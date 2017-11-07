Actress Kristina Cohen accuses Ed Westwick of raping her three years ago

I get tired of hearing people say “of course everyone knew about That Guy” when certain celebrities are being “outed” as sexual predators. Granted, I think most of us had some idea about Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, although few people probably knew the extent of it. Here’s one name that genuinely shocked me: Ed Westwick, the British actor best known for his role on Gossip Girl. An actress named Kristina Cohen has published her account on her Facebook, detailing how Ed Westwick raped her three years ago. You can read her Facebook post here. Here’s the main part of Cohen’s story:
I was sexually assaulted three years ago. It was a dark time in my life. My mom was dying of cancer and I didn’t have the support system or time to process and deal with the aftermath of the rape. I buried my pain and guilt to make space for the onslaught that came after my mom’s death, just three months later.
…I was briefly dating a producer who was friends with the actor Ed Westwick. It was this producer who brought me up to Ed’s house where I met Ed for the first time. I wanted to leave when Ed suggested “we should all f–k”. But the producer didn’t want to make Ed feel awkward by leaving. Ed insisted we stay for dinner. I said I was tired and wanted to leave, trying to get out of what was already an uncomfortable situation. Ed suggested I nap in the guest bedroom. The producer said we would stay for just another 20 more minutes to smooth everything over, and then we could leave.
So I went and laid down in the guest room where I eventually fell asleep, I was woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me, his fingers entering my body. I told him to stop, but he was strong. I fought him off as hard as I could but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to f–k me. I was paralyzed, terrified. I couldn’t speak, I could no longer move. He held me down and raped me.
It was a nightmare, and the days following weren’t any better. The producer put the blame on me, telling me I was an active participant. Telling me that I can’t say anything because Ed will have people come after me, destroy me, and that I could forget about an acting career. Saying there’s no way I can go around saying Ed “raped” me and that I don’t want to be “that girl.”
And for the longest time, I believed him. I didn’t want to be “that girl”. I now realize the ways in which these men in power prey on women, and how this tactic is used so frequently in our industry, and surely, in many others.
I’m sickened to see men like Ed respected in such a public way. Interviewed by prestigious platforms such as the Oxford Union Society at Oxford University, where he was honored as one of their “People who Shape our World.” How does this end? Men like Ed using fame and power to rape and intimidate but then continue through the world collecting accolades.
I believe you, Kristina Cohen. It seems like so many stories we’ve heard, of someone – this time, a producer boyfriend – procuring victims for a rapist or assailant. It seems like Cohen was brought to that apartment just to be assaulted. And what followed compounded the trauma, what the producer said to her and how he blamed her. God, this story is horrific. All of these stories are horrific.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Ed?? Oh damn! 😞😡😲
That’s the thought that went through my mind too.
The WORST part of this story is how little power I actually feel like Ed has. Like he is barely famous, was on a popular show that hasn’t been on the air for years and I haven’t really seen him in anything since.
But still, this mildly famous man is capable of assaulting and silencing a woman. This is horrifying. Bury him.
I agree. some small “once upon a time” actor rapes you, and you’re made to feel he can divide the sea? I would investigate the producer and this Raper Ed guy. I also get the image alcohol or drugs were being used that night. I hope these men don’t try to use that bullcrap to discredit the woman.
Exactly. The power structure is designed to protect even mediocre men. Their mediocrity is constantly elevated to something more. This is why the rest of us have to be twice as good to get half as far.
Is she willing to press charges? It was only three years ago and the producer can be called to testify and corroborate her story. Let’s get him. Lock him up!
The actual power is not that important, its more like someone believing he has the power. If he wasnt a little famous it would have been a threat of violence or death.
Right?
On what planet can he ‘destroy’ her. Even at the peak of his career, he was on fing Gossip Girl – hardly powerful enough to damage anyone’s career? F these dicks and their delusions of grandeur.
