“Taylor Swift releases ‘Reputation’ track listing, still won’t say anything about neo-Nazis”

Taylor Swift usually runs a pretty tight ship when it comes to musical leaks or whatever. Generally speaking, if we’re hearing about a particular song, it’s because Taylor wants us to hear about it. But this week, ahead of the Friday drop of her new album, Reputation, Tay-Tay’s track listing leaked and it seemed to leak without her say-so. So Taylor just posted the track listing herself on Instagram, which you can see above. There’s a collab with Ed Sheeran and Future. There’s a song called “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”which I bet is about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Considering she even referenced the Kimye stuff in her love ballad “Call It What You Want,” I think there a good chance that Reputation is less about blind-item boyfriend songs and more about Taylor whining about being a snake.

What else is going on in Tay-world? She’s been hosting “Secret Sessions” where she invites her true-blue fans into her home(s) and lets them hear the full album. She released a video about it:

This is the way Taylor is promoting Reputation, and it is sort of a take-off on how Beyonce promoted her last two albums. Beyonce famously did no advanced media ahead of Lemonade and the self-titled album, and Bey just let the music speak for itself… sort of. When Beyonce did it, she was all about Beyonce and creating her own lyrical and visual narrative, and you felt Bey’s fingerprints at every level. Taylor wants to do that, only her version is petty and has no political or social message. As The Atlantic points out, the whole idea of “Taylor Swift will not speak on behalf of Taylor Swift” means that she’s not commenting on stories like “Taylor Swift tries to shut down a blogger who criticized her for silently pandering to neo-Nazis.”

All that being said, Reputation is on track to have major sales, and to do so without the benefit of streaming. Taylor won’t put Reputation onto Spotify or any streaming service until a week after the album drops. She’s on track to have the biggest album debut without streaming for 2017.