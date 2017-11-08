Ed Westwick: ‘I have never forced myself in any manner, on a woman’

A post shared by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on Nov 7, 2017 at 8:46am PST

In the past month and a half, we’ve heard and read a lot of apologies, statements and half-assed admissions of guilt from many men accused of sexual harassment, sexual assault and rape. We’ve gotten used to the carefully worded, delicately crafted legalese, the feigned ignorance, the put-upon “who, me??” of it all. It’s very clear which men immediately contact their lawyers, and which men immediately contact their publicists. So is it weird that I’m not getting that vibe from Ed Westwick at all? As we discussed yesterday, an actress named Kristina Cohen wrote a lengthy Facebook post, claiming that Ed Westwick raped her three years ago. Westwick waited several hours before he issued a simple denial:

“I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on a woman. I certainly have never committed rape.”

Of course I want to believe him. Of course it would be nice to come away with at least one story of a man NOT being absolute garbage. Yesterday, I said “I believe you, Kristina” because we’ve arrived at the moment in history where we, as a society, are now primed to believe victims who come forward and tell their stories. It’s important to give women the benefit of the doubt. It’s important to give the accusers the benefit of the doubt rather than the accused, because historically the opposite has been true. Historically, Kristina Cohen would have been ripped to shreds by the media and everyone else as soon as she tried to tell her story. But we gave her the benefit of the doubt. And I’m still giving her the benefit of the doubt.

It will be interesting to see what happens next – if recent history has shown us anything, it’s that when one victim comes forward, more victims follow. Does Ed Westwick have more victims? Is Christina about to get some back-up? Or has Ed Westwick truly never met Kristina and never harmed any woman? Deadline reports that the LAPD is investigating Christina’s rape, and apparently two witnesses have come forward, saying that Kristina told them what happened in the days after the alleged rape.