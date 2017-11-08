Taylor Swift releases ‘Reputation’ track listing, still won’t say anything about neo-Nazis

Taylor Swift usually runs a pretty tight ship when it comes to musical leaks or whatever. Generally speaking, if we’re hearing about a particular song, it’s because Taylor wants us to hear about it. But this week, ahead of the Friday drop of her new album, Reputation, Tay-Tay’s track listing leaked and it seemed to leak without her say-so. So Taylor just posted the track listing herself on Instagram, which you can see above. There’s a collab with Ed Sheeran and Future. There’s a song called “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”which I bet is about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Considering she even referenced the Kimye stuff in her love ballad “Call It What You Want,” I think there a good chance that Reputation is less about blind-item boyfriend songs and more about Taylor whining about being a snake.

What else is going on in Tay-world? She’s been hosting “Secret Sessions” where she invites her true-blue fans into her home(s) and lets them hear the full album. She released a video about it:

This is the way Taylor is promoting Reputation, and it is sort of a take-off on how Beyonce promoted her last two albums. Beyonce famously did no advanced media ahead of Lemonade and the self-titled album, and Bey just let the music speak for itself… sort of. When Beyonce did it, she was all about Beyonce and creating her own lyrical and visual narrative, and you felt Bey’s fingerprints at every level. Taylor wants to do that, only her version is petty and has no political or social message. As The Atlantic points out, the whole idea of “Taylor Swift will not speak on behalf of Taylor Swift” means that she’s not commenting on stories like “Taylor Swift tries to shut down a blogger who criticized her for silently pandering to neo-Nazis.”

All that being said, Reputation is on track to have major sales, and to do so without the benefit of streaming. Taylor won’t put Reputation onto Spotify or any streaming service until a week after the album drops. She’s on track to have the biggest album debut without streaming for 2017.

Taylor Swift's new video 'Look What You Made Me Do'

  1. A Croatian says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:25 am

    I absolutely ADORE the photo with the track listing. Beautiful.
    And I have a feeling it’s actually going to be a good album – I don’t know why, because I am not a fan of hers or the released singles.

  2. Nicole says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:26 am

    I still don’t F with Darth Becky.

  3. Julianna says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Jeez, she seriously wrote a song called Don’t Blame Me, and put it right after a song called I Did Something Bad.

    I’m exhausted by the vibe of this album and it’s not even out yet.

  4. Lori says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Its frustrating. Just like Trump needed days and hundreds of questions to get there, it shouldnt be hard to say nazis are garbage.

  5. no no says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:29 am

    She needed to put track list on IG because People on twitter do it and she threatened to sue them (yes again – her lawyer send papers again, even to ordinary people on twitter). Twitter account of Perez Hilton was temporary closed because she reported it. She loves to sue people.

  6. Shambles says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:34 am

    “Don’t Blame Me”
    “Delicate”
    “Look What You Made Me Do”

    It’s Taylor Swift in a nutshell! Lmao. Be on the look out for bonus track “Nazi Princess”

  7. Lynnie says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:34 am

    “Taylor Swift releases ‘Reputation’ track listing, still won’t say anything about neo-Nazis”

    Honestly that sentence right there is all you need to know about her AND conveniently manages to sum up exactly who she is and has been as a person. The fact the human personification of mediocrity will still be able to get away with it, break sale records (supposedly), and have plenty of apologizers is a damning indictment on ourselves.

    • Shambles says:
      November 8, 2017 at 8:44 am

      YES Lynnie. This is exactly what I said yesterday. This is not an innocuous thing. This is who she is, and it ain’t pretty.

    • Boodiba says:
      November 8, 2017 at 10:40 am

      well I’VE never bought a single track of hers so I’m not exactly blaming myself, lol

    • magnoliarose says:
      November 8, 2017 at 10:47 am

      I don’t understand why this is ok with anyone. How can someone support her and she can’t spend 20 seconds to make a statement? They make excuses for her just like the Deplorables do for 45. So they must agree with her not speaking out and don’t care about racism.

      At this point, I believe she is a bigot. I don’t know anyone who would want to be associated. Depeche Mode slapped back quickly when Richard Spencer said they were his favorite band and it is nothing close to the worship she gets from them.
      This goes to the heart of who you are and what you stand for and your morality.
      Every single day she says nothing is another day of complicity.

