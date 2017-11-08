“Taylor Swift releases ‘Reputation’ track listing, still won’t say anything about neo-Nazis”

Taylor Swift usually runs a pretty tight ship when it comes to musical leaks or whatever. Generally speaking, if we’re hearing about a particular song, it’s because Taylor wants us to hear about it. But this week, ahead of the Friday drop of her new album, Reputation, Tay-Tay’s track listing leaked and it seemed to leak without her say-so. So Taylor just posted the track listing herself on Instagram, which you can see above. There’s a collab with Ed Sheeran and Future. There’s a song called “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”which I bet is about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Considering she even referenced the Kimye stuff in her love ballad “Call It What You Want,” I think there a good chance that Reputation is less about blind-item boyfriend songs and more about Taylor whining about being a snake.
What else is going on in Tay-world? She’s been hosting “Secret Sessions” where she invites her true-blue fans into her home(s) and lets them hear the full album. She released a video about it:
This is the way Taylor is promoting Reputation, and it is sort of a take-off on how Beyonce promoted her last two albums. Beyonce famously did no advanced media ahead of Lemonade and the self-titled album, and Bey just let the music speak for itself… sort of. When Beyonce did it, she was all about Beyonce and creating her own lyrical and visual narrative, and you felt Bey’s fingerprints at every level. Taylor wants to do that, only her version is petty and has no political or social message. As The Atlantic points out, the whole idea of “Taylor Swift will not speak on behalf of Taylor Swift” means that she’s not commenting on stories like “Taylor Swift tries to shut down a blogger who criticized her for silently pandering to neo-Nazis.”
All that being said, Reputation is on track to have major sales, and to do so without the benefit of streaming. Taylor won’t put Reputation onto Spotify or any streaming service until a week after the album drops. She’s on track to have the biggest album debut without streaming for 2017.
Video screencaps courtesy of WENN.
I absolutely ADORE the photo with the track listing. Beautiful.
And I have a feeling it’s actually going to be a good album – I don’t know why, because I am not a fan of hers or the released singles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I still don’t F with Darth Becky.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hope calling people names like that makes you feel nice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It just dawned on me that Tay Tay’s fans are part of the problem. They’re so thin-skinned or shrill or conspiratorial or needlessly dramatic that it really ends up negatively impacting my view of her. I mean, does she encourage it or are they crazy, culty, worshipful all on their own?
That said, Taylor does plenty of damage on her own. She really does seem to be an appropriate mascot for the Deplorables whether intentional or not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope not denouncing nazis and capitlizing on racist tropes make tay fans feel nice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jeez, she seriously wrote a song called Don’t Blame Me, and put it right after a song called I Did Something Bad.
I’m exhausted by the vibe of this album and it’s not even out yet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These could mostly be titles of chapters in a Trump or Trump spawn autobiography.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
King of my Heart is the one that makes me feel like gagging.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its frustrating. Just like Trump needed days and hundreds of questions to get there, it shouldnt be hard to say nazis are garbage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She needed to put track list on IG because People on twitter do it and she threatened to sue them (yes again – her lawyer send papers again, even to ordinary people on twitter). Twitter account of Perez Hilton was temporary closed because she reported it. She loves to sue people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isnt sending a cease and desist letter different than suing someone? Has she ever actually sued anyone other than that groper?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its a threat of lawsuit essentially
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not sure, but DJ sue her? She had some sue/threat of lawsuit drama with her former guitar teacher (who dare to point at his web said that he taught her how to play when she was a child) and some fans who made t-shirt with her songs lyrics.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She got the Trumpian play book down to a science. I’m waiting for the collusion with Putin to begin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Don’t Blame Me”
“Delicate”
“Look What You Made Me Do”
It’s Taylor Swift in a nutshell! Lmao. Be on the look out for bonus track “Nazi Princess”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Taylor Swift releases ‘Reputation’ track listing, still won’t say anything about neo-Nazis”
Honestly that sentence right there is all you need to know about her AND conveniently manages to sum up exactly who she is and has been as a person. The fact the human personification of mediocrity will still be able to get away with it, break sale records (supposedly), and have plenty of apologizers is a damning indictment on ourselves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES Lynnie. This is exactly what I said yesterday. This is not an innocuous thing. This is who she is, and it ain’t pretty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
well I’VE never bought a single track of hers so I’m not exactly blaming myself, lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t understand why this is ok with anyone. How can someone support her and she can’t spend 20 seconds to make a statement? They make excuses for her just like the Deplorables do for 45. So they must agree with her not speaking out and don’t care about racism.
