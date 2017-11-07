Actress Kristina Cohen accuses Ed Westwick of raping her three years ago

I get tired of hearing people say “of course everyone knew about That Guy” when certain celebrities are being “outed” as sexual predators. Granted, I think most of us had some idea about Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, although few people probably knew the extent of it. Here’s one name that genuinely shocked me: Ed Westwick, the British actor best known for his role on Gossip Girl. An actress named Kristina Cohen has published her account on her Facebook, detailing how Ed Westwick raped her three years ago. You can read her Facebook post here. Here’s the main part of Cohen’s story:

I was sexually assaulted three years ago. It was a dark time in my life. My mom was dying of cancer and I didn’t have the support system or time to process and deal with the aftermath of the rape. I buried my pain and guilt to make space for the onslaught that came after my mom’s death, just three months later.

…I was briefly dating a producer who was friends with the actor Ed Westwick. It was this producer who brought me up to Ed’s house where I met Ed for the first time. I wanted to leave when Ed suggested “we should all f–k”. But the producer didn’t want to make Ed feel awkward by leaving. Ed insisted we stay for dinner. I said I was tired and wanted to leave, trying to get out of what was already an uncomfortable situation. Ed suggested I nap in the guest bedroom. The producer said we would stay for just another 20 more minutes to smooth everything over, and then we could leave.

So I went and laid down in the guest room where I eventually fell asleep, I was woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me, his fingers entering my body. I told him to stop, but he was strong. I fought him off as hard as I could but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to f–k me. I was paralyzed, terrified. I couldn’t speak, I could no longer move. He held me down and raped me.

It was a nightmare, and the days following weren’t any better. The producer put the blame on me, telling me I was an active participant. Telling me that I can’t say anything because Ed will have people come after me, destroy me, and that I could forget about an acting career. Saying there’s no way I can go around saying Ed “raped” me and that I don’t want to be “that girl.”

And for the longest time, I believed him. I didn’t want to be “that girl”. I now realize the ways in which these men in power prey on women, and how this tactic is used so frequently in our industry, and surely, in many others.

I’m sickened to see men like Ed respected in such a public way. Interviewed by prestigious platforms such as the Oxford Union Society at Oxford University, where he was honored as one of their “People who Shape our World.” How does this end? Men like Ed using fame and power to rape and intimidate but then continue through the world collecting accolades.