Actress Kristina Cohen accuses Ed Westwick of raping her three years ago

The Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards held at the BFI Southbank

I get tired of hearing people say “of course everyone knew about That Guy” when certain celebrities are being “outed” as sexual predators. Granted, I think most of us had some idea about Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, although few people probably knew the extent of it. Here’s one name that genuinely shocked me: Ed Westwick, the British actor best known for his role on Gossip Girl. An actress named Kristina Cohen has published her account on her Facebook, detailing how Ed Westwick raped her three years ago. You can read her Facebook post here. Here’s the main part of Cohen’s story:

I was sexually assaulted three years ago. It was a dark time in my life. My mom was dying of cancer and I didn’t have the support system or time to process and deal with the aftermath of the rape. I buried my pain and guilt to make space for the onslaught that came after my mom’s death, just three months later.

…I was briefly dating a producer who was friends with the actor Ed Westwick. It was this producer who brought me up to Ed’s house where I met Ed for the first time. I wanted to leave when Ed suggested “we should all f–k”. But the producer didn’t want to make Ed feel awkward by leaving. Ed insisted we stay for dinner. I said I was tired and wanted to leave, trying to get out of what was already an uncomfortable situation. Ed suggested I nap in the guest bedroom. The producer said we would stay for just another 20 more minutes to smooth everything over, and then we could leave.

So I went and laid down in the guest room where I eventually fell asleep, I was woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me, his fingers entering my body. I told him to stop, but he was strong. I fought him off as hard as I could but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to f–k me. I was paralyzed, terrified. I couldn’t speak, I could no longer move. He held me down and raped me.

It was a nightmare, and the days following weren’t any better. The producer put the blame on me, telling me I was an active participant. Telling me that I can’t say anything because Ed will have people come after me, destroy me, and that I could forget about an acting career. Saying there’s no way I can go around saying Ed “raped” me and that I don’t want to be “that girl.”

And for the longest time, I believed him. I didn’t want to be “that girl”. I now realize the ways in which these men in power prey on women, and how this tactic is used so frequently in our industry, and surely, in many others.

I’m sickened to see men like Ed respected in such a public way. Interviewed by prestigious platforms such as the Oxford Union Society at Oxford University, where he was honored as one of their “People who Shape our World.” How does this end? Men like Ed using fame and power to rape and intimidate but then continue through the world collecting accolades.

I believe you, Kristina Cohen. It seems like so many stories we’ve heard, of someone – this time, a producer boyfriend – procuring victims for a rapist or assailant. It seems like Cohen was brought to that apartment just to be assaulted. And what followed compounded the trauma, what the producer said to her and how he blamed her. God, this story is horrific. All of these stories are horrific.

The Television BAFTA Awards Arrivals

59 Responses to “Actress Kristina Cohen accuses Ed Westwick of raping her three years ago”

  1. Amide says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Ed?? Oh damn! 😞😡😲

  2. Nev says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Nooooooooooooooo. Ugh.

  3. aang says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:44 am

    Ugh……..it never ends

  4. CharlotteCharlotte says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:44 am

    I believe you, Kristina. <3

  5. Milla says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:46 am

    I’m so disappointed, cos I loved him in wicked city and white gold. He’s just another Hollywood sicko from the UK.

    Prayers to this brave woman. Of course i believe her. Wonder if she’s the only one

  6. Margo S. says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:49 am

    I believe her. I always thought there was something off about this guy. Enjoy being unemployed rapist!

  7. Electric Tuba says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Piece of shit actors. You’re nothing little power hungry criminals playing make believe for a living you can’t just take lives because you felt like it you sick little fuck. I believe her!

  8. Nicegirl says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Thank you for your bravery Kristina. I am so sorry.

  9. Lucy says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:53 am

    …holy sh¡t. Just, holy f*cking sh¡t. I believe her too. I don’t even know what to say.

  10. Julianna says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:53 am

    I’m not sure of the right way to word this, and obviously all these stories are so awful and harrowing, but I’m actually happy every time I see a new name crop up. I was worried it would stop at Weinstein and the other obvious open secrets, but it increasingly feels like the floodgates are truly opening and won’t be easily closed. Like things might actually change at least a little.

    • littlemissnaughty says:
      November 7, 2017 at 9:21 am

      It’s a difficult feeling to describe, isn’t it? I don’t think happy is the wrong word to use. I’d say I’m relieved. Whether someone speaks up or not, these things already happened. So you’re not wishing for something to suffer, just that someone has the strength to speak up. It’s the only way this doesn’t die down and the only way to get to the bigger fish eventually.

  11. the_blonde_one says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:54 am

    There is almost zero possibility that producer/date wasn’t in on it. It’s frat boy 101.

    • emma33 says:
      November 7, 2017 at 9:02 am

      I must be very naive, because I didn’t put that together. That is some sick, sick stuff. It really takes courage to speak out like this, and I hope she charges him, it was only a few years ago.

    • DiligentDiva says:
      November 7, 2017 at 9:10 am

      Yea that’s what I thought. The producer wasn’t mad at Ed, just her? No, he was totally in on it. He and Ed planned to rape her, which probably means this guy has other victims out there. I hope they all start coming forward.

      • the_blonde_one says:
        November 7, 2017 at 9:27 am

        Yup, ‘let’s go to this random guy’s house’, ‘let’s have drinks’, ‘let’s see you get weirdly sleepy’, ‘let’s discourage you from leaving when you are weirdly sleepy’, ‘let’s just have you take a nap in some random (to you) guy’s house’, ‘let’s not wonder where that random guy went and left me (the producer) alone while you were sleeping. o look! You got yourself raped. (sarcasm btw). I want the producer’s name.

