Deplorables 'boycott' Jim Beam because Mila Kunis donates to Planned Parenthood

BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea

A few weeks ago, Mila Kunis appeared on Conan O’Brien’s show to promote Bad Moms Christmas and in the middle of the interview, prompted by a question by Conan, she told a story about how she gives a monthly donation to Planned Parenthood in Mike Pence’s name. This is a thing, and it’s been a thing for more than a year, ever since Donald Trump chose Mother’s Husband to be his VP and people started understanding Pence’s backwards views about women, reproductive care, homosexuality and more. There was a whole movement after the election where women were donating to Planned Parenthood in Pence’s name, so that Planned Parenthood would send out all of those “thank you for donating” cards to Pence’s office. Here’s the clip:

Mila clearly knows that *some* people are going to have a problem with it as she prefaces her story with “This is when a lot of hate mail comes my way. I apologize if I’m offending anybody.” She describes it as a “peaceful protest” which is exactly what it is. It’s her right to donate to PP. It’s her right to think Mother’s Husband is a caveman who thinks the mere mention of “gynecology” is akin to invoking the name of Lucifer. And other people have the right to… boycott one of Mila’s endorsements because she believes in inexpensive access to reproductive care. Yes, the Deplorables are trying to start a “boycott Beam” movement because of this. Mila does commercials for Jim Beam. So the Deplorables are boycotting Jim Beam now. The Hollywood Reporter and other outlets claim that the #BoycottBeam movement is picking up steam, but from what I’ve seen, it’s just seems like a few dozen Deplorables getting salty and triggered and crying about it on Twitter. It would be interesting to follow up on this and see if Jim Beam’s sales really did dip at all this month.

(Incidentally, when I used to drink, I enjoyed whiskey and Jim Beam was a favorite – it’s got a sweeter taste than Jack Daniel’s and it’s good with mixers too.)

71 Responses to “Deplorables ‘boycott’ Jim Beam because Mila Kunis donates to Planned Parenthood”

  1. Arizona Girl says:
    November 16, 2017 at 7:19 am

    Deplorables are gonna stay sober? This might actually help their cause.

  2. Ploptu says:
    November 16, 2017 at 7:23 am

    Geez, photoshopped much? I thought we were over this kind of thing.

  3. Bazoo says:
    November 16, 2017 at 7:25 am

    Guess I’m headed out to the liquor store to buy some Jim Beam today.

  4. Tania says:
    November 16, 2017 at 7:29 am

    We spent NYE in Vegas with a couple of friends, one of whom introduced me to the whiskey sour. I’m not a drinker but when I do imbibe it’s jim beam’s whiskey for my whiskey sour. I’m going to have my husband make one when he gets home tonight and toast Mila!

  5. Maya says:
    November 16, 2017 at 7:33 am

    If they fight then we fight back harder. The days when we women just stood there and took abuse is gone.

    We have had enough and watch us take back control and show the world what humanity and decency is.

  6. Moz says:
    November 16, 2017 at 7:39 am

    I will buy Jim bean

  7. Megan says:
    November 16, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Mila seems like a really random celebrity for Jim Beam.

    Reply
    November 16, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Have any of their “boycotts” been successful? Pro tip: turn some of that energy inward, Deplorables. Physician, heal thyself.

    Reply
    November 16, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Keurigs and Jim Beam for Christmas gifts!

    My cousin’s ultra-right wing wife posted on Facebook yesterday that she was boycotting Jim Beam. Another cousin than posted in response that if you never buy the product any way because you don’t drink than you aren’t actually boycotting it.

  10. Elkie says:
    November 16, 2017 at 7:57 am

    So they’ll boycott Jim Beam because of the precious babies, but they won’t spend thirty seconds educating themselves about the literally hundreds of thousands of EXTRA abortions performed worldwide due to the Global Gag Rule which Trump obviously signed after Obama repealed it.

    Thanks to the US withholding money from organisations that provide contraceptive services when the Republicans are in power, the abortion rate across the world’s developing countries is two-and-a-half times that of when there’s a Democrat in charge.

    Sigh.

  11. Astrid says:
    November 16, 2017 at 7:57 am

    I’m making a donation to Planned Parenthood today in the name of Pence! What a great idea. I’ve donated before anonymously but naming Pence is brilliant!

  12. darkladi says:
    November 16, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Jim Beam Apple & soda!!!!

    Reply
    November 16, 2017 at 7:59 am

    I need to buy some bourbon for eggnog drinking purposes so I guess I’m buying some Jim Beam this year!

    Reply
    November 16, 2017 at 8:00 am

    Looks like I’m going to buy some Jim Beam!!

    Mika, thank you for donating to PP! When I was younger, high school, I had to go there for paps/BC because my mother refused to believe I started my period. My mother, I love her, has still never once mentioned the words, “period, pads, sex or sex safety” to me and I’m 30, married with babies. I had to navigate the waters all on my own, since our lovely public school only taught abstinence. PP is so important and their services need to stay available!!!

    • lucy2 says:
      November 16, 2017 at 11:22 am

      I’m sorry your mom and school system failed you there, but glad you had a place to go.

    • swak says:
      November 16, 2017 at 11:55 am

      The school district I live in (and my children went to and grandchildren go to) just got rid of the Thrive Sex Ed curriculum (locally based) for various reasons – one being they only teach abstinence. Another was a survey they put out saying it would be anonymous and it wasn’t. So they are putting their own program together and teaching all types of birth control.

    • pinetree13 says:
      November 16, 2017 at 12:43 pm

      When I was a teen I was having sex with condoms and no birth control because I literally didn’t understand where/how to get it. A friend told me about planned parenthood and I went there from then until I was old enough to just go to the doctors. They made me get pap smears and exams in order to get pills which I normally wouldn’t have done. So in other words, if there was no PP I would never had any exams to check for pre-cancerous cells or anything like that. They also educate about STD’s.