I know. I absolutely adored him. But f*ck him, now. Another one bites the dust. Just went to unfollow him on Instagram and noticed he’s turned off the comments on his last 3 posts. That silence is DEAFENING. I am disgusted and i believe Kristina.
Nooooooooooooooo. Ugh.
When I first started reading, I thought she was protecting the producer’s privacy because he was unaware of what happened. Now that I’ve read it all, why isn’t she naming the producer. Throw his enabling arse out in the open. Lift the veil!
Ugh……..it never ends
I believe you, Kristina. <3
I’m so disappointed, cos I loved him in wicked city and white gold. He’s just another Hollywood sicko from the UK.
Prayers to this brave woman. Of course i believe her. Wonder if she’s the only one
He was ok in White Gold, but the other 2 actors are favourites of ours, all the way back to Inbetweeners.
He is a sicko and F him, but what does this have to do with him being from the UK?
Is there any evidence to suggest that a higher number of actors from the UK are predators v from elsewhere?
I believe her. I always thought there was something off about this guy. Enjoy being unemployed rapist!
Yup. He has that creepy face/vibe. This is so unsurprising.
Piece of shit actors. You’re nothing little power hungry criminals playing make believe for a living you can’t just take lives because you felt like it you sick little fuck. I believe her!
Thank you for your bravery Kristina. I am so sorry.
…holy sh¡t. Just, holy f*cking sh¡t. I believe her too. I don’t even know what to say.
I’m not sure of the right way to word this, and obviously all these stories are so awful and harrowing, but I’m actually happy every time I see a new name crop up. I was worried it would stop at Weinstein and the other obvious open secrets, but it increasingly feels like the floodgates are truly opening and won’t be easily closed. Like things might actually change at least a little.
It’s a difficult feeling to describe, isn’t it? I don’t think happy is the wrong word to use. I’d say I’m relieved. Whether someone speaks up or not, these things already happened. So you’re not wishing for something to suffer, just that someone has the strength to speak up. It’s the only way this doesn’t die down and the only way to get to the bigger fish eventually.
There is almost zero possibility that producer/date wasn’t in on it. It’s frat boy 101.
I must be very naive, because I didn’t put that together. That is some sick, sick stuff. It really takes courage to speak out like this, and I hope she charges him, it was only a few years ago.
Yea that’s what I thought. The producer wasn’t mad at Ed, just her? No, he was totally in on it. He and Ed planned to rape her, which probably means this guy has other victims out there. I hope they all start coming forward.
Yup, ‘let’s go to this random guy’s house’, ‘let’s have drinks’, ‘let’s see you get weirdly sleepy’, ‘let’s discourage you from leaving when you are weirdly sleepy’, ‘let’s just have you take a nap in some random (to you) guy’s house’, ‘let’s not wonder where that random guy went and left me (the producer) alone while you were sleeping. o look! You got yourself raped. (sarcasm btw). I want the producer’s name.
yeah, a normal boyfriend would drag your ass out of there. Also, wondering if she was drugged. The whole needing to take a nap while wanting to get out of there seemed weird at first, but if the guys were in on it, she may well have been drugged.
ITA. She was set up. I can’t even process this depravity, partly because an ex put me in a similar situation. I wasn’t physically harmed, thankfully, but it left a scar.
So glad she found the courage to tell what happened to her.
Woooo boy! Just hit my limit for internetting today! Mad woman coming through. Must redirect this nasty energy into something else. Peace out, world! See ya tomorrow
Got online 10 min ago, and will be following you right out again, E T. All the best to you.
we believe you, Kristina
Yikes! Those pictures make him look the part!
Someone has already gone to Wikipedia and changed his bio to read, “Ed Westwick is a rapist…”
That’s how all their wikis should read, the first line should be either “Is a rapist” or “An accused rapist” let people know right off the bat that these people are trash.
Public humiliation, sustained public humiliation at that, is the only stick that will work on these scum.
