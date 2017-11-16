Deplorables ‘boycott’ Jim Beam because Mila Kunis donates to Planned Parenthood

A few weeks ago, Mila Kunis appeared on Conan O’Brien’s show to promote Bad Moms Christmas and in the middle of the interview, prompted by a question by Conan, she told a story about how she gives a monthly donation to Planned Parenthood in Mike Pence’s name. This is a thing, and it’s been a thing for more than a year, ever since Donald Trump chose Mother’s Husband to be his VP and people started understanding Pence’s backwards views about women, reproductive care, homosexuality and more. There was a whole movement after the election where women were donating to Planned Parenthood in Pence’s name, so that Planned Parenthood would send out all of those “thank you for donating” cards to Pence’s office. Here’s the clip:
Mila clearly knows that *some* people are going to have a problem with it as she prefaces her story with “This is when a lot of hate mail comes my way. I apologize if I’m offending anybody.” She describes it as a “peaceful protest” which is exactly what it is. It’s her right to donate to PP. It’s her right to think Mother’s Husband is a caveman who thinks the mere mention of “gynecology” is akin to invoking the name of Lucifer. And other people have the right to… boycott one of Mila’s endorsements because she believes in inexpensive access to reproductive care. Yes, the Deplorables are trying to start a “boycott Beam” movement because of this. Mila does commercials for Jim Beam. So the Deplorables are boycotting Jim Beam now. The Hollywood Reporter and other outlets claim that the #BoycottBeam movement is picking up steam, but from what I’ve seen, it’s just seems like a few dozen Deplorables getting salty and triggered and crying about it on Twitter. It would be interesting to follow up on this and see if Jim Beam’s sales really did dip at all this month.
(Incidentally, when I used to drink, I enjoyed whiskey and Jim Beam was a favorite – it’s got a sweeter taste than Jack Daniel’s and it’s good with mixers too.)
Photos courtesy of Jim Beam, Getty.
Deplorables are gonna stay sober? This might actually help their cause.
LOL!!!
Let’s not get carried away. I’m sure they can find something alcoholic that isn’t repped by a “libtard.”
Nah. They’ll just switch to Fireball or something cheaper.
I thought repubs only drank moon-shine.
obviously, they’re gonna drink vodka
Geez, photoshopped much? I thought we were over this kind of thing.
Guess I’m headed out to the liquor store to buy some Jim Beam today.
I will as well. I don’t drink whiskey, I prefer wine. But it’s gonna be a Jim Beam weekend and I will also send a donation to Planned Parenthood.
I was about to say~ who wants to come have some Jim Beam old fashions at my place?
Old Fashioneds? Are you in WI, lol? I might wander over and join you! hahahaha😄
Hahah hey Wisconsinites! Old fashioneds at my place
Ha. My college boyfriend was a huge Jim Beam fan (the smell can instantly take me back to that time and place). If he’s retained his drinking habits from back then I’m guessing the company is doing fine, lol.
Me too! My ex loved Jim and Sprite in the colder months and if I make myself one I can slip right back into his arms by the fire in my head. Kinda makes me sad. He was the one that got away. Cliche but true. Anyway, I’m headed for some Jim after work now. Stupid deplorables.
Aw, gatorbait, sorry to hear that. I was happy to let my ex go, in fact I waited way too long to cut him and his Jim Beam (he just drank straight shots of it) loose. Wishing you peace.
Awe thanks Esmom. I am in therapy and continuing my journey towards peace of mind in general so I will be well. Hopefully.
me too.
I have no interest in buying Jim Beam. But this story reminds me to make another donation to Planned Parenthood.
Me too. I haven’t made one since the donation I made this summer. I’ve been slacking. Them and to the ACLU.
We spent NYE in Vegas with a couple of friends, one of whom introduced me to the whiskey sour. I’m not a drinker but when I do imbibe it’s jim beam’s whiskey for my whiskey sour. I’m going to have my husband make one when he gets home tonight and toast Mila!
If they fight then we fight back harder. The days when we women just stood there and took abuse is gone.
We have had enough and watch us take back control and show the world what humanity and decency is.
Planned Parenthood is not humanity and decency.
Providing women access to affordable healthcare services and allowing them to control their own reproductive choices is humanity and decency because women aren’t second class citizens who are subordinate to men or someone else’s religion.
+1 thank you I get tired of certain pro-lifers for trying to force their convictions, religious or otherwise, on the rest of us. If your pro-life, how about just not getting an abortion? It is simple, really.