      • JA says:
        November 8, 2017 at 11:23 am

        It’s just so strange how easy it is for her to have positive publicity materialize out of nowhere, photos of her baking cookies and feeding fans, donating money to certain groups, flowers to certain artists YET she cannot take a few minutes to issue a statement saying she does NOT want or need support for Nazi hate mongering racist bigots!! A simple tweet Taylor… don’t be political if you don’t want to be! This isn’t politics its humanity…tell those who believe in White supremacy to go F themselves and that their love for you is not wanted or appreciated.

      • Shambles says:
        November 8, 2017 at 11:32 am

        ITA with everything you said, Magnolia. I’m a little bewildered by the fact that this isn’t a bigger deal to most people. She has had every opportunity in the world to say something, and she has never said a word. That, to me, says all you need to know about her.

  8. Julianna says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:37 am

    She’s had a big Nazi following ever since she became famous, and she’s never even come close to denouncing them in any way.

    Their support of her has actually died down a bit these days. During her Fearless and Speak Now eras her image was constantly being used as a symbol for white power by a ton of Neo-Nazi groups, who very much thought she was semi-openly one of them. If she didn’t shut that down then, there’s zero reason to think she will now.

    • easi says:
      November 8, 2017 at 9:21 am

      I just heard about this nazi following recently. I need to go back and see what it’s all about. I thought she was harmless before but this lead up to her new album is really awful. In this climate!? Why she is choosing to present this whoa is me white prevledge bs is baffling.

  9. tw says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Her face irritates me. I’ve never enjoyed her music or anything about her. I really don’t get it.

    Reply
    • Lolo86lf says:
      November 8, 2017 at 9:41 am

      Okay so you do not like Taylor Swift’s looks, music and public reputations, but at least you are not agreeing with all those awful things that are being said about her either, I like your fairness.

      • TaraT3 says:
        November 8, 2017 at 9:53 am

        People are allowed to not enjoy her music. And not understand what makes her so popular.

        You certainly took “Her face irritates me” and ran it into ‘unfairness’ and ‘all those awful things’ said about. Many of which are completely valid criticism that Swift and her fans turn into “omg tay tay is being attacked again!!11!1!!”

      • magnoliarose says:
        November 8, 2017 at 10:50 am

        @Lolo86

        So you are okay with her not taking a minute out of her day to say it isn’t true? If I am accused of something false, I like to set the record straight. You support her allowing the impression she is a Nazi sympathizer live on. Good to know.

  10. L'etranger says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:40 am

    That picture really makes me feel like she’s judging me, like “what do you MEAN you don’t remember what track 6 is omfg”

    Also, while I’m usually an advocate for celebs not needing to make statements/give interviews about every little issue, at this point she should definitely say something about this N@zi stuff. It’s looking really, really bad that she hasn’t.

  11. Meryl says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:46 am

    I think that it was no accident that the track list leaked. It was her team’s way of changing the narrative from her sending the lawyer letter to the blogger and redirecting the public’s attention to her album.

  12. H says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:47 am

    The difference between her and Beyonce is B has talent, Tay-Tay not so much. And I say this as a person who only listens to classic rock, but Lemonade was a masterpiece.

    • A Croatian says:
      November 8, 2017 at 8:52 am

      I agree! I really never listened to Beyonce, wasn’t my cup of tea, and to be honest, Lemonade wasn’t either, but you can’t deny Lemonade truly is a masterpiece!!

    • Lynnie says:
      November 8, 2017 at 8:56 am

      Careful you’re now gonna get a bunch of comments disparaging Bey and how she’s the downfall of all things art, because they are the smart ones who haven’t fallen for her hype lmao

    • littlemissnaughty says:
      November 8, 2017 at 10:00 am

      I love Bey, I have loved ever since Dangerously in Love. I still listen to that album and Lemonade is incredible. The thing that she has over Taylor is that she’s an entertainer. She can sing, she can write, but what makes her great is that she entertains. I mean goddamn, I saw her live last year and that show was insane. The level of quality was incredible. Even my boss (an old guy, no disrespect) was super excited for me (“I hear her shows are incredible. Let me know if it’s really that good.”).

      Taylor can write, she can sing okay, she cannot dance, and the only time whisper about the greatness of her shows is when she has guests. She is successful because she writes catchy songs and has had an iron grip on her image. She’s a marketing expert, not an entertainer.