At this point, I believe she is a bigot. I don’t know anyone who would want to be associated. Depeche Mode slapped back quickly when Richard Spencer said they were his favorite band and it is nothing close to the worship she gets from them.
This goes to the heart of who you are and what you stand for and your morality.
Every single day she says nothing is another day of complicity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s just so strange how easy it is for her to have positive publicity materialize out of nowhere, photos of her baking cookies and feeding fans, donating money to certain groups, flowers to certain artists YET she cannot take a few minutes to issue a statement saying she does NOT want or need support for Nazi hate mongering racist bigots!! A simple tweet Taylor… don’t be political if you don’t want to be! This isn’t politics its humanity…tell those who believe in White supremacy to go F themselves and that their love for you is not wanted or appreciated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA with everything you said, Magnolia. I’m a little bewildered by the fact that this isn’t a bigger deal to most people. She has had every opportunity in the world to say something, and she has never said a word. That, to me, says all you need to know about her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s had a big Nazi following ever since she became famous, and she’s never even come close to denouncing them in any way.
Their support of her has actually died down a bit these days. During her Fearless and Speak Now eras her image was constantly being used as a symbol for white power by a ton of Neo-Nazi groups, who very much thought she was semi-openly one of them. If she didn’t shut that down then, there’s zero reason to think she will now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just heard about this nazi following recently. I need to go back and see what it’s all about. I thought she was harmless before but this lead up to her new album is really awful. In this climate!? Why she is choosing to present this whoa is me white prevledge bs is baffling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her face irritates me. I’ve never enjoyed her music or anything about her. I really don’t get it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Okay so you do not like Taylor Swift’s looks, music and public reputations, but at least you are not agreeing with all those awful things that are being said about her either, I like your fairness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People are allowed to not enjoy her music. And not understand what makes her so popular.
You certainly took “Her face irritates me” and ran it into ‘unfairness’ and ‘all those awful things’ said about. Many of which are completely valid criticism that Swift and her fans turn into “omg tay tay is being attacked again!!11!1!!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lolo86
So you are okay with her not taking a minute out of her day to say it isn’t true? If I am accused of something false, I like to set the record straight. You support her allowing the impression she is a Nazi sympathizer live on. Good to know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That picture really makes me feel like she’s judging me, like “what do you MEAN you don’t remember what track 6 is omfg”
Also, while I’m usually an advocate for celebs not needing to make statements/give interviews about every little issue, at this point she should definitely say something about this N@zi stuff. It’s looking really, really bad that she hasn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think that it was no accident that the track list leaked. It was her team’s way of changing the narrative from her sending the lawyer letter to the blogger and redirecting the public’s attention to her album.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe the album should be called “Problematic” 😂😂😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The difference between her and Beyonce is B has talent, Tay-Tay not so much. And I say this as a person who only listens to classic rock, but Lemonade was a masterpiece.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree! I really never listened to Beyonce, wasn’t my cup of tea, and to be honest, Lemonade wasn’t either, but you can’t deny Lemonade truly is a masterpiece!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Careful you’re now gonna get a bunch of comments disparaging Bey and how she’s the downfall of all things art, because they are the smart ones who haven’t fallen for her hype lmao
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d never paid much attention to Bey until Lemonade, which I bought the entire visua album of. Loved it, and I think she’s very talented.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Bey, I have loved ever since Dangerously in Love. I still listen to that album and Lemonade is incredible. The thing that she has over Taylor is that she’s an entertainer. She can sing, she can write, but what makes her great is that she entertains. I mean goddamn, I saw her live last year and that show was insane. The level of quality was incredible. Even my boss (an old guy, no disrespect) was super excited for me (“I hear her shows are incredible. Let me know if it’s really that good.”).
