Taylor Swift releases ‘Call It What You Want’, which might be about Tiddles

This week, Taylor Swift has been teasing her fourth single from her soon-to-be-released album, Reputation. I can’t remember any previous albums where Taylor was hyping so many singles before the actual album drop? My anti-snake take is that the reaction to the first three singles was not what Taylor hoped it would be, and Taylor has had to really hustle for the first time in a long time. “Look What You Made Me Do” is a terrible song and video, and the single got easily dethroned by Cardi B. “Ready For It” was easily the strongest single released thus far, but Taylor f–ked it all up with a terrible video. “Gorgeous” is juvenile trash. So what is this next song? “Call It What You Want,” which is sort of a romantic ballad. Before I get to the song, let’s talk about the hype around the song. This was the first teaser:
The rocks. The ocean. Her Rhode Island mansion. Seagulls. Many people were like “OH YES HERE IS THE TIDDLES SONG.” The teaser definitely reminded me of the first photo op for Tom Hiddleston and Taylor, the now-infamous Tiddles-On-the-Rhode-Island-Rocks photos in The Sun. But then the other teaser or whatever made it seem like it was just a love song Taylor sang to herself:
“Call It What You Want” available now. @applemusic
Pre-order #reputation: https://t.co/oExj2XFGvH pic.twitter.com/EWxoTpSzIT
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 3, 2017
So what is this song and is it about Tom Hiddleston? Lyrically, it seems like it’s more about Joe Alwyn, but I’ll let you interpret it how you want.
I hate some of these lyrics so much, my God. “My baby’s fit like a daydream” is… bad. Also bad? “They took the crown but it’s alright/All the liars are calling me one” and “All the drama queens taking swings/All the jokers dressing up as kings” – can we have one song that’s not about Kim and Kanye, for the love of God? It’s supposed to be a love song and she’s still bitching about KIMYE! It’s hilarious.
As for whether this is about Tom or Joe, and whether “Gorgeous” is about Joe or Tom or what this whole album is about… my take is that Taylor started writing the album last year, as her relationship with Calvin Harris was fading out and she was starting up with Tom. That’s when she started writing, but then she finished the bulk of the album while she was with Joe. Meaning, the songs probably started out as inspired by Tom but she changed up some of the lyrical references to make them more about Joe. Also: there’s a male vocal on this song, right? Is that Joe’s voice?
Photos courtesy of Taylor Swift, Getty.
To me, this is about Joe. Because she says the word “brother”
The lyrics are so cringeworthy. I mean, “and I’m the one he’s walking too”, “It’s not because he owns me”.
Reptilian mating calls. Meh
*republican
Yawn. I usually avoid posts about her but for some reason I clicked this. Remember now why I avoid them! Ha!
it’s catchy-ish but pretty generic, she seems to have lost her midas touch for writing unique tunes. This is something I feel like I’ve heard a thousand times before
Still can’t stop whining about people being mean to her. Seriously?
She’s the pop star version of Trump. ” Wah! They’re all meanies! Nobody likes me! They’re all jealous of me! Wah!”
She really is. The perpetual victim
Clear indication she’s a Narcissist
I really hope that if Taylor Swift’s latest album flops, she will take it as a learning experience and focus in avoiding making the same mistakes. She should keep her personal life out of her music making decisions. I truly believe Swift is a talented artist and if only she mustered her efforts in creating beautiful ballads without referencing ex-boyfriends. She should ignore her detractors like Madonna did back in her day.
I thought she was talented as well and she’s definitely not UNtalented but … limited maybe? She knows how to bring the catchy pop songs but that’s really it, no? I look at other female artists and they all have something unique and she just doesn’t beyond catchy songs by a leggy blonde.
Or maybe my expectations have changed. I still like my bland pop from time to time but right now, it feels like it’s not enough. I saw an interview with Nina Simone on IG last night (I think) and she describes what she thinks an artist’s job is. To reflec the times. She says it’s an artist’s choice of course but how can you not. I think that’s exactly what’s missing from Swift’s work. It doesn’t feel current or relevant, not this year.
I have surrendered to the idea that 2017 is going to be a epic disappointment. So Taylor Swift seems like the perfect soundtrack for it.
I’m a vocal critic of Taylor. I don’t like her music but what really gets me is her overall image. I still cannot wrap my head around the fact that she’s in her mid to late 20′s and she still behaves like a teenager. What also is equally confusing to me is that people like her basic music. I would give her a pass if it was decent . Her voice sounds like nails on a chalkboard too me.
co-sign. this album makes it clear she’s embracing the fact that she can’t sing for shit with all these “talky” verses with no melodies. her image is beyond obnoxious.
I listened to the song this morning and I liked it. It is her best song so far. Shame on me. And yes, I do think that the song is about Tom.
I’m super basic when it comes to Taylor Swift. Maybe it is residual good will- maybe I have bad taste. But I like the songs. Not as much as 1989.. but I will still buy the album.
I do not understand why you have to feel ashamed for liking her song.
Because Taylor Swift is so problematic.
Ugh, I’m so exhausted on her behalf: she’s got soo much to learn. I’ve said it before but after that groping court case she had so much potential to write a really wicked anthem about women and strength and now she’s just back to her ‘everything falls away as long as I’ve got ma man’ songs. Bored
She dealt with a difficult, dehumanizing situation with strength and intelligence. it’s crafting someone else’s narrative to tell them what to do with their survivorhood. Victims don’t owe us anthems.
Enough already, yes. Thank you.
It would be like expecting Amber Heard to portray a domestic abuse role in her next film.
Well… I thought every single was about Karlie. So who knows. 😀 and like everyone else is predicting, every pop stah is doing a ballad- country album so I guess swifty and Katy will be next after their albums kinda fail. I think Taylor best song is blank space.
That “home made” video is ridiculous. It looks like a middle school art project. Everything about this album is incredibly juvenile and I think people realize that which is why it appears to be flopping.
Her music is equivalent to soggy saltine crackers.
She is 30 or close to and does act like a middle schooler. I don’t recall any other artist her age with such a desperate desire for revenge against anyone who doesn’t play her game. She will regret this nonsense later in life, rich or not. The fact that I’m almost a decade older than she, it makes me just as bad. Think this should be my last taylor post. #trumperablues
It’s not true that this is the first time that she releases so manumy songs before the album.
She released 4 before Fearless in 2008, 4 before Speak Now in 2010, 5 before Red in 2012, 3 and 2 previews in commercials in 2914 before 1989
Yh a lot of people are making that mistake, as a fan I personally prefer this approach she’s doing for Rep . 1989 was too much Taylor.
She seems to cry her little sad kitty tears over the shortest lasting hook ups. Oops, forgot they all are short lived. Poor dat. Btw, he seems like a nice enough guy, what was HE thinking??? lol
Are the tears real, though?
It’s helpful to remember that these relationships are, to some degree, curated for public consumption. And Taylor’s music isn’t so much her unfiltered artistic expression as it is a savvy marketing strategy that uses her “personal” life to tell stories that resonate emotionally with a young, female audience.
That strategy may create an image of her as juvenile, but it has worked incredibly well for her career.
I’m just wondering how long it can last before it all starts to feel mind-numbingly repetitive to people.
Why is she Baby Whispering through all of her songs on this CD? She’s not singing. Now I’ve never thought she had much musical talent compared to other songwriters but this is bad. Really BAD.
She must think that “baby whispering, ” makes her sound sexy. Her whisper singing voice just makes her sound exhausted and out of breath, like someone who just finished running a marathon
Her vocals are shockingly weak, that’s why she baby shispers.
I feel like she’s putting a hell of lot of pressure on a 1yr long relationship. Seems like a hell of a lot of this album is about Joe, or at least we’re meant to imagine it’s all about Joe. And she was gushing about him to her fans and sending them all out to talk him up. If they break up tomorrow she’ll look crazier than usual.
Anyway, another crappy single. This one at least has a decent Taylor-ish sound, but, oof, those lyrics. She’s pathetic with the Kimye stuff, and that ‘not because he owns me’ bit is so cringy.
I thought she said “making farts under covers” and then laughed hysterically for the rest of the song.
call me slow, but it has only now occurred to me that Taylor has decided to blame the media for ruining her reputation. ie the album cover with the newspaper font. very trumpian of her.
I do notice that she has only blamed kim and kanye so far in the lyrics of her new songs.interesting.
Her flops have broken two records so I guess she’s okay. I am lmao at the victim – y stance but as for her love life making its way into her music there seems to be a double standard. I can binge listen to James Taylor’s discography and trace nearly every single song to an ex-wife. I can do the same for Marvin Gaye. Not too far in the distance are Ed Sheeren, Bruno Mars, Curt Cobain and on and on. And for those who think the difference is her dumb blind items, well, Carly Simon anyone?
Geez she took such a step back from 1989 (the only album of hers that is good IMO). Maybe her not aging past 15 and immature is affecting her writing. This song is so stupid.
People were freaking out (and by people that means stans) because it’s connected to Love story.
Yawn
my message to taylor is taken from melvin udall in the movie as good as it gets:
“people who talk in metaphors ought to shampoo my crotch”
I do not understand how that immature woman became the most famous popstar in the world. Like how??? Her much-talked about songwriting abilities are laughable at best, her voice barely existent, her dancing abilities non existent, her stage presence lacking. Some of her songs can be catchy but except for that, she is not bringing much to the table.
I completely agree. She has some catchy songs but so do Katy Perry and Selena Gomez. I honestly believe that she (and her parents) have bought her hype. That, and if she didn’t sell her relationships with other Hollywood men like she does, she would be nowhere as popular as she is. She is not talented at all to me.
“I trust him like a brother”
Ew.
I like it, I can’t lie. It’s catchy. I like Ready for It a lot too.
I’ve been wondering what day she’ll actually release the album next week because there has to be some mad chess going on with her and the Kardashians right now. I’ll put money on getting bump pictures of Kylie next week. Taylor is probably prepared for that and will release it before 11/10.
And another fun thing: All the Kanye fans are going to be streaming him all day on 11/10. They say it’s to honor Kanye’s mother but they’ve also been very open that it’s to get back at the Snek queen. Some petty drama is coming up. It’ll be a nice distraction.
I like the song but it’s nothing special. Out of all 4 songs released, none of them are memorable besides LWYMMD. I am a huge Taylor fan and so not getting the vibes from this album.. While with 1989/RED/Speak Now I can easily play them over and over again and they never get boring. Wow, Joe Alwyn really killed Taylor’s song writing ability. I think she is in-love to the point where she doesn’t care about her career anymore, expect her to marry Alwyn soon…
Make no mistake, she’s NOT an artist. She’s a gossip tabloid set to music. Using that term loosely. 🐍
Unashamedly love this song , and actually really enjoy how this album is being presented. I didn’t like any of 1989 promo songs , but so far I like all from Rep.
Taylor releases a song which “may” be about Tom right as Tom’s movie comes out in the US….. petty.
Still I think you got it wrong, it’s not that she had to change the songs. She met Joe earlier then people think. She was cheating on Calvin and Tom with Joe. Joe was at the Met Gala in 2016. She’s been with him this entire time. Honestly her songs all proudly proclaim how she cheated on both Calvin and Tom with this guy. She had no song about Tom, he wasn’t important to Taylor. He was someone to use. The only reason she had Tom has a “boyfriend” was to make sure Joe didn’t become tarnished. Tom was an attention wh0re at the time and really wanted the Bond role, plus I imagine he wanted King Kong to do well (as all his other films bombed) in the US.
So yea this song is about him, she specifically has a line about “November” which is around the time he and Taylor got together officially.
Very petty isn’t it?
There’s a lyric that says “I’m laughing with my lover making forts under covers trust him like a brother”, which is an interesting choice. I feel like it’s awkward to compare a lover to a brother when the guy you’re dating looks like he could be your brother.
The lyric is ridiculous. I feel like reading a 13 year-old girl diary. Her post on her bestfriend myspace page that leaked online was better than this. She was like 14 or 15 yead old at the time. What happened to her?
