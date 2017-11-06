Kim Kardashian on her Aaliyah costume: ‘We don’t see color in my home’

Here are some photos of Kim Kardashian at the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala over the weekend. Her date for the night was not her husband Kanye West! Kim went with her mother, Kris Jenner, and Kris wore something resembling pajamas. Kim wore vintage Tom Ford, and I actually sort of like the idea of this. Like, I’m all for more menswear-style stuff on women, and god knows I love a woman in a tuxedo. On Kim though… I don’t know, it’s a bit too slouchy. And I sort of wish she had done one button on the jacket…? Also: Kim’s blonde looks SO scraggly. People who regularly bleach their hair, tell me: is Kim taking proper care of her blonde? I don’t think she is.
Kim and Kanye are doing better, even though ‘Ye hasn’t been walking many red carpets lately. Kim and Kanye did go out together for Kendall Jenner’s 22nd birthday party, and Kanye made some rare appearances in photos with Kim – go here to see.
Meanwhile, remember how Kim dressed up as various musical icons for Halloween? She went at Selena, Cher, Madonna and… Aaliyah. The Aaliyah costume in particular was controversial, although many people noted that it wasn’t nearly as bad as it could have been. Kim basically just wore a costume from Aaliyah’s “Try Again” music video and did her hair similarly and that was it. No blackface. Well, now Kim is apologizing for it, writing:
“When I was deciding what I wanted to be for Halloween this year, I had a lot of ideas that I narrowed down to musical icons and my second costume was Aaliyah. The look was inspired by what she wore in her ‘Try Again’ music video. I wore a custom bra top and J Brand leather pants. Ariel Tejada did my makeup and Chris Appleton did my hair.”
“Aaliyah was such an amazing singer and she will forever be a music legend. I saw online that some people thought my costume was in poor taste and I am truly sorry if that offended anyone. When I was creating the costume, I wasn’t dressing up as a race or culture but rather as a woman whom I will always admire. I play every kind of genre of music in my home and I like for my kids to be exposed to many different artists.”
“For me, it’s always about love and respect. I loved that Kourtney was Michael Jackson for one of her costumes, and that my son was Axl Rose. We don’t see color in my home. We were paying homage to people and artists we love and respect— it’s that simple!”
I think Kim is guilty of cultural appropriation a lot of times, but I honestly wasn’t sure if the Aaliyah costume was one of those times. It didn’t offend me on a racial level, but I rolled my eyes at the fact that we had to invoke the name of Aaliyah in the same breath as Kim Kardashian. All that being said, this is sort of a bulls–t apology. “We don’t see color in my home” is the kind of excuse a lot of racists use for doing and saying racist sh-t. And shouldn’t she say “race” instead of “color”??
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Does it matter what word she uses? Kim will get an pass and this will be forgotten as it always is. Ppl who can will put her culture vulture ways (not in the Aliyah situation but others) to the side because she’s not emulating their culture and making an profit off of it.
Her and her family constantly profit and stealing from black culture.
+1,000,000
They apparently don’t see colors but they do see a lot of imperfections on themselves…now they are sharing the same pillow-blow up-dead eyes-soulless-sex doll-face. I hate them so much for currupting the youth with their sh***y superficial and narcissistic values. Kim represents well the archetype of the high school sl*t turned into a baby factory. I wish her kids are happy it’s all that matters but this family needs to GO AWAY it’s been too long now…
That suit is way too big for her. If it had been tailored it would look cool.
The fit on that tuxedo suit is horrendous. The sleeves are WAY too long as well as the pants are too long. And I’m hoping she had the jacket taped down so there wasn’t any “accidental” slip.
They all dress like this—sleeves too long, pant legs too long. They are given clothes & never have them tailored. Maybe because they have to be returned? In any case, the result is looking sloppy at all times.
Color blindness is a virtue only white people aspire to. Its a myth to make them feel as if they aren’t racist. Its a lie to say you don’t see color and a stupid one at that. However if you don’t judge people on their color, don’t hold racist stereotypes, etc then okay.
But we know that isnt true because kim jacks everything about black culture and is friends with known racists. Sad because she is raising two black kids.
This!
