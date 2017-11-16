Deplorables ‘boycott’ Jim Beam because Mila Kunis donates to Planned Parenthood

A few weeks ago, Mila Kunis appeared on Conan O’Brien’s show to promote Bad Moms Christmas and in the middle of the interview, prompted by a question by Conan, she told a story about how she gives a monthly donation to Planned Parenthood in Mike Pence’s name. This is a thing, and it’s been a thing for more than a year, ever since Donald Trump chose Mother’s Husband to be his VP and people started understanding Pence’s backwards views about women, reproductive care, homosexuality and more. There was a whole movement after the election where women were donating to Planned Parenthood in Pence’s name, so that Planned Parenthood would send out all of those “thank you for donating” cards to Pence’s office. Here’s the clip:

Mila clearly knows that *some* people are going to have a problem with it as she prefaces her story with “This is when a lot of hate mail comes my way. I apologize if I’m offending anybody.” She describes it as a “peaceful protest” which is exactly what it is. It’s her right to donate to PP. It’s her right to think Mother’s Husband is a caveman who thinks the mere mention of “gynecology” is akin to invoking the name of Lucifer. And other people have the right to… boycott one of Mila’s endorsements because she believes in inexpensive access to reproductive care. Yes, the Deplorables are trying to start a “boycott Beam” movement because of this. Mila does commercials for Jim Beam. So the Deplorables are boycotting Jim Beam now. The Hollywood Reporter and other outlets claim that the #BoycottBeam movement is picking up steam, but from what I’ve seen, it’s just seems like a few dozen Deplorables getting salty and triggered and crying about it on Twitter. It would be interesting to follow up on this and see if Jim Beam’s sales really did dip at all this month.

(Incidentally, when I used to drink, I enjoyed whiskey and Jim Beam was a favorite – it’s got a sweeter taste than Jack Daniel’s and it’s good with mixers too.)

