to a store in a nearby hotel. Riss Gatsiounis was in her 20s; Hoffman was 53.
According to Riss Gatsiounis, the first meeting began with Schisgal asking whether she had a boyfriend or husband. Hoffman cut Schisgal off. “Dustin Hoffman was playfully like, ‘Murray, shut up. Don’t you know you can’t talk to women that way anymore? Times are changing,’” Riss Gatsiounis said. The tenor of the meeting became more professional. Hoffman and Schisgal asked if Riss Gatsiounis would be willing to rework her pitch for a movie version of “A Darker Purpose” with Hoffman in mind. The play — and Riss Gatsiounis’ original movie pitch — featured a protagonist in his 20s. Riss Gatsiounis agreed and spent the next three weeks on the rewrite. She then had a second meeting with Hoffman and Schisgal to give them the revised pitch. But she never got to discuss the new idea with them.
“I go in, and this time it’s, like, Dustin Hoffman’s really different,” Riss Gatsiounis said. “He says, ‘Before you start, let me ask you one question, Wendy — have you ever been intimate with a man over 40?’” Flustered, Riss Gatsiounis attempted to laugh off the comment. But Hoffman persisted. “I’ll never forget — he moves back, he opens his arms, and he says, ‘It would be a whole new body to explore,’” she said. “I’m trying to go back to my pitch, and I’m trying to talk about my play. Then Dustin Hoffman gets up and he says he has to do some clothing shopping at a nearby hotel, and did I want to come along? He’s like, ‘Come on, come to this nearby hotel.’”
Riss Gatsiounis added that Schisgal, who was also present, encouraged her to go with Hoffman.
“I’m just completely flustered,” Riss Gatsiounis said. “I don’t know what to make of this whole thing. And Murray’s like, ‘You can go! It’s okay, go! Go!’” But Riss Gatsiounis repeatedly declined to go with Hoffman. “And Dustin Hoffman finally leaves, because I’m saying I don’t want to go to the hotel,” Riss Gatsiounis said. “And then Murray Schisgal says, ‘Look, we’re not really interested in your play, because it’s too film noir-ish.’ And that was it.”
Riss Gatsiounis said that she left the meeting and, “close to tears,” called her agent Mary Meagher from a payphone and recounted the meeting to her. “She said that she didn’t want me to think that it was something I had done,” Riss Gatsiounis said. “She had heard rumors about him for years.”
Variety noted that Hoffman’s spokesperson declined to comment, which I guess is better than his bulls–t statement about respecting women. I believe you, Wendy Riss Gatsiounis. It sounds like these two men just took a meeting with her because she was a young woman and they wanted to harass her. They were never going to take her seriously – she was just their plaything, disposable as soon as she refused to go to the hotel with Hoffman. Pigs.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I somehow missed the Streep and Hoffman story, so I clicked on that link too. UUUUGGGHHH!!! I’m unsure how my blood pressure is still normal in 2017.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the last bastion is pedophilia in Hollywood, that really needs to be addressed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think all of it needs to be addressed, it is all abuse and it’s all due to power imbalance between the abuser and the abused, age, gender notwithstanding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I soured on him after reading a long Vanity Fair profile on Meryl Streep…he treated her badly on Kramer vs Kramer, taunting her about the death of her boyfriend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, at this point, I consider all men to be sexual predators to some degree until proven otherwise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
100
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s right. It’s why I gave up on men many years ago. Too many great women around, too few decent men worth our time and energy. Sad but true reality about our society. selfish power trippy little boys in men’s bodies. Some women get lucky; most don’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This makes me cry, really.
How many times I had to experience this sort of behaviour when I was a young professional. You work your a.. off, you leave your children with a nanny until nightfall in order to present your projects in the best possible way and then you meet this kind of a..holes making jokes, staring at your nipples instead of focusing on the presentation and at the end asking you out to have a proper discussion…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh lord, this. How many Dustin Hoffmans have we met, not only in the workforce, but outside it also. From men asking you if you’re “cold” in the office while looking at your boobs, to asking you ‘when was the last time you had sex?’, apropos of nothing. ”You’re so pretty! Smile more!”. You come home not exhausted from the workday, but from the mental gymnastics going on in your head from weathering the comments from men who believe they have the god-given right to comment on your physical self, and don’t give a rat’s ass what’s going on in your mind.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. Every job I had in my late teens through my 20s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What kind of a shiz are you to find pleasure out of scamming ambitious young into meeting with you just so you can pressure them into sex? What an “artist” he is.
Def read the post about what he did to Meryl Streep while filming K vs. K – infuriating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dustin Hoffman is a piece of sh!t. The Jezebel story on him includes a link to a Playboy article where he admits to rape. Of course he doesn’t call it that, he just tells the story of how he lost his virginity to his brothers girlfriend who thought he was his brother. Best case scenario, he raped her by fraud. Worst case? The story he tells is stomach churning and really sounds like he’s describing taking part in a gang rape of a dunk woman.
In his words (TRIGGER WARNING):
HOFFMAN: My parents went to Las Vegas one New Year’s Eve weekend, and my brother Ronny threw a party. I loved that he let me be part of it—I was 15, and he’s seven years older. I cooked steaks. It was one or two in the morning, and I saw a line of guys standing outside a bedroom door. They said, “Do you want to go next?” “What do you mean?” “Barbara’s in there.” I had met Barbara, a beautiful older woman, about 20. She was what in those days we called a nymphomaniac, which is not a word you hear anymore. She was servicing these guys, one after the other. I had never been laid, and I couldn’t believe my good fortune. I went in. It was dark, and she said, “Is that you, Ronny?” I said yes, lying for fear that she’d reject me. I wasn’t old enough to drive a car, so I thought maybe I wasn’t old enough to drive a woman. I remember whistling because I wanted to appear relaxed as I was taking off my clothes. It was wonderful. I came quickly and kept humping and humping. I thought, Is that all there is? I kept waiting for the next fireworks. The humping went on for about 20 minutes until somebody opened the door. It was just like a movie: A shaft of light was thrown from the hallway onto my face, and she screamed because I wasn’t my brother.
Link to the interview: http://dustinhoffman13.blogspot.ca/
Link to the Jezebel article: https://jezebel.com/heres-dustin-hoffman-telling-a-story-about-groping-kath-1820054851
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is an actual animal, I feel sick after reading that. How is treating another human like meat a quirky little story to tell in an interview.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WTF!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is a horrific story!! Wow, I always liked him, what a shame. The fact that he did this and talked about it later…
Also, if “Barbara” had come forward with this story she woudn’t have been believed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No. Nonononono. How absolutely disgusting. That story made me physically ill and the way he tells it, like it’s some cute little coming of age story… vomit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I honestly believe there are thousands of these stories. And each one should be heard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s a despicable, disgusting person. Vomit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse