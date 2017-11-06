Kim Kardashian on her Aaliyah costume: ‘We don’t see color in my home’

Here are some photos of Kim Kardashian at the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala over the weekend. Her date for the night was not her husband Kanye West! Kim went with her mother, Kris Jenner, and Kris wore something resembling pajamas. Kim wore vintage Tom Ford, and I actually sort of like the idea of this. Like, I’m all for more menswear-style stuff on women, and god knows I love a woman in a tuxedo. On Kim though… I don’t know, it’s a bit too slouchy. And I sort of wish she had done one button on the jacket…? Also: Kim’s blonde looks SO scraggly. People who regularly bleach their hair, tell me: is Kim taking proper care of her blonde? I don’t think she is.

Kim and Kanye are doing better, even though ‘Ye hasn’t been walking many red carpets lately. Kim and Kanye did go out together for Kendall Jenner’s 22nd birthday party, and Kanye made some rare appearances in photos with Kim – go here to see.

Meanwhile, remember how Kim dressed up as various musical icons for Halloween? She went at Selena, Cher, Madonna and… Aaliyah. The Aaliyah costume in particular was controversial, although many people noted that it wasn’t nearly as bad as it could have been. Kim basically just wore a costume from Aaliyah’s “Try Again” music video and did her hair similarly and that was it. No blackface. Well, now Kim is apologizing for it, writing:

“When I was deciding what I wanted to be for Halloween this year, I had a lot of ideas that I narrowed down to musical icons and my second costume was Aaliyah. The look was inspired by what she wore in her ‘Try Again’ music video. I wore a custom bra top and J Brand leather pants. Ariel Tejada did my makeup and Chris Appleton did my hair.” “Aaliyah was such an amazing singer and she will forever be a music legend. I saw online that some people thought my costume was in poor taste and I am truly sorry if that offended anyone. When I was creating the costume, I wasn’t dressing up as a race or culture but rather as a woman whom I will always admire. I play every kind of genre of music in my home and I like for my kids to be exposed to many different artists.” “For me, it’s always about love and respect. I loved that Kourtney was Michael Jackson for one of her costumes, and that my son was Axl Rose. We don’t see color in my home. We were paying homage to people and artists we love and respect— it’s that simple!”

I think Kim is guilty of cultural appropriation a lot of times, but I honestly wasn’t sure if the Aaliyah costume was one of those times. It didn’t offend me on a racial level, but I rolled my eyes at the fact that we had to invoke the name of Aaliyah in the same breath as Kim Kardashian. All that being said, this is sort of a bulls–t apology. “We don’t see color in my home” is the kind of excuse a lot of racists use for doing and saying racist sh-t. And shouldn’t she say “race” instead of “color”??