Taylor can write, she can sing okay, she cannot dance, and the only time whisper about the greatness of her shows is when she has guests. She is successful because she writes catchy songs and has had an iron grip on her image. She’s a marketing expert, not an entertainer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beyonce has never really been my taste as far as image and music, but Lemonade is creative and showed a range of styles. I don’t understand the virulent dislike since she doesn’t say much. There are things I don’t like, but every celebrity controls their image.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually really like/liked her as a pop star, TBH. But, I get that she’s childish and petty. So, how funny is it that she put her own name in ALL CAPS a la Donald Trump on the songs list?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
BC she’s a narcissistic pill just like Trump? But even lowlife Trump disavowed (or puppeted some words to the effect) sooner than she has! She is cut from the same cloth: petty, egotistical and completely oblivious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I did something bad”
“Don’t blame me”
“Look what you made me do”
“This is why we can’t have nice things”
“Call it what you want”
It’s like we’re all in a dysfunctional relationship with Taylor Swift.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those song titles are kind of depressing or she’s feeling guilty about something. She probably isn’t a fun or enjoyable person to be around, even before one of her breakups
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always thought she was a semi-sociopath (like most famous people!) but this just made me 100% believe it. Who dedicates an album about herself, her fame and her victimhood as a response of some minor backlash that was partially caused by her damn self? That her fans cannot see that she is cultivating a cult dedicated to maintaining her victimhood is astonishing.
That guy stating he feels like she’s his best friend is basically speaking for her entire fanbase which is so unhealthy! The fact that she picked that quote to be featured in this video is just to further promote this idea which is no bueno. These people are so impressionable and all TS is doing is banking off their mental instability (all stans are unbalanced, you have to have some perspective).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+a gazillion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s going to trademark “Dress” and “This is why we can’t have nice things” isn’t she? *sigh*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d lmao if she tries to trademark “this is why we can’t have nice things” because Jeff Foxworthy said it before her when he reminisced about damaging his mother’s Elvis-on-velvet painting.
And why is she over-painting her lips? She has a generous pout naturally; this is verging onto Kylie territory.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh just eff off Taylor. You’re exhausting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her overbite is so pronounced in that picture.
Bait and switch. A simple statement would have blown this whole thing over. I️ don’t care how many albums she sells, her PR for this album release has been dumb and clunky.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He album sales are due to having her fans have to buy multiple just to get tickets. The number is completely inflated and meaningless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fake records. They even playing her music videos on YT on loop so she can beat Adele record. They hate Adele because she can make big sale numbers and awards without big promo and is better than Tay Tay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fans can buy up to 13 *different* copies of the album to boost their chance at better concert tickets. So, if even just 5,000 of her most devoted fans buy all 13, that turns presales into 65,000. That’s nuts. And her fans do it because they want her attention on social media.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep – I’ve seen so many fans say that they have pre-ordered like 5+ copies due to the whole concert ticket structure attached. No wonder her sales are so high, the system she set up is 100% set for that very purpose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m looking forward to the day when all those that spent time and money to get preferred status for concert tickets discover all that effort and expense didn’t really guarantee them anything. Some are already grumbling that nothing they do seems to move them up beyond a certain point. It’s a pyramid scheme disguised as fan service and I can envision it backfiring in a major way if it doesn’t pay off for the fans that bought into it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yea which is upsetting that she made a system like that. So fans buy multiple copies for a CHANCE at concert tickets
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And she will said they’re her Best friends, just like on this secrect session. It is a cult and a scary one. they are afraid to write that they don’t like her new music, because she is 24/7 on SM and she can see it and they could have problems to get tickets, go to secret session etc. It is insane. Every bad word from media/ other people about TS, they take as attack on them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My favorite part of the secret sessions… those that were fortunate enough to attend these events have now claimed “the SS” as shorthand to describe themselves on Tumblr an other social media. As in, “if you see someone leak info, altert the SS immediately, they have ways of reaching Taylor’s team so the problem can be dealt with.” Yikes. Someone really should tell them the history of the actual SS, although I suppose in a tragically ironic way it fits with the general theme of the last few days in Taylorland.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. That is why I side eye her and anyone on IG with 100 million followers. Suuuuurrre.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I bet she uses the same bff brainwashing tactic with her boyfriends, too. Everything is a hustle to feed her insatiable ego.