Don’t want to be known as a rapist? Don’t rape!
It’s just terrifying how so many men used their power to abuse women (and men) into fear and submission.. I’m actually shocked on this one, I could never imagine the horror that poor woman suffered.. I just hope he’ll pay for this.
I’m trying to understand what’s happening in their heads. Ed for example, he’s a good looking guy and he was able to pick up women left and right. But noooo, he had to be in charge, to her someone beg and scream for mercy… What’s that? Is there someone who gets it? Cos I don’t. It’s just sick and perverted and it has to be stopped. Arogant pieces of shit…
Its not about sex, its about power. The power to make someone do something they don’t want to.
Actors on the whole don’t have a lot of power until they are higher up than Ed – they are told what to say, what to wear, how to promote their show/movie.
Then there are also those who get off on other people’s pain. Truly sick in the head.
Sounds like supreme ego and arrogance to me. “What do you mean *no*? Of course you want me. Everyone does.”
I believe her.
Ed, you little shit. I hope you get what you deserve.
I believe her. Westwick and the producer both belong in jail.
He played such an asshole on Gossip Girl that I believe it. Still I’m so shocked by the amount of rape that male actors commit in Hollywood.
I don’t like this narrative. He’s a creep because he’s a creep. Just as the perfect victim fallacy is real and dangerous, so too should this kind of line of thinking. Guys who play shitty assholes for their professional roles aren’t inherently more likely to be a rapist. He could’ve been the sweetest actor in the role and he’d still be capable of this.
I always liked him, mostly because he was the Chuck to Leighton’s Blair Wardorf, one of my favorite fictional women of all time.
But that’s over, of course I believe Cohen, and I never want to see his face onscreen again.
Darla, I mean this in the kindest way possible: Please try to consider what was appealing to you about that relationship and reflect on that. It really wasn’t a good one. My best to you, and all of us, and continued strenght.
He looks like a very unkind and mean person
Totally out of left field the other names unfortunately were no surpirse but then again who still thinks about this trash dude at all?
No No No No..this shocks me..
All the other claims did shock me, But I didnt feel the need to comment.
All those actresses paid their movies and Oscars with their silence.. THEY should’ve spoken up.
The team AROUND them should’ve spoken Up. Im notsayingthese Women are guilty, im just so dissapointed they didnt speak up.
THIS….i just cant
They did speak up. They told people. No one thought it was a big deal. Have you read Ronan Farrow’s recent piece in the New Yorker about how he hired Mossad people, etc. to infiltrate Rose McGowan and the journalists working on the piece to try to gather info to discredit them if the article ever came out?
I believe her. What is wrong with men? I’m so disgusted.
The purge continues.
Just this example alone.
This 3rd rate actor was supposedly so powerful her career would be over?
Yes because women were expected to go along and keep quiet or tge guys in power would unite and shut you out.
Disgusting!!!
Who was the boyfriend /producer? He is complicit as well.
My gawd this is a sick culture that has existed for so long…so many were hurt.
“But the producer didn’t want to make Ed feel awkward by leaving.” I’m sorry, I have to throw up. The producer, a friend of the woman was either leading her to get assaultet/raped or he didn’t want to make EW feel awkward by getting his friend out of an an already terrible situation.
Kristina, I believe you.
What a nightmare. I’m so sorry. God, wtf is wrong with people?!?!?!
END HIM. END EVERY ONE OF THESE SCUM.
so i guess he didn’t really need to act when he was playing chuck bass
she should out the producer as well
Hey remember back few months/weeks ago when we used to get mad at actors for working with problematic people? Not for doing anything harassing or abusive themselves, just for making questionable choices and we would hope they would do better in the future …remember that….The good old days? 🙁
This is absolutely repulsive. Toss this guy and his producer in the garbage.
I believe her. I have a frighteningly similar story. Of course I believe her.
HE IS A RAPIST.
Purge them all
