Duchess Kate in a $640 Goat dress in London: all hail the Queen of Buttons!

The Duchess of Cambridge was out and about today, fresh from her Kensington Palace gala last night. Kate really does seem to be feeling better these days, which is what happened with her second pregnancy too – once she gets past the first trimester, she feels a million times better. Does this mean that we’ll be seeing Kate on a regular basis, doing events several times a week? Probably not. Don’t get your hopes up. Today’s event was for Place2Be, one of Kate’s patronages. There was a conference for Place2Be school leaders in London and Kate made a speech. She said, in part:

“As a mother just getting used to leaving my own child at the school gates, it is clear to me that It takes a whole community to help raise a child. Whether we are school leaders, teachers, support staff or parents – we’re all in this together. We are all working to give children the emotional strength they need to face their futures and thrive.”

[Via The Daily Mail]

Has Kate been dropping George off at school this whole time and no one got a photo of her?? Hm.

As for what Kate wore today… it was a $640 dress by Goat, a label which she has worn before. This dress wasn’t a repeat though – we’ve never seen this! I like the color, because I always think Kate looks nice in those darker, autumnal colors. I think if she insists on wearing skirts and dresses this short, she should absolutely pair them with black tights and black shoes. That’s the ‘90s Girl in me speaking, but I still totally love that combo of black tights, black heels and a lighter dress.

Also: Kate is still in the warm embrace of her greatest love, BUTTONS. I recently tasked all of you lovely commenters with writing love letters from Kate to buttons and my God, did you deliver. If you need a laugh, go back and read those comments. While this dress isn’t so “OY BUTTONS, LOOK AT MY BUTTONS” as some of her other looks, you know that she chose this dress specifically because of her love of shiny buttons. And if you want to write another buttony love letter in the comments, so be it. I will enjoy it.