Of course it’s stupid but so is Kim. She has to use the little she has to stay relevant and she’s not smart enough to figure out why ‘colour blindness’ is ridiculous much less to figure out why appropriating the body parts of WOC for financial gain is wrong.
Yes! I just wrote that. She has two black kids! GTFOH with that “I don’t see color.”
I’m sick of selective woke ppl. They claim they care about POC but when it comes to WOC (esp.black woman) they tend to give passes for certain behaviors.
Kim constantly gets these passes h3re (in the posts not in the comments) and it seems she gets handled with Kitty gloves while some celebs can wear the wrong shoes and get mocked endlessly for it.
When will Kim be canceled?
Pretty much.
Pretty sure Kim is cancelled for black twitter. Has been for a while. My colleagues and I always talk about racism and color blindness. I honestly hate that word.
I don’t understand. Mixed isn’t black…
Also someone who says “they don’t see color/race” doesn’t mean they don’t literally see their color, it means they don’t treat them different or see them different bc they’re a different ethnicity. People like you start problems that aren’t even there. Smh.
Southern Belle, I think you know perfectly well why Kim’s children are considered black.
Btw, I appreciate the fact that both your username and message are in sync with one another. After all, southern belles were more than happy to profit off of slavery and the black bodies that brought them into prominence while pretending not to see those same bodies.
I don’t want to defend her but her kids are mixed, they also have part Armenian heritage from her side of the family which people seem keen to ignore. I agree with others that her skin tone alters depending on the situation compared to pictures of her as a teen with olive coloured skin which is def problematic.
Nice try maybe try reading up on scholarly studies about how people feel about color blindness and what it actually means. Its something i actually study and wrote a dissertation on partly this topic. But I got all I needed from your “people like you” as if I havent grown up in this racist society and experienced racism.
Her kids are mixed but we all know in the US one drop of black makes you black. Her kids also look black…they will be treated as such.
You’re right @southernbelle, you do not understand.
Mixed is black.
In the Americas, and specifically our society in the U.S., if you’re identifiably ‘black,’ visually – society will consider you black.
If someone is asked to give a description of Lenny Kravitz, Bob Marley, Jesse Williams, or Hallie Berry- they will describe them as black people, not ‘biracial,’ or ‘multiracial,’ people.
For example, you might say, referring to Lenny: ‘Hey officer, a black guy, with dreads and a guitar stole my parking space,’
Hopefully Lenny wouldn’t be shot/profiled/abused by the cops, as which happens to black people with white parents, all the time.
Also, one last thing @southernbelle
If your child is born with beautiful sea foam blue eyes, and the most gorgeous shade of blonde hair- would you never ever refer to it?
Or would you boast about it, because you’re her mom, and you think she’s beautiful – and moms are known to be rightfully pleased about beautiful babies, and describe them down to the eyeteeth, you’d go on about your blue eyed blonde, or green eyed brunette, or brown eyed brunette and peaches and cream complexions, or coloring that resembles your mom or your dad, etc.
Point is you’d notice THOSE colors because you’d be proud and you’d describe those colors. I hear it all the time from friends.
Yet somehow when it comes to black and brown people and the myriad of shades and complexions and hair textures and facial features, people have to go quiet and pretend they don’t see any of what makes us beautiful.
‘Colorblind,’ oh suuuuure – but only when it comes to people that are not white. Don’t you find that odd? Don’t you find it wrong? I do. That’s an insult.
If you have a black friend, which I doubt, or a mixed kid in your family, make sure you tell them how beautiful their complexion and hair is today, and that you do SEE them in all their glory.
Yeah, remember when people treated biracial President Obama differently than other black people? Remember how people didn’t call him n*gger? Neither do I.
In America, if you are part black, you are viewed as black. It isn’t about asking people to deny their white half, it is about how this culture views you.
I’m British and ‘mixed’ race and have heard of the one one drop rule have you? And yes ‘mixed’ is black regardless, my mother could be albino white but I’ll never be seen as white when people meet or see me, so GTFOH with your nonsense.
From 2014: “To be honest, before I had North, I never really gave racism or discrimination a lot of thought.” Not much has changed.
