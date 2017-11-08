Duchess Kate in a $640 Goat dress in London: all hail the Queen of Buttons!

The Duchess of Cambridge was out and about today, fresh from her Kensington Palace gala last night. Kate really does seem to be feeling better these days, which is what happened with her second pregnancy too – once she gets past the first trimester, she feels a million times better. Does this mean that we’ll be seeing Kate on a regular basis, doing events several times a week? Probably not. Don’t get your hopes up. Today’s event was for Place2Be, one of Kate’s patronages. There was a conference for Place2Be school leaders in London and Kate made a speech. She said, in part:

“As a mother just getting used to leaving my own child at the school gates, it is clear to me that It takes a whole community to help raise a child. Whether we are school leaders, teachers, support staff or parents – we’re all in this together. We are all working to give children the emotional strength they need to face their futures and thrive.”

Has Kate been dropping George off at school this whole time and no one got a photo of her?? Hm.

As for what Kate wore today… it was a $640 dress by Goat, a label which she has worn before. This dress wasn’t a repeat though – we’ve never seen this! I like the color, because I always think Kate looks nice in those darker, autumnal colors. I think if she insists on wearing skirts and dresses this short, she should absolutely pair them with black tights and black shoes. That’s the ‘90s Girl in me speaking, but I still totally love that combo of black tights, black heels and a lighter dress.

Also: Kate is still in the warm embrace of her greatest love, BUTTONS. I recently tasked all of you lovely commenters with writing love letters from Kate to buttons and my God, did you deliver. If you need a laugh, go back and read those comments. While this dress isn’t so “OY BUTTONS, LOOK AT MY BUTTONS” as some of her other looks, you know that she chose this dress specifically because of her love of shiny buttons. And if you want to write another buttony love letter in the comments, so be it. I will enjoy it.

  1. lala says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:43 am

    I’m jealous, I so wish i could pull off that swingy boxy shape but I’m not tall or willowy, so on my 5’7 big-boobied frame I look ridiculously matronly and a bit pregnant :(

    • littlemissnaughty says:
      November 8, 2017 at 8:49 am

      Yeah, I look like a mailbox in these shapes, unfortunately. I need my clothes to show my waist or I look ridiculous.

      I think she looks really nice except for the shoes. But overall, it’s a good winter/pregnant look. Is it not cold in the UK though? The people in the background don’t look like they’re wearing much either. It’s gotten really cold over here in Germany this week, I’d freeze in that outfit.

    • Veronica says:
      November 8, 2017 at 8:58 am

      Yeah, I’m the same build and height, and I can’t pull it off. It’s definitely a slim woman’s look.

    • Erinn says:
      November 8, 2017 at 9:27 am

      Ahahah – I am 5’2″ with the same boob issue. I held up a winter jacket to my shoulders yesterday and it went down to mid-shin. I am not sure how I would have walked in it.

    • INeedANap says:
      November 8, 2017 at 9:40 am

      I have never been a fan of the boxy dresses and find their ubiquity annoying. If I had your height and boobage (I am short and bottom heavy) I’d get my Joan from mad Men on and wear all kinds of fitted 50′s style dresses. Rock it lady. :)

      • Citresse says:
        November 8, 2017 at 10:54 am

        These dresses are fug. They fit like burlap sacks and when Kate shortens them they look even more inferior and very unprofessional. Geez, this woman is almost middle aged, on her third pregnancy, married to the future King of England yet she’s forever stuck in some kind of teenage world of silliness, immaturity, laziness and total dependency on others. She doesn’t learn, and even worse: has no interest in learning.

      • Curious says:
        November 8, 2017 at 11:15 am

        Yep, boxy and bad tailoring. I get the idea: short dress and black tightpants. But that is just really one badly fitting burgundry sack aka “dress”.

        Kate is just very slim so sacky dresses don’t mess up her proportions lenght-wise. Horizontally meanwhile it is apparent how bad the cut is.

    • Ravensdaughter says:
      November 8, 2017 at 11:06 am

      The color is perfect on her.

    • Saucy says:
      November 8, 2017 at 12:24 pm

      So….this was at my workplace and I said if I got a glimpse of her I’d report back. She is utterly lacking in charisma and seems vacant at the best of times. She’s incredibly thin and a bit dim – wouldn’t know empathy if it bit her in the…That’s all I have for you folks – I’d like a republic now please. Oh forgot to add: the eyeliner is awful in real life and she looks really old for someone worshipping at the altar of idleness for most of her life. OK, now I’m done :-)

      • LaLa says:
        November 8, 2017 at 1:19 pm

        Saucy… you work at Place2Be? That’s great!
        Or was the conference held in a different place? Either way, thank you for reporting back! I truly feel for all those people that have to pretend she’s grand when in their minds they’re going like “…seriously?”

        I’ll never forget that, in their first visit to Canada, they were making some sort of pastry, and the head chef said he was instructed to tell William that his was the best pastry he’d seen in his whole life. And then we wonder where the petulant Princesplaining comes from…

    • Mo says:
      November 8, 2017 at 12:31 pm

      @Lala, I honestly don’t think this is a good look on anyone. That last pic of Kate…case in point.

    • Elizabeth says:
      November 8, 2017 at 1:49 pm

      5’7″ isn’t tall?