What is it then?
@Jennifer: see Elkie’s comment (#10). Then get back to us. Restricting access to healthcare for women results in MORE abortions. Oh wait, I guess Faux News forgot to tell you that.
@Jennifer: You spelled ‘Religion’ wrong.
By the way, what’s your last name? I think I have another donation to make to Planned Parenthood…
I will buy Jim bean
Mila seems like a really random celebrity for Jim Beam.
I think the logic was Mila Kunis = sexy and cool, so whiskey = sexy and cool
Agreed, Shambles. And I hear you Megan. You’d think as a new mom she’d be getting offers for baby and kid stuff, which is likely less lucrative than a booze contract, I’m guessing. It is interesting to imagine the thought of the marketing team deciding to approach her.
I have to say her commercials really are sexy and cool. She sells it!
@Esmom
She was on a talk show? I think Kimmel, and said that she started drinking whiskey, and decided she wanted to get “in” on it, so she bought a distillery, and then started asking around. So she approached them.
Have any of their “boycotts” been successful? Pro tip: turn some of that energy inward, Deplorables. Physician, heal thyself.
Keurigs and Jim Beam for Christmas gifts!
My cousin’s ultra-right wing wife posted on Facebook yesterday that she was boycotting Jim Beam. Another cousin than posted in response that if you never buy the product any way because you don’t drink than you aren’t actually boycotting it.
You know, we don’t drink whiskey or strong alcohol. However, just to rub it off in the face of people like your cousin’s right-wing wife I will go out and buy one of those bottles today, it’ll be nice to offer it to guests during Xmas holidays.
If they fight hard, we fight harder, a bit like Wonder Woman 💪
LMAO. The deplorables really have a hard time grasping the concept of boycotting, don’t they?
If they do this one like they did the Keurig, they’ll go buy a bunch of Jim Beam and smash it.
So dumb.
So they’ll boycott Jim Beam because of the precious babies, but they won’t spend thirty seconds educating themselves about the literally hundreds of thousands of EXTRA abortions performed worldwide due to the Global Gag Rule which Trump obviously signed after Obama repealed it.
Thanks to the US withholding money from organisations that provide contraceptive services when the Republicans are in power, the abortion rate across the world’s developing countries is two-and-a-half times that of when there’s a Democrat in charge.
Sigh.
I’m making a donation to Planned Parenthood today in the name of Pence! What a great idea. I’ve donated before anonymously but naming Pence is brilliant!
Jim Beam Apple & soda!!!!
I need to buy some bourbon for eggnog drinking purposes so I guess I’m buying some Jim Beam this year!
Looks like I’m going to buy some Jim Beam!!
Mika, thank you for donating to PP! When I was younger, high school, I had to go there for paps/BC because my mother refused to believe I started my period. My mother, I love her, has still never once mentioned the words, “period, pads, sex or sex safety” to me and I’m 30, married with babies. I had to navigate the waters all on my own, since our lovely public school only taught abstinence. PP is so important and their services need to stay available!!!
I’m sorry your mom and school system failed you there, but glad you had a place to go.
The school district I live in (and my children went to and grandchildren go to) just got rid of the Thrive Sex Ed curriculum (locally based) for various reasons – one being they only teach abstinence. Another was a survey they put out saying it would be anonymous and it wasn’t. So they are putting their own program together and teaching all types of birth control.
When I was a teen I was having sex with condoms and no birth control because I literally didn’t understand where/how to get it. A friend told me about planned parenthood and I went there from then until I was old enough to just go to the doctors. They made me get pap smears and exams in order to get pills which I normally wouldn’t have done. So in other words, if there was no PP I would never had any exams to check for pre-cancerous cells or anything like that. They also educate about STD’s.
I had a friend who had two children by the time she was 16. Go ahead and tell me those services aren’t needed. I DARE YOU DEPLORABLES!
Everyone is getting Jim Beam for Christmas in my family now…EVERYONE!
Exactly, same 😂😂
I prefer knob creek but my trump voting father in law will get jim beam for xmas this year.
And every time they boycott something I will go out and buy more of it.
“Mother’s Husband”. I can’t stop giggling, and might just need fresh knickers…! Do Mother and Husband have children? If so, oooh aah, they did “it”. Oh, wait. Perhaps they qualified for immaculate conceptions. Heeheeheehee!,
I guess Jack Daniels sales will go up then. But I am sure Mila will be just fine.