    • Another Anne says:
      November 7, 2017 at 9:30 am

      yeah, a normal boyfriend would drag your ass out of there. Also, wondering if she was drugged. The whole needing to take a nap while wanting to get out of there seemed weird at first, but if the guys were in on it, she may well have been drugged.

    • Shambles says:
      November 7, 2017 at 9:41 am

      ITA. She was set up. I can’t even process this depravity, partly because an ex put me in a similar situation. I wasn’t physically harmed, thankfully, but it left a scar.

  12. roses says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:54 am

    So glad she found the courage to tell what happened to her.

  13. Electric Tuba says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Woooo boy! Just hit my limit for internetting today! Mad woman coming through. Must redirect this nasty energy into something else. Peace out, world! See ya tomorrow

  14. Belle Epoch says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Yikes! Those pictures make him look the part!

  15. Donna says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:56 am

    Someone has already gone to Wikipedia and changed his bio to read, “Ed Westwick is a rapist…”

  16. serena says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:57 am

    It’s just terrifying how so many men used their power to abuse women (and men) into fear and submission.. I’m actually shocked on this one, I could never imagine the horror that poor woman suffered.. I just hope he’ll pay for this.

    • Milla says:
      November 7, 2017 at 9:04 am

      I’m trying to understand what’s happening in their heads. Ed for example, he’s a good looking guy and he was able to pick up women left and right. But noooo, he had to be in charge, to her someone beg and scream for mercy… What’s that? Is there someone who gets it? Cos I don’t. It’s just sick and perverted and it has to be stopped. Arogant pieces of shit…

  17. Sway says:
    November 7, 2017 at 9:00 am

    I believe her.
    Ed, you little shit. I hope you get what you deserve.

  18. Merritt says:
    November 7, 2017 at 9:01 am

    I believe her. Westwick and the producer both belong in jail.

  19. DiligentDiva says:
    November 7, 2017 at 9:04 am

    He played such an asshole on Gossip Girl that I believe it. Still I’m so shocked by the amount of rape that male actors commit in Hollywood.

    Reply
    • Hmm.... says:
      November 7, 2017 at 9:51 am

      I don’t like this narrative. He’s a creep because he’s a creep. Just as the perfect victim fallacy is real and dangerous, so too should this kind of line of thinking. Guys who play shitty assholes for their professional roles aren’t inherently more likely to be a rapist. He could’ve been the sweetest actor in the role and he’d still be capable of this.

  20. Darla says:
    November 7, 2017 at 9:07 am

    I always liked him, mostly because he was the Chuck to Leighton’s Blair Wardorf, one of my favorite fictional women of all time.

    But that’s over, of course I believe Cohen, and I never want to see his face onscreen again.

  21. jello says:
    November 7, 2017 at 9:07 am

    He looks like a very unkind and mean person

  22. QueenB says:
    November 7, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Totally out of left field the other names unfortunately were no surpirse but then again who still thinks about this trash dude at all?

  23. Betty Whoo says:
    November 7, 2017 at 9:11 am

    No No No No..this shocks me..

    All the other claims did shock me, But I didnt feel the need to comment.

    All those actresses paid their movies and Oscars with their silence.. THEY should’ve spoken up.
    The team AROUND them should’ve spoken Up. Im notsayingthese Women are guilty, im just so dissapointed they didnt speak up.

    THIS….i just cant

    Reply
    • Wren33 says:
      November 7, 2017 at 9:32 am

      They did speak up. They told people. No one thought it was a big deal. Have you read Ronan Farrow’s recent piece in the New Yorker about how he hired Mossad people, etc. to infiltrate Rose McGowan and the journalists working on the piece to try to gather info to discredit them if the article ever came out?

  24. Keaton says:
    November 7, 2017 at 9:14 am

    I believe her. What is wrong with men? I’m so disgusted.

  25. JRenee says:
    November 7, 2017 at 9:19 am

    The purge continues.
    Just this example alone.
    This 3rd rate actor was supposedly so powerful her career would be over?
    Yes because women were expected to go along and keep quiet or tge guys in power would unite and shut you out.
    Disgusting!!!
    Who was the boyfriend /producer? He is complicit as well.
    My gawd this is a sick culture that has existed for so long…so many were hurt.

  26. greenmonster says:
    November 7, 2017 at 9:19 am

    “But the producer didn’t want to make Ed feel awkward by leaving.” I’m sorry, I have to throw up. The producer, a friend of the woman was either leading her to get assaultet/raped or he didn’t want to make EW feel awkward by getting his friend out of an an already terrible situation.

  27. HeyThere! says:
    November 7, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Kristina, I believe you.

    What a nightmare. I’m so sorry. God, wtf is wrong with people?!?!?!

  28. teacakes says:
    November 7, 2017 at 9:23 am

    END HIM. END EVERY ONE OF THESE SCUM.

  29. ashleesimpsonsnose says:
    November 7, 2017 at 9:31 am

    so i guess he didn’t really need to act when he was playing chuck bass

  30. smee says:
    November 7, 2017 at 9:34 am

    she should out the producer as well

  31. Mia4s says:
    November 7, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Hey remember back few months/weeks ago when we used to get mad at actors for working with problematic people? Not for doing anything harassing or abusive themselves, just for making questionable choices and we would hope they would do better in the future …remember that….The good old days? 🙁

    This is absolutely repulsive. Toss this guy and his producer in the garbage.

  32. Anastasia says:
    November 7, 2017 at 9:45 am

    I believe her. I have a frighteningly similar story. Of course I believe her.

    HE IS A RAPIST.

  33. Katherine says:
    November 7, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Purge them all