    • magnoliarose says:
      November 8, 2017 at 11:03 am

      Beyonce has never really been my taste as far as image and music, but Lemonade is creative and showed a range of styles. I don’t understand the virulent dislike since she doesn’t say much. There are things I don’t like, but every celebrity controls their image.

  13. Hella says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:53 am

    I actually really like/liked her as a pop star, TBH. But, I get that she’s childish and petty. So, how funny is it that she put her own name in ALL CAPS a la Donald Trump on the songs list?

  14. bread says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:57 am

    “I did something bad”
    “Don’t blame me”
    “Look what you made me do”
    “This is why we can’t have nice things”
    “Call it what you want”

    It’s like we’re all in a dysfunctional relationship with Taylor Swift.

    • Beth says:
      November 8, 2017 at 9:13 am

      Those song titles are kind of depressing or she’s feeling guilty about something. She probably isn’t a fun or enjoyable person to be around, even before one of her breakups

    • Artemis says:
      November 8, 2017 at 10:18 am

      I always thought she was a semi-sociopath (like most famous people!) but this just made me 100% believe it. Who dedicates an album about herself, her fame and her victimhood as a response of some minor backlash that was partially caused by her damn self? That her fans cannot see that she is cultivating a cult dedicated to maintaining her victimhood is astonishing.

      That guy stating he feels like she’s his best friend is basically speaking for her entire fanbase which is so unhealthy! The fact that she picked that quote to be featured in this video is just to further promote this idea which is no bueno. These people are so impressionable and all TS is doing is banking off their mental instability (all stans are unbalanced, you have to have some perspective).

  15. Monsy says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:59 am

    She’s going to trademark “Dress” and “This is why we can’t have nice things” isn’t she? *sigh*

    • graymatters says:
      November 8, 2017 at 9:37 am

      I’d lmao if she tries to trademark “this is why we can’t have nice things” because Jeff Foxworthy said it before her when he reminisced about damaging his mother’s Elvis-on-velvet painting.

      And why is she over-painting her lips? She has a generous pout naturally; this is verging onto Kylie territory.

  16. WombatNation says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:38 am

    Oh just eff off Taylor. You’re exhausting.

  17. Madly says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Her overbite is so pronounced in that picture.

    Bait and switch. A simple statement would have blown this whole thing over. I️ don’t care how many albums she sells, her PR for this album release has been dumb and clunky.

  18. Madly says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:42 am

    He album sales are due to having her fans have to buy multiple just to get tickets. The number is completely inflated and meaningless.

    • no no says:
      November 8, 2017 at 9:53 am

      Fake records. They even playing her music videos on YT on loop so she can beat Adele record. They hate Adele because she can make big sale numbers and awards without big promo and is better than Tay Tay.

      • Meryl says:
        November 8, 2017 at 10:33 am

        Fans can buy up to 13 *different* copies of the album to boost their chance at better concert tickets. So, if even just 5,000 of her most devoted fans buy all 13, that turns presales into 65,000. That’s nuts. And her fans do it because they want her attention on social media.

    • TaraT3 says:
      November 8, 2017 at 9:55 am

      Yep – I’ve seen so many fans say that they have pre-ordered like 5+ copies due to the whole concert ticket structure attached. No wonder her sales are so high, the system she set up is 100% set for that very purpose.

      • jetlagged says:
        November 8, 2017 at 12:41 pm

        I’m looking forward to the day when all those that spent time and money to get preferred status for concert tickets discover all that effort and expense didn’t really guarantee them anything. Some are already grumbling that nothing they do seems to move them up beyond a certain point. It’s a pyramid scheme disguised as fan service and I can envision it backfiring in a major way if it doesn’t pay off for the fans that bought into it.

    • Nicole says:
      November 8, 2017 at 10:42 am

      Yea which is upsetting that she made a system like that. So fans buy multiple copies for a CHANCE at concert tickets

      • cool girl says:
        November 8, 2017 at 10:58 am

        And she will said they’re her Best friends, just like on this secrect session. It is a cult and a scary one. they are afraid to write that they don’t like her new music, because she is 24/7 on SM and she can see it and they could have problems to get tickets, go to secret session etc. It is insane. Every bad word from media/ other people about TS, they take as attack on them.