And she made that comment despite having two previous black husbands and many black guys as dates or long-term significant others, as well as female friends who were black. Plus she had been good friends with husband #3/Nori’s father for a very long time. And the subject of racism really never came up? Maybe Kimmie isn’t colorblind but just blind and deaf.
Also does anybody believe that Kim’s two year old son decided to wear an Axl Rose costume all by his little self? No parental pushing at all?!?
She is raising two children that are HERS and Kanye’s. I can’t stand her but why would you write that? Your comment makes it sound as though she just plucked two black children from the street and decided to raise them. They are her children. They are bi-racial and her husband is black. They are her family. She and Kanye chose each other and chose to have those kids. End of story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because its true. She jacked black culture long before she got with kanye. Just because she likes everything about black culture does not mean she cares about black lives. Lets not be obtuse and pretend that she’s suddenly woke with black children.
On the old Colbert Report, Colbert (playing a blowhard conservative)) had a running gag about this. He would claim he was color-blind and then say something that proved he was racist. My favorite was: “I don’t see color. People tell me I’m white, and I believe them, because I’m a member of a restricted country club.”
All that money, and her hair still looks THAT bad.
Woeful.
I don’t think her Aaliyah outfit is cultural appropriation, and I don’t think she deivided to do it as she’s a massive fan.
I think she saw how much attention kylie got for her xtina ‘dirrty’ Outfit last year, and had to try and out do her. Funny how she chose THAT Aaliyah outfit. The one with the most skin shown.
She’s so thirsty. It’s exhausting.
I’m naturally a very dark brunette, olive skinned woman – i have blonde hair now thanks to a shit ton of highlights and Kim’s hair looks like mine when i’m not doing enough deep conditioning between appointments with my stylist – a trim and (at the very least) twice weekly hair masks is what her poor hair needs. Get thee some Olaplex!!
I’ll never understand why people think “I don’t see race” is a good thing. If you don’t see that I’m a black woman then you don’t acknowledge my strengths and my struggles and most importantly you don’t acknowledge ME.
Preach! That I don’t see color line is such BS. I side eye people who say that.
I love this perspective! Thanks for sharing.
I love this.
Pardon my ignorance, but what would be the preferred phrasing for what she’s getting at be?
Well, honestly Dtrain, it’s sad but what she’s getting at, and I hate to say it- but IMO, she’s actually saying *that in spite of her kids being black* she loves them.
That might sound harsh, but as a black woman that’s what I hear.
It’s unconscious racism. It might not be meant to actively harm, but it does.
That’s why there are many confused kids of mixed parentage out there. They get these signals that there black is not wanted, or needs stamping out or covering up and just hushed about.
It reminds me of what my white close friends that I loved dearly as a kid growing up would say to me in a moment of buddy/bestie bonding – ‘it’s like Casey’s not even black,’ or, ‘I don’t really think of Casey as black,’ she’s my best friend.
Called a Freudian slip.
Here I was reveling in all the things that made my Greek, Jewish and Italian or German or even southern white friends and who they were- the language, kitchen smells, food, snatches of Greek or yiddish or german….
While they were putting my rich culture and who I am out of sight and out of mind.
I have often heard white folks refer to “my black friend” but never to “my white friend”. I think that’s a tad meaningful….
@Casey, your post breaks my heart. It reminds me of being in school and I definitely remember students saying that, at the time I didn’t think about the ramification of those words because I remember the students laughing it off…I am sure they felt they had to have that reaction and now my skin is crawling.
I don’t want to say “I don’t see color” because of the reasons you mentioned. How would I properly describe my mindset/husbands mindset and how we are trying to raise our children. “We see all races (and genders, sexualities, etc) and recognize their similarities and differences and don’t hold them against anyone.” <-Really simplified way of saying it, but what would be best?
Yep. As if I get the same opportunities as a white woman…newsflash I don’t. Ever. I have to work twice as hard to even be considered. Lets not even talk about how people question my credentials too.
Thank you @tiffany27. You said it better and more succinctly than I did.