      I had a friend who had two children by the time she was 16. Go ahead and tell me those services aren’t needed. I DARE YOU DEPLORABLES!

  15. Jo says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Everyone is getting Jim Beam for Christmas in my family now…EVERYONE!

    Reply
    November 16, 2017 at 8:21 am

    I prefer knob creek but my trump voting father in law will get jim beam for xmas this year.

    Reply
    November 16, 2017 at 9:10 am

    And every time they boycott something I will go out and buy more of it.

    Reply
    November 16, 2017 at 9:33 am

    “Mother’s Husband”. I can’t stop giggling, and might just need fresh knickers…! Do Mother and Husband have children? If so, oooh aah, they did “it”. Oh, wait. Perhaps they qualified for immaculate conceptions. Heeheeheehee!,

  19. Bella says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:35 am

    I guess Jack Daniels sales will go up then. But I am sure Mila will be just fine.

    Reply
    November 16, 2017 at 9:51 am

    You get Jim Beam, you get Jim Beam, you get Jim Beam, and you get Jim Beam.

    EVERYONE GETS JIM BEAM !!!!

    Reply
    November 16, 2017 at 9:53 am

    I just came to say that Mila is the nicest celebrity I’ve ever met. I used to work at Starbucks many years ago. She came in on Christmas Day with a crew of people, and bought lattes for everyone. She asked all the baristas about our families and how our holiday was going. She was super sweet, and she tipped well. She insisted on carrying all her own stuff back to her table, and was just generally humble and considerate of the people around her. This was probably ten years ago, but I always think of her fondly because most celebrities are not that down to earth. I live in NYC and spent a lot of years in the service industry. I now do marketing and special events, so I’ve met quite a few celebrities over the years. Mila is a class act.

    Reply
      November 16, 2017 at 12:30 pm

      That is a nice story…nice to hear about a celeb. I watched a decorating show a while back where she decorated her parents place as a surprise, she was so sweet and super-close to her parents, I immediately liked her even more , so it’s nice to know she’s that nice to everyone in real life.

      Reply
    November 16, 2017 at 9:58 am

    Someone should give them a little boycott tip: It only works if you buy bottles of Jim Beam then smash them on camera to post on SM. :)

    Reply
    November 16, 2017 at 11:03 am

    Jim Beam is owned by Suntory, which is based in Japan. Like, they really care what Mila says and does regarding America’s VP.

    Reply
  24. Cacol says:
    November 16, 2017 at 11:05 am

    Why would Mila care. She already got paid.

    Reply
    November 16, 2017 at 11:06 am

    It’s funny because Jim Beam was bought out by a large Japanese Spirits company. It’s not even American anymore, only in name.

    Reply
    November 16, 2017 at 11:36 am

    I’ve never liked whiskey (more of a beer person) but someone made me a drink with it recently and I really enjoyed it. Guess I could remake it with some Jim Beam now :)

    Reply
    November 16, 2017 at 11:38 am

    thank god for PP

    Reply
    November 16, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    I am 100% PRO-CHOICE. However, I do not think it is right to call those who aren’t deplorable. Thank Goddess we live in a country where everyone is (still) allowed to choose what they want. Those who are pro-life have every right to boycott Jim Bean if they personally disagree with the choice of one of their sponsors. I feel like ‘deplorable’ should be saved for peeps like Harvey Weinstein or Trump and his associates.

    Reply
    November 16, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Can’t STAND Jim Beam. Knob Creek or Basil Hayden’s for me. Maybe I’ll break my no Jim Beam tradition and buy a bottle for company.

    Reply
    November 16, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    VIVA LA BEAM! Cheers, everyone!

    Reply
    November 16, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    The press is being conned. The bots played a major role in the BoycottNFL campaign, so why does the press seem to think that they aren’t doing the same thing with the BoycottBean campaign? The BoycottBean Campaign is gaining steam because the bots have been very aggressive and relentless lately. Twitter said that it was removing these bot accounts, but as we can see from the increase in these latest boycott campaigns, this isn’t true.

    What haven’t the Dotard supporters and Russian bots(the press is ignoring that they have been playing a big part in these boycott campaigns) not boycotted?

    Yesterday, the bots and Dotard supporters launched a fire and boycott campaign against Shep Smith for factchecking the Hillary Uranium story that Hannity, Nunes, Grassley, and the Dotard had been spreading. They even threatened to boycott FN if they don’t fire Shep Smith.

    Over the weekend the bots and Dotard supporters launched a boycottKeurig campaign because they announced that they weren’t running their ads during his show and as the bots became more and more aggressive, Keurig gave in and apologized to Hannity for the way they announced that they weren’t going to run ads during his show. Someone posted a chart showing that boycottKeurig was trending at #1 in Russia, while the hashtag in support of Hannity was trending at #2.

    Then there was the boycottNFL campaign because players took a knee during the NA and the Dotard was on twitter whining about the players and calling Jerry Jones 4 times a day to make him make the players stand during the NA.

    There was also the boycott against Jemele and ESPN because she called out the Dotard for being a WS.

    There was also the boycott against Hamilton because the cast asked Pence to do the right thing and stop letting the Dotard and WH facilitate hatred and division.

    Then there were the boycotts against

    Amazon
    Starbucks
    Nordstorm
    Macys
    Amazon
    Oreos
    Pepsi
    Nabisco
    Ben & Jerrys
    Aneuhauser-Busch
    Apple
    Ford
    AT&T
    Star Wars
    Hawaii
    Netflix
    Stephen King

  32. gatorbait says:
    November 16, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    I just my bottle. The big one!