      • jetlagged says:
        November 8, 2017 at 12:28 pm

        My favorite part of the secret sessions… those that were fortunate enough to attend these events have now claimed “the SS” as shorthand to describe themselves on Tumblr an other social media. As in, “if you see someone leak info, altert the SS immediately, they have ways of reaching Taylor’s team so the problem can be dealt with.” Yikes. Someone really should tell them the history of the actual SS, although I suppose in a tragically ironic way it fits with the general theme of the last few days in Taylorland.

    • magnoliarose says:
      November 8, 2017 at 11:06 am

      Exactly. That is why I side eye her and anyone on IG with 100 million followers. Suuuuurrre.

      • MI6 says:
        November 8, 2017 at 12:20 pm

        I bet she uses the same bff brainwashing tactic with her boyfriends, too. Everything is a hustle to feed her insatiable ego.
        The saddest thing is her POC fans are torn because they want to believe the hype, but she won’t denounce racism. I don’t know how anyone with a conscience can support this 🐍

    • hilariouso says:
      November 8, 2017 at 2:09 pm

      her fans are scary.

  19. Lolo86lf says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:53 am

    If Taylor Swift was cast to play an evil character, which character would suit her best? Cinderella’s evil stepmother, Maleficent from Sleeping beauty, Medusa, Scarlet O’Hara, Baby Jane Hudson, Carrie’s mother?

  20. Amaria says:
    November 8, 2017 at 10:04 am

    The album’s lyrical content will prob be something like this: “I mean, ok, I did something bad. Oh my God, so what? Don’t blame me! I’m so delicate and those liars are calling ME one! Look, what you made me do. So it goes. You know, this is why we can’t have nice things. You know what? Call it what you want, asshat. Oh my God, why is everyone so MEAN?”
    Eh. I had hope. But these song titles made me cringe.

  21. Artemis says:
    November 8, 2017 at 10:27 am

    She cannot pull a Beyoncé type release because:

    - she can’t fake ‘not caring’ long enough like B (obviously B cares but she drops her music out of nowhere and truly doesn’t speak to the press)
    - she’s not a natural bad girl. She’s got a mean streak and vindictive petty traits and natural confidence as everybody blows smoke up her ass but she’s not a ‘bad girl’ in the sense that Rihanna is
    - her whole fame relies on the adulation and ‘friendship’ with her fans. If they feel she’s withholding from them (her FRIENDS should know about the album!), her popularity will crash and fall. It’s all good when the cult believes in you but they will destroy her if she treats them anything less than she does now so she has to keep her ‘friendships’ up.
    - her music is directly tied to her love life but due to the shortness of every cycle, she has to build up to the album’s theme (whereas we know Beyoncé’s love life due to her actually having a long-term relationship with all it’s ups and downs, TS is just heavily in love and spectacular crashes with no sense of self-awareness).
    - Taylor Swift is never subtle and needs to explain Taylor Swift at all times. Even now she prefers to react a small blogger critiquing her lack of critiquing Nazis seeing her as their white power princess!! That’s TS in a nutshell.

    TS needs to never forget Lady Gaga getting tired AF about her own shtick when she was nearing 30 and pandering too much to her fans during an emotional tough time (when her health suffered). It will affect her career and personal life and when she hits her 30+, let’s see how fun it will be to be that close to your fans when she will lose popularity due to age and maybe having a different personal life (marriage for instance as she seems to be hinting Joe is ‘the one’).

  22. jugil1 says:
    November 8, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Uhmm that hair in the video above is really bad. I mean who styled that & thought “yes, this is the look we want” ?????????

  23. phatypopo says:
    November 8, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    Taylor Swift will never fail because of suckers like me, who preorder the album even though they’re team Kimye *shame* *shame* *shame*

  24. perplexed says:
    November 8, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    Her previous pop songs had catchiness to them.

    The song Reputation is annoying — it’s not one of those songs you can bop your head to while you’re in the car (which I think was the key to the success of her previous songs. I don’t expect her to be Bob Dylan lyrically, but I do expect her to produce something catchy.).

  25. Erica_V says:
    November 8, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    I guess I’ll just say I’m SO excited for Friday and leave it at that.

  26. Nope. says:
    November 8, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Holy hell, you people ACTUALLY think Taylor is a neo nazi? That is so idiotic and hysterical. If I were her I wouldn’t dignify that BS with a response. Find someone else to accuse of Nazism who, oh I dunno, ACTUALLY is a nazi!

  27. hilariouso says:
    November 8, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    That Atlantic article is great, btw.