      • Saucy says:
        November 8, 2017 at 2:23 pm

        @lala – no I don’t work at Place2be; in a slightly different way: I’m not noble enough! My workplace is big on corporate social responsibility and we are involved with P2B hence ‘hosting’ the conference. I admit I come from a very anti-monarchy viewpoint but I’d like to think where I see intelligence/charisma/empathy/elegance etc. I’d be big enough to point this out even if the very concept of royalty is an anathema. I think Queen Rania and some of the middle eastern ‘royalty’ are beautiful, elegant and so on as women – separate to ‘royalty’. But honestly, KM is a damp squib and came across as dim.

  2. Clare says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:44 am

    Wow that’s an awful lot of money for a nicer quality version of an Old Navy sweater dress.

  3. Donna says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:47 am

    The color looks lovely on her.

  4. L84Tea says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Wow, I actually think she looks fantastic!

  5. Citresse says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Hideous

  6. Becks says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:48 am

    I like this look. It’s on trend (with the retro vibe to the dress) but not out and out trendy. This is the way for her to do updated looks while still looking “classic” since people insist she cant be trendy but has to be classic. Classic does not have to equal boring which it often does for her.

  7. Carla says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Actually love the shoes – great heel. She looks good.

  8. PIa says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Clicked & expected a boat load of buttons..but she looks fab! No complaints here.

  9. Megan says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:52 am

    If you want Duchess Kate to wear your designs, just add buttons.

  10. CharlieBouquet says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:52 am

    My son goes to kinder next year and I am dreading it. I feel like Gollum and will be gasping guard my precious, looking in the Windows lol.

    • Somegirl says:
      November 8, 2017 at 9:17 am

      I understand that feeling! I’m not a stay at home right now, but I was able to stay with him when he was a baby and my husband is now, so he’s never been left at daycare. I’m DREADING the day it’s time to take him to preschool, even though I know it will be good for him.

  11. NΞΞNΔ ΖΞΞ says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Fresh dye job… it only gets worse from here

  12. Nicole says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Lovely dress and the color works well for her. I agree that autumn colors would be lovely on her.
    Also not quite “defcon button” but those buttons are huge lol

  13. OSTONE says:
    November 8, 2017 at 8:59 am

    Best she’s looked in a while! She looks radiant! Love the look and wish i could pull it off!

  14. Snazzy says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:06 am

    And today, a Haiku:

    A shine on my sleeve
    Vivid, glorious and bright
    Buttons give me life

  15. another kate says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:09 am

    I like this too. Not the most interesting dress ever but a good color and I love the block heel with the black tights. Only thing I would have done differently is put the hair halfway back and given her a stronger lipstick.

  16. Lainey says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:09 am

    She’s altered the dress from the original, its surprise surprise shorter! Like all her dresses will be until the baby is born.

  17. Llamas says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:15 am

    I’m glad she’s wearing tights underneath. I remember during her other pregnancies she wore some super short dresses and they seemed inappropriate for her position.

  18. Maria says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:15 am

    Looks great. Love the dress, the buttons add a bit. I’m a big fan of loose dresses and tights. Also, the shoes go well with the outfit. A pleasant departure from the skinny jeans, wedges, and 4 inch heels.

  19. Kitty says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:17 am

    My question is why are the crowds small for her? You would think hundreds of people would want see her.

  20. Serene Wolf says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Pretty.

  21. Amelia says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:25 am

    THE EYELINER RETURNS!!! She had been practicing restraint, but she did not hold back with her liner and shadow this day. Bless her.

  22. Bxhal says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:43 am

    I love this outfit!

  23. MellyMel says:
    November 8, 2017 at 9:55 am

    I love this outfit! Super cute! The price tag? Not so much!

  24. Nancypants says:
    November 8, 2017 at 10:20 am

    I like buttons.
    I bought 3 shirts last year in different colors from Soft Surroundings because of the buttons.
    Multi, colorful buttons all the way down the fronts.
    It’s about as artsy as I get and I do always get compliments.

    I’m glad she looks healthier. Severe vomiting/nausea in pregnancy sucks.

  25. kay says:
    November 8, 2017 at 10:28 am

    nope. this is a full on button FAIL. i hereby revoke her button badge. less than ten buttons???? buttons aren’t saucer sized????
    i am crying dainty pearl buttons as i type.

  26. vava says:
    November 8, 2017 at 11:07 am

    I like the color on her, wish it was a couple of inches longer. Black tights are good, I would have worn a calf hair leopard shoe. I like that her part is a bit off center for a change.

  27. Becks says:
    November 8, 2017 at 11:38 am

    Okay I popped over to WKW and the quotes over there from Palmer and the palace in general are hilarious. Palmer mentioned how Kate had been arranging her royal duties around the school run (which means that she is losing, what, two hours a day of potential work/engagements?) but also….what royal engagements? She has done 4 or 5 over the past 2 and a half months.

    then the palace was quoted as saying she had been so ill, that was why she hadn’t really don’t anything outside of London and they had to “cancel” so many events. But its not like she’s been ill since January.

  28. Joannie says:
    November 8, 2017 at 11:48 am

    She looks really pretty. This is something I would wear. Knee high boots would look cute with this dress as well. Gorgeous!

  29. The Hench says:
    November 8, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    *Tiptoes in , looks shifty*

    So, Kate – from coat dress to Goat dress. Discuss.

    *Slinks off again*

  30. Tallia says:
    November 8, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    I love the color of the coat, but can I just say I really do not like the hair color? It’s almost as if she was trying for some red but it came out orange-y. I remember seeing pics of the 1980s when that color and some strange henna-burgundy color was a “thing”, but on Kate her skin look sallow up close with hair that color.

  31. StumpyCorgi says:
    November 8, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    Kaiser, the button love writing project was so fun! Feel free to give us more assignments in the future!! :)