You get Jim Beam, you get Jim Beam, you get Jim Beam, and you get Jim Beam.
EVERYONE GETS JIM BEAM !!!!
I just came to say that Mila is the nicest celebrity I’ve ever met. I used to work at Starbucks many years ago. She came in on Christmas Day with a crew of people, and bought lattes for everyone. She asked all the baristas about our families and how our holiday was going. She was super sweet, and she tipped well. She insisted on carrying all her own stuff back to her table, and was just generally humble and considerate of the people around her. This was probably ten years ago, but I always think of her fondly because most celebrities are not that down to earth. I live in NYC and spent a lot of years in the service industry. I now do marketing and special events, so I’ve met quite a few celebrities over the years. Mila is a class act.
That is a nice story…nice to hear about a celeb. I watched a decorating show a while back where she decorated her parents place as a surprise, she was so sweet and super-close to her parents, I immediately liked her even more , so it’s nice to know she’s that nice to everyone in real life.
Someone should give them a little boycott tip: It only works if you buy bottles of Jim Beam then smash them on camera to post on SM.
hahaha. like the ninny who bought a keurig and smashed it? lol. dolts.
Jim Beam is owned by Suntory, which is based in Japan. Like, they really care what Mila says and does regarding America’s VP.
Why would Mila care. She already got paid.
It’s funny because Jim Beam was bought out by a large Japanese Spirits company. It’s not even American anymore, only in name.
I’ve never liked whiskey (more of a beer person) but someone made me a drink with it recently and I really enjoyed it. Guess I could remake it with some Jim Beam now
thank god for PP
I am 100% PRO-CHOICE. However, I do not think it is right to call those who aren’t deplorable. Thank Goddess we live in a country where everyone is (still) allowed to choose what they want. Those who are pro-life have every right to boycott Jim Bean if they personally disagree with the choice of one of their sponsors. I feel like ‘deplorable’ should be saved for peeps like Harvey Weinstein or Trump and his associates.
But the thing is, it’s not like they’re just sitting in their anti-choice view-point saying live and let live, they are ACTIVELY trying to take away your right to be pro-choice. Kentucky has one clinic left that can perform abortions and it looks like it may close within a year. Frankly people that actively work to restrict the rights of others or to cause suffering to others deserve to be called deplorable.
That’s a very good point. I agree with you completely.
Can’t STAND Jim Beam. Knob Creek or Basil Hayden’s for me. Maybe I’ll break my no Jim Beam tradition and buy a bottle for company.
VIVA LA BEAM! Cheers, everyone!
The press is being conned. The bots played a major role in the BoycottNFL campaign, so why does the press seem to think that they aren’t doing the same thing with the BoycottBean campaign? The BoycottBean Campaign is gaining steam because the bots have been very aggressive and relentless lately. Twitter said that it was removing these bot accounts, but as we can see from the increase in these latest boycott campaigns, this isn’t true.
What haven’t the Dotard supporters and Russian bots(the press is ignoring that they have been playing a big part in these boycott campaigns) not boycotted?
Yesterday, the bots and Dotard supporters launched a fire and boycott campaign against Shep Smith for factchecking the Hillary Uranium story that Hannity, Nunes, Grassley, and the Dotard had been spreading. They even threatened to boycott FN if they don’t fire Shep Smith.
Over the weekend the bots and Dotard supporters launched a boycottKeurig campaign because they announced that they weren’t running their ads during his show and as the bots became more and more aggressive, Keurig gave in and apologized to Hannity for the way they announced that they weren’t going to run ads during his show. Someone posted a chart showing that boycottKeurig was trending at #1 in Russia, while the hashtag in support of Hannity was trending at #2.
Then there was the boycottNFL campaign because players took a knee during the NA and the Dotard was on twitter whining about the players and calling Jerry Jones 4 times a day to make him make the players stand during the NA.
There was also the boycott against Jemele and ESPN because she called out the Dotard for being a WS.
There was also the boycott against Hamilton because the cast asked Pence to do the right thing and stop letting the Dotard and WH facilitate hatred and division.
Then there were the boycotts against
Amazon
Starbucks
Nordstorm
Macys
Amazon
Oreos
Pepsi
Nabisco
Ben & Jerrys
Aneuhauser-Busch
Apple
Ford
AT&T
Star Wars
Hawaii
Netflix
Stephen King
I just my bottle. The big one!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*got* my bottle. I promise I haven’t started hitting the bottle yet.