I feel like she does do a sort of black face. If you look at pictures of her in the Selena costume, her skin tone is much lighter than it is in the pictures of her as Aliyah. And when she did that photoshoot with North, her skin tone was the same color. Everyone says Kim has dark skin, no she doesn’t. That’s dark spray tan. Her skin tone, without spray tan, is about Kourtney’s shade. Anytime she is dark, it is because of spray tan makeup. Now, I’m sure she can take easily, but she doesn’t. Anyway, jmo
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know why she messes around with her skin color at all. Her natural coloring is very nice, you can see it on old photos. Besides, I can’t imagine those fake tan sprays are good for the skin.
Is that why she and her family are culture vultures and use Black people as foils for their own whiteness? Is that why they fetishize Black men?
This is why people were pissed with her Aaliyah and Selena cosplay. Apart from their talent, these women meant SO MUCH to Black and Chicana/Latinx communities because of the negative ways in which racialized people are portrayed in the media and because of the racism that is consistently visited on these groups. She isn’t down for anyone’s struggle, abd consistently retreats to her own bastion of privilege. She wants to traffic in the the culture of others without paying the toll. It’s gross.
This!!! Agreed! Seriously, took the words out of my mouth.
I agree completely.
I was going to write a deeper, more in depth response to why KK dressing up as a black woman for Halloween is problematic, but decided to skip it because the most pressing part of her apology, like you stated, is her “we don’t see color” B.S. SHE IS THE MOTHER OF BLACK CHILDREN!! Though biracial, her children are visibly children who will be viewed by the world as black. How can she not see color? How does she not feel the need to educate herself so she can prepare her kids for life in the world? I don’t get that. She doesn’t have the luxury of not seeing color.
I rolled my eyes at all of her costumes this year. I’m not into her trying to align herself with Cher now that she knows Cher is also of Armenian heritage. I do, however, think that the MJ and Madonna costume was clever as hell.
My gripe with the Aaliyah costume was her skintone. She was really teetering on the edge of black face, although I know she’ll claim it was no big deal and try to say it was innocent. Kim is nowhere near as dark as she looks 98% of the time because she gets spray tans to look much darker than she is. I feel like she does this sometimes purposely to look like she’s of mixed ethnicity. I’m not a fan of that.
People also took issue with her dressing as Selena. I’m not buying it that Kim or her family ever listened to Selena Quintanilla. It was also pretty pathetic and sad to watch her all dressed up in that costume with one of Selena’s Spanish songs playing in the background as she cluelessly tried (and failed) to dance.
No to all of this.
Yes to all of this! And I just went back to search full body pics of her Aaliyah costume. She is def wearing darker foundation. Her face is much lighter than her body.
ETA: her face is much darker than her body is what I meant to type.
Kim has never been able to dance! She’s brave to even try. I’m not a dancer myself, so I empathize and won’t complain about this.
I honestly just felt that Kim look vulgar in the costume. Why dress up as Aaliyah when you just want an excuse to wear a tiny, barely there bikini top?
I feel the same way about this vintage Tom Ford. I just wish Kim would take off the jacket and show us the goods or button it up. Just such lazy styling from the thirsty wig to the slouchy clothes.
She doesn’t see color cuz she’s a tasteless moron who thinks it’s cool to blatantly appropriate others’ culture to a level of charicature which is offensive. You grew up in Bev Hills!! She is a very pretty woman who ruined her behind with injections for why??? She lies about her height (like everything else) and therefore has no clue how to dress for her stature. And am I the only one who is tired of her boobs? Find another fashion idea besides boobs. P.S. Kim– you didn’t invent boobs. More than half the planet has boobs…we’re all familiar (rolls eyes)
The BS apology is worse than the costume.
I thought the outfit was fine although it does appear that she went for a particularly dark spray tan while dressed as Aaliyah.
You could literally write books about her families appropriation of black culture. From “boxer braids” to Khloe literally ordering and then copying a black woman’s designs for her clothing line. Add to the fact that she has consistently shown that she is not an ally by electing to partner with and make excuses for that racist MUA (I can’t remember his name). If she doesn’t see color is it just some sort of coincidence that all of her culture vulturing just happens to focus on people of a particular race?
It’s pretty gross and harmful to say the Kardashians fetishize black men. They have a preference which is not the same thing.
It’s pretty SPOT ON… they have a necessasity to fetishize and culture vulture black features.
With the possible exception of Kendall Jenner, these shady bitches are so starved for attention, and determined to use every second of their fifteen minutes, that they, and the always-drunk “Pimp Mama Kris”, actually orchestrated an “all-included pregnancy” stunt. Kim had to hire a surrogate, because she’s tired of trying put that plastic-injected body back together after actually delivering a child. I guess it was a brilliant PR move, because it got them an extra year of their tired, failing, and scheduled to be canceled “reality show”, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
nah
I can’t get past the fact that a grown woman spent so much time and energy dressing up as people from music videos. Meaning no disrespect to those actual artists, it’s just that this seems juvenile.
It got her photo into many publications. She has a make-up line to promote.
Empty words from an empty woman. Saying things like this is probably the laziest, thoughtless, and ridiculous thing anyone can say. Not seeing color does not end racism, it is ignoring the problem. In fact, it reinforces racist ideology by equating color with something negative and drowning out POC experiences. It is casual racism instead of overt. All white people don’t do this, some simple minded POC push this failed thought process as well, but white people do this at a higher rate which has led us to the point where we are at in this country. It has to stop.
Color blindness does not teach people how to respect other people for who they are, what they look like and what they believe. It is just another way that white people and some simpleminded POC can disconnect from the reality of the problem. That person is not morally culpable in helping to change things for the possible if they feel that they are not a part of the problem… because they don’t see color.
One of the worst practices that was allowed to go unchallenged for so long is allowing white people to set the definition for what is racist and what isn’t. It was like allowing a bully to define what bullying is instead of listening to the victim.
So white peoples should only dress up as other white people? Or they’re racist?
Does that mean other races should only dress up as their race?
So little girls should not dress up as Moana? Black girls should not dress up as Anna & Elsa? (Aka blonde wigs, etc) I’ve seen all of those this year & ive seen backlash as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No. It’s a delicate line, but what I’ve seen is that you can dress up as a character in specific, but not a culture in general. And no skin tone changes, skin colour is not a costume. So for many people who are discrimiated against based on their colour, a white person donning it as a ‘costume’ for a night is painful.
So to elaborate: Cleopatra is better than Egyptian. Kanye is better than generic hip hop artist. Moana is better than luau dancer.
Kim is different because she refuses to stay in her lane and often commercialized black culture for her own profit. It’s her history that puts her in a bad position to do Aliyah or Selena.
There are a lot of brilliant commenters here who talk eloquently about racial relations. I would gently suggest trying to understand their point of view, and reading more if you are still confused, because your comment comes across as tone deaf and self absorbed which I doubt is your intent.
I think you’re being a bit critical in calling MissKittles tone dear, detritus. I myself have found myself wondering just what exactly is considered acceptable and what is problematic when we are discussing cultural appropriation, and reading the comments on this site tends to confuse me more. To some, any white person dressing up as a famous black person is cultural appropriation and verboten, while to others there is some gradient of forgiveness so long as skin color isn’t altered. I must admit that it seems a bit silly to say that someone can’t dress up like a celebrity of a different race.
I also don’t understand the knee-jerk criticism of someone like Kim Kardashian. I’m not a fan of hers–and I admittedly may not be aware of specific instances–but in the time I’ve been following celebrity gossip, I’ve found that Kim K is one of the few celebrities who will actually vocally support movements like BLM, or who calls out racial injustice. I believe she spoke out in condemnation of police officers in the Trayvon Martin, Freddy Gray, et al. shootings. Admittedly, I may be incorrect in this and if I am I apologize.
I can see how you’d think that, but you probably haven’t read her previous comments then. I don’t feel charitable to woe is me, I can’t wear what i want to halloween, what is the world coming too, nonsense right now and that was my impression of this comment combined with the previous stuff.
Now, if you genuinely want to understand the nuances, I’d go to a better source. I’m not black, nor am I person of colour, so I won’t be able to explain the nuance to you, not in a way that does it justice. For Kim in particular, she’s got a long history with the black community, and it aint pretty. This complicates things.
I’d start here: https://thegrapevine.theroot.com/black-twitter-is-dragging-kim-kardashian-for-dressing-a-1819955407
Harriot is wonderful in every thing he writes, but keep an mind open, because he isn’t writing as outreach to help us. He’s writing for his community.