The saddest thing is her POC fans are torn because they want to believe the hype, but she won’t denounce racism. I don’t know how anyone with a conscience can support this 🐍
Report this comment as spam or abuse
her fans are scary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Taylor Swift was cast to play an evil character, which character would suit her best? Cinderella’s evil stepmother, Maleficent from Sleeping beauty, Medusa, Scarlet O’Hara, Baby Jane Hudson, Carrie’s mother?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some mute character?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
scarlet wasn’t evil!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The demogorgon from Stranger Things.
Or the Mind Flayer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg, I’m dying at this comment!!! Thanks for the giggles
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cinderella’s stepsister, all grown up and after plastic surgery.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The album’s lyrical content will prob be something like this: “I mean, ok, I did something bad. Oh my God, so what? Don’t blame me! I’m so delicate and those liars are calling ME one! Look, what you made me do. So it goes. You know, this is why we can’t have nice things. You know what? Call it what you want, asshat. Oh my God, why is everyone so MEAN?”
Eh. I had hope. But these song titles made me cringe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She cannot pull a Beyoncé type release because:
- she can’t fake ‘not caring’ long enough like B (obviously B cares but she drops her music out of nowhere and truly doesn’t speak to the press)
- she’s not a natural bad girl. She’s got a mean streak and vindictive petty traits and natural confidence as everybody blows smoke up her ass but she’s not a ‘bad girl’ in the sense that Rihanna is
- her whole fame relies on the adulation and ‘friendship’ with her fans. If they feel she’s withholding from them (her FRIENDS should know about the album!), her popularity will crash and fall. It’s all good when the cult believes in you but they will destroy her if she treats them anything less than she does now so she has to keep her ‘friendships’ up.
- her music is directly tied to her love life but due to the shortness of every cycle, she has to build up to the album’s theme (whereas we know Beyoncé’s love life due to her actually having a long-term relationship with all it’s ups and downs, TS is just heavily in love and spectacular crashes with no sense of self-awareness).
- Taylor Swift is never subtle and needs to explain Taylor Swift at all times. Even now she prefers to react a small blogger critiquing her lack of critiquing Nazis seeing her as their white power princess!! That’s TS in a nutshell.
TS needs to never forget Lady Gaga getting tired AF about her own shtick when she was nearing 30 and pandering too much to her fans during an emotional tough time (when her health suffered). It will affect her career and personal life and when she hits her 30+, let’s see how fun it will be to be that close to your fans when she will lose popularity due to age and maybe having a different personal life (marriage for instance as she seems to be hinting Joe is ‘the one’).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Uhmm that hair in the video above is really bad. I mean who styled that & thought “yes, this is the look we want” ?????????
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Taylor Swift will never fail because of suckers like me, who preorder the album even though they’re team Kimye *shame* *shame* *shame*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her previous pop songs had catchiness to them.
The song Reputation is annoying — it’s not one of those songs you can bop your head to while you’re in the car (which I think was the key to the success of her previous songs. I don’t expect her to be Bob Dylan lyrically, but I do expect her to produce something catchy.).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess I’ll just say I’m SO excited for Friday and leave it at that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Holy hell, you people ACTUALLY think Taylor is a neo nazi? That is so idiotic and hysterical. If I were her I wouldn’t dignify that BS with a response. Find someone else to accuse of Nazism who, oh I dunno, ACTUALLY is a nazi!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That Atlantic article is great, btw.
Report this comment as spam or abuse