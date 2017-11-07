Blake Lively is playing a ‘spy’ & the role involves wigs and no lipstick

Blake Lively filming 'The Rhythm Section' in Dublin

Sarah at Cinesnark/LaineyGossip referred to Blake Lively as our new “B-movie queen,” and I find that rather fitting. In another era, and in a parallel universe where Blake had less hustle and wasn’t married to Ryan Reynolds, she would be in Lifetime movies. But since she’s the queen of the hustle and she’s A-list by marriage, she gets to star in movies. At some point, she just stopped trying to do “important work” in smaller roles in more prestigious films. Now she’s only doing starring, lead roles in small-budget B-movies. And it works for her.

These are photos of Blake filming The Rhythm Section in Dublin this week. Some sites have claimed that Blake is playing a homeless woman. I suspect that’s being said because of the busted wig and the clothes, although I’ve never seen anyone homeless wear such a well-cut coat or “ugly” sweatpants that drape so flatteringly. Blake is not doing “homeless cosplay.” She’s playing Stephanie Patrick, a woman “pushed over the edge by the violent deaths of her family, [who] survives only by taking other identities.” From the Amazon description of the book (the source material for the script):

Stephanie Patrick’s world was destroyed by the Atlantic aircrash. Falling into a downward spiral of prostitution, drugs and drink, she is picked up by a journalist who has discovered that it was a bomb that caused the crash. And it is his murder that pulls her out of herself.

The Rhythm Section is not a thriller about the hunt for a terrorist, although that is the path Stephanie takes, and it’s not a story about revenge, although justice for her family is her initial motivation. Rather, The Rhythm Section is the story of Stephanie’s attempt to reclaim herself. She has to rediscover who she is through a series of roles that she is forced to play; she is never herself. As a prostitute, she is Lisa, the chemical blonde. Later, she is Petra Reuter, German anarchist turned mercenary terrorist. Sometimes, she is Marina Gaudenzi, a Swiss businesswoman, or she’s Susan Branch, an American student, or Elizabeth Shepherd, an English management consultant.

[From Amazon]

Stephanie (a terrible spy name) ends up being recruited by a spy agency and she falls in love or something. This sounds like an excuse for Blake to try to do different accents (GOOD LUCK) and wear a lot of wigs. It sounds like Alias mixed with Atomic Blonde mixed with… like, James Bond, or something. It’s going to be a mess. But hey, someone has to do it. Why not Blake?

Ryan teased her on Instagram too:

#nofilter

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

Blake Lively filming The Rhythm Section Day Two

Blake Lively films The Rhythm Section in Dublin

Photos courtesy of Instagram, WENN.

 

33 Responses to “Blake Lively is playing a ‘spy’ & the role involves wigs and no lipstick”

  1. DiligentDiva says:
    November 7, 2017 at 7:15 am

    She’s got dark circles, a hat on, and chapped lips, like she’s still an incredibly beautiful woman. Just because she isn’t in makeup, hair, and fancy dress doesn’t mean this is some ugly version of her.

    Reply
  2. Liberty says:
    November 7, 2017 at 7:16 am

    I will never be happy until one of these alternate spy identities is something more interesting, like Kitty Keen, English duchess and sometime sailor, who uses a shopping body double while out secretly saving the world.

    Reply
  3. Lee says:
    November 7, 2017 at 7:21 am

    “In another era, and in a parallel universe where Blake had less hustle and wasn’t married to Ryan Reynolds, she would be in Lifetime movies.”

    Spot on Kaiser!

    Reply
  4. Rachel says:
    November 7, 2017 at 7:29 am

    Queen of B list movies is fitting. That being said Hollywood as usual is so lazy. Since Atomic Blonde, there’s been countless projects about females spies with essentially the same plot. It just varies from A list name like Jennifer Lawrence to B list queen Blake lively. At least Red Sparrow looks visually great.

    Reply
  5. Nancy says:
    November 7, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Oh sweet mother of God! All the “real” actresses/actors ugly themselves up, gain or lose weight, etc. etc. etc. Please tell me this Gossip Girl alum….wants us to believe she’s in that category. Go home and babysit Woody Allen.

    Reply
  6. D says:
    November 7, 2017 at 7:44 am

    I didn’t know that Ryan Reynolds was A-list, was it Deadpool that made him an A-lister or was he considered A-list before that? Because the only two movies of his that I could name is Van Wilder and Blade and neither was great, I love him as Deadpool but I’ve never seen him as an A-list actor.

    Reply
  7. Julianna says:
    November 7, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Am I the only one who thinks she’s a pretty good actress? Not amazing, and not wildly versatile, but pretty good? She’s very expressive, she has quite a bit of screen presence, and she’s not brought down by crappy material which takes a certain talent.

    I liked her a lot in Gossip Girl. Her character became kind of pointless, but she was always great as that character. She did fine in The Town and Savages despite her roles being the kind of cliches that could have taken a turn into embarrassing, and she totally carried The Shallows and made what could have been a dull, repetitive B movie into an extremely enjoyable and watchable B movie.

    Not saying she’ll ever win an Oscar or anything, but if she’d been around a decade earlier I think she could have had a much brighter career in the kind of rom-coms and light dramas that rarely get made these days.

    Reply
    • Amide says:
      November 7, 2017 at 8:30 am

      No it’s not just you. There are a quite a few of us up here.
      I’ll always love Blake cause of the Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants and Elvis & Anabelle.
      She’s also working with interesting directors, like Foster and now Reed Morano.
      I’m really, really, interested to see her and Jude Law in this.😏

      Reply
    • Luca76 says:
      November 7, 2017 at 8:37 am

      Not a great actress but if I am having one of those days where I’m in the mood for something completely mindless the Age of Adeline is definitely on my rotation.

      Reply
    • Jayna says:
      November 7, 2017 at 9:02 am

      I enjoy Blake in movies.

      Reply
    • Nobody's fan says:
      November 7, 2017 at 9:07 am

      She’s way too fake-blond-bombshell to be taken seriously. I don’t have an opinion on her but on fame and success in general, it’s all purely random and arbitrary. All movie stars are overrated IMO. A combination of luck, hustle, looks and marketing.

      I don’t think Meryl Streep is all that, but she had that non-threatening look, pretty but not too sexy, the right roles, interesting but not too boring, when she started and voila, deemed ‘greatest actress ever’. Same with De Niro and Pacino, a couple of well written, gritty attractive movies and they become gods. Marlon Brando? please, biggest joke ever. Harrison Ford, Nathalie Portman, Keanu Reeves, Winona Ryder, Hugh Grant, Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp, Scarlett Johansson just to name a few are all mediocre actors IMO, there’s thousands of actors in lifetime movies that are better than them but *they* are worldwide famous while others aren’t, go figure. Don’t get me started on B and C listers. The Rock LOL

      It’s all random really, like in music, like in every field in fact, even for us civilians. Good or bad, nobody really gets what they deserve.

      Reply
  8. Maryanne Dillard says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:31 am

    She once stated that Woody Allen is” so empowering to women”. Brainless kiss-ass!

    Reply
  9. Lily says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Blake is lucky she can milk those connections her fame thirsty husband made thanks to Deadpool. I remember when Ryan was that dude from those cheesy romcoms no one ever watched.

    It’s a shame a lot of these lead roles, B list or otherwise, go to mediocre actors instead of new ones who deserve a shot & may even prove successful.

    Reply