I have an honest question though…why weren’t as many people upset about her Selena costume? Kim isn’t Mexican but dressed up as a Mexican singer no?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just repeating what’s already been said here, but if you can talk about how you don’t see color or race, it’s because you have the privilege (usually white privilege) that allows you to walk through life with that kind of blissful ignorance. That’s a cop-out answer. It’s like a dude claiming that he doesn’t see sex or gender differences, he just judges everyone on their individual merits, but then mysteriously everyone he hires at work happens to be a white dude like him. Why is Kim still so clueless?
To quote Stephen in the late Colbert Report :”Now, I don’t see color. People tell me I’m white and I believe them because police officers call me sir”
She appears to be more moronic than his persona on this show, which is quite a feat.
I don’t think for a second that Kim is a racist and I found that apology genuine. I’m not comfortable with the Aliyah costume for my own reasons and none have to do with race. For me it’s the fact that these young stars passed away so young, it’s heartbreaking, that I feel uncomfortable and somehow find it disrespectful to dress up like them. It’s too soon. That said, I don’t feel Kim was at all meaning disrespect, it’s just my own feeling on the subject. I prefer when the deceased is from before that person’s time. So l suppose in my mind her daughter can dress up like Aliya but when Kim does it, it makes me uncomfortable.
I agree with the majority of your points.
I only disagree with what you said about the artist being before that person’s time. I think Kim did the Aaliyah costume justice and paid homage to her as a fan. Her daughter dressing as Aaliyah would be Perfectly fine too but her daughter would have no clue who Aaliyah was. I do understand where you’re coming from, though. Thank you for your honest insight.
How does she not see color when she very clearly has a racial fetish? Everything from her partners to the alterations on her body to some of her hair/fashion/career choices show that she has a racial fetish for black people. She “doesn’t see color” when it’s time to take responsibility with talking about racism and privilege. And good luck not seeing color when you raise kids who are going to be perceived as black regardless. I’m mixed race and I grew up not thinking about race in my household or even that my parents were different but that didn’t prevent the racism outside the house and I still had to navigate that. Good luck staying colorblind.
^ exactly. Is it just a massive coincidence that she’s only ( publicly) dated black men? And her sister … and her other sister… you have a preference, fine, but own it.
Question, if she’s so colour blind, how does she know what to steal as her next trend?
I’m gonna throw her this: as a white girl, I only in the past few years realized “I don’t see color” is … um … problematic. Because I said that too because I honestly meant it and I didn’t. I grew up in a very racially diverse area and honestly saw nothing other than how you treated me and reciprocated in kind. It took some training but now I understand why “I don’t see color” is a thing. A thing to not say. I’m just surprised she doesn’t realize that yet, with two bi-racial children and an African-American husband. So I’m not saying I don’t understand the ignorance, I’m saying I don’t understand the lack of becoming educated about it. As for the costumes, I found them problematic to begin with because A) cultural appropriation (yeah
I dont get this colorblind thing. My dad is mexican and my mom is white. We know and appreciate our fathers mexican american culture and my mothers european american culture. We love and embrace the two races and cultures that make up our family. To pretend there are no differences is to deny each of our races uniqueness.
We grew up in an affluent white suburb and our white friends would laugh and say “you guys arent mexican!” We would be like..um yeah we are, we have different traditions, food and values than your family. They would almost say it like it was a good thing, that we seemed like white girls to them. It was like some back handed compliment that they perceived us as white girls because if we came off as mexican it would be bad. Whatever. We get to eat tamales for Christmas dinner
People just don’t like Kim Kardashian (I am one) so they are making much ado about nothing. She’s not in blackface and she wasn’t doing a caricature of a random black person using offensive stereotypes. If Angelina Jolie or Constance Woo or Selena Gomez decided to dress up as Aaliyah (non-blackface) no one would have their pitchforks out.
“We don’t see color in our family”…Gee, do ya think? Well we do. All white women with all black men.
They may not see colour, but they sure date it. Why can’t she just be honest about this? The entire Klan is what used to be called Wiggers